You are here

  • Home
  • Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 

Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 

Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
1 / 3
Last month, Munjz raised $5 million in a series A funding round with participation from Vision Ventures, Almajdiah Investment Co. and Watheeq Proptech Fund. (SPA)
Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
2 / 3
Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
3 / 3
Munjz CEO Abdullah_AlDaij(middle), COO_Jassem Al-Omran (left),_and CTO Ali Alhammali. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ta2f

Updated 32 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 

Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
  • Company provides property management system for community managers
Updated 32 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Munjz joins the property technology sector after taking a pivot that has changed the company’s mission and opened doors to new opportunities. 

Established in 2017, Munjz first started as a platform for homeowners to connect with certified home service providers but, by the end of 2021, the company took a pivotal step after the founder recognized that the property management sector holds a large opportunity as it is worth over $1.8 trillion globally. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah AlDaij, CEO and founder of Munjz, said, “We pivoted our business model to be in the business-to-business sector and to classify our company as a proptech company seeing that around $25 billion were invested in the global proptech industry, which is around 27 percent from the global funding in 2021. Our vision is to digitalize vertical industry businesses by providing software and services at the same time.”

Capitalizing on the new trend, he decided to create a property management system software while incorporating the home services platform to bring the best of both worlds. 

The company provides a property management system for community managers to run everything from financial to operational functions through the software. In addition, managers also have access to the marketplace of service providers like house cleaning, maintenance and material supply, which can be utilized to better operate the business. 

Residents also have access to the home services marketplace that is white labeled under Munjz to also cater to its direct-to-consumer segment. 

FASTFACT

$1.8 trillion

Munjz took a pivotal step after the founder recognized that the property management sector holds a large opportunity as it is worth over $1.8 trillion globally.

“We have three different customer segmentations,” AlDaij explained, “in residential, I’m talking about compounds, real estate, developers, community association, hospitality, and property managers.” 

“The second segment is commercial where we are targeting retailers, offices, food and beverage, warehouses, healthcare centers and education centers. The third segment is the service companies that are in our marketplace, we are talking about professional services, cleaning services, hospitality services and logistics,” he added. 

Through its new customer segmentation pivot, Munjz managed to open room for more revenue streams to support the business. 




Abdullah AlDaij, Munjz chief executive officer. (Supplied)

“We have three main revenue streams,” he explained. “The first is from the marketplace, from our service providers. We are capturing a commission base from every service closed.” 
“The second revenue stream is the subscription fee to access the platform and the third revenue stream is from the end user who is requesting a service from the property manager,” he continued, explaining that the third revenue stream is the company’s white label services that are provided to property managers to cover residential orders. 

As the company pivoted to its new model just seven months ago, AlDaij predicts to hit profitability in 18 to 24 months through expansion plans into the aforementioned segments. 

“We operate in 15 cities in the Kingdom. By the first quarter of next year, we will expand to Egypt and Abu Dhabi. Our shift is going to be more convenient for us for global expansion because now we are focusing on our software as a service solution,” AlDaij stated. 

He added that the company will only focus on the PMS software in its expansion plans because of its convenience.  

“Inside the Kingdom, we are strong enough in terms of the marketplace because we have already built this network for the last five years. So, we have more than 3,500 service providers that are working with us, and all these companies are now available to our B2B clients,” he stated. 

As the company expands, AlDaij stated that Munjz will go through a shortlisting process for its service providers to offer better experiences to its clients. 

The company currently has 79 business accounts that include “Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, DHL and one of the biggest development companies in Saudi Arabia called Almajdiah, which has more than 20,000 units under its umbrella,” AlDaij added. 

Moreover, he stated that the company is expected to reach 300 business clients by the end of this year. 

Last month, Munjz raised $5 million in a series A funding round led by undisclosed investors with participation from Vision Ventures, Almajdiah Investment Co. and Watheeq Proptech Fund. 

AlDaij shared that the company will utilize its funding in product development and technology as well as structuring Munjz. 

“Because our customers are different it means the company is different. Therefore, the structure and the team members should be taken into consideration to look after the talent who can run this new strategy. The investment is going to be mainly in structuring the team members and looking after the talents and engineers,” he stated. 

Munjz currently has 50 employees and will reach 85 staff members by the end of this year. 

AlDaij concluded by stating that the Saudi property management sector will grow significantly in the coming years, as it was worth $23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $35 billion by 2028. 

