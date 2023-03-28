You are here

  • Home
  • In Pakistan, no iftar meal is complete without pakoras
Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

In Pakistan, no iftar meal is complete without pakoras

Special In Pakistan, no iftar meal is complete without pakoras
Pakistanis buy iftar food at a market before breaking their fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, Karachi, March 23, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yj6r3

Updated 28 March 2023

In Pakistan, no iftar meal is complete without pakoras

In Pakistan, no iftar meal is complete without pakoras
  • Fritters are made from vegetables deep-fried in spicy chickpea batter
  • Traditional sellers expand businesses to meet demand in Ramadan
Updated 28 March 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Can an iftar meal in Pakistan be complete without pakoras?

Crispy and well-seasoned, pakoras are fritters that can be made from almost any vegetable deep-fried in spicy chickpea batter and enjoyed with sweet or sour chutney, mint yogurt or dipping sauces.

The snack has deep historical roots in the Indian subcontinent but becomes especially popular during the holy month of Ramadan when traditional sellers expand their businesses and new seasonal vendors open makeshift stalls to meet rising demand.

There are many reasons for the deep-fried treats’ popularity in Ramadan, not least that they provide the quick energy boost that believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours need to break their fast at dusk. The fried snacks are also a common iftar choice due to their low price.

Taimur Adil, a customer standing in line to buy pakoras at the Blue Area commercial area in Islamabad, explained the popularity of pakoras during Ramadan.

“The first is because it’s a very calorie-rich snack and you get very hungry during the fast, so, inevitably by the time iftar comes you want to eat something like a pakora ... you can’t resist it, it’s exactly what your body is craving for,” Adil told Arab News.

“The second reason is cultural ... we have been eating this for so many generations that we have come to believe that iftar is not complete without it.”

The ease of making pakoras and the few ingredients required are also attractive features of the snack for those who prefer to make them at home.

“This is an easy recipe that can be prepared at home with just two or three ingredients,” Mrs. Tariq Hassan, who was shopping for iftar groceries at Islamabad’s upscale Rana Market, said.

“This is why whether someone belongs to any social class, it is something so easy that it is made in every household.”

Indeed, all it takes to make pakoras is to first chop up thinly some vegetables, usually potatoes, onions, aubergine, spinach and cauliflower. The batter is prepared with chickpea flour, salt and spices and moistened with water. The vegetables are then dipped in the batter and deep-fried until golden brown.

During Ramadan, the demand for the easy-to-make snack skyrockets.

Asghar Ali, a vendor at Siddique Sweets and Bakers, said food items like pakoras, samosas, and other savory fried snacks sell very well in the holy month.

“We are doing this business since 1942 and the demand for our samosas and pakoras increases during Ramadan,” he said, adding that sales increased threefold, and he had to hire extra employees to keep up with the demand.

“Our regular staff size of 25 people increases to 80 during Ramadan as approximately 120 kilograms of pakoras and 3,000 to 4,000 samosas are sold daily,” Ali said.

Another seller at Fresco Sweets, Osman Farooqi, said he only introduces pakoras to his menu in Ramadan.

“On regular days, we don’t make fritters, only during Ramadan we prepare it, as demand for these items increases by almost 75 percent,” Farooqi told Arab News, saying his employees had to start preparing the batter and vegetables in the morning so that huge quantities of pakoras could be ready by sunset.

“I make pakoras only in Ramadan as it is in high demand,” Amjad Ali, another vendor said. “We sell around 300 kilograms daily at our four branches in Islamabad.”

And many people also only eat pakoras in Ramadan.

Zulfiqar Hussain, shopping for pakoras at an Islamabad neighborhood market, said his children only wanted to break their fast with the vegetable fritters.

“On regular days, we use very little pakoras,” he said, “but in Ramadan their demand increases (because) we need saltish things in iftar.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 iftar Pakistan pakoras

Related

Special Samosas and pakoras remain fan favorites at iftar meals in Pakistan video
Pakistan
Samosas and pakoras remain fan favorites at iftar meals in Pakistan
Muslims breaking their fast at a free public iftar in Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo. (AP)
Middle-East
What’s on the iftar menu this Ramadan?

