You are here

  • Home
  • Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
1 / 6
The home jersey embodies the country’s growth, vitality, and prosperity with a touch of gold-like accents. supplied
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
2 / 6
The white away jersey features dark green sleeves inspired by the country’s flag, with the iconic adidas three stripes in gold. supplied
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
3 / 6
The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
4 / 6
The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
5 / 6
The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
6 / 6
The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zav9y

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
  • Green home jersey inspired by palm tree featured in national emblem
  • Women’s national team kit features unique design variation in week they receive first ever FIFA world ranking
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Adidas has kicked off its partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation with the official launch of the national team’s home and away jerseys.

Inspired by the palm tree featured in the national emblem, the home jersey embodies the country’s growth, vitality, and prosperity with a touch of gold-like accents, adding elegance and a premium feel that will standout both on and off the field.

The women’s national team will be wearing a slightly different jersey to the men’s, with the home kit featuring a unique variation of the same palm tree-inspired design.

It coincides with the women’s team achieving another major milestone by becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history, further showcasing the federation’s commitment to the growth and development of women’s football in the Kingdom.




The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

The white away jersey features dark green sleeves inspired by the country’s flag, with the iconic adidas three stripes in gold. Both jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football.

Working together toward a common goal and vision, adidas cements the launch of the new kits with its Weaved as One campaign, which pays homage to the fabric of Saudi culture while simultaneously highlighting themes of unity within football communities and beyond.

The campaign film follows men’s national team players Mohammed Al-Owais, Hassan Tambakti, Hattan Bahebri, and Abdulelah Al-Amri and women’s national team players Farah Jefry, Al-Bandari Mubarak, and Dalia Adel as they journey through Riyadh to present the official jersey to members of diverse communities that make up the DNA of Saudi heritage and sports culture.

From the camel herding community of northern Riyadh who have dedicated their lives to one of the oldest sports in the nation, to the women making waves at the forefront of the motorsports and rally racing industry, and finally the city’s passionate gaming and e-sports enthusiasts – each community was presented with the opportunity to be among the first to wear the jersey as a symbol of togetherness.

The kit launch is the first in a four-year partnership between adidas and the SAFF at a time when football continues to grow at all levels throughout the country.




The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

The men’s team performed on the world’s biggest stage with their 2-1 win over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, while the under-23 team won the 2022 Asian Cup while conceding zero goals.

Last year also saw the establishment of three new age groups (U-16, U-18, and U-19) as part of the Kingdom’s investment in establishing a clear player pathway to the first team.

In addition to the women’s team being a FIFA-ranked nation for the first time, the growth of women’s football will be further enhanced through the introduction of a U-17 team.

Both the home and away kits feature sweat-wicking, moisture-absorbent technology, and specially placed breathable mesh inserts. The range is also made using 100 percent recycled materials.

Bilal Faris, adidas general manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: “Inspired from the Kingdom’s national emblem, the palm tree, we have ensured that the design of the jerseys embody the country’s goals and growth.

“Through our partnership, we strive to support the federation’s strategy to enhance access to sports for the country and support emerging talents.

“As we celebrate the intrinsic relationship between Saudi culture and football, it’s a collection that I’m hoping players and fans can wear with huge pride, on and off the pitch,” Faris added.




The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

On the arrival of the new Green Falcons kit, SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal, said: “We’re extremely proud to usher in this new era for Saudi football with the famous three stripes of adidas emblazoned upon our men’s and women’s national team kits.

“They are a symbol of unity and inspiration, and to see our men, women, boys and girls players, and fans wearing it as one – side to side, shoulder to shoulder – is exactly how football should be.

“In adidas, we have a partner that places equal importance to the women’s national team, which reflects how we operate at the federation. Together we are excited to continue building on the strong momentum of Saudi football across both the men’s and women’s game, while inspiring millions of young footballers along the way,” Al-Misehal added.

The home and away jerseys will be available on adidas.com and at select adidas retailers from March 23.

