  Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
A police officer looks up next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake shook Cuenca, Ecuador, on Mar. 18, 2023. (AP)
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AP

Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
  • The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast
  • Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a televised address to the nation said the earthquake killed 12 people
QUITO, Ecuador: A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 14 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.
The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city. One of the victims died in Peru, while 13 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso told reporters the earthquake had “without a doubt ... generated alarm in the population.” Lasso’s office in a statement said 11 of the victims died in the coastal state of El Oro and two in the highlands state of Azuay.
In Peru, the earthquake was felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast. Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola said a 4-year-old girl died from head trauma she suffered in the collapse of her home in the Tumbes region, on the border with Ecuador.
One of the victims in Azuay was a passenger in a vehicle crushed by rubble from a house in the Andean community of Cuenca, according to the Risk Management Secretariat, Ecuador’s emergency response agency.
In El Oro, the agency also reported that several people were trapped under rubble. In the community of Machala, a two-story home collapsed before people could evacuate, a pier gave way and a building’s walls cracked, trapping an unknown number of people.
The agency said firefighters worked to rescue people while the National Police assessed damage, their work made more difficult by downed lines that interrupted telephone and electricity service.
Machala resident Fabricio Cruz said he was in his third-floor apartment when he felt a strong tremor and saw his television hit the ground. He immediately headed out.
“I heard how my neighbors were shouting and there was a lot of noise,” said Cruz, a 34-year-old photographer. He added that when he looked around, he noticed the collapsed roofs of nearby houses.
Ecuador’s government also reported damages to health care centers and schools. Lasso said he would travel on Saturday to El Oro.
In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks in buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels in Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.
Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.
One video posted online showed three anchors of a show dart from their studio desk as the set shook. They initially tried to shake it off as a minor quake but soon fled off camera. One anchor indicated the show would go on a commercial break, while another repeated, “My God, my God.”
A report from Ecuador’s Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate ruled out a tsunami threat.
Peruvian authorities said the old walls of an Army barracks collapsed in Tumbes.
Ecuador is particularly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake centered farther north on the Pacific Coast in a more sparsely populated area of the country killed more than 600 people.
 

 

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says
Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says
  • Both countries hope to join the European Union one day, and they have been told they must first mend their relations
OHRID, North Macedonia: The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have tentatively agreed on how to implement a European Union-sponsored plan to normalize their relations after decades of tensions between the two Balkan wartime foes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday after chairing talks between them.
Speaking at a news conference after nearly 12 hours of talks in the North Macedonian lakeside resort of Ohrid, Borrell told reporters that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti ” have reached an agreement on how to do it.”
They agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following the neighbors’ 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.
“Objective today was to agree on how to implement the agreement accepted in the last high-level meeting,” Borrell said. “This means practical steps on what has to be done, when, by who and how.”
Both countries hope to join the European Union one day, and they have been told they must first mend their relations. Solving the dispute between Serbia and Kosovo has become more important as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans, where it holds historic influence.
Borrell said that despite the fact that “a more ambitious text” was proposed at the beginning of Saturday’s negotiations than the one the parties have accepted, “it will become an integral part of their respective European Union path.”
“Parties could not reach an agreement on this more detailed proposal,” Borrell said. “Kosovo lacked flexibility on the substance (of the agreement), while Serbia previously stated principle not to sign although they are ready to implement.”
“It is clear that both parties will gain a significant benefit from this agreement, because the dialogue is not only because Kosovo and Serbia … It is about the stability, the security and the prosperity of the whole region,” Borrell said.
The EU plan calls for the two countries to maintain good neighborly relations and recognize each other’s official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo’s attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organizations.
The agreement, drafted by France and Germany and supported by the US, doesn’t explicitly call for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.
Although tentatively agreeing on the EU plan reached last month, Serbia’s populist President Vucic seemed to backtrack on some of its points after pressure from far-right groups, which consider Kosovo the cradle of the Serbian state and Orthodox religion.
Vucic said Thursday that he “won’t sign anything” at the Ohrid meeting and earlier pledged never to recognize Kosovo or allow its UN membership. He repeated Saturday that he has not signed the implementation document although Kurti insisted on it.
“Today wasn’t any kind of a D day, but it was a good day,” Vucic said. “In the months ahead, we are facing serious and difficult tasks.”
On the other hand, Kurti complained that Vucic did not sign the implementation deal on Saturday.
“Now it is up to the EU to make it internationally binding,” Kurti said.
Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. The 1998-1999 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians. In 1999 a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory. Kosovo declared independence in 2008.
Tensions have simmered ever since. Kosovo’s independence is recognized by many Western countries. But it is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China. EU-brokered talks have made little headway in recent years.
Serbia has maintained close ties to its traditional Slavic ally Russia despite the war in Ukraine, partly because of Moscow’s opposition to Kosovo’s independence and possible veto on its UN membership at the Security Council.
 