Reports that billionaire British Muslim brothers plan $9.8bn takeover of Subway

Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Reports that billionaire British Muslim brothers plan $9.8bn takeover of Subway

Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
  • Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who started their business empire with one petrol station in the Greater Manchester area in 2001, are said to be set to buy the chain
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway, according to media reports.

Mohsin and Zuber, who started their business empire with one petrol station in the Greater Manchester area in 2001, are said to be set to buy the chain, which had more than 37,000 outlets in over 100 countries in 2021.

The brothers co-own the Euro Garages firm, along with TDR Capital, which operates more than 6,600 petrol stations globally, and already has Subway outlets at 340 of its locations.

“EG Group have felt for a while that Subway treated them the same way as other franchise partners and their massive growth hadn’t been appreciated, so what better way to show who’s boss than owning them?” a source told British newspaper The Sun.

Another source told the newspaper it would “make good sense” for the brothers to complete the purchase.

The EG Group completed a £6.8 billion takeover of supermarket chain Asda in 2021 and is also KFC’s largest franchise owner in Europe.

It also owns the restaurant chain Leon and helped to launch the UK’s first drive-thru Indian street food outlet in the British town of Bolton.

Topics: UK Issa brothers Subway

Related

Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Offbeat
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria
  • "The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said
  • The two sisters of Somali origin clandestinely left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19, to join a popular uprising against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

OSLO: Norway said Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria two sisters who went there as teenagers as well as their three children, citing abysmal conditions in the displacement camp where they were housed.
“The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous. These Norwegian children have been living for a long time in these camps where no children should have to live,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.
They were handed over on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria.
The two sisters of Somali origin clandestinely left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19, to join a popular uprising against the regime of President Bashar Assad, as they would later explain in an email exchange.
Norwegian writer Asne Seierstad recounted their experiences in a book.
The sisters, now aged 29 and 25, are between them mothers to three daughters born from partnerships with Daesh group fighters, according to Norwegian paper Verdens Gang.
“The two women themselves asked for assistance to return with their children (and) know they will be arrested on arrival in Norway,” said Huitfeldt.
The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria said that “two women and three children from Daesh families” who were in the Roj camp were handed over to a Norwegian diplomat on Tuesday.
A statement said the children were aged six, seven and eight.
The situation of the sisters has been much discussed in Norway, as have similar cases involving youngsters from other European countries who made their way to Syria.
One such case was that of Shamima Begum, 23, who was stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to Syria as a teen to marry an Daesh fighter and who last month lost her legal battle to reverse the decision.
Huitfeldt noted that the United States as well as the UN and Kurdish authorities have been backing repatriation in such cases, citing instability in the region.
Norway in 2020 repatriated a woman from Syria with Daesh links as one of her children was seriously ill.

Topics: Norway Daesh Syria Roj camp

Related

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
World
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship
World
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 
  • The working group will help realize the Secretary of State’s priority of making the UK an undisputed investment, Islamic finance destination
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, and Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade Lord Johnson announced on Monday the launch of new working group on Islamic Finance at a “Great British Iftar” at Lancaster House in London.

The working group will help realize the Secretary of State’s priority of making the UK an undisputed investment destination by ensuring the UK is a global hub for Islamic finance, a statement said. 

Johnson will lead a series of roundtables with the world’s leading Islamic banks to map out a path for the UK achieving its goal of becoming a global hotspot of Islamic finance.

The inaugural Great British Iftar included ambassadors from Morocco, Malaysia and several other Muslim majority countries.

Senior executives from investment firms, CEOs of major British businesses, and founders and entrepreneurs of exciting British firms were also in attendance, as were Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and government ministers.

Sheikh Hani Saad Mahmoud, Imam at the historic Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo, travelled from Egypt to lead prayers at sunset.

Badenoch gave a speech at the Iftar celebrating the flourishing trade and investment relationship with the Muslim world.

She made clear the amazing contribution business of all sizes make to the UK economy and the support her department can provide to make them the engines of British exports into new markets.

Celebrity chef and founder of Spice Village, Suleman Raza, and award-winning music producer DJ Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) curated a special “British Iftar Menu” for the evening, which served up a fusion of cuisines inspired by Morocco, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan and Malaysia.

