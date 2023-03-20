You are here

  • Home
  • Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
The launch ceremony of the joint white paper was held in London. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vevv9

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
  • Document explores impact of AI, demand for people-centric news, growth of the metaverse, Gen Z consumption habits
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Global Media Congress, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency and trans-Atlantic think tank the Henry Jackson Society, published on Monday a white paper on the future of the media industry.

The launch ceremony, which was held in London, gathered more than 60 media leaders, politicians, and academics from across the industry, WAM reported. 

The event held a panel discussion featuring WAM Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi; Lord James Bethell, a former parliamentary undersecretary of state in the UK; and Chiyo Robertson, a senior business editor. The discussion was moderated by Marc Sidwell, a director of research for the Henry Jackson Society.

The release of the white paper follows the conclusion of the Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi last November. It drew on discussions from the event’s roundtable debates on the resilience of news organizations in an age of rapid technological change, and the spread of disinformation.

The impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the demand for people-centric news, the growth of the metaverse, and Gen Z consumption habits are among the central themes explored. Four expert insights from leading media practitioners are also included in the white paper.

Al Rayssi said: “It is my hope that this white paper will serve as a reference point for the global media industry as we work together to sustainably reform for the future. It is something we intend to update and publish annually.”

Topics: Emirates News Agency

Related

WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
Media
WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress
Media
WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
  • Two-day event is the first climate ministerial meeting leading up to COP28
  • Al-Jaber highlighted the importance of finance to achieving progress across climate pillars
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and the COP28 president-designate, chaired the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial on Monday alongside Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president, and Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister for development, cooperation and global climate policy.

This two-day event, which gathered over 40 government ministers, is the first climate ministerial meeting leading up to COP28, Emirates News Agency reported.

“We need to build on the foundation achieved at COP27 and move from goals to getting it done. We are way off track when it comes to the critical goal of keeping 1.5 C alive,” Al-Jaber said in his  opening remarks at the ministerial.

“Incremental steps will simply not cut it, we need transformational progress in the next seven years across mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and loss and damage,” he added.

The COP28 president-designate also called on countries to “scale up all available zero-carbon energy sources, while minimizing the emissions from all other energy sources. 

“Technology that no one can afford isn’t of much use to anyone. Governments should therefore adopt smart policies to incentivise breakthroughs in battery storage and commercialize carbon capture and the hydrogen value chain,” he said.

“We should inject a business mindset, short-term KPIs and an ambitious action-oriented agenda into the Mitigation Work Programme, and remember that the enemy is emissions, not progress.”

Furthermore, Al-Jaber emphasized the need to develop a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation “that meets the needs of developing countries, builds resilience, protects fragile biodiversity and enhances nature-based solutions.” 

He added: “At a minimum, we need to double adaptation finance and adopt national policies that build every country’s capacity to adapt to climate impacts.”

The COP28 president-designate said that finance is critical to making progress, as he called for “urgent reform of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to unlock much more concessional capital, lower risk and attract more private finance. The bottom line is finance needs to be much more available, accessible and affordable.”

In addition, Al-Jaber highlighted the importance of “solidarity and unity of purpose.”

He continued: “There is simply no room for division. Progress of the kind we need can only happen through partnership, not polarization.

“The task ahead represents one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced. But, if we act with urgency, act together and act now, it also represents one of the greatest opportunities for social and economic development.”

Throughout the ministerial, Al-Jaber held bilateral meetings with climate leaders and government ministers from across the globe. 

Copenhagen is the latest stop in his international tour to meet with and listen to partners from governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations.

Topics: COP28

Related

COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
Business & Economy
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
DIFC hosts first finance summit to advance COP28 climate agenda
Middle-East
DIFC hosts first finance summit to advance COP28 climate agenda

Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN

Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN

Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The two sides in Yemen’s conflict agreed to release 887 detainees after talks in Switzerland and to meet again in May for further talks, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC confirmed on Monday.

“This is a crucial step that will end the suffering of many separated families and help build confidence between the parties that we hope will lead to further release operations,” said Daphnée Maret, ICRC Head of Delegation in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

UN Yemen envoy in Iran to build support for peace efforts
Middle-East
UN Yemen envoy in Iran to build support for peace efforts

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

A view of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/AP)
A view of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/AP)
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
AP

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

A view of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/AP)
  • Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years
  • The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon will construct a $122 million terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to be operated by a leading Irish airport company when it’s completed in four years, officials said Monday.
Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years. The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998.
Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie said Terminal 2 will bring in private sector investments worth $122 million and will handle 3.5 million passengers annually when operations begin in 2027. It will add six docking stands as well as remote ones, he said in a ceremony at government headquarters to announce the launch of the new terminal.
Terminal 2 will be built where the airport’s old cargo building used to stand, according to Hamie.
The project comes as Lebanon is in the throes of its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class.
“The project opens more horizons for air aviation between Lebanon and the world,” caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said. He added that it will help in solving several problems, including crowding at the current terminal.
The project will create 500 direct jobs and 2,000 related jobs, Hamie said, adding that Terminal 2 will be for chartered and low-cost flights.
Hamie said once Terminal 2 is ready it will be operated by leading European company daa International, an airport company in Ireland.
Ireland’s Minister of State James Browne attended Monday’s ceremony in Beirut and was quoted in a statement released by the Lebanese prime minister’s office as saying that the contract signed will deepen business relations between the two countries.
The airport currently handles 8 million passengers a year, and the plans are to reach 20 million in 2030, according to the website of national carrier Middle East Airlines.
Lebanon’s economic crisis that began in October 2019 has left three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, in poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value.

