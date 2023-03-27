You are here

Saudi date exports exceed $340m: Ministry of Agriculture

Saudi Arabia produces 1.54 million tons of dates a year (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Date exports from Saudi Arabia grew 5.4 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier to hit SR1.28 billion ($340 million), the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has revealed. 

The figures showed that the Kingdom exported more than 300 types of dates, ranking the Kingdom first in value among 113 countries according to the International Trade Center.  

The number of importing countries in 2022 reached 116 countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency, with date quantities produced topping an estimated 1.54 million tons. 

The Kingdom is home to more than 33 million palm trees as well as over 123,000 agricultural holdings distributed across 13 regions of the country. 

Both the palm and dates sector contribute to several significant manufacturing industries, such as food and fodder, medical products, cosmetic products, building materials, among others. 

Dates are an essential fruit among Saudi families, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. 

This is mainly attributed to the high nutritional value associated to dates and the fact that they contain major elements that the body needs, especially after fasting for long hours. 

Nutrition experts advise the importance of eating dates at breakfast as it provides the body with energy, activity and vitality. 

This is linked to the fact that dates contain natural sugars such as sucrose, glucose and fructose, in addition to acids, proteins and vitamins such as vitamins A, B, C and E. 

Dates also contain potassium, sulfur, phosphorus, iron, sodium, zinc and magnesium and are known to reduce cholesterol in the blood. 

During Ramadan, the Kingdom’s markets usually witness a booming demand for buying dates, the most prominent types of which are Ajwa, Anbara and Al-Safawi, among others. 

Topics: Dates saudi dates

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has appointed Saeed Mohammed Al-Ghamdi as its new chairman following the resignation of Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairy from his post citing personal reasons, the bank said on Monday.

The bank also appointed Talal Ahmed Al Khereiji as the new acting CEO, according to a bourse statement.

SNB said that the new changes will be effective from March 27.

In 2022, the bank recorded a 46.7 percent increase in net profit, hitting SR18.6 billion ($4.96 billion), spurred by higher operating income and a decline in provisions for expected credit losses.

The Kingdom’s biggest bank also saw a 61 percent surge in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 to SR4.8 billion from SR2.96 billion during the same period in 2021.

The results beat the average analyst estimate of SR18.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Earlier in March, the bank moved to play down any risk to its balance sheet caused by the fall in share value of Credit Suisse.

SNB bought almost 9.9 percent of Credit Suisse for SR5.5 billion in November 2022, with the Saudi bank later saying the investment represented just 0.5 percent of its total assets and approximately 1.7 percent of its overall investment portfolio.

In a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, made as Credit Suisse hit difficulties, SNB said: “Changes in the valuation of SNB's investment in Credit Suisse have no impact on SNB's growth plans and forward-looking 2023 guidance.”

Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged after the failure of two banks in the US sparked concerns about other potentially shaky institutions in the global financial system.

Fellow Swiss bank group UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, a move which calmed markets after concerns about the global financial sector increased following the failure of two banks in the US.

Topics: Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday as concerns over turmoil in the banking sector eased, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures gained 74 cents, or 0.99 percent, to $75.73 a barrel at 11.30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.96 a barrel, up 70 cents, or 1.01 percent.

Brent rose 2.8 percent last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8 percent as jitters in the banking sector eased.

Oman offers 3 oil and gas concession areas 

Oman is offering three oil and gas concession areas for local and international local companies, a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals said on Sunday.

The offering is open between March 26 and June 25, according to the statement published on Twitter.

Sinopec to actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, said on Monday it will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where the state oil and gas major already owns a refinery stake.

Sinopec President Yu Baocai made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9 percent decline in net profit last year.

DNO puts oil in storage after Iraq halts export via Turkiye

Norwegian oil firm DNO has begun storing oil in tanks at fields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq after Baghdad ordered a halt to exports via a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Iraq on Saturday halted crude exports from its northern region after the country won an arbitration case in which it said that Turkiye violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government to export oil to Ceyhan.