Topics: Munjz Saudi Arabia Abdullah AlDaij Almajdiah

Related

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  
Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
Business & Economy
Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects

Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects
Updated 7 sec ago
SYED AMEEN KADER

Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects

Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects
  • Firm recorded impressive net profit of SR351.9 million for 2022, an increase of 46.6 percent over the previous year
Updated 7 sec ago
SYED AMEEN KADER

RIYADH: In its first-ever public result after being listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Riyadh Cables Group Co. announced an impressive net profit of SR351.9 million ($93.84 million) for 2022, registering an increase of 46.6 percent over the previous year. 

The Riyadh-based firm recorded revenue growth of 40.3 percent to SR6.9 billion during the same period, while its sales volumes increased by 37.1 percent to 190 kilo tons.  

The robust performance prompted RCG’s board to propose dividends of SR225 million at SR 1.50 per share for the financial year 2022, in line with its previous guidance and subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting.  

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the company’s CEO Borjan Sehovac, said: “Strong local and regional demand drove an increase in sales volumes, resulting in a boost to sales growth. Profitability was enhanced by successful SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) optimization measures and overall cost management.”  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. CEO Borjan Sehovac. (An photo by Ameen Syed)

He went on to add that RCG’s ability to win a larger share of bids locally and regionally was due to its “stellar reputation which we built along the decades.”  

With strong activity expected to be sustained in RCG’s core Middle East markets, he said they anticipate substantial demand-led growth in revenue in 2023, remaining healthy in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent, “while capex of SR200-plus million is expected to support the strong order backlog.”  

The company expects its net profit to increase by a double-digit figure in the financial year 2023. 

Tadawul listing 

Founded in 1984, RCG got listed on Tadawul on Dec. 19, 2022, after successfully raising $378 million from an initial public offering.  

After a long and strong track record, in which the company has achieved a leadership position in its sector, Sehovac said the IPO was a “natural next step on our growth journey – increasing our profile, strengthening our institutionalization drive and positioning us for future expansion.”  

Sehovac calls 2022 a “historic year” for their business, not least for the successful debut of RCG on the Saudi Exchange, but for reporting significant growth in both sales volumes and revenues for the full-year 2022.

“The company’s strong sales, coupled with an unwavering focus on operational excellence and efficiency, have not only resulted in impressive profitability but also ensured sustainable long-term growth,” said the CEO.  

RCG is among the 18 companies or funds that offered parts of their shares through IPOs during last year as the Saudi Stock Exchange continues to drive market growth in the region.  

At the end of 2022, Tadawul had a total of 223 listed companies, with the total offered value reaching SR37.51 billion as 2.96 billion shares/units were offered for all IPOs.  

Sehovac said the Saudi capital market is the region’s largest, most liquid and most attractive market. 
“Backed by the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, the underlying evolution of the Kingdom is, and will always be reflected in its financial markets,” he said, adding that they are proud to be active participants in it. 

The Riyadh-based firm recorded revenue growth of 40.3 percent to sR6.9 billion in 2022, while its sales volumes increased by 37.1 percent to 190 kilo tons. (Supplied)

Growth prospects   

RCG, which serves customers in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council and international markets, is bullish about the growth prospects of the cables industry.  

“All global trends and indicators confirm that the power cables market is expected to grow globally based on the ambitious development plans and major demand drivers, such as energy transition and digital transformation,” said RCG CEO.  

On a local level, he said the power cables market in the Kingdom is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3 percent between 2022 and 2027 to reach SR16.8 to SR18.7 billion, driven by giga/mega projects as well as industrial and housing development.  

“RCG, being the largest player in the region, is ideally positioned to benefit from this growth,” he affirmed. 

Expansion strategy 

The company owns and operates 15 cable and related materials manufacturing and testing facilities, extending over 1.5 million sq. m in Riyadh, Sharjah and Baghdad. Its manufacturing infrastructure is integrated across the value chain including six factories to manufacture raw materials used in the cables industry to support its own nine cables factories. 

“This makes us self-reliant while also improving our manufacturing efficiency by being able to control the cost and quality of our manufacturing materials,” Sehovac said.

Asked about its expansion plan, he replied the company will expand its footprint in due course, and “we’ll make announcements to the market at the appropriate time.” 

RCG has a vast regional distribution network and a production capacity of 264,000 tons per year. 

Sehovac said the company is continuously looking to increase its market share by focusing on increasing sales of its primary products in existing markets and expanding to neighboring markets.  