 

Topics: UK Islamic finance

Related

Saudi Islamic finance close to $800bn, Kingdom ranks first in the world: SAMA official
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance close to $800bn, Kingdom ranks first in the world: SAMA official
Saudi leadership in Islamic finance set to continue into 2021: expert
Business & Economy
Saudi leadership in Islamic finance set to continue into 2021: expert

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks
  • The arrested men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant
  • Israel said it was a fresh attempt by Iran ‘to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad’
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin have been arrested by Greek police over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, as Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot.
Israel said it was a fresh attempt by Iran “to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.”
“After the investigation of the suspects in Greece, Mossad helped untangle the intelligence of the network, it’s operational methods and ties to Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said referring to Israel’s national intelligence agency.
“As part of the investigation, it emerged that the infrastructure in Greece was part of a broad Iranian network, operated from Iran toward many countries,” the statement said.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou said the “mastermind” of the cell is “a Pakistani who lives outside Europe.”
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the person lived in Iran.
“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” a police statement said.
Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to execute it.
Greece’s Jewish community numbers around 5,000. The government has good relations with Israel, including a number of security and military agreements.
The Greek police source said the two Pakistanis of Iranian origin were aged 27 and 29 and were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.
The source said the men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant.
The mobile phones of the two arrested men had allowed investigators to capture conversations, videos and sketches of the places targeted, according to the same source.
The country has not been the target of any terrorist attacks in recent years.
Greek police said the suspects were trying to undermine state security and its “international relations.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Greece’s under-fire prime minister announced elections would be held on May 21, as popular anger seethes over last month’s train tragedy that killed 57 people.
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term is to end in July, is seeking re-election on pledges of safety improvements after the nation’s worst rail disaster and strengthening the economy.
His government has also pledged to tighten security and prevent illegal migration by sealing its frontier with help from the EU’s border agency Frontex.

Topics: Greece Israel Mossad Benjamin Netanyahu Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

A grab of a videoconference screen of an engineer inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, shown during a ceremony headed by the country's president on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Shadow war no more: The tussle between Iran and Israeli spy agency Mossad
Greece arrests Moroccan Daesh suspect
Middle-East
Greece arrests Moroccan Daesh suspect

UNHCR launches Ramadan campaign for forcibly displaced persons

UNHCR launches Ramadan campaign for forcibly displaced persons
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

UNHCR launches Ramadan campaign for forcibly displaced persons

UNHCR launches Ramadan campaign for forcibly displaced persons
  • Campaign comes amid an increase in humanitarian emergencies in Turkiye, Syria and Bangladesh
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is launching a Ramadan campaign to raise funds for the growing needs of people who have been forcibly displaced around the world. 

The campaign comes amid an increase in humanitarian emergencies, the UNHCR said on Tuesday..

Over 100 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes last year as a result of war, violence, persecution, and human rights violations. 

The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria in February affected 23.8 million people, including many Syrian refugees who had already been displaced by the country's long-running crisis. 

UNHCR is appealing for $201.3 million to meet the urgent needs of quake-impacted families.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, a 90 percent funding shortfall adds to the difficulties that 978,000 Rohingya refugees face regarding nutrition, shelter, sanitation, and livelihoods. 

“UNHCR is urgently calling for support to address the growing humanitarian needs of displaced people observing Ramadan facing increasing challenges across the world,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’ Representative to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. 

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that those affected by war and displacement are provided with immediate and long-term relief,” Khalifa added.

Since its inception in 2017, the UNHCR Refugee Zakat Fund has supported over six million people  in 26 countries. 

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

UNHCR launches Islamic Philanthropy Report with Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair Refugee Education Fund at joint event in Dubai
Middle-East
UNHCR launches Islamic Philanthropy Report with Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair Refugee Education Fund at joint event in Dubai
Special Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 
Middle-East
Egyptian envoy calls for UNHCR funding increase 

Latest updates

In Egypt’s ‘Garbage City,’ a charity teaches children to recycle
In Egypt’s ‘Garbage City,’ a charity teaches children to recycle
Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought
Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought
Israel’s ‘fired’ defense chief hangs on
Israel’s ‘fired’ defense chief hangs on
Determined to see fair vote, Turks mobilize for May election
Determined to see fair vote, Turks mobilize for May election
Centrepoint embraces holy month with ‘Ramadan In Bloom’ campaign
Centrepoint embraces holy month with ‘Ramadan In Bloom’ campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.