You are here

  • Home
  • Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source

Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source

In this file photo taken on November 4, 2020 US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on November 4, 2020 US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcsqc

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source

Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source
  • In February, a source told Reuters Pence was preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena to secure his testimony
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A federal judge has ruled that former US Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a source familiar with the ruling said on Tuesday.
In a ruling that remains under seal, the judge also said that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to Jan. 6, the source said, adding that Pence can still appeal the ruling. The appeal option is being evaluated, the source said.
The source, confirming reports by CNN and NBC, said the judge’s decision compels Trump’s former vice president, and potential challenger for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, to appear before the federal grand jury but shields him from testifying about Jan. 6, 2021, itself.
Asked during an interview on Newsmax on Tuesday as to whether he would appeal the order, Pence said there was a limited amount he could say on the proceedings.
“I’m pleased that the court accepted our argument and recognized that the Constitution’s provision about speech and debate does apply to the vice president,” he said.
“But the way they sorted that out and the requirements of my testimony going forward are a subject of our review right now and I’ll have more to say about that in the days ahead.”
In February, a source told Reuters Pence was preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena to secure his testimony.
Ahead of the Jan. 6 events, Trump had repeatedly lambasted Pence, publicly and privately, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s win in the 2020 election, sources told Reuters at the time.
Representatives for Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading the US Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and his allies’ alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

Topics: Mike Pence Donald Trump

Related

New York waits... and waits... for expected Trump indictment
World
New York waits... and waits... for expected Trump indictment
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP
World
Trump compares investigations into him to ‘Stalinist Russia’

Woman born in Syria makes history as first hijab-wearing Superior Court judge in the US

Nadia Kahf joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AFP)
Nadia Kahf joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Woman born in Syria makes history as first hijab-wearing Superior Court judge in the US

Nadia Kahf joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AFP)
  • Nadia Kahf took her oath with her hand on a copy of the Qur’an inherited from her grandmother when she was sworn in at the Passaic County Courthouse in New Jersey
  • A day later, another woman who wears the Islamic headscarf, family law attorney Dalya Youssef, was also sworn in as a Superior Court judge in Somerset County, also New Jersey
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Nadia Kahf, an attorney who was born in Syria, made history when she became the first Superior Court judge in the US who wears a hijab.

Kahf was nominated by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy last year, local media reported. Community leaders, including mayors, council members, school board members and leaders of the New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association, signed a letter in May calling on Senator Kristin Corrado to advance the nomination. More than 700 people also signed an online petition in support of her nomination.

Kahf, the third Muslim woman to serve as US Superior Court judge, took the oath during her swearing-in ceremony last week with her hand on a copy of the Qur’an she inherited from her grandmother.

“I am proud to represent the Muslim and Arab communities in New Jersey in the US,” she said during the ceremony. “I want the younger generation to see that they can practice their religion without fear that they can be who they are. Diversity is our strength, it is not our weakness”

As a lawyer, Kahf specialized in family law and also handled immigration cases. Since 2003, she has been on the board of the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization.

The day after Kahf’s swearing-in ceremony another woman who wears the Islamic headscarf, family law attorney Dalya Youssef, was also sworn in as a Superior Court judge, this time in Somerset County, also New Jersey.

 

 

Topics: Nadia Kahf Phil Murphy

Related

British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options
Offbeat
British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options
Discrimination against hijab-wearing Muslim women at all-time high, campaigners say
World
Discrimination against hijab-wearing Muslim women at all-time high, campaigners say

Reports that billionaire British Muslim brothers plan $9.8bn takeover of Subway

Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

Reports that billionaire British Muslim brothers plan $9.8bn takeover of Subway

Billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway
  • Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who started their business empire with one petrol station in the Greater Manchester area in 2001, are said to be set to buy the chain
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The billionaire British Muslim Issa brothers are considering an £8 billion ($9.87 billion) takeover of sandwich chain Subway, according to media reports.

Mohsin and Zuber, who started their business empire with one petrol station in the Greater Manchester area in 2001, are said to be set to buy the chain, which had more than 37,000 outlets in over 100 countries in 2021.

The brothers co-own the Euro Garages firm, along with TDR Capital, which operates more than 6,600 petrol stations globally, and already has Subway outlets at 340 of its locations.

“EG Group have felt for a while that Subway treated them the same way as other franchise partners and their massive growth hadn’t been appreciated, so what better way to show who’s boss than owning them?” a source told British newspaper The Sun.

Another source told the newspaper it would “make good sense” for the brothers to complete the purchase.

The EG Group completed a £6.8 billion takeover of supermarket chain Asda in 2021 and is also KFC’s largest franchise owner in Europe.

It also owns the restaurant chain Leon and helped to launch the UK’s first drive-thru Indian street food outlet in the British town of Bolton.

Topics: UK Issa brothers Subway

Related

Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Offbeat
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria

Norway says repatriating sisters and children from Syria
  • "The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said
  • The two sisters of Somali origin clandestinely left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19, to join a popular uprising against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

OSLO: Norway said Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria two sisters who went there as teenagers as well as their three children, citing abysmal conditions in the displacement camp where they were housed.
“The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous. These Norwegian children have been living for a long time in these camps where no children should have to live,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.
They were handed over on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria.
The two sisters of Somali origin clandestinely left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19, to join a popular uprising against the regime of President Bashar Assad, as they would later explain in an email exchange.
Norwegian writer Asne Seierstad recounted their experiences in a book.
The sisters, now aged 29 and 25, are between them mothers to three daughters born from partnerships with Daesh group fighters, according to Norwegian paper Verdens Gang.
“The two women themselves asked for assistance to return with their children (and) know they will be arrested on arrival in Norway,” said Huitfeldt.
The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria said that “two women and three children from Daesh families” who were in the Roj camp were handed over to a Norwegian diplomat on Tuesday.
A statement said the children were aged six, seven and eight.
The situation of the sisters has been much discussed in Norway, as have similar cases involving youngsters from other European countries who made their way to Syria.
One such case was that of Shamima Begum, 23, who was stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to Syria as a teen to marry an Daesh fighter and who last month lost her legal battle