He clarified that the company doesn’t have any immediate plans to raise funding as “we are a well-funded business with a strong balance sheet and plenty of headroom to grow.”   

With regard to the supply chain — as the raw materials are mostly imported —how does the company ensure smooth supply amid the volatile pricing of metal and aluminum?   Sehovac insists that the company always strives to increase the percentage of local content in its manufacturing process. 

“In fact, RCG sources its needs of aluminum, lead, and polymers locally. The company buys its core manufacturing materials through long-term contracts,” he revealed, adding that they also use a well-engineered hedging mechanism to offset commodity price volatility risk and stability of profits. 

ESG goals 

Divulging about the company’s environmental, social and governance strategy, Sehovac said the company owns state-of-the-art recycling facilities for the reuse of recyclable metals, polymers and cable drums, contributing effectively to the sustainability processes.  

“ESG is at the heart of RCG’s strategy. We are committed to reducing waste and CO2 emissions,” he said, adding that they are amongst key suppliers of renewable energy projects, supporting the Kingdom’s plans for generating 58.7 gigawatts of renewable energy with locally manufactured products. 

The CEO called Vision 2030 as “a roadmap for its investment plans, and to be a key player in delivering the vision’s objectives.” 

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our business and one that we are fully capitalizing on,” he concluded.

Topics: Riyadh Cables Group

Related

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom
Business & Economy
Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom
Riyadh Cables Group eyes business in Bangladesh
Business & Economy
Riyadh Cables Group eyes business in Bangladesh

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
Updated 18 March 2023
Reina Takla

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia to witness 'more consolidation and local mergers and acquisitions,' predicts financial expert
Updated 18 March 2023
Reina Takla

The sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East are the driving forces behind mergers and acquisitions in the region, which witnessed the activity rise to about 39 percent in 2022, according to the regional head of private equity and sovereign wealth fund practices at Bain & Co.
In an interview with Arab News, Gregory Garnier said the rise in M&A activity in Saudi Arabia in particular and the Middle East region in general last year was the result of an “acceleration of a long-term trend started a few years back.”
The top official of the American management consulting firm also attributed the rise in M&A deals in the region to “high economic growth” providing “financial headroom to invest.”
In its recent report, the firm stated that sovereign wealth funds and companies accounted for 84 percent of all transactions, with private equity investors entering relatively few deals.
Garnier added: “For deals in the region, several positive factors have fueled that growth: increasing appetite from regional private owners to divest or welcome a strategic shareholder (sometimes as a step before the initial public offering, which is another underlying trend), privatization agenda of some countries of the region also offers some deal opportunities, and active scouting of local investors on deals.”
According to him, localization of international companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries requires several key success factors including “minimum demand to reach the minimum critical scale,” favorable regulations, and incentives to allow economic sustainability versus imports.
“Sovereign wealth funds can play a critical role in securing those key success factors by providing direct support as well as coordinating with the relevant government bodies,” said Garnier.

PE activity drops
Private equity activity in the region dropped by 36 percent in the first 10 months of 2022 though there are some signs of reviving interest from firms preparing for initial public offerings, the report stated.
“Private equity has been historically relatively underdeveloped in the region versus the rest of the world. Though there can be a form of competition on some local deals with sovereign wealth funds, this is also a source of deal stimulation on the market,” Garnier commented.

FASTFACTS

Rise in M&A deals in the region attributed to ‘high economic growth’ providing financial headroom to invest.’

Sovereign wealth funds and companies accounted for 84 percent of all transactions, with private equity investors entering relatively few deals.

Localization of international companies requires several key success factors including ‘minimum demand to reach the minimum critical scale,’ favorable regulations, and incentives to allow economic sustainability.

“We foresee increasing activity from private equity funds in the region, including from international private equity funds, attracted by the high growth prospects of the GCC economies.”
“This is driven by two main factors. Firstly, willingness to be closer to the regional sovereign wealth funds, which are major limited partners and fund providers to their international funds. Secondly, increasing incentives from regional sovereign funds to invest in the region,” he continued.
“We also see a trend from business owners to open the capital to private equity funds as a means to be IPO-ready, as IPOs have surged in the region over the past few years.”

