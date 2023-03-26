You are here

voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan

voco Alkhobar’s Horizon, Naya and Anardana restaurants are some of the finest restaurants in town, manned by acclaimed chefs with years of experience in the culinary arts.
voco Alkhobar’s Horizon, Naya and Anardana restaurants are some of the finest restaurants in town, manned by acclaimed chefs with years of experience in the culinary arts.
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan

voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

voco Alkhobar is all set for the holy month, with a variety of dining experiences planned for diners at its restaurants. The hotel is hosting a specially designed Ramadan tent, serving iftar and sahoor amid a warm, welcoming ambiance.
The hotel’s signature restaurants will offer a blend of traditional and mouth-watering cuisines comprising local and international gourmet delicacies served in a luxurious and spiritual setting. With the addition of the live cooking stations and an outdoor seating area, guests can expect to have a memorable iftar and sahoor experience with their family and friends. There is also a special Ramadan menu for residents who wish to have their meals in their rooms.
The hotel’s Horizon, Naya and Anardana restaurants are some of the finest restaurants in town, manned by acclaimed chefs with years of experience in the culinary arts and offering guests traditional delicacies with a modern twist. These include a wide variety of Middle Eastern and international dishes of high nutritional value, creating a sumptuous and memorable meal.

HIGHLIGHT

With the addition of the live cooking stations and an outdoor seating area, guests can expect to have a memorable iftar and sahoor experience with their family and friends.

The Horizon restaurant at voco Alkhobar takes diners on a culinary journey comprising a lavish buffet of classic cuisines, which can be enjoyed throughout the day after Ramadan. Guests can savor anything from Middle Eastern breakfasts and Belgian waffles, to Viennese pastries, freshly baked goods and healthy drinks, in addition to hot meals prepared to order. Those looking for good ol’ classics, can choose from an American burger with coleslaw and French fries, Italian spaghetti Bolognese or Indian tandoori chicken. A variety of drinks and beverages, including tea, coffee, juices and soft drinks, are also included.
The Lebanese Naya restaurant specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, including hot and cold mezzes, kebabs, grills and other traditional slow-cooked meat dishes served with flavorful rice.
Meanwhile, Anardana offers a delectable lineup of Indian fare, bringing the varied flavors of the Subcontinent to Sharqiya. On the menu, there is something for everyone. From classic Indian curries to aromatic grilled kebabs, those with a penchant for rich and flavorful food are in for a treat.
M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG Hotels and Resorts and general manager of voco Riyadh, promised an unforgettable iftar and sahoor experience for guests at voco Alkhobar.
He said the hotel will offer a range of authentic local and international flavors that suit all palates.
Allaf assured guests of a high-quality service and exceptional culinary delights that he said can be enjoyed in the company of family and friends.
voco Alkhobar’s restaurants have already become a rage in the city, thanks to dozens of high ratings and positive feedback, making the restaurants must-visit destinations for visitors to the region.
The hotel is known for its distinguished services and facilities, which include a swimming pool, five spa rooms, separate health club facilities for men and women, sauna and jacuzzi, in addition to the classic Moroccan bath. Business guests can benefit from the 11 conference rooms for meetings and events, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. The luxurious Sultana Hall makes for an ideal venue for family celebrations.

 

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh announces leadership team

The team comprises a diverse set of talented individuals.
The team comprises a diverse set of talented individuals.
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh announces leadership team

The team comprises a diverse set of talented individuals.
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

The newly inaugurated Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center has announced members of its leadership team, comprising a diverse set of talented individuals including three Saudi nationals.
“These leaders are passionate about showcasing the rich culture and hospitality of Saudi Arabia, while also supporting the city’s dynamic community of enterprising women and entrepreneurs,” a statement said.

Aldert van Zyl, general manager
The hotel will be led by award-winning general manager Aldert van Zyl, who envisions establishing this innovative new venture as the hotel of choice in Riyadh for both local and international business travelers. van Zyl has more than 20 years of experience within the hospitality industry across Europe, Middle East and Africa in various hospitality brands. “With true Arabian hospitality, we are excited and proud to welcome all guests, as well as support entrepreneurs, creatives, and enterprises in growing their business and passion projects,” he said.

Aldert van Zyl

Justin Pillay, executive chef Hailing from South Africa with more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Pillay is a seasoned expert in multicultural cuisines, having honed his craft in various African countries such as Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Emad El-Nashar, district director of finance
Emad is a seasoned veteran in the hospitality industry, having amassed more than three decades of invaluable experience. As the director of finance at the hotel, El-Nashar is responsible not only for ensuring the smooth financial operations of the flagship property but also for overseeing the financial affairs of all Radisson hotels in the Kingdom.