A statement from DNO said it began diverting oil production from to storage on Saturday and that the tanks can hold “several days” worth of production.

“DNO notes from public reports that authorities in Ankara, Baghdad and Irbil are in discussion to reach agreements that will allow oil exports to resume,” the Norwegian company said.

Prior to the shutdown the pipeline carried about 400,000 barrels per day of Kurdish oil and another 70,000 bpd of Iraqi oil to global markets, DNO said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC China Saudi Arabia

Associated Press

Associated Press

NEW YORK: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed on the sale of troubled Silicon Valley Bank to North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. 

The sale involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First-Citizens, the FDIC said in a statement late Sunday. 

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled the banking industry and led the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil. 

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in US history. 

 

 

Topics: US banking first citizens bank Silicon Valley Bank

Arab News

  • Logistics company invested $320m in the last year
Arab News

DUBAI: DP World has invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012, Emirates News Agency has reported. 

The figures make the UAE-based company one of the top five overseas investors during the time period, according to the most recent foreign direct investment data.

Despite the demand for logistics services slowing, along with the global economy, DP World invested $320 million in the last year. 

Other companies in the top five include Amazon, and Denmark’s AP Moller Maersk, making DP World the only company in the group not based in the US or Europe.

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “The data shared by ‘FDI Intelligence’ demonstrates where we stand globally within the logistics sector, not only in the last year but consistently over the last 10 years.

“DP World’s companies touch people’s lives around the world every day. Sometimes it is tangible, and sometimes we are in the background, making sure people and businesses get the goods they require.

“Our infrastructure opens untapped trade opportunities, grows economies and makes goods more affordable.

“Investing in developing economies helps trade go further, facilitates economic growth, attracts foreign investment and generates thousands of jobs — raising the quality of life for everyone.”

According to a study in January commissioned by DP World and led by Economist Impact, 96 percent of companies are changing their supply chains as a result of geopolitical events.

One of DP World’s priorities in 2022 was to expand its partnerships in order to realize this trade potential.

It strengthened its partnership with India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to raise about $300 million, and it established a new platform with British International Investment to accelerate work in Africa.

The African continent has been a key focus area, with the construction of the Port of Ndayane in Senegal marking the start of a $1 billion investment.

Plans are also in the works to expand the capabilities of operations at Caucedo in the Dominican Republic, while the Callao Port expansion in Peru, when completed later this year, will reportedly create one of the single largest terminals in South America.

Another popular investment destination has been the UK. DP World has invested £2 billion ($2.44 billion) in the UK over the last decade, supporting thousands of jobs, WAM reported.

Topics: DP World

Reuters

  • Bank said in April that it was seeking to narrow its focus to faster-growing markets in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Reuters

DUBAI: Standard Chartered plans to sell its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB), the two parties said on Sunday, as the emerging markets-focused lender presses ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.
The bank entered into an agreement with AJIB, subject to central bank approval, which will see Standard Chartered’s corporate, commercial and institutional banking, consumer lending and private banking businesses migrated to AJIB.
All Standard Chartered Bank employees in Jordan will be transferred to AJIB, it said an emailed statement.
Standard Chartered’s Africa and Middle East CEO Sunil Kaushal said the agreement is aligned with the banks global strategy “to deliver efficiencies, reduce complexity, as well as redirect resources within the Africa Middle East region to areas with the greatest potential to drive scale, grow and better support clients.”
AJIB said the purchase falls within the Jordanian lender’s strategy to grow its market share in the country, which continues to grow after it acquired HSBC’s banking business in Jordan in 2014 and National Bank of Kuwait’s banking business in Jordan in 2022.
Standard Chartered in April 2022 said it plans to leave seven markets, consisting of Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.
The bank said at the time it was seeking to exit markets where it is sub-scale and narrow its focus to faster-growing markets in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Topics: Standard Chartered Jordan