Topics: Beirut airport Lebanon

Related

Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct
Special Italy promises support for Lebanon
Middle-East
Italy promises support for Lebanon

Violence in Tunisia prompts increase in migrants heading for Europe

Violence in Tunisia prompts increase in migrants heading for Europe
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

Violence in Tunisia prompts increase in migrants heading for Europe

Violence in Tunisia prompts increase in migrants heading for Europe
  • Sub-Saharan migrants cross Mediterranean after President Saied blames them for crime, demographic change
  • Italian PM Meloni warns Europe faces ‘invasion’ if more not done to halt flow of people
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Migrants from the Ivory Coast and other sub-Saharan countries are attempting to flee to Europe after an uptick in violence against them in Tunisia.

North Africa has long been used as a staging post for people desperate to leave the continent and travel northward, but numbers have increased after Tunisian President Kais Saied blamed migrants for an increase in crime in his country, and claimed their presence was part of a plot to “change the demographic makeup” of Tunisia.

That has led to a number of migrants facing violence or eviction from their accommodation. Some have even been shot at.

One Ivorian migrant, 30-year-old Noela, told The Times: “My husband was arrested, I have been robbed at knifepoint and I am scared to leave home. People here were nice, but now things have changed.”

Many are now buying boats in order to strike out for Italy, despite efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to curb the number of migrants traveling to the peninsula.

An activist in the Tunisian port town of Sfax, which is seeing the bulk of the traffic, said: “Sailings are linked to that speech (by President Saied) and Ivorians are the biggest group among those leaving.”

Meloni claims charity organizations running boats in the region are helping migrants to make dangerous crossings, and has warned Europe faces “an invasion” if more is not done to stop the flow. So far this year 20,000 people have successfully made the journey to Italy, with 12,000 of those coming from Tunisia.

At least 80 people died in the Mediterranean last month on the way to Italy from Turkey, while 30 more drowned off the coast of Libya last week.

Between March 6 and 12, Ivorians, whose country has seen a number of civil wars since the turn of the century, made up the largest single group among the 3,300 people who made the trip to Italy, most via the island of Lampedusa. Another 1,500 people, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were turned back by the Tunisian coast guard.

A Tunisian people smuggler told The Times that many were making the trip now as it was “the last chance for them” amid Tunisia’s increasing hostility and Italy tightening its rules.

Another smuggler added that Tunisians were increasingly refusing to travel with sub-Saharans across the sea so as not to give away their identity on account of their skin color, leading to migrants buying vessels to pilot themselves.

“They have no jobs, no food, nothing. This has convinced them to go as soon as possible,” he told The Times. “They are good — they don’t steal boats, but they buy them.”

Ivorian DJ Dobe Aboubacar, based in Tunis, said most of his countrymen in Tunisia planned to leave for Germany or France.

“Because of the poor economy in Tunisia — and then because of the president’s speech — even more now want to leave,” Aboubacar, who runs a Facebook page for migrants in Tunisia, added.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
Middle-East
African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking
Middle-East
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking

Palestinian PM blasts ‘racism’ of Israeli minister

Palestinian PM blasts ‘racism’ of Israeli minister
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

Palestinian PM blasts ‘racism’ of Israeli minister

Palestinian PM blasts ‘racism’ of Israeli minister
  • Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich: ‘There are no Palestinians, because there are no Palestinian people’
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday blasted as “inflammatory” remarks made by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that Palestinians do not exist.
“There are no Palestinians, because there are no Palestinian people,” Smotrich said Sunday, quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer, speaking at an event in Paris according to a video circulating on social media.
“After 2,000 years of exile, the prophecies of Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Isaiah are beginning to come true and God is gathering his people, the people of Israel are returning home,” Smotrich said.
“There are Arabs around who don’t like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of Israel, only to fight the Zionist movement,” he added.
Smotrich last year became a minister in the cabinet of Israel’s veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu, which analysts have called the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
“It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth... the Arabs in Israel must hear it, as well as certain Jews who are confused in Israel, this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace (in Paris), and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth,” Smotrich continued.
Shtayyeh, speaking before a cabinet meeting of the Palestinian Authority on Monday, said the “inflammatory statements are consistent with the first Zionist sayings of ‘a land without a people for a people without a land’.”
He said the comments were “conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology... of the current Israeli government.”
Smotrich and his Religious Zionism group have a history of making incendiary remarks about Palestinians.
In February, Smotrich called for the Palestinian town of Hawara in the occupied West Bank to be “wiped out” after two Israelis were shot dead by an alleged Hamas militant.
Hundreds of rampaging Israeli settlers later torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town.

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
Topics: Palestine Israel Mohammad Shtayyeh Bezalel Smotrich

Related

New settlement powers for Israeli extremist Smotrich cause outrage among Palestinians
Middle-East
New settlement powers for Israeli extremist Smotrich cause outrage among Palestinians
Smotrich’s remarks to erase Hawara town ‘inappropriate,’ says Netanyahu
Middle-East
Smotrich’s remarks to erase Hawara town ‘inappropriate,’ says Netanyahu

Latest updates

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN
Parties to Yemen conflict agree to release 887 detainees: UN
Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport
A view of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/AP)
Rohingya refugees ask for citizenship, rights guarantee before Myanmar return
Rohingya refugees ask for citizenship, rights guarantee before Myanmar return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.