Situation in Lebanon is ‘very dangerous,’ International Monetary Fund warns

Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • A year after Lebanese authorities committed to reforms 'one would have expected more in terms of implementation and approval,' says IMF mission chief
BEIRUT: “Lebanon is in a very dangerous situation,” the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday, a year after authorities in the country committed to a program of reforms they have failed to implement.

The financial agency urged “the Lebanese government to halt borrowing from the central bank.” And the IMF’s mission chief to Lebanon, Ernesto Rigo, said during a news conference in Beirut that authorities must accelerate their efforts to meet the conditions required for a $3 billion bailout plan.

“One would have expected more in terms of implementation and approval of the legislation” relating to economic reforms, he said, noting that progress has been “very slow.”

Members of the IMF mission have spent nearly a month in Lebanon, during which they met many Lebanese officials and diplomats in an attempt to persuade them to step up efforts to introduce the reforms they had promised.

“We were expecting more in terms of adopting and implementing legislation aimed at reforming Lebanon’s financial system,” said Rigo. “The final draft of the Capital Control Law does not meet the objectives and needs to be amended.”

Lebanon signed an agreement with the IMF nearly a year ago but has yet to meet the conditions necessary to secure the full financial assistance program that is widely viewed as crucial to the country’s recovery from one of the worst economic crises the world has ever seen.

The economy has been crippled by the collapse of the nation’s currency, which has lost about 98 percent of its value against the US dollar since 2019, resulting in triple-digit inflation, soaring levels of poverty, and a massive wave of emigration.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was among the Lebanese officials who met the IMF team. “The mission presented the outcome of the consultations it carried out in Lebanon,” his office said.

During a meeting with Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, on Thursday, Mikati stressed the need for swift emergency action to save the country.

“The government cannot play its role amid a presidential vacuum and a dysfunctional parliament,” Mikati said. Politicians have been unable to agree on a replacement for President Michel Aoun, whose term ended on Oct. 31.

The Lebanese public took to the streets again on Wednesday to protest against the continuing deterioration in their finances and living conditions. Retired soldiers, who staged demonstrations this week because their pensions are no longer worth enough for them to live on, said they will resume their protests on Monday if their demands for assistance are not met.

On Thursday, employees of state-owned telecoms company Ogero decided to strike, raising fears that communications services and the internet could be crippled in the country.

After a meeting with Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, Lebanon’s Grand Mufti, Prime Minister Mikati said: “We are fully aware of the difficult living situation that all of Lebanon is experiencing. We sent all draft laws to parliament for approval to initiate a practical workshop and major reforms in order to restore the active economic movement so that we can save what we can still save despite these difficult circumstances.”

However, the political squabbling continues over the election of a new president and other issues.

MP Ziad Hawat appeared on Thursday before First Investigative Judge Nicolas Mansour, after Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun accused Hawat of libeling, defaming and threatening a judge.

Hawat said he was waiving his parliamentary immunity to “challenge the politicized judiciary at its own game.”

In February, he accused Judge Aoun of violations he said could destroy the country’s banking institutions. “The entire banking system cannot be at the mercy of a judge’s mood,” Hawat said at the time, stressing his support for a fair and impartial judicial investigation into the operation of the country’s banks.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine

Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine

Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine
  • Jordan’s deputy PM points to ‘reckless and disgusting’ comments by Israel’s Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich
  • EU envoy Josep Borrell denounces Israeli minister’s statements, describing them as ‘dangerous and unacceptable’
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister has called on the international community to take a clear stand against hate speech fueling violence and conflict in occupied Palestine.
Ayman Safadi, who is also Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, pointed to the danger of extremist racist ideology, manifested in a “reckless and disgusting manner” in the statement of Israel’s Minister of Finance Betzalel Smotrich.
Jordan’s News Agency reported on Wednesday that the Israeli minister had denied the existence of the Palestinian people and their historical rights, and presented a map of Israel that included the occupied state of Palestine and Jordan.
In a phone call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Safadi stressed that Israel’s government should bear the responsibility for “hate speech, racist incitement, and the disgusting behavior of the Israeli minister.”
The government must declare its rejection openly and clearly, he said.
“Staying silent in the face of such statements and racist positions under the pretext of protecting government coalition is unacceptable and dangerous, and will only fan the flames of tension and further spread this extremist ideology.”
Borrell also denounced the Israeli minister’s statements, describing them as “dangerous and unacceptable,” and urged the Israeli government to take a stand.
The EU rejects all unilateral Israeli measures, underscoring its firm position that supports the two-state solution as a way to achieve peace, he added.
The two parties discussed the dangerous deterioration in the occupied Palestinian territories, underlining the need to halt all measures that fuel violence and undermine the chances of a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
Safadi and Borrell also discussed the outcomes of the recent Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh meetings on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and Jordan’s efforts to help relaunch negotiations to end the violence.
Safadi lauded the EU’s support for the two-state solution and its condemnation of racist hate speech in all its forms.

