voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan

voco Alkhobar is all set for the holy month, with a variety of dining experiences planned for diners at its restaurants. The hotel is hosting a specially designed Ramadan tent, serving iftar and sahoor amid a warm, welcoming ambiance.
The hotel’s signature restaurants will offer a blend of traditional and mouth-watering cuisines comprising local and international gourmet delicacies served in a luxurious and spiritual setting. With the addition of the live cooking stations and an outdoor seating area, guests can expect to have a memorable iftar and sahoor experience with their family and friends. There is also a special Ramadan menu for residents who wish to have their meals in their rooms.
The hotel’s Horizon, Naya and Anardana restaurants are some of the finest restaurants in town, manned by acclaimed chefs with years of experience in the culinary arts and offering guests traditional delicacies with a modern twist. These include a wide variety of Middle Eastern and international dishes of high nutritional value, creating a sumptuous and memorable meal.
The Horizon restaurant at voco Alkhobar takes diners on a culinary journey comprising a lavish buffet of classic cuisines, which can be enjoyed throughout the day after Ramadan. Guests can savor anything from Middle Eastern breakfasts and Belgian waffles, to Viennese pastries, freshly baked goods and healthy drinks, in addition to hot meals prepared to order. Those looking for good ol’ classics, can choose from an American burger with coleslaw and French fries, Italian spaghetti Bolognese or Indian tandoori chicken. A variety of drinks and beverages, including tea, coffee, juices and soft drinks, are also included.
The Lebanese Naya restaurant specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, including hot and cold mezzes, kebabs, grills and other traditional slow-cooked meat dishes served with flavorful rice.
Meanwhile, Anardana offers a delectable lineup of Indian fare, bringing the varied flavors of the Subcontinent to Sharqiya. On the menu, there is something for everyone. From classic Indian curries to aromatic grilled kebabs, those with a penchant for rich and flavorful food are in for a treat.
M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG Hotels and Resorts and general manager of voco Riyadh, promised an unforgettable iftar and sahoor experience for guests at voco Alkhobar.
He said the hotel will offer a range of authentic local and international flavors that suit all palates.
Allaf assured guests of a high-quality service and exceptional culinary delights that he said can be enjoyed in the company of family and friends.
voco Alkhobar’s restaurants have already become a rage in the city, thanks to dozens of high ratings and positive feedback, making the restaurants must-visit destinations for visitors to the region.
The hotel is known for its distinguished services and facilities, which include a swimming pool, five spa rooms, separate health club facilities for men and women, sauna and jacuzzi, in addition to the classic Moroccan bath. Business guests can benefit from the 11 conference rooms for meetings and events, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. The luxurious Sultana Hall makes for an ideal venue for family celebrations.