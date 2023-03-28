You are here

  Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss cooperation
The officials also reviewed issues of mutual interest. (SPA/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss cooperation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, have discussed ways to enhance bilateral strategic cooperation and partnership within the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

The officials also reviewed issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq

Wizkids of the future offered expertise on the appliance of science

Several short academic, international and research courses will teach budding scientists practical skills. (SPA)
Several short academic, international and research courses will teach budding scientists practical skills. (SPA)
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

Wizkids of the future offered expertise on the appliance of science

Several short academic, international and research courses will teach budding scientists practical skills. (SPA)
  • Mawhiba foundation has 12,000 places on programs designed to guide gifted students on career path
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Thousands of students are being given the chance to find their inner boffin and get to grips with ethical and social issues of science research on programs by the Mawhiba foundation.

The foundation, also known as the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, has opened registration for several short academic, international and research “enrichment” courses that teach budding scientists practical skills and help them find a future path.

Mawhiba says on its website that the programs are open to “gifted and talented students of both genders” from across the Kingdom, and are intended as a first step to helping them “identify their skills and potentials” and prepare them for more advanced foundation schemes.

Taking part also increases the opportunity to obtain scholarships offered by the Ministry of Education, it said.

The foundation said that the academic enrichment course aims to enhance a student’s “personal and social skills… improve their competence and readiness, build their scientific and practical expertise and challenge their abilities.”

HIGHLIGHT

The academic enrichment course aims to enhance a student’s personal and social skills ... improve their competence and readiness, build their scientific and practical expertise and challenge their abilities. The research program teaches scientific research ethics, deals with issues surrounding intellectual property rights and sets students on a path to their preferred field of expertise.

The research enrichment program teaches scientific research ethics, deals with issues surrounding intellectual property rights and sets students on a path to their preferred field of expertise.

It said the programs use “instructors and academics who have undergone continuous training courses and advanced programs that keep pace with the best technologies and scientific discoveries.”

In-person courses will take place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Ahsa and will be complemented by virtual courses open to students across the Kingdom.

Registration is open until June 13. Courses begin towards the end of July and finish mid-August. Mawhiba said that there are a total of around 12,000 places on its courses.

 

Topics: WIZKIDS King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Deal signed to promote cultural activities in Jeddah

Deal signed to promote cultural activities in Jeddah
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

Deal signed to promote cultural activities in Jeddah

Deal signed to promote cultural activities in Jeddah
  • The initiative aims to run a series of cultural, intellectual, and training events in Al-Balad for young people while helping support and develop youth talent
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Officials from the Jeddah Literary Cultural Club and Al-Hijaz Cultural House in the city’s historic Al-Balad district recently signed a cooperation agreement to promote cultural programs.

The initiative aims to run a series of cultural, intellectual, and training events in Al-Balad for young people while helping support and develop youth talent.

Club chairman, Abdullah Al-Sulami, said one of the main provisions of the deal was to establish cultural and social activities, adding that the community partnership was a requirement for everyone “who plays a constructive role in thinking and caring for young men and women, developing their talents, and presenting them to a conscious and promising society.”

Al-Hijaz Cultural House manager, Mohammed Al-Hasani, said the link-up with the club would be managed by the Abqar Poetry Hub which offers monthly activities including poetry evenings and workshops for young talents supervised by poet and journalist Abdulaziz Al-Sharif.

 

Topics: Jeddah Literary Cultural Club and Al-Hijaz Cultural House

Belarusian FM backs Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik
Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

Belarusian FM backs Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik
  • The host country for the Expo 2030 is expected to be announced in November
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Belarus met with Minsk’s top diplomat on Tuesday last week.

Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik about a number of issues.

Aleinik relayed to Al-Ahmad his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030. He added that Riyadh would stage the event to a “high standard” and that Minsk would contribute any assistance required in making it a success, a Belarusian Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also on the agenda were development of political dialogue, the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and investment interaction between the Kingdom and Belarus.

The host country for the Expo 2030 is expected to be announced in November, Riyadh is competing with Rome, South Korea’s Busan and Ukraine’s Odessa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Expo 2030 belarus

'Digitizing the Customer Experience in the Saudi Real Estate Sector' challenge winners revealed

General view of Riyadh city. (REUTERS)
General view of Riyadh city. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

'Digitizing the Customer Experience in the Saudi Real Estate Sector' challenge winners revealed

General view of Riyadh city. (REUTERS)
  • The aim of the contest was to encourage the development of innovative technical products and services that can help solve challenges faced by property buyers and tenants in Saudi Arabia
  • After a series of qualifying rounds and an intensive training camp, the judging panel whittled down 165 projects to the final 27, from which three winners were chosen
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The winning projects in a “Digitizing the Customer Experience in the Real Estate Sector” challenge set by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, also known as Monsha’at, have been chosen.

The aim of the challenge, organized in cooperation with the Real Estate General Authority, was to encourage the development of innovative technical products and services that can help solve some of the challenges faced by property buyers and tenants in the Kingdom, including those encountered during the search for a house. It was one of a series of challenges designed to encourage innovative solutions in the real estate sector.

The entrants were invited to develop projects designed to assist in one of three specific aspects of the real estate sector: The search for a property; the evaluation and inspection of properties; and support services related to housing, such as design, maintenance and furnishing, for buyers or renters.

After a series of qualifying rounds and an intensive training camp, the judging panel whittled down 165 projects to the final 27, from which three winners were chosen.

The top prize of SR50,000 ($13,313) went to a project called “Ejari,” or “Tenant.” “A’aked Ejar,” or “Rent Contract,” won the SR30,000 second prize, and “Iqar Bot,” or “Real Estate Bot” was awarded third place and a prize of SR20,000.

The teams behind the successful projects will now work with mentors and trainers from the real estate sector to develop their projects and present them to investors.

 

Topics: General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister receives Vietnamese ambassador to KSA

Vu Viet Dung meets with Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Vu Viet Dung meets with Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister receives Vietnamese ambassador to KSA

Vu Viet Dung meets with Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received the Portuguese and Indian ambassadors to the Kingdom
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji met the ambassador of Vietnam to the Kingdom, Vu Viet Dung, in Riyadh on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation and issues of common interest.
Also on Monday, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received the Portuguese and Indian ambassadors to the Kingdom, Nuno Vaultier Mathias and Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, respectively. In separate meetings held at his office in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz discussed issues of common interest with the envoys.

 

 

Topics: Vietnamese ambassador Vu Viet Dung