Topics: Adidas Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Saudi national football team

Related

Adidas’ global campaign features hijabi athletes Mariam Farid, Khadija Hegazy
Media
Adidas’ global campaign features hijabi athletes Mariam Farid, Khadija Hegazy
Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia video
Saudi Sport
Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Yas Heat Racing Academy begins search for future karting stars

Yas Heat Racing Academy begins search for future karting stars
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Yas Heat Racing Academy begins search for future karting stars

Yas Heat Racing Academy begins search for future karting stars
  • Yas Marina Circuit-based racing academy will host 3 open days on Yas KartZone track from March 25
  • Promising talent will earn spots on the grid at the Yas Heat Racing Championship later this year
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Heat Racing Academy has announced its first official Yas Heat Racing Karting Open Day on March 25 as part of the team’s search for the fastest young talent to join the karting team in 2023.

Based at the Yas Marina Circuit track on Yas Island, the academy was formed in November 2022 ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and is led by rookie drivers Matteo Quintarelli and Keanu Al-Azhari — who both scored podium finishes on the team’s debut racing weekend.

After an impressive first season competing in the F4 UAE Championship in early 2023, the academy is hosting three official open days in the hope of finding future stars of racing to join the first Yas Heat Karting team this year.

Following the first open day on March 18, karters aged eight to 12 can register for upcoming official open days, with the fastest drivers around the Yas Kartzone track being selected to compete in the Yas Heat Racing Karting Championship.

Matthew Norman, team manager of the Yas Heat Racing Academy, said: “After such a promising start to the year with the academy’s debut season in the F4 UAE Championship, we are delighted to announce the first official Yas Heat Karting Racing Open Days as we continue to search for the brightest and best young drivers across the UAE.

“It’s no secret that the world’s most elite superstars, including those we see each weekend lining up on the Formula One grid, all started their racing journeys through karting, and we hope to find some exciting new talent to join our academy following the new Yas Heat Racing Karting Championship coming later in 2023. We look forward to welcoming the new era of young drivers joining us at the circuit this weekend.”

With the goal to produce homegrown drivers at Yas Marina Circuit and provide young talented drivers with a clear and defined career pathway — from grassroots all the way up to the world stage of motorsport — the Yas Heat Racing Academy aims to inspire the next generation of local UAE racing stars to pursue their dreams, from karting through to FIA-accredited competitions.

The next official Yas Heat Karting Open Day will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. at Yas Kartzone, with further Open Days to come from Saturday, April 1.

Topics: Motorsport Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit to host international festival of motorsport
Sport
Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit to host international festival of motorsport
Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan
Sport
Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan

Red Bull to launch new football tournament in Riyadh

Red Bull to launch new football tournament in Riyadh
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Red Bull to launch new football tournament in Riyadh

Red Bull to launch new football tournament in Riyadh
  • Red Bull Four 2 Score will kick off on March 31 with national finals on April 8
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh is set to host Saudi Arabia’s first Red Bull Four 2 Score — a new 4x4 football competition — from Friday, March 31, with national finals following on Saturday, April 8.

The Saudi leg of the Red Bull Four 2 Score championship is part of a series held across different countries in preparation for the world finals that will be hosted in Germany later this year.

The championship, organized in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE, is centered around football matches for teams of four, giving amateur players the chance to showcase their skills in a special competition format.

The all-new tournament comes with a twist that will see each goal doubled in the first and last minute of the 10-minute matches.

The teams of four with one substitute will battle it out in qualifiers from March 31 to April 5 at Koora Park stadiums in Riyadh, in the hope of making it to the national final on April 8.

There will also be a women’s national final held in parallel with the sixth day of the men’s qualifiers on April 5.

The winners of the Saudi final will travel to Germany, where they will be hosted by Red Bull Leipzig and face winning teams from more than 25 countries in a bid to bag the world title.

The rules and concept of the tournament are designed to allow participants to experience Red Bull’s power football philosophy first hand.

In the first and last 60 seconds of the games, teams get goals doubled and there are no breaks or goalkeepers, just the need to score when it matters. Male and female players between the ages of 16 and 35 can participate in the tournament.

Saudi football fans can now register through Red Bull’s official website.

Topics: football Red Bull Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Related

Update Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Sport
Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Red Bull Mobile hosts global bike shows in Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Red Bull Mobile hosts global bike shows in Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Nathan Irvine

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal
  • The Kingdom is heavily invested in creating the next wave of elite ‘e-athletes,’ but the current IOC setup is missing the point of eSports
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Nathan Irvine

The calls for esports to become a fully-fledged discipline of the Summer Olympic Games have been ringing out for decades.

