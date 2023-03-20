You are here

Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells WTA title

Elena Rybakina in action against Aryna Sabalenka in the final during the BNP Paribas Open on March 19, 2023 in Indian Wells, California.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts in her match against Elena Rybakina in the final during the BNP Paribas Open on March 19, 2023 in Indian Wells, California.

AFP

  • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, the world number 10, had ousted top-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals
INDIAN WELLS, California: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (13/11), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Indian Wells WTA title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, the world number 10 who ousted top-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, followed up with her first victory over second-ranked Sabalenka in five career meetings.
While Sabalenka had the edge from the baseline in a hard-fought battle, Rybakina’s fierce pressure saw the serve demons that beset Sabalenka last year resurface.
Her 10 double faults in the opening frame ultimately proved too much to overcome.
After fending off three break points in a marathon fourth game, she broke Rybakina to gain the advantage, but Sabalenka handed back the break with a double fault to close the eighth game.
She gifted Rybakina a set point with another double fault in the 12th game and while the Kazakhstan player couldn’t capitalize, she would do so finally in the tiebreaker.
Unable to convert her own two set points in the decider, Sabalenka’s 10th double fault of the set gave Rybakina her sixth set point and she took it.
Sabalenka, struggling to quell her emotions, was broken to love to open the second set and that was all the opening Rybakina needed.
The Moscow-born Kazakh saved a pair of break points to push her lead to 3-1 and, with Sabalenka in survival mode, she ripped a backhand return up the line for a break that put her ahead 5-2.
Sabalenka wouldn’t go quietly, breaking Rybakina to love and holding serve with ease with the wind at her back.
But Rybakina polished it off with confidence on her first match point when Sabalenka smacked a service return into the net.

 

 

INDIAN WELLS, California: Former world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will battle for a first Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 title after straight sets semifinal victories on Saturday.
Spain’s second-ranked Alcaraz, the top seed who can return to the summit with a third Masters 1000 title on Sunday, defeated 13th-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to reach his third final of 2023.
After a season start delayed by injury, Alcaraz has won the title in Buenos Aires and reached the final in Rio de Janeiro last month.
Meanwhile, Medvedev is riding a 19-match ATP win streak and seeking his fourth title in as many tournaments after victories in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.
The sixth-ranked Russian — who had never made it past the fourth round at Indian Wells — survived a late surge from Frances Tiafoe for a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory over the 16th-ranked American.
In control for most of the match, Medvedev needed eight match points to finally put it away with an ace on his final opportunity.
“I’m just really happy that I managed not to lose this match and not to have regrets, nightmares, whatever,” Medvedev said.
Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in an epic five-setter on the way to the US Open title last year, had gained the upper hand on the Italian with an early first-set break, but he gave it back with a sloppy game that featured four unforced errors and allowed Sinner to level the set at 4-4.
With Alcaraz suddenly struggling, Sinner held for 5-4 and piled on the pressure with a set point at 6-5 that Alcaraz saved with a with a drop shot followed by a textbook volley winner.
A reinvigorated Alcaraz powered through the tiebreaker, sealing the set with a backhand cross court winner, and broke Sinner in the second game of the second set — sealing the break with a dazzling lob.
Up 4-2, Alcaraz got out of a 0-30 jam with the aid of three straight unreturnable serves, and he closed it out with a confident game that he opened with an ace and finished with a thundering forehand winner.
“Playing against Jannik is never easy,” Alcaraz said. “I knew that I had to increase my level. It was really close the first set.
“On the second I calm down the nerves, played more relaxed and (that) was the key of everything.”
Alcaraz was looking forward to taking on red-hot Medvedev.
“I am an ambitious guy,” he said. “I want to play against the best players in the world and I would say that Daniil is the best player right now.
“Amazing winning streak — it’s going to be a difficult challenge but I am prepared for that.”

Medvedev ousts Tiafoe

A dialed-in Medvedev had looked in control for most of the match, showing no sign of trouble from the right ankle he twisted in a fourth-round win over Alexander Zverev.
Tiafoe had reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal without dropping a set, but Medvedev kept him at bay in the opening set, winning 24 of his 27 service points.
Unable to convert three break points in the fifth game, Medvedev broke through suddenly in the 11th, another backhand into the net from Tiafoe giving him a chance that Medvedev converted with a net-skimming forehand.
Medvedev quickly gained the edge in the second, breaking Tiafoe in the opening game with a forehand winner that curled back inside the sideline as it dropped.
Up 5-3, Medvedev had three chances to claim the match on Tiafoe’s serve in the ninth game, and after failing to convert, he was broken for the first time in a sloppy service game featuring three unforced errors — including a double fault on break point.
Undeterred, he broke Tiafoe to love in the next game, but once again the American refused to yield, surviving four more match points on the way to a service break to force the tiebreaker.
“It was crazy at the end,” Medvedev said. “I got super tight. I would say that (after) 6-5, 40-0, I think I got tight at deuce when I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a lot of opportunities missed. This could go not well for me.’“
 