Topics: Jordan Ayman Safadi Josep Borrell hate speech Occupied Palestinian

Three US Cyclone-class patrol boats handed over to the Egyptian Navy

Three US Cyclone-class patrol boats handed over to the Egyptian Navy
Updated 23 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Three US Cyclone-class patrol boats handed over to the Egyptian Navy

Three US Cyclone-class patrol boats handed over to the Egyptian Navy
  • American crews have been training their Egyptian counterparts to use the vessels since they arrived in Alexandria on Feb. 12
  • Adm. Brad Cooper: The Egypt-US maritime partnership has been a fundamental pillar of our bilateral defense cooperation for decades
Updated 23 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian Navy officially accepted delivery of three US Cyclone-class patrol boats during a special ceremony in Alexandria this week.

Adm. Ashraf Atwa, commander of the Egyptian Naval Force, and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US Fifth Fleet, US Naval Forces Central Command, and the Combined Maritime Forces, signed the official handover document, according to Egyptian armed forces spokesperson Gharib Abdel-Hafez.

The transfer ceremony, during which the Egyptian flag was raised on the boats to mark their entry into service, followed a program of training and professional exchanges designed to improve cooperation and joint initiatives between the two countries’ naval forces.

Abdel-Hafez said that the Egyptian Navy has recently implemented great technological improvements to its armament systems and combat efficiency, in line with international standards.

Atwa highlighted the efforts of Egyptian armed forces to enhance the capabilities of its naval fleet to enhance security and stability. He added that the delivery of the vessels reflected the strong strategic partnership between Egypt and the US.

“The Cyclone-class patrol boats are among the most advanced units in the US Navy and represent a new addition to Egypt’s naval forces,” he said.

In a message posted on its website, the US Navy said: “The transfer ceremony represents the culmination of weeks of preparation, training and professional exchanges between Egyptian and US Navy sailors.”

US crews have been training their Egyptian counterparts to use the vessels since they arrived in Alexandria on Feb. 12, the US Navy said, with courses devoted to a range of disciplines including engineering, search-and-rescue operations, damage control, and weapons handling.

The vessels sailed to Egypt from Bahrain, with US and Egyptian sailors navigating around the Arabian Peninsula during a 4,000-mile, month-long journey. It included stops at Jebel Ali in the UAE, Duqm in Oman, Djibouti, and Berenice in Egypt.

“The Egypt-US maritime partnership has been a fundamental pillar of our bilateral defense cooperation for decades,” Cooper said.

“This transfer is yet another major milestone in our strong relationship that will enhance regional maritime security for years to come.”

Capt. Anthony Webber, commander of the US Navy 5th Fleet Task Force 55, said: “This transfer process was an incredible opportunity for our crews. It enabled us to strengthen our bilateral ties while enhancing our interoperability with a highly capable regional maritime partner.”

In November, the Egyptian Navy accepted delivery of its first German Meko A-200 frigate, which is equipped to secure cargo ships and provide humanitarian support. Named Al-Aziz, it is the first of four to be delivered and was built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems at the SBN shipyard,.

In August last year, the Egyptian Navy carried out a joint training exercise with US and Spanish naval forces in the Mediterranean. The Egyptian frigate El-Fateh joined the US destroyer USS Forrest Sherman and Spanish frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbon for the drills, which included responses to threats to international navigation and the flow of global trade.