A new breed of “e-athletes” has emerged from a sport that requires cat-like reflexes, laser-targeted accuracy and lightning-fast decision-making.

Yes, the competitors usually sit in front of a screen, rather than showing physical prowess, but their approach to honing their skills is on the same level as many other professional sportspeople. Athletes in esports have fitness coaches, psychologists, nutritionists and more tasked with keeping them in peak condition. As such, esports would fit in nicely with the Summer Games lineup.

Unfortunately, the International Olympic Committee still appears to be perplexed by the sport.

On March 1, 2023, the IOC announced details of its brand-new Olympic eSports Series 2023. And in one simple press release, it managed to marginalize an entire community. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the Olympic eSports Series would be separate from the official Summer Games rather than part of it. Secondly, this sideshow, which is to be held in Singapore from June 22, would include “games” such as archery, sailing and chess. Only two recognized video games would make up the nine disciplines — Gran Turismo (motor racing) and Just Dance (dance). The IOC’s interpretations of esports are way off the mark and the news was met with disappointment. Not one of the esports chosen featured in the official 2022 Top 40 most popular eSports chart.

For the uninitiated, games like CS:GO, League of Legends and PUBG are huge in esports and often pull in viewers in their millions across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. At best, the IOC has been misinformed about what constitutes a true esports video game. At worst, it simply doesn’t care what the industry thinks, and this is an attempt to bend the future of eSports to its whim.

Saudi esports pro gamer Omar “Eaglex99” Dajani is frustrated with the IOC.

“It feels like the IOC was in a bubble when it came to selecting the games to be featured,” he told Arab News. “I think a lot of games are (better) suited for the Olympics, such as FPS (first-person shooters) like Rainbow Six: Siege and Valorant, and sports titles like FIFA.”

It’s a sentiment that is not only shared by his peers in esports but by the countries and governments that are investing heavily in the sport’s infrastructure.

Take the Kingdom’s Savvy Games Group for example. The Public Investment Fund-owned portfolio recently invested a record $265 million in Chinese esports startup VSPO. This type of investment demonstrates just how important the esports scene is to the country. It’s also part of a more holistic view that Saudi Arabia has of the games industry. Savvy Games Group is set to invest $37.8 billion to turn the country into a global gaming hub that creates thousands of jobs and nurtures the esports champions of the future. This trailblazing effort will put Saudi Arabia among the top countries that could potentially dominate esports in the future. In fact, if the IOC does eventually see sense and integrate it into its Summer Games, then Saudi could finally end its wait for an Olympic gold medal.

It’s already home to a number of esports champions. The biggest superstar is Musaed “Msdossary” Al-Dossary, who rose above his rivals to win the coveted 2018 FIFA World Championship.

Dajani agrees: “Saudis are most skilled at the sports genre such as FIFA. I believe this is our best chance of securing a gold medal at the Olympic games.”

Although the disappointment of the IOC’s decisions is still raw, there is hope for the future. It wasn’t long ago that esports were completely ignored by the governing body, so in this regard, some progress has been made.

There will no doubt be revisions to the current setup and hopefully, the backlash will at least make the IOC sit up and take notice of the concerns that are being aired. If and when they do include esports in the Summer Games proper, expect to see Saudi Arabia standing proudly atop the podiums with a shiny medal in hand.

Topics: E-sports Saudi Arabia 2024 Paris Olympics

Related

(Supplied/Saudi Esports Federation)
Sport
Females ‘just getting started’ in esports, says Saudi federation official
Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
Sport
Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title

Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title

Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title
  • Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament
  • Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, was voted MVP of the WBC
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

MIAMI: Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in the matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion US 3-2 Tuesday night for their first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.

“This is the best moment in my life,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, was voted MVP of the WBC. He clutched the award against his chest, having clinched the trophy by striking out Trout.

“Whether I got him out or he got a hit off me, I didn’t want to make any regrets. I wanted to make my best pitch,” Ohtani said.

He did, and then some.