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka
  • Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year, simply had no answer ro world No. 10 Rybakina's moves
  • World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 7th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Elena Rybakina again proved too much for world number one Iga Swiatek, denying the defending champion a return to the Indian Wells final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory on Friday.
Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion who stunned top-seeded Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open on the way to the final, will now get a chance to turn the tables on Aryna Sabalenka, who beat her in Melbourne to capture a first Grand Slam title.
World number two Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Rybakina, ranked 10th in the world, was all over Swiatek from the opening game, painting the lines with her punishing ground strokes and serving with pinpoint precision.
Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year in a campaign that included eight titles in all, simply had no answer and surrendered the first set with a double-fault on the first set point.
It was more of the same in the second as Rybakina raced to a 5-0 lead. Swiatek finally managed a hold for 5-1, and pounced to break as Rybakina suddenly struggled with her first serve in the next game.
Rybakina still managed to muster two match points at 40-15, but Swiatek saved one with an overhead and another with a blistering return of a second serve, winning two more points to complete the break for 5-2.
But there would be no comeback. A mis-hit as Swiatek appeared to trip chasing a ball back to the baseline gave Rybakina another match point and she converted it with confidence.
“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” admitted Rybakina, who battled through three sets to beat Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.
“I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to come enjoy and it really went my way. I played one of the best matches of this year.
“Hopefully I’m going to play like this on Sunday,” she added after denying Swiatek’s bid to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles in the California desert.
Sabalenka had to battle back from a set down to beat Rybakina in the Australian Open final, and the Kazakh was optimistic she avenge that defeat in the looming battle of reigning Grand Slam champions.
“If I play like today, I think I have all the chances,” she said.

Sabalenka out-dueled Sakkari in a Stadium Court slugfest.
Playing with supreme confidence, Sabalenka opened with a quick service hold that featured two aces and broke Sakkari for a 3-1 lead.
Sakkari immediately broke back as Sabalenka double-faulted on break point. But the Belarusian won the next five games to pocket the set and take a 2-0 lead in the second.
Sakkari, perhaps trying to do too much in the face of Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes, made three forehand errors to give her triple set point.
She saved two with a service winner and an ace but fired another forehand out of the court on the third.
Sabalenka was rolling, breaking Sakkari again with a blistering backhand service return up the line for a 2-0 lead in the second.
But she gave the break back with a sloppy service game and Sakkari held to level the set before Sabalenka steadied to win three straight games.
Sabalenka said she might have let the match get away in past years, but she’s playing now with a new sense of calm.
“In past I lost so many matches like that, just like a few not super-smart mistakes,” she said. “I was reminding myself it’s OK to make these mistakes, I’m not a robot. I can miss these shots and probably that’s why I was able to keep fighting and keep trying.”
After Sakkari let two game points go in the sixth game, Sabalenka drilled another service return winner for a third break chance of the game, which she seized with a crosscourt forehand.
She finished the match with 21 winners to Sakkari’s nine as she denied Sakkari a return to the Indian Wells final.
 

Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals

Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals

Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals
  • Alcaraz posted his first victory over Auger-Aliassime in four meetings with a 6-4, 6-4 win
  • Swiatek is vying to become just the second woman after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles at Indian Wells
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

INDIAN WELLS: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime for the first time in his career to book a semifinal clash with Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek lined up a last-four grudge match against Elena Rybakina, who stunned the Polish world No. 1 in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in January.

Alcaraz posted his first victory over Auger-Aliassime in four meetings with a 6-4, 6-4 win to keep his bid to regain the world No. 1 ranking on track.

“It’s wonderful to beat Felix finally, and the way I did it, playing at a great level,” said Spain’s Alcaraz, 19, who called it perhaps his best match of the season.

Italy’s Sinner reached the final four with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over defending champion Taylor Fritz and now has a chance to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in an electrifying quarterfinal at the US Open last year.

That five-set battle lasted five hours and 15 minutes, its 2:50am finish the latest in US Open history. Alcaraz would go on to lift the trophy and become the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

“We’ve played several times and all the matches have been very tough,” Alcaraz said. “I like this kind of challenge, I’m going to enjoy it.”

Alcaraz hadn’t dropped a set in reaching the quarters, but Auger-Aliassime was the first top-10 player he has faced this year.