Transforming economies
Sovereign wealth funds are employing M&A to expand into new verticals, including strengthening partnerships, making future investments, boosting the region, and developing local leaders.
Garnier highlighted how sovereign funds invest through different archetypes that consist of entering new verticals at scale by building local platforms in underdeveloped sectors, strengthening ties with partners, investing in industries of the future, increasing visibility, and building local leaders.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, for example, invested $1.3 billion in four Egyptian companies in August 2022, including Abu Qir Fertilizers and Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling.
“This corresponds to one of the archetypes of investment where GCC sovereign wealth funds invest in targeted neighboring countries with an objective to both make investments in attractive assets in large and growing economies to meet targeted countries’ need to privatize some of their assets and strengthen the bilateral ties,” Garnier explained.
This hyperactivity to expand and globalize opens opportunities for companies and financial sponsors both within and beyond the Middle East.
Furthermore, family-owned companies and conglomerates will have the opportunity to divest non-core assets and reallocate capital for long-term strategic investments in their core industries, according to the report.
In many situations, international M&A proves to be a more effective and faster way to develop new sectors versus developing them organically, Garnier said.
“International M&A allows access to critical capabilities in the related sector, and generally includes some localization plans in the home country,” he added. “This is particularly true for underdeveloped and edgy/technology-led sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, etc.”
Meanwhile, regional companies are also expanding internationally through cross-border M&A or overseas investments. For example, Abu Dhabi’s FAB merged its Egyptian operations with Bank Audi Egypt, creating one of Egypt’s largest banks.

Different approach
Saudi Arabia is increasingly relying on M&A to further advance the region’s long-term push to expand beyond hydrocarbons and globalize its companies.
“We expect more consolidation and local M&A to occur in the Kingdom for example in financial services, in some industrial sectors, in private education, in real estate development,” he said.
Asked whether M&A in Saudi Arabia requires a different approach than what most dealmakers take in other parts of the world, Garnier replied: “M&A in the GCC presents a few specifics as the deals tend to take longer from origination to realization, patience is a key success factor for potential acquirers.”
“Also, M&A deals tend to be often minority stake with family owner keeping a majority stake, hence trust in the potential investor is key, deals are thus often non-competitive. However, the situation is evolving, and the trend is increasingly converging towards rest of the world norms,” he concluded.

Topics: Gregory Garnier Sovereign Wealth Funds

Related

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Business & Economy
Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘Positive’ and affirms ‘A1’ credit rating

Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its
Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its "A1" rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘Positive’ and affirms ‘A1’ credit rating

Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its "A1" rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook
  • Rating based on Moody's assessment of government's track record of fiscal policy effectiveness
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The international credit rating agency Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its “A1” rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook rating to positive.

The rating is based on Moody’s assessment of the government’s track record of fiscal policy effectiveness and the comprehensive regulatory and economic reforms that will support the sustainability of the economic diversification efforts over the medium and long terms, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

These include the reforms and investments in various non-oil sectors that will reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on hydrocarbons over time.

The agency also lauded the important role of the government-sponsored diversification projects and initiatives, supported by private sector investment, and their positive impact on economic growth and improved outlook rating.

Moody’s report is a validation of the Kingdom’s fiscal policies as part of its Vision 2030 programs, and keeping debt at a moderate level, which is lower than most similarly rated sovereign debts, offering robust fiscal buffers and a competitive position in the global energy market, SPA added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Moody's

Related

Saudi Power Procurement Co. receives A1 rating from Moody's
Business & Economy
Saudi Power Procurement Co. receives A1 rating from Moody's
Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Business & Economy
Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says
  • Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls
  • Huawei invested $23.8 billion in R&D in 2022, says the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISO/NEW YORK: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s founder said that the company has replaced more than 13,000 parts in its products that were hit by US trade sanctions, according to a transcript of a speech posted on Friday by a Chinese university.
According to the transcript posted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said Huawei had over the past three years replaced the 13,000 components with domestic Chinese substitutes and had redesigned 4,000 circuit boards for its products. He said production of circuit boards had “stabilized.”
The remarks, which Reuters could not independently verify, provided a window into Huawei’s efforts to bounce back from US trade restrictions. Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls.
Those controls cut off both Huawei’s supply of chips from US companies and its access to US technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners. The Biden administration last year also banned the sale of new Huawei equipment in the US.
Ren made the remarks in a talk to Chinese technology experts on Feb. 24, the university said. The university posted the transcript on its website on Friday. A US-based Huawei representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Ren said Huawei invested $23.8 billion in R&D in 2022, and “as our profitability improves, we’ll continue to increase R&D spending.”
The reports come after analysts said that Huawei showed off 5G telecommunications equipment at an industry conference in Barcelona in which all of the chips on its circuit boards had their origins obscured. 

