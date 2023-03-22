You are here

Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women’s Champions League quarterfinals
Barcelona's Spanish forward Salma Paralluelo shoots to open the scoring during their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals first leg against AS Rome on Tuesday at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women’s Champions League quarterfinals
  • Barcelona, who lost to Lyon in last year’s final, have won seven of their last eight European quarterfinal matches
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

ROME: Salma Paralluelo curled a shot into the net to help Barcelona beat Roma 1-0 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals in front of a record-setting crowd on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Paralluelo’s left-footed strike from just outside the area in the 34th minute puts Barcelona a step away from the final four as the teams head into the second leg at Camp Nou next week.

Attendance at Stadio Olimpico was 39,454 — a record for women’s soccer in Italy.

Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar limited the damage for the hosts by making several key saves, including denying Caroline Graham Hansen from close range in the first half.

Barcelona, who lost to Lyon in last year’s final, have won seven of their last eight European quarterfinal matches.

Earlier, Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 1-0 in their first leg for a 13th straight win in all competitions.

Lea Schuller’s header in the 39th minute at Allianz Arena separates the teams ahead of the second leg in London next week.

Caitlin Foord hit the post for Arsenal while teammates Stina Blackstenius and Leah Williamson both had efforts cleared off the line as the English team showed more than enough to suggest a semifinal appearance for the first time since 2013 was realistic.

The first legs of the other two quarterfinals — Lyon vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Wolfsburg — take place on Wednesday.

Topics: UEFA Women's Champions League Barcelona Bayern Munich

Messi mania in Argentina as soccer star mobbed at restaurant

Messi mania in Argentina as soccer star mobbed at restaurant
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

Messi mania in Argentina as soccer star mobbed at restaurant

Messi mania in Argentina as soccer star mobbed at restaurant
  • The scene witnessed in the neighborhood of Argentina’s capital illustrates how Messi has now become like the late Diego Maradona
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: A steakhouse in the trendy Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo was mobbed by hundreds of frenzied soccer fans late Monday night when word spread that Lionel Messi was inside having dinner.

People rushed to the exclusive Don Julio restaurant eager to get a glimpse of the man who led Argentina to its third World Cup title. Messi eventually needed a police escort.

Fans on the street corner chanted “Messi, Messi” and sang the words to “Muchachos,” which became the unofficial anthem for the Argentina squad that beat France in a thrilling final in Qatar.

The scene witnessed in the neighborhood of Argentina’s capital known for its bars and restaurants illustrates how Messi has now become like the late Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to its second World Cup trophy in 1986, and he can no longer walk through Argentina’s streets without being mobbed.

It wasn’t always this way.

The man who is now cheered wherever he goes once used to suffer the indifference and even apathy from many Argentina fans who blamed him for the country’s failings in previous championships. All that vitriol led the man who is often called the best soccer player in the world to even quit the national team in 2016, although he later backtracked.

All of that now seems to be forgotten as Messi fever has decidedly taken over, recalling what happened with Maradona 36 years ago after he raised the World Cup in Mexico. The then-captain also had to deal with fans who chased him wherever he went in the hopes of getting a photograph or an autograph.

On Monday night, the multitude was so great that police officers had to arrive at the restaurant to accompany the 35-year-old Messi to his vehicle while keeping fans at bay.

Images and video posted on social media showed the furor of the fans who seemed willing to do anything to greet and touch the Paris Saint-Germain player. “Messi I love you” and “Thank you, Leo” were just a few phrases that could be heard as he was escorted out of the restaurant.

“Thank you for looking at me captain, I can die in peace,” one user wrote on Twitter accompanied by a video that showed a smiling Messi being escorted as people shouted “I love you!”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni celebrated the Messi mania that has been unleashed in Buenos Aires and across the country.

“What Leo is experiencing is beautiful because he deserves all that love, him and all the players who are here,” Scaloni said at a news conference Tuesday. “Leo also needs to see that people love him and what happens when he comes here. I think it’s beautiful, it will stay with him forever.”

Messi arrived in Argentina on Monday to celebrate the World Cup title with a friendly match against Panama on Thursday in Buenos Aires. The 63,000 tickets sold out in a flash.

Security officials are not revealing any details about how the team will travel to the stadium out of fear that fans will block roads and ultimately block the passage of the players. There are rumors the players could travel via helicopter.

After winning the World Cup title in December, a planned celebratory open-top bus ride throughout the city had to be cut short as millions of fans made it impossible for the bus to advance.

The adulation that Messi is receiving comes at a time when his future at PSG remains uncertain and is in sharp contrast to the anger that many fans of the French team feel toward the Argentine player. Shortly before he was cheered in Buenos Aires, the World Cup champion was whistled by PSG fans who blamed him for the team’s 2-0 loss against Rennes.

Messi has yet to say what he will do after June 30, when his contract is set to expire.

For now though, he’ll enjoy the adoration of Argentine fans as the team will play another friendly match against Curaçao on March 28 in Argentina’s central Santiago del Estero province.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps

Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps

Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps
  • The 24-year-old Mbappe will captain France against the Netherlands on Friday when qualifying starts for next year’s European Championship
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

PARIS:  World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe was named as France’s new captain on Tuesday, succeeding goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

France coach Didier Deschamps made the announcement in a short video clip which is set to be aired on soccer show Telefoot.

“It will be Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to take on this responsibility, given what he does and will continue to do on the field,” Deschamps told Telefoot. “And because he’s a unifying link between the youngest, the not so young and the oldest players. That’s why I made this choice but it’s not to the detriment of Antoine, because Antoine will also have an important responsibility.”