This time, Alcaraz was ready for him, saying his prior defeats to the Canadian had taught him to “stay there.”

The two-hour clash was a thrilling display of athleticism and shot making from both players.

Alcaraz saved the first break point he faced as he served out the first set, but after he broke to open the second Auger-Aliassime — who saved six match points in a fourth-round win over Tommy Paul — promptly broke back to set the tone for a tense back and forth battle.

Auger-Aliassime had already saved two break points in the 10th game when Alcaraz gave himself another with a backhand volley winner, and with a break in hand he confidently served it out.

Sinner defied difficult, windy conditions to out-gun Fritz, gaining the decisive break in the ninth game of the third set when his pounding forehand to the corner forced the miss from the American.

Sinner polished it off with a hold at love after two hours and 17 minutes.

“I knew the last games would be tough to close it out,” Sinner said. “I just tried to play quite aggressively, which I’ve done.”

Swiatek, the defending Indian Wells champion and winner of the French and US Opens last year, swept past 83rd-ranked Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, outlasted 76th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4.

“She’s playing really well and in semifinals you always are going to play against the top players, so I’ll be ready,” Swiatek said of taking on Rybakina.

Swiatek, in her 50th week at No. 1, is vying to become just the second woman after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles at Indian Wells.

Cirstea did all she could to stick with Swiatek, recovering an early break and fending off a break point to level the first set at 2-2.

But Swiatek, adjusting to the warm daytime conditions after two straight night matches, won the next eight games to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Down 4-0 in the second, Cirstea clawed one back and held serve for 4-2 in a spirited display before Swiatek closed it out.

“The most important thing for me is that I came back in the second set to finish it properly,” Swiatek said.

Rybakina had all she could handle from the oft-injured Muchova. She needed three match points, wasting two with a pair of backhand errors before sealing it with her sixth ace of the day.

The other semifinal berths were decided on Wednesday, when Daniil Medvedev — chasing a fourth straight ATP title after victories at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai — beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain to set up a clash with American Frances Tiafoe.

Sabalenka also advanced, blowing away American Coco Gauff to book a meeting with 2022 finalist Maria Sakkari.

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
  • Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors, punctuating the victory by serving a love game
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.

“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.

“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”

Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll play No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev won his 18th consecutive match and improved to 23-2 this year. He hurt his right ankle in a three-set win over Alexander Zverev a day earlier.

“When I warmed up it was hurting pretty bad,” Medvedev said. “But I knew I was going to play.”

But his woes weren’t over. He fell on the court and opened a cut on his thumb in the sixth game of the second set. The cut was bandaged during a medical timeout.

Medvedev broke Davidovich Fokina at love to go up 6-5 before serving out the victory. Medvedev won 12 of the last 14 points.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka won the final seven games of the match in defeating sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year, including her run to the Australian Open title.

Sabalenka said it took four days to come down from the high of winning her first major.

“Like straight after the title, we went back to the hotel and all my team was drunk,” she said, laughing. “I don’t know how many liters they drink that day. There was the most funny and memorable moment. Everyone was so stressed during that weeks, I think it was normal to have a little drink. I didn’t drink.”

Gauff earned just nine return points and had no break points against Sabalenka.

“She didn’t give me any free points and I think I was also giving away free points and not hitting the ball as deep as I need to,” Gauff said. “Especially when you’re playing her, you’ve got to get the ball deep.”

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
  • No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.

Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.

“She whopped me really bad,” Gauff said on court. “I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn’t playing my best in some moments and I wasn’t serving as well as I’d like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in.”

The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost to 15th-seed Petra Kvitova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points

“When the match like this, very exhausting,” Kvitova said. “Up and down. Definitely it’s one of the best matches I’ve played.”

Sorana Cirstea took out No. 5 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and No. 10 Elena Rybakina defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-0.

On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

“When I rolled my ankle, I rolled it pretty hard,” he said. ”At the moment I rolled it I was like ‘Okay I’m going to stand up and it’s going to be fine,’ but then I continued to stay on the ground because the pain was only growing. It was definitely a crazy match.”

Medvedev took a medical timeout to have his ankle taped in the second set before going on to notch his 17th consecutive match win and improve to 22-2 this year.

“This one was definitely the toughest one of all,” he said on court.

Zverev added to the drama by saving a match point and breaking for 5-5 in the final set. Medvedev broke right back and went on to win.

He next plays Spain’s Alejandro Davidovch Fokina, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie, the 2021 champion, beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie improved to 21-3 this year.

Norrie advanced to a quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.