 

Topics: Huawei China-US trade war Shanghai Jiao Tong University Ren Zhengfei

Related

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Business & Economy
Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions
Business & Economy
Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

UBS Group AG is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported on Friday, after an emergency funding lifeline failed to restore investor confidence in the smaller Swiss bank.
The boards of Switzerland’s two biggest lenders are set to meet separately over the weekend to discuss a deal, the FT said, citing multiple people briefed on the talks.
A source with knowledge of the matter said that Swiss regulators are encouraging UBS and Credit Suisse to merge, but that both banks do not want to do so. The regulators do not have the power to force the merger, the person said.
Credit Suisse shares jumped 9 percent in after-market trading following the FT report. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment on the report.
Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, is the biggest name ensnared by market turmoil unleashed by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week, forcing it to tap $54 billion in central bank funding.
Credit Suisse executives were due to hold meetings over the weekend to chart a path forward for the ailing Swiss bank, people familiar with the matter have previously said.
In the latest sign of its mounting troubles, at least four major banks including Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG have put restrictions on their trades involving the Swiss lender or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
“Credit Suisse is a very special case,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “The Swiss central bank stepping in was a necessary step to calm the flames, but it might not be sufficient to restore confidence in Credit Suisse, so there’s talk about more measures.”
The frantic efforts to shore up Credit Suisse come as policymakers including the European Central Bank and US President Joe Biden have sought to reassure investors and depositors that the global banking system is safe. But fears of broader troubles in the sector persist.
Already this week, big US banks had to swoop in with a $30 billion lifeline for smaller lender First Republic, while US banks altogether sought a record $153 billion in emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve in recent days.
That surpassed a previous high set during the most acute phase of the financial crisis some 15 years ago.
This reflected “funding and liquidity strains on banks, driven by weakening depositor confidence,” said ratings agency Moody’s, which this week downgraded its outlook on the US banking system to negative.
In Washington, focus turned to greater oversight to ensure that banks — and their executives — are held accountable.
Biden — who earlier this week promised Americans that their deposits are safe — on Friday called on Congress to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including leveraging higher fines, clawing back funds and barring officials from failed banks, a White House statement said.
A group of Democratic US lawmakers also asked regulators and the Justice Department for a probe into the role of Goldman Sachs in the collapse of SVB, the office of US Representative Adam Schiff said on Friday.
Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, raising questions about other weaknesses in the wider financial system.
Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, closed down 8 percent on Friday, with Morningstar Direct saying Credit Suisse had seen more than $450 million in net outflows from its US and European managed funds from March 13 to 15.
Analysts, investors and bankers think the loan facility from the Swiss central bank — which made it the first major global bank to take up an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis — only bought it time to work out what to do next.
US regional bank shares were fell sharply on Friday and the S&P Banks index tumbled 4.6 percent, bringing its decline over the past two weeks to 21.5 percent, its worst two-week calendar loss since the COVID-19 pandemic shook markets in March 2020.
First Republic Bank ended Friday down 32.8 percent, bringing its loss over the last 10 sessions to more than 80 percent.
While support from some of the biggest names in US banking prevented its collapse this week, investors were startled by First Republic’s late disclosures on its cash position and just how much emergency liquidity it needed.
“It appears that maybe the damage has been done to the brand reputation of First Republic. (It) is a shame because it was a high quality, well run bank,” said John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management.
Earlier on Friday, SVB Financial Group said it had filed for a court-supervised reorganization, days after its former banking unit SVB was taken over by US regulators.
Regulators have asked banks interested in buying SVB and Signature Bank to submit bids by Friday, people familiar with the matter have said. US regulators are willing to consider having the government backstop losses at SVB and Signature Bank if it helps push through a sale, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.
Authorities have repeatedly tried to emphasize that the current turmoil is different than the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalized and funds more easily available — but their assurances have often fallen on deaf ears.
In an unusual move, the ECB held an ad hoc supervisory board meeting, its second this week, to discuss the stresses and volatility in the banking sector.
The supervisors were told deposits were stable across the euro zone and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial, a source familiar with the meeting’s content told Reuters.
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Topics: Credit Suisse UBS

Related

Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank

Latest updates

250 Palestinian students leave their universities citing Israeli incursions in West Bank
250 Palestinian students leave their universities citing Israeli incursions in West Bank
Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding 
What We Are Reading Today: Before Modernism
Photo/Supplied
UN helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks
A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects
Riyadh Cables expects to maintain double-digit profit driven by giga projects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.