voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh announces leadership team

The newly inaugurated Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center has announced members of its leadership team, comprising a diverse set of talented individuals including three Saudi nationals.

“These leaders are passionate about showcasing the rich culture and hospitality of Saudi Arabia, while also supporting the city’s dynamic community of enterprising women and entrepreneurs,” a statement said.

Aldert van Zyl, general manager

The hotel will be led by award-winning general manager Aldert van Zyl, who envisions establishing this innovative new venture as the hotel of choice in Riyadh for both local and international business travelers. van Zyl has more than 20 years of experience within the hospitality industry across Europe, Middle East and Africa in various hospitality brands. “With true Arabian hospitality, we are excited and proud to welcome all guests, as well as support entrepreneurs, creatives, and enterprises in growing their business and passion projects,” he said.

Aldert van Zyl

Justin Pillay, executive chef Hailing from South Africa with more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Pillay is a seasoned expert in multicultural cuisines, having honed his craft in various African countries such as Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Emad El-Nashar, district director of finance

Emad is a seasoned veteran in the hospitality industry, having amassed more than three decades of invaluable experience. As the director of finance at the hotel, El-Nashar is responsible not only for ensuring the smooth financial operations of the flagship property but also for overseeing the financial affairs of all Radisson hotels in the Kingdom.

Talha Iqbal, director of commercial development

With a wealth of experience spanning over 18 years, Iqbal has honed his skills as a seasoned hotelier in a multitude of areas including reservations, sales, marketing, revenue management, front office management and guest services.

Mootaz Alqahtani, director of human resources

For nearly a decade, Saudi national Alqahtani has remained a loyal member of the Radisson Hotel Group, tirelessly striving to elevate the careers of all hotel employees while fostering a culture that embodies the group’s core beliefs.

We promise to bring the unconventional to your conventions and events, so come and discover the newest Radisson Blu Hotel here in Riyadh. Aldert van Zyl, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center

His journey with the Radisson Hotel Group began in 2014, when he took on the role of government relations manager.

Fatima Al-Gallaf, rooms division manager

With an unwavering dedication to the hospitality industry, Al-Gallaf has spent over a decade honing her craft. Her journey began as a secretary at Marriott International, but it was clear that her talents were destined for greater things.

Ilhami Can, F and B manager

The hotel’s food and beverage manager, Can is no stranger to the world of hospitality. With 13 years of experience under his belt, he brings a wealth of culinary and beverage knowledge and expertise to the table.

Shoaib Usman Mirza, director of engineering

With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Mirza started out as a facility manager. He quickly rose to the top and became a specialist in hotel openings, having successfully opened more than five properties in the GCC.

Yinka Dosunmu, cluster IT manager

With a career spanning over a decade, Dosunmu started as an engineer at MTN Nigeria Communications Limited in Lagos Mainland, where he honed his technical skills. Driven by his passion for the hospitality industry, he ventured into a new realm of technology and joined Radisson Hotel Group, where he has since held various roles.

Najla Alhajry, marketing and events manager

Alhajry’s role extends beyond traditional marketing responsibilities. She is also responsible for overseeing all pre-opening tasks and ensuring that the hotel is well-prepared for its grand debut. Alhajry is also a shining example of female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry.