Don’t waste it: Kingdom launches new food security campaign

DHAHRAN: The General Food Security Authority has launched a new campaign to reduce food waste.

Timed to coincide with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative seeks to raise awareness of the importance of food security and encourage people to practice more moderate consumption.

About SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) worth of food is wasted every year in the Kingdom, or about a third of the total consumed, it said.

To promote the campaign the authority produced a video of young boys and girls discussing how their families had overindulged during Ramadan.

The children described how their tables were overflowing with food and expressed their concerns about wastage. Several suggested families should make better use of leftovers when preparing their next iftar and ensure anything they do not need is given to someone who could benefit from it.

The authority said the campaign had captured the imagination of people and was being widely shared on social media.