Jordan’s Queen Rania visits Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition, Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Jordan’s Queen Rania on Monday attended the opening of the 22nd Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition at Jeddah Superdome, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Proceeds from the six-day event, being held under the patronage of Princess Adila bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, will go toward the National Charity Foundation for Home Healthcare of which the princess is chairwoman.
Foundation vice president, Abeer Qabbani, welcomed the queen and noted that her attendance gave added significance to the exhibition and emphasized its global reach, evidenced by this year’s strong international presence.
Bizat Al-Reeh — organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture as part of the Kingdom’s Ramadan celebrations — plays host to at least 170 local and regional participants from more than 15 countries.
Jordan River Designs was making its debut at this year’s event with a display of handcrafted heritage items.
Other products being showcased include home accessories, jewelry, food, and fashion items and a series of activities allow visitors to interactively browse displays and artworks.
Queen Rania also visited the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah produced by Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2020 by the Ministry of Culture.
The foundation’s chief executive officer, Aya Al-Bakree, showed the queen around the gallery which hosts more than 300 artworks, including 40 pieces created by international institutions and around 200 heritage items produced locally that feature several valuable historical artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.
Titled “Awwal Bait” (“First House”) in reference to the Kaaba in Makkah, the first edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale features more than 60 established and emerging artists from around the world, at least 60 new commissions, 280 artifacts, and 15 artworks exhibited for the first time.
In addition, the Jordanian royal visited Makkah to perform Umrah and held an iftar banquet for a number of Jordanian women, part of her Ramadan Umrah mission consisting of 500 women.
Jordan’s Queen Rania visits Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition, Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
https://arab.news/w6saa
Jordan’s Queen Rania visits Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition, Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
- Charity official hails queen’s attendance in highlighting event, emphasizing its global reach
- Jordanian royal also performed Umrah in Makkah, held iftar banquet for women
JEDDAH: Jordan’s Queen Rania on Monday attended the opening of the 22nd Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition at Jeddah Superdome, the Jordan News Agency reported.