Talha Iqbal, director  of commercial development
With a wealth of experience spanning over 18 years, Iqbal has honed his skills as a seasoned hotelier in a multitude of areas including reservations, sales, marketing, revenue management, front office management and guest services.

Mootaz Alqahtani, director of human resources
For nearly a decade, Saudi national Alqahtani has remained a loyal member of the Radisson Hotel Group, tirelessly striving to elevate the careers of all hotel employees while fostering a culture that embodies the group’s core beliefs.

We promise to bring the unconventional to your conventions and events, so come and discover the newest Radisson Blu Hotel here in Riyadh.

Aldert van Zyl, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center

His journey with the Radisson Hotel Group began in 2014, when he took on the role of government relations manager.

Fatima Al-Gallaf, rooms division manager
With an unwavering dedication to the hospitality industry, Al-Gallaf has spent over a decade honing her craft. Her journey began as a secretary at Marriott International, but it was clear that her talents were destined for greater things.

Ilhami Can, F and B manager
The hotel’s food and beverage manager, Can is no stranger to the world of hospitality. With 13 years of experience under his belt, he brings a wealth of culinary and beverage knowledge and expertise to the table.

Shoaib Usman Mirza, director of engineering
With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Mirza started out as a facility manager. He quickly rose to the top and became a specialist in hotel openings, having successfully opened more than five properties in the GCC.

Yinka Dosunmu, cluster IT manager
With a career spanning over a decade, Dosunmu started as an engineer at MTN Nigeria Communications Limited in Lagos Mainland, where he honed his technical skills. Driven by his passion for the hospitality industry, he ventured into a new realm of technology and joined Radisson Hotel Group, where he has since held various roles.

Najla Alhajry, marketing and events manager
Alhajry’s role extends beyond traditional marketing responsibilities. She is also responsible for overseeing all pre-opening tasks and ensuring that the hotel is well-prepared for its grand debut. Alhajry is also a shining example of female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry.

 

voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan
Corporate News
voco Alkhobar redefines culinary experience this Ramadan

Updated 26 March 2023
FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, has announced the launch of its FedEx International Economy and FedEx International Economy Freight services in Saudi Arabia. The deferred services will enable businesses in the Kingdom to expand their global reach in a cost-effective and reliable way.  FedEx International Economy and FedEx International Economy Freight are affordable, cross-border, customs-cleared, door-to-door services with a day-definite delivery. The services allow customers to save on less time-sensitive deliveries of shipments up to 68 kgs using FedEx International Economy, as well as medium to heavy shipments ranging from 68 kgs to 1,000 kgs using FedEx International Economy Freight, without compromising on reliability.
The FedEx International Economy services are ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises that are more thoughtful about the cost of running their business. Using these services, SMEs can benefit from the global FedEx network paired with the company’s reliable services at a competitive price for non-urgent shipments.
“By 2030, Saudi Arabia’s SME sector is estimated to contribute to the country’s GDP by 35 percent, in line with the objectives of the country’s Vision 2030. The launch of our international economy services in the Kingdom is part of our continued efforts to provide businesses with a range of shipping solutions that offer more value, while contributing positively to the growth of local industries,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.
The SME sector is seen as a crucial economic engine of Saudi Arabia and a critical new employment producer in the Kingdom. As SMEs expand their footprint in the Middle East and North Africa region, it is reported that they are specifically searching for other shipping choices, such as economical deferred shipping services in addition to express services.

 

Immerse in the Spirit of Ramadan at Four Seasons Riyadh

This Ramadan, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is welcoming guests to experience the true essence of the holy month with a distinctive lineup of culinary celebrations and tranquil experiences to be shared with family and friends.
“Let Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh infuse your Ramadan celebrations with unparalleled style, immaculate service, and the spirit of generosity — and make the holy month one to truly remember.” the hotel said in a statement.

A relaxing getaway
For a perfect escape in the city, the hotel’s Ramadan Retreat package offers families a relaxing getaway in newly renovated rooms and suites inclusive of iftar for two at the Ramadan Tent, 25 percent off on food and beverage, 25 percent off on spa treatments, 25 percent off on laundry and complimentary valet parking. 
Guests can also create unforgettable memories with a special Ramadan Nights package offering guests 20 percent off on room rate, complimentary parking, 25 percent off spa, 25 percent off on food and beverage and 25 percent off on laundry.

Iftar at Kingdom Ballroom 
This year, the Kingdom Ballroom tent will welcome guests in a luxurious décor exuding Arabian elegance. The tent showcases white and gold accents along with tradition inspired ornaments for a truly opulent experience, which complements the culinary delights.