Topics: Egypt United States of America (USA) Ashraf Atwa Brad Cooper

IMF says preparing for first review of Egypt program, dates to be confirmed

IMF says preparing for first review of Egypt program, dates to be confirmed
Updated 23 March 2023
Reuters

IMF says preparing for first review of Egypt program, dates to be confirmed

IMF says preparing for first review of Egypt program, dates to be confirmed
  • Disbursements under the 46-month program are subject to eight reviews
Updated 23 March 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Preparations for the first review of Egypt’s economic reform program with the International Monetary Fund have begun and dates for the review mission will be announced when agreed with the authorities, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday.
The IMF approved in December a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility loan for Egypt, which has been under acute financial pressure since long-standing problems were exposed by the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Disbursements under the 46-month program are subject to eight reviews, the first of which was dated March 15, 2023 in an IMF staff report published in December.
Among the key commitments that Egypt made to secure the loan were a permanent shift to a flexible exchange rate regime and wide-ranging structural reforms to reduce the state’s footprint in the economy.
Egypt’s currency has lost nearly 50 percent of its value over the past year following three sharp devaluations. In the past two weeks it has traded in a narrow band between 30.75 and 30.95 pounds to the dollar, according to Eikon data, although the pound’s value on the black market has slipped.
Analysts say the pound has come under renewed pressure partly due to delays in expected sales of state assets.

Topics: Egypt IMF

World Bank Group launches new partnership framework for Egypt

World Bank Group launches new partnership framework for Egypt
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

World Bank Group launches new partnership framework for Egypt

World Bank Group launches new partnership framework for Egypt
  • Framework aims to boost private-sector jobs, improve human capital and enhance shock resilience
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: The World Bank Group’s board of executive directors on Wednesday approved a new Country Partnership Framework for Egypt, which lays out a strategy in the country for 2023–2027, Emirates News Agency reported.

The new CPF is in line with Egypt’s Sustainable Development Strategy, Vision 2030, and National Climate Change Strategy 2050. It aims to achieve three high-level outcomes.

First, the framework aims to boost private-sector jobs by fostering an enabling environment for private sector-led investments and job opportunities, as well as by establishing a level playing field for the private sector.

Second, the CPF seeks to improve human capital outcomes by promoting inclusive, equitable, and improved health and education services, as well as effective social protection programs.

Third, it seeks to improve shock resilience through improved macroeconomic management and climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

“The Country Partnership Framework 2023 -2027 between Egypt and the World Bank Group establishes a new phase of development cooperation and joint action to support efforts in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. This is anchored in national objectives, the country’s 2030 vision and presidential initiatives,” Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation, said.

“Through our extended partnership with the World Bank Group, more work will be done over the next five years to stimulate private sector engagement in development projects, increase job opportunities, enhance investment in human capital and promote climate action,” Al-Mashat added.

Marina Wes, the World Bank’s country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti, said: “This CPF supports Egypt’s efforts to build back better by creating conditions for green, resilient, and inclusive development. It puts the Egyptian people at the center of its strategy, with a heavy focus on job creation by improving the business environment and leveling the playing field.”

The CPF also aims to strengthen Egypt’s role in regional integration by improving regional trade and increasing connectivity in infrastructure, transportation, energy, and labor.

Furthermore, the CPF seeks to integrate governance and citizen engagement as well as women’s empowerment across its programs.

Topics: Egypt World Bank Group

Jordanian, Bosnian ministries exchange tourism development ideas

Jordanian, Bosnian ministries exchange tourism development ideas
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

Jordanian, Bosnian ministries exchange tourism development ideas

Jordanian, Bosnian ministries exchange tourism development ideas
  • Industry is largest contributor to Middle East country's national economy, job creation
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Imad Hijazin, secretary-general of Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, has received a delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism, agencies, and representatives from the country’s Developing Sustainable Tourism project.

The purpose of the visit is to exchange ideas in tourism development, including marketing and archeological site preservation, Jordan News Agency reported.

Jordan holds benefits for all types of traveler, Hijazin said, adding that the National Tourism Strategy 2021-2025 had five main aims: product development, human resource development, marketing, heritage maintenance and management, and reforms.

The tourism industry is Jordan’s largest contributor to the economy and job creation, bringing in revenue of $5.7 billion in 2022 while welcoming around 5 million tourists.

The Bosnian delegation praised Jordan’s advanced infrastructure, natural environment, and its tourist and archeological sites.

Topics: Jordan Bosnia and Herzegovina tourism

