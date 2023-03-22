Argentina must retain competitive edge after World Cup win says Scaloni

Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Riyadh: Adidas has kicked off its partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation with the official launch of the national team’s home and away jerseys.

Inspired by the palm tree featured in the national emblem, the home jersey embodies the country’s growth, vitality, and prosperity with a touch of gold-like accents, adding elegance and a premium feel that will standout both on and off the field.

The women’s national team will be wearing a slightly different jersey to the men’s, with the home kit featuring a unique variation of the same palm tree-inspired design.

It coincides with the women’s team achieving another major milestone by becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history, further showcasing the federation’s commitment to the growth and development of women’s football in the Kingdom.

The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

The white away jersey features dark green sleeves inspired by the country’s flag, with the iconic adidas three stripes in gold. Both jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football.

Working together toward a common goal and vision, adidas cements the launch of the new kits with its Weaved as One campaign, which pays homage to the fabric of Saudi culture while simultaneously highlighting themes of unity within football communities and beyond.

The campaign film follows men’s national team players Mohammed Al-Owais, Hassan Tambakti, Hattan Bahebri, and Abdulelah Al-Amri and women’s national team players Farah Jefry, Al-Bandari Mubarak, and Dalia Adel as they journey through Riyadh to present the official jersey to members of diverse communities that make up the DNA of Saudi heritage and sports culture.

From the camel herding community of northern Riyadh who have dedicated their lives to one of the oldest sports in the nation, to the women making waves at the forefront of the motorsports and rally racing industry, and finally the city’s passionate gaming and e-sports enthusiasts – each community was presented with the opportunity to be among the first to wear the jersey as a symbol of togetherness.

The kit launch is the first in a four-year partnership between adidas and the SAFF at a time when football continues to grow at all levels throughout the country.

The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

The men’s team performed on the world’s biggest stage with their 2-1 win over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, while the under-23 team won the 2022 Asian Cup while conceding zero goals.

Last year also saw the establishment of three new age groups (U-16, U-18, and U-19) as part of the Kingdom’s investment in establishing a clear player pathway to the first team.

In addition to the women’s team being a FIFA-ranked nation for the first time, the growth of women’s football will be further enhanced through the introduction of a U-17 team.

Both the home and away kits feature sweat-wicking, moisture-absorbent technology, and specially placed breathable mesh inserts. The range is also made using 100 percent recycled materials.

Bilal Faris, adidas general manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: “Inspired from the Kingdom’s national emblem, the palm tree, we have ensured that the design of the jerseys embody the country’s goals and growth.

“Through our partnership, we strive to support the federation’s strategy to enhance access to sports for the country and support emerging talents.

“As we celebrate the intrinsic relationship between Saudi culture and football, it’s a collection that I’m hoping players and fans can wear with huge pride, on and off the pitch,” Faris added.

The jerseys celebrate Saudi Arabia’s relationship between culture and football. supplied

On the arrival of the new Green Falcons kit, SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal, said: “We’re extremely proud to usher in this new era for Saudi football with the famous three stripes of adidas emblazoned upon our men’s and women’s national team kits.

“They are a symbol of unity and inspiration, and to see our men, women, boys and girls players, and fans wearing it as one – side to side, shoulder to shoulder – is exactly how football should be.

“In adidas, we have a partner that places equal importance to the women’s national team, which reflects how we operate at the federation. Together we are excited to continue building on the strong momentum of Saudi football across both the men’s and women’s game, while inspiring millions of young footballers along the way,” Al-Misehal added.

The home and away jerseys will be available on adidas.com and at select adidas retailers from March 23.