The hotel’s culinary team lead by Senior Executive Chef Lucas Glanville, will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes presented in seven different culinary islands. Traditional delights will include authentic Saudi ouzi, chicken kabsa, jareesh, lamb qursan, succulent grills from a Josper charcoal oven, Asian specialities including poke sushi cups, sourdough pizza from a pizza stone oven, among others, as well as desserts such as kunafa, gelato and a chocolate fountain. 
The iftar takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is priced at SR550 ($146) inclusive of VAT. Meanwhile, the timings for sahoor are 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and it is priced at SR345 inclusive of VAT.

Offsite iftar and sahoor events
If you wish to create your very own Ramadan event, Le Carré by Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh will help you transform your dream iftar or sahoor into a reality, at your venue of choice. Combined with exceptional Four Seasons service, your Ramadan celebrations will be exactly what you had hoped for and more. 

The spa
Guests who wish to make time for a little rest and rejuvenation this Ramadan can visit the hotel’s award-winning spa offering an exclusive Ramadan Cleanse Package, which includes four 60-minute massages and four 60-minute Restorative Hammam sessions, leaving them deeply relaxed and fresh. The package is priced at SR4,800 inclusive of VAT. 
To encourage guests to remain healthy and exercise during Ramadan, the spa is waiving its joining fee for all new spa memberships. 
 

Giordano celebrates 30 years of retail success in region
Updated 22 March 2023
Giordano Middle East is celebrating its 30 years of operations in the region, having recently capped off a successful year by bagging two of the most prestigious global retail awards.

The global apparel brand — known for its everyday wardrobe essentials — first arrived in the region back in 1993. From a single store in the UAE’s BurJuman Center, Giordano has since grown to become a trusted retail brand with 275 stores across the region.

“One reason for the brand’s success with local consumers is its consistency, and this is a quality that extends far beyond the clothes it sells. The consistent and sustainable growth of Giordano in the region is testament to the strength of its brand and their products,” a statement said.

In 2022, Giordano received the RLI Global Retailer of the Year Award bestowed by Retail and Leisure International and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand awarded by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

“Looking back, I could not have predicted just how far we have come since our inception in 1993 — our team, the Giordano brand, the malls and continuous opportunities for expansion across the region. I would like to express our gratitude for the support of the government and local authorities in each of the countries in which we operate for fostering the environment needed to thrive. It is a real cause for celebration,”
said Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East.

HIGHLIGHT

The focus of this year’s celebration will be Giordano’s customers and its people, with a series of events being planned for its loyal customers throughout the year.

“The region’s growth in the past 30 years has been amazing. It is Giordano’s honor to be part of it. I have made many life-long friends here and am thankful for them teaching me the local history I deeply respect. We will continue to celebrate the region’s great culture and serve our local customers earnestly for the next many years,” said Dr. Peter Lau, chairman of Giordano International.

The focus of this year’s celebration will be the brand’s customers and its people — the backbone of its business. A series of events and activities have been planned for its loyal customers throughout
the year.

Chugani added: “The entire region is buzzing. The rapid development of local infrastructure and the number of megaprojects being rolled out is phenomenal.

“We will continue to take a cautiously optimistic approach, maintaining our expansion momentum while taking into consideration the challenges that lie ahead stemming from global geopolitical tensions and evolving local labor
requirements.”

Giordano International, the parent company of Giordano Middle East, now operates 2,000 stores across 35 countries.

Updated 22 March 2023
SABB named market leader in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by Euromoney

The Saudi British Bank has been recognized by Euromoney as the “Best Trade Finance Service Provider” and “Market Leader” in Saudi Arabia for 2023. This is the seventh successive year that SABB has been awarded as the market leader, widely recognizing SABB as the preeminent trade finance bank in the Kingdom.

The awards are based on a survey by Euromoney, where Saudi corporates have recognized SABB as the market leader within the trade finance space. The survey takes into consideration corporates’ view on their banks’ ability in providing trade finance products, solutions, quality of services and market share.

In 2022, SABB continued its focus on client experience, digitization, and the development of trade opportunities for clients, offering a range of digital initiatives, including a newly launched digital trade solutions package aimed at enhancing letter of credit and guarantee procedures for enterprises’ international business operations by cooperating with blockchain-based digital platform Contour and local fintech Bwatech. SABB is also the first bank in the Kingdom to complete an international trade transaction via blockchain technology, reducing risk and paper in the industry and ultimately increasing the velocity of trade and liquidity in the market

Commenting on the awards, Yasser Albarrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer, said: “We are delighted to be winning these awards, which highlight our leading position and excellence in providing innovative solutions that meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers in a market that is witnessing rapid growth at various levels. These awards are based on a customer satisfaction survey, which is a testament to our successful approach in providing products and services in trade finance and proving that it is widely accepted by customers.”