 

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets
Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets
  • Rayhana Karim, from the AWCCI, said at the exhibition in Dubai that they were working to create a brand for products, labelling them “Made by Afghan Women,” to reach consumers abroad wanting to support women’s rights
KABUL/DUBAI: Dozens of Afghan businesswomen took part in an exhibition in Dubai remotely this week to promote carpets, jewelry, dried fruit and other handmade goods as part of a push to access international markets after work options for women shrank in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.
The three-day exhibition, held at a hotel in Dubai and organized by the United Nations Development Programme and the Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI), began on Thursday and includes 26 female-run businesses.
Due to visa and travel restrictions, most business owners joined via video link from the Afghan capital, where they said some restrictions on women in public life as well as the country’s struggling economy were hampering their businesses.
Rayhana Karim, from the AWCCI, said at the exhibition in Dubai that they were working to create a brand for products, labelling them “Made by Afghan Women,” to reach consumers abroad wanting to support women’s rights.
“The end-consumers in Europe, the United States and the UAE, they want to support Afghan women, we need to provide them with an opportunity,” Karim told Reuters.
“You are supporting an Afghan woman when buying a quality product ... and you are enabling her to stand on her own two feet, to gain financial independence and to start to have a seat at the table.”
The International Labour Organization recently estimated that 25 percent of women’s jobs had disappeared since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021. Many women, they noted, had turned to home-based businesses, which had stopped the female employment figures falling further.
The country’s economy has been severely hampered after foreign governments froze central bank assets and enforced sanctions on the banking sector.
The Taliban administration has banned many female NGO workers and some Taliban-run ministries do not allow female staff to work in their offices. Some, including the Taliban’s acting commerce minister, have said they support female-led businesses.
The businesswomen involved in the expo said they would not give up.
“We lost our hope when Afghanistan collapsed ... but Afghan women are fighters, we will struggle and fight. We will never allow losing our business to happen,” said Ziagul Jahani, who produces handmade clothes and carpets from central Parwan province. 

 

UN helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks

A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
UN helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks

A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • 17-member team to interview refugees for potential repatriation to Myanmar
BANGKOK: The United Nations refugee agency helped officials from Myanmar’s junta travel to Bangladesh this week for repatriation talks with Rohingya refugees, two UN officials told AFP, despite maintaining that conditions in the country remain unsafe for their return.

Bangladesh is home to around a million Rohingya, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar following a 2017 military crackdown, now subject to a UN genocide investigation.
On Wednesday a 17-member team led by a senior official in Myanmar’s Immigration Ministry arrived in the border town of Teknaf to interview refugees for potential repatriation to Myanmar.
A UNHCR spokesperson in Myanmar told AFP on Thursday that UNHCR had “facilitated the transport of some officials” from Myanmar to Bangladesh “in support of interaction between the de facto authorities in Myanmar and refugees.”

FASTFACT

The delegation from Myanmar had planned to interview more than 700 Rohingya to assess the suitability of their return to Myanmar, an official from the commission said.

The transport had been facilitated by both UNHCR and the World Food Programme in Myanmar, who had provided boats for the junta officials to travel in, a senior UN official in Bangladesh said on Friday.
“I can confirm that UNHCR and WFP provided boats to junta officials to come,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
This month Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR’s representative in Bangladesh, said there was “no prospect for a safe, dignified and sustainable return in the immediate future,” for Rohingya seeking to come back to Myanmar.
The Rohingya are widely viewed in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh and rights groups say those still in the country are denied access to healthcare and education, and require permission to travel.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the Rohingya identity as “imaginary.”
The UNHCR spokesperson said the decision was made “within the framework” of a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed with Myanmar in 2018, aimed at “creating the conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees.”
UN agencies were not involved in the discussions that took place in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not give details on how many boats had been provided, or whether members of the Myanmar military, police or security forces had ridden in the boats.
The UN provided boats for the journey to Bangladesh after a “very firm request” by junta officials, and the UN markings were removed prior to the journey, according to a leaked email from UNHCR’s resident coordinator in Myanmar seen by AFP.
The UNHCR spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the “very firm request” from the junta for the boats.
The delegation from Myanmar had planned to interview more than 700 Rohingya to assess the suitability of their return to Myanmar, an official from the commission said.
A Myanmar junta spokesman confirmed to AFP the trip was taking place but would not give details.
A repatriation plan agreed on by Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017 has failed to make any significant headway in the years since, partly over concerns the Rohingya would not be safe if they returned.
Progress ground to a complete halt during the coronavirus pandemic and after the military ousted Myanmar’s civilian government in 2021.