Trying to protect a razor-thin edge, with two outs and nobody on base, Ohtani flashed 100 mph heat in getting Trout to swing and miss at two fastballs. With the count full, Trout waved at a sharp slider to end the ninth inning.

“I think every baseball fan wanted to see that. I’ve been answering questions about it for the last month and a half,” Trout said.

“Did you think it was going to end in any other way?” he said.

Ohtani beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter before walking down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament.

After walking big league batting champion Jeff McNeil to begin the ninth, Ohtani got Mookie Betts to ground into a double play.

That brought up Trout, the US captain and a three-time MVP.

“I saw him take a big deep breath to try and control his emotions,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. “I can’t even imagine being in that moment, the two best players on the planet locking horns as teammates in that spot.”

Ohtani wound up with a save. His only other save came in a Japan postseason playoff game in 2016.

“He’s got nasty stuff,” Trout said. “He threw me a good pitch at the end.”

Just not the ending DeRosa wanted.

“I was hoping it was going to go our way with Mikey popping one against Ohtani,” he said.

“The whole world got to see Ohtani come in, big spot, battling. It’s kind of how it was kind of scripted. I just wish it would have went different,” he said.

He added: “But the baseball world won tonight.”

Ohtani batted .435 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks as Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP was 2-0 with a save and a 1.86 ERA on the mound, striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.

“What he’s doing in the game is what probably 90 percent of the guys in that clubhouse did in Little League or in youth tournaments, and he’s able to pull it off on the biggest stages,” DeRosa said. “He is a unicorn to the sport. I think other guys will try it, but I don’t think they’re going to do it to his level.”

Japan went 7-0 and outscored opponents 56-18, reaching the final for the first time since winning the first two WBCs in 2006 and 2009. No other nation has won the title more than once.

Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto homered as Japan built a 3-2 lead.

Trea Turner put the US ahead in the second with his record-tying fifth home run of the tournament and Kyle Schwarber pulled the Americans within a run when he went deep in the eighth off Yu Darvish.

It was the second straight major title for the Japanese, who beat the US 2-0 in Yokohama for the 2021 Olympic gold medal. Japan used top players in that tournament while the US sent released major leaguers and top prospects.

Turner put the US ahead in the second inning with a drive to left against Shota Imanaga (1-0), tying South Korea’s Seung Yuop Lee in 2006 for the most in a WBC. That lit up a sellout crowd of 36,098 — fans were given wristbands with colored lights that flickered.

Murakami, at 23 already a two-time Central League MVP, tied the score on the first pitch of the bottom half when Merrill Kelly (0-1) elevated a fastball. Murakami drove it at 115.1 mph into the right-field upper deck, 432 feet away.

Murakami’s game-ending double lifted Japan over Mexico 6-5 in Monday night’s semifinal and his third-inning homer off Nick Martinez put Japan ahead in the 2021 gold medal game.

Japan loaded the bases in the second on singles by Okamoto and Sosuke Genda, and a walk to Yuhei Nakamura. Lars Nootbaar, the first non-Japanese-born player to appear for the Samurai Warriors, followed with a run-scoring groundout off Aaron Loup for a 2-1 lead.

Okamoto boosted the lead in the fourth when he sent a flat slider from Kyle Freeland over the wall in left-center.

Japan was outhit 9-5 as Imanaga combined with six relievers to hold the US to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The 29-year-old left-hander and Shosei Togo pitched two innings each, Hiroto Takahashi, Hiromi Itoh and Taisei Ota got three outs each, with Ota escaping two-on, no-outs trouble by retiring Trout on a flyout and getting Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a double play.

Trout and Ohtani hugged behind the batting cage during pregame workouts, then held their nation’s flag while leading their teams toward home plate in single file during the introductions, Trout down the right-field line and Ohtani in left.

Several thousand fans had arrived hours early to watch Ohtani take batting practice and applauded when he hit a drive off the video board above the second deck in center.

Trout hit .296 in the tournament with one homer, seven RBIs and 12 strikeouts.

Japan get $3 million in prize money and the US $1.7 million. Half of each goes to players, the other half to the national baseball federation.

MLB openers are March 30, the same day the season starts in Japan.