Griezmann, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has played 117 games for France and the forward is regarded as being very close to Deschamps.

The 24-year-old Mbappe will captain France against the Netherlands at Stade de France on Friday when qualifying starts for next year’s European Championship. France then play Ireland in Dublin on Monday.

Mbappe scored eight goals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where he became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final, taking his tally to 36 goals in 66 matches for Les Bleus of which 12 have been scored in World Cups. France lost on penalty kicks to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar following a wild 3-3 draw.

This season, Mbappe became French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer after overtaking Edinson Cavani and has 202 goals for the club in 250 games.

Lloris and central defender Raphaël Varane, who won the 2018 World Cup alongside Mbappe, announced their retirements from international play after France lost the 2022 final.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé France

Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers

Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers

Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: After a series of high-level meetings last week, a second round of bids to buy Manchester United are due Wednesday.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani toured Old Trafford and the club’s training ground last Thursday, meeting with United executives. Jim Ratcliffe held talks with the Premier League club on Friday and was pictured being greeted by chief executive Richard Arnold. American investment firm Elliott Management has also held meetings with a view to providing capital for takeover bids or other finance options.

Indicative offers were submitted to American merchant bank Raine last month, with Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe confirming their intention to buy out the Glazer family, the current owners of United.

The next stage of the process included a closer look at United’s business and meetings with key executives before making renewed bids.

Sheikh Jassim is chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and the son of a former Qatari prime minister. He is aiming to take 100 percent ownership of United and is intent on investing in the club’s stadium and training facilities. He sent real estate advisers as part of his delegation last week.

Ratcliffe is the billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS and is bidding for majority ownership after launching a failed attempt to buy Chelsea last year.

United are expected to become the most expensive sports team in history, with the price estimated to reach up to $6 billion.

Last year, Raine handled the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for about $3 billion. The Denver Broncos were sold to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law for a record $4.65 billion last year.

United’s prospective new owners could also have to spend about $1 billion to redevelop the stadium.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the only bidders to publicly declare their interest in the 20-time English league champions. There is still a possibility that the Glazers could opt against a full sale of the club as they explore “strategic alternatives.”

Second bids for United are due to be placed by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Topics: Manchester United

Mallorca bans fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior

Mallorca bans fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

Mallorca bans fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior

Mallorca bans fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior
  • The fan, reportedly a 20-year-old Mallorca season ticket holder, is accused of calling Real Madrid forward Vinícius and Villarreal midfielder Chukwueze a monkey
  • Spain’s anti-violence commission has already proposed a fine of $4,300 and a 12-month ban from stadiums for the fan
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

MADRID: Spanish club Mallorca handed the fan who racially insulted players Vinícius Júnior and Samu Chukwueze a three-year ban from club membership on Tuesday.
The fan, reportedly a 20-year-old Mallorca season ticket holder, is accused of calling Real Madrid forward Vinícius and Villarreal midfielder Chukwueze a monkey in separate Spanish league games this year. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black.
Spain’s anti-violence commission has already proposed a fine of 4,000 euros ($4,300) and a 12-month ban from stadiums for the fan, who may also face criminal charges. He was identified by club security officials.
“RCD Mallorca are against all xenophobic manifestations and will continue to work actively to eradicate this scourge,” said the club, whose president is American Andy Kohlberg.
Vinícius was also insulted after the Mallorca match when he stopped to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans.
The Brazilian has been subjected to insults since arriving in Spain five years ago, though little has been done to punish fans.
Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged verbal abuse of Vinícius.
The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.
The Spanish league has filed several complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinícius, with some of them being shelved by prosecutors.
The league has also increased the number of overseers at matches to try to identify perpetrators, especially when Vinícius plays.
Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinícius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.
The attacks against Vinícius increased after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.

Topics: Vinicius Junior real madrid La Liga mallorca fan racism

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
  • Stars observing Ramadan to be given time to take on liquids, energy gels, supplements
  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and others to benefit from decision during evening games
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: England’s top-flight referees have been asked to pause night matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast in Ramadan, which begins on Thursday in the UK.
Muslim footballers who observe the holy month, like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, along with many others, will be granted short recesses to break their fast in after-sunset matches, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
Referees officiating England’s top four divisions have been asked to halt night games to allow fasting players to take on liquids, energy gels and supplements, said Sky Sports.
Match officials are reported to have been advised to wait for a natural stoppage in the game, such as a corner or a free kick, before pausing the match.
Media reports said clubs have also been told to agree on the stoppage time with the referee before the start of the match.
Premier League games have been stopped before for the same reason, and in April 2022 Burnley’s match against Southampton was halted so Mohamed Elyounoussi and Yan Valery could break their fast.
Wesley Fofana was granted a short pause to break his fast when Leicester played Crystal Palace in April 2021.
Fofana took to his social media after the match to say “that’s what makes football wonderful,” after the cooperation of players and officials.
Clubs previously had to request a pause before the match, but this season referees have been given clear instructions to halt proceedings.
High-profile matches to be affected will be Leeds United’s clash with Liverpool on April 17, at which Salah is expected to feature, and Arsenal’s home game with Southampton four days later which kicks off at 8 p.m., with the sun expected to set six minutes later.
Elyounoussi could play in the match for the relegation-threatened Saints at the Emirates Stadium.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 EPL Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez fasting

