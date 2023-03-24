You are here

Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

Don't waste it: Kingdom launches new food security campaign

The General Food Security Authority has launched a new campaign to reduce food waste. (SPA)
The General Food Security Authority has launched a new campaign to reduce food waste. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Don’t waste it: Kingdom launches new food security campaign

The General Food Security Authority has launched a new campaign to reduce food waste. (SPA)
  • People encouraged to be more frugal during Ramadan
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: The General Food Security Authority has launched a new campaign to reduce food waste.

Timed to coincide with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative seeks to raise awareness of the importance of food security and encourage people to practice more moderate consumption.

About SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) worth of food is wasted every year in the Kingdom, or about a third of the total consumed, it said.

To promote the campaign the authority produced a video of young boys and girls discussing how their families had overindulged during Ramadan.

The children described how their tables were overflowing with food and expressed their concerns about wastage. Several suggested families should make better use of leftovers when preparing their next iftar and ensure anything they do not need is given to someone who could benefit from it.

The authority said the campaign had captured the imagination of people and was being widely shared on social media.

Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day

Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day
Updated 7 min 17 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day

Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day
  • Social responsibility is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 7 min 17 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The winners of the Saudi Social Responsibility Association’s five-day hackathon were honored at a ceremony in Riyadh on Thursday, March 23 — designated as Saudi National Responsibility Day. The association also launched its Social Responsibility Academy at the event.

Osama Al-Zamil, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and patron of the event, said: “Social responsibility is a sign of a civilized and humane society, in which individuals and institutions are responsible for creating a loyal presence within their society and contributing to a number of projects and social-awareness initiatives.”

Social responsibility is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to create a community characterized by a solid structure, moderate Islam, a sense of belonging, and pride in Islamic culture and heritage.

“Social responsibility is repeated on a daily and habitual basis. We find it between neighbors, between friends, and between colleagues,” Al-Zamil said.

The Social Responsibility Hackathon brought together innovators and developers to find creative solutions to help boost social responsibility.

The winner of the challenge, receiving SAR15,000 ($3,993), was the group Haseed. They developed a program that uses artificial intelligence to turn physical books into audio books.
Abdulrahman Alsabeeq, Haseed’s project manager, told Arab News: “Many of us strive to read because we know it enriches and develops the mind. Many of us buy books but unfortunately leave them on the shelf, forgotten. This is the issue we’re trying to solve at Haseed.”

Coming in second place was the group Zero Waste, receiving SAR10,000 ($2,662), and in third was Responsible Investor, winning SAR5,000 ($1,331).

The 48 student participants were split into 12 groups, each following one of three tracks: quality of life, environmental and recycling, and educational economics.

The issues tackled across the five days included counseling and generating ideas, project management skills, marketing and feasibility studies, error solutions, design and aesthetic enhancement, and software usage.

Saudi nationals and residents eligible for e-visa to Japan starting Monday

E-visa Japan is to become available to Saudi nationals and residents. (AFP/File Photo)
E-visa Japan is to become available to Saudi nationals and residents. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi nationals and residents eligible for e-visa to Japan starting Monday

E-visa Japan is to become available to Saudi nationals and residents. (AFP/File Photo)
  • In 2015 Japan was named the third-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Saudi nationals and residents will be eligible for electronic visas to Japan starting March 27.

Mutual interests and official diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have been present for decades; both countries are mutually essential for each other’s political and economic growth.

The embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia recently announced that all Saudi nationals and people who reside in Saudi Arabia will be eligible to apply for a visa to Japan electronically; prior to that announcement, applications had to be done in the Japanese embassy or consulate.

Other than speeding up and streamlining the application process, this new decision will further enhance bilateral relations between both countries and facilitates entry and exit for all purposes.

The process includes a form that requires applicants to fill out basic information such as name, contacts, passport details, and travel information.

In 2015 Japan was named the third-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia; both countries share many common interests that allow them to maximize benefits and enhance bilateral relations.

* This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Saudi king, crown prince donate $40m to new charitable housing campaign

Saudi king, crown prince donate $40m to new charitable housing campaign
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi king, crown prince donate $40m to new charitable housing campaign

Saudi king, crown prince donate $40m to new charitable housing campaign
  • The campaign was launched by the Jood Eskan platform
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription campaign and made donations totalling $40 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The campaign was launched by the Jood Eskan platform, and the monarch donated SR100 million ($27m), while the crown prince gave SR50 million ($13m) toward the provision of housing for needy families.

Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said: “This generous, unsurprising contribution from the king and the crown prince came to inaugurate the good housing charitable subscription campaign, and an affirmation of their support for innovative humanitarian initiatives, in which the roles of governmental, private, and non-profit agencies are integrated.”

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
KSrelief distributes more than 44 tons of food aid around the world for Ramadan

KSrelief distributes more than 44 tons of food aid around the world for Ramadan
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

KSrelief distributes more than 44 tons of food aid around the world for Ramadan

KSrelief distributes more than 44 tons of food aid around the world for Ramadan
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more than 44 tons of food aid packages around the world as part of the Ramadan 2023 food distribution project.
In Benin, 12 tons of food packages were distributed in the city of Glazoué. And in the city of Tetovo, North of Macedonia, 19 tons of food packages were provided.
In Jakarta 7.8 tons of food packages were distributed along with 6.3 tons of food packages in Skenderaj city, in Kosovo.
While in Sudan, Chad and Ghana 1,900 food packages were given out to needy families.
And in Pakistan the center distributed 1,450 shelter bags in the Sindh Province.

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has urged residents to take precautionary measures against thunderstorms and dust storms that are likely to affect some regions between Friday and Monday. 

The organization, acting on information from the National Center of Meteorology, said the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential flows. The areas of Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Khurmah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Rania, Al-Muwayh, Qia, Khulais, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah are expected to be hit.

The Riyadh region is also expected to suffer, including the capital, Al-Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, As-Sulayyil, Afif, Al-Duwadmi, Shaqra, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Quwa’iyah, Al-Ghat, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Aflaj, Thadiq, Ramah, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Diriyah, Dhurma, Huraymila and Al-Dalam.

Authorities stressed the need to stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places. 

Residents have been advised to adhere to instructions announced through the media. 

The regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the northern borders, Al-Qasim and the eastern borders are also expected to be affected.

Moderate rains and winds resulting in dust storms are expected in the Makkah region, including Jeddah and Rabigh.

The Civil Defense has stressed the need to stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places.

Residents have been advised to adhere to instructions announced through the media. 

 