Topics: baseball

Related

El Habeeb winning in the UK in August 2022. video
Sport
Bahraini-owned, Newmarket-trained El Habeeb out for glory in Dubai Gold Cup
Europe’s top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifying
Sport
Europe’s top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifying

Idle Sixers ride Cavs victory over Nets into playoffs

Idle Sixers ride Cavs victory over Nets into playoffs
Updated 22 March 2023
AFP

Idle Sixers ride Cavs victory over Nets into playoffs

Idle Sixers ride Cavs victory over Nets into playoffs
  • Boston Celtics gave the high-flying Kings a postseason reality check with a blowout 132-109 win
Updated 22 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-109 on Tuesday to send the Philadelphia 76ers into the postseason.

Mitchell made 10-of-22 from the field including five three-pointers while Caris LeVert added 18 from the bench against his former club as Cleveland improved to 46-28 to tighten their grip on fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland’s victory ensured that third-placed Philadelphia became the latest team to punch their ticket to the playoffs despite not playing on Tuesday.

While Cleveland are yet to clinch, it will take a monumental collapse in the final weeks of the season for them not to advance to the postseason.

Tuesday’s game could well turn out to be a sneak preview for the playoffs, with Brooklyn still occupying the sixth automatic qualifying spot in the Eastern Conference.

Against Cleveland they started brightly, taking a 30-23 lead into the second quarter before being outscored 71-48 in the next two periods to effectively cede the game, even if they managed to reduce the deficit to single digits in the final stages.

Day’Ron Sharpe led Brooklyn’s scoring with 20 points while Spencer Dinwiddie had 19 points with 11 assists and five rebounds.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was unhappy that his team eased off late in the fourth quarter.

“We need to play a complete game,” Bickerstaff said.

“We allowed the lead to dictate our emotions, we allowed a big play to dictate our emotions, instead of doing the job and finishing the game the way we need to finish the game,” Bickerstaff added.

Nets coach Jacques Vaughn lamented his team’s collapse in the second and third quarters.

“That’s a big question for us,” Vaughn said. “I think we got a little stagnant with the basketball. Tough second quarter for us.

“Along those lines of putting four quarters together, it all seems as if there’s one quarter that punches us in the gut a little bit.”

Elsewhere Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers stumbled to a 101-100 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that saw Clippers ace Paul George exit with an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter.

George needed to be carried back to the locker room after his right knee buckled in a collision with the Thunder’s Lu Dort in the fourth quarter.

There was no immediate word on the extent of George’s injury, with Clippers coach saying the eight-time All-Star was still being evaluated.

In Sacramento, the Boston Celtics gave the high-flying Kings a postseason reality check with a blowout 132-109 win.

Sacramento have been one of the surprise packages of the Western Conference this season, sitting third in the standings.

But the Kings were overpowered by a Celtics lineup that showed flashes of their dominant early season form as they cut loose in the second half to outscore Sacramento 72-55.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics scoring with 36 points while Jaylen Brown added 27 points and Derrick White 20.

In other games on Tuesday, Trae Young finished with 30 points in Atlanta’s 129-107 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons, who are propping up the East with a league-worst record of 16-57.

Atlanta improved to 36-36 with the victory and are on track for at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

In Orlando, Gary Harris finished with 22 points and Franz Wagner 20 as the Magic dented Washington’s playoff aspirations with a 122-112 victory.

The Wizards are currently outside the play-in places in 12th spot in the East with a 32-40 record.

Topics: basketball

Related

Navratilova reveals she is ‘cancer-free’ after double diagnosis
Tennis
Navratilova reveals she is ‘cancer-free’ after double diagnosis
Warriors stop 11-game road skid, beat Rockets 121-108
Sport
Warriors stop 11-game road skid, beat Rockets 121-108

follow us

Latest updates

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel will not revive settlements evacuated in 2005
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel will not revive settlements evacuated in 2005
Tear gas, clashes as Lebanon protesters try to storm govt HQ
Tear gas, clashes as Lebanon protesters try to storm govt HQ
Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes March sukuk issuance at $897m  
Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes March sukuk issuance at $897m  
Suit says Meta board ‘turned blind eye’ to human trafficking
Suit says Meta board ‘turned blind eye’ to human trafficking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.