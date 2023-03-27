Closing bell: Saudi stocks close higher for third consecutive day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third session in a row on Monday as it went up 4.25 points – 0.04 percent – to 10,463.61, as investors’ confidence grew on encouraging market conditions.

On Monday, parallel market Nomu also went up, by 16.15 points or 0.908 percent, to close at 19,247.78, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index went down by 0.23 percent to 1,420.29.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

Takween Advanced Industries Co. led the gainers, as its share prices went up 9.95 percent to SR8.62.

Other top gainers of the day were Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Zain KSA, whose share prices rose 9.89 percent and 7.43 percent respectively.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. was the worst performer, with its share price dropping 8.61 percent to SR127.40.

On the earnings front, Arab Sea Information System Co. incurred a net loss of SR10.43 million in 2022, compared to a net profit of SR21.6 million in 2021. Despite the loss reported, the company’s share prices surged by 3.95 percent to SR81.50.

Another firm that reported losses in 2022 was Sadr Logistics Co. The company reported a net loss of SR7.2 million, versus a net profit of SR3.6 million a year earlier. Even though the firm incurred loss, its share prices rose 2.94 percent to SR35.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. revealed its net profit in 2022 was SR19 million, compared to the SR11 million net loss incurred in 2021. Driven by the rise in profit, its share prices rose by 1.20 percent to SR33.60.

Meanwhile, Alamar Foods Co. also reported a net profit of SR115.25 million in 2022, down 1.83 percent from 117.40 in 2021. The company’s share prices closed at SR141.00, down 7.11 percent.

Savola Group's net profit hit SR742.8 million, up 234.75 percent, compared to SR221.9 million in 2021. Driven by the rise in profits, the company’s directors recommended a 6.6 percent dividend payout, or SR0.66 per share, for 2022, according to a Tadawul statement. The company’s share prices were intact on Monday at SR27.

The net profit of Saudi Networkers Services Co. also surged by 13.99 percent in 2022 to SR32.32 million. As the profit of the company surged, the company’s share prices increased by 1.08 percent to SR56.