 

Kids' UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes

Kids' UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
Kids' UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes

Kids' UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
  • This year, fundraising will be via a Just Giving page and a one-day food sale is being organized
LONDON: An initiative started three years ago by a British Muslim 10-year-old boy in London to raise money while fasting during Ramadan has returned with a new way of raising funds, organizers said.

This year, the scheme will support local mental health and bereavement charity, Supporting Humanity, and team up with UK-based Help Yateem — a non-profit international organization that supports orphans — to raise money for children affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.

Zaavier Khan, from Chingford, in east London, began his campaign during the Muslim holy month alone to collect £5,000 ($6,503) for UK food parcels and last year he toured restaurants and homes and cooked with a 15-member squad.

This year, fundraising will be via a Just Giving page and a one-day food sale is being organized for which kids and adults are sourcing sponsors.

Sumaiya Khoda, trustee at Supporting Humanity, said: “Following the devastating impact of the earthquakes, the tremors will leave a lasting impact not just on the country but on the minds and lives of these vulnerable children.

“These young lives aren’t just physically and financially impacted but will have emotional impacts of trauma for years.

“Imagine losing your whole family, your mother, father, siblings and watch them go in front of you whilst you remain helpless and trapped yourself.”

Khan’s mother, Tahreem Noor, said many of the children who have been taking part in the annual initiative had been rewarded by their schools and local communities, becoming “local heroes and an inspiration” for other children.

Noor, who is also head of operations and communications at Supporting Humanity, said: “This is the third year for me running this campaign with the kids.

“The Ramadan Kid campaign with a veritable charity, feels like a non-negotiable part of our lives now, to do this annually.

“Both the Ramadan kids and the children of Turkiye and Syria will relish the opportunity to gain your support.

“The Ramadan kids want to show the world what a big difference a small group of children with the passion for charity and being good humans, can make,” she added.

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
  • Turkiye announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain following Russia's offensive
  • Putin's surprise visit to Crimea was his first to the peninsula since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the Ukraine conflict.
Turkiye announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain following Russia’s offensive, but Kyiv and Moscow disagreed over the length of the extension.
Putin’s surprise visit to Crimea was his first to the peninsula since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year, apart from when he drove across the bridge linking the territory to mainland Russia last December.
Russian state TV showed him visiting the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, accompanied by the local Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram that Putin had been expected to take part in the opening of a children’s art school by video link.
“But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Behind the wheel. Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol,” he said.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 following a referendum that was not recognized by Kyiv and the international community.
Speaking at the Davos forum in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine aimed to take back Crimea, “our land.” Moscow has refused to include it in possible peace talks.
Putin’s visit came a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the “deportation” of Ukrainian children.
Kyiv says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of the conflict last year, many of them placed in institutions and foster homes.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told AFP Friday that Putin was now liable for arrest if he set foot in any of the court’s more than 120 member states.
The 70-year-old Russian leader has yet to publicly comment on the warrant.
But the Kremlin dismissed the legal validity of the warrant, arguing that since Russia did not the ICC’s jurisdiction, it was “void.”
The Hague-based court’s decision came ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week to sign accords ushering in a new era of ties. Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday.
China, a major Russian ally, has sought to position itself as a neutral party, urging Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict through negotiations.
But Western leaders have repeatedly criticized Beijing for failing to condemn Russia’s offensive, accusing it of providing Moscow with diplomatic cover for its campaign.
In Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two sides had agreed to extend the deal that has allowed Ukraine, a major grain exporter, to resume shipments.
But there was disagreement over the terms.
Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said the deal had been extended for 120 days, but a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow had agreed to a 60-day extension.
Ukraine’s Black Sea ports were blocked by warships after Russia sent in troops last year.
The deal brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in July 2022 — and signed by Kyiv and Moscow — had allowed for the safe passage of exports. It was extended for 120 days in November.
Fighting on the ground is concentrated in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, particularly the city of Bakhmut.
The mayor of nearby Kramatorsk said Russian strikes on the city killed two people and wounded eight on Saturday, accusing Moscow of using cluster bombs.
AFP journalists in Kramatorsk heard around 10 explosions go off nearly simultaneously just before 4:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) and saw smoke above a park in the southern part of the city.
A woman died at the scene from her wounds, they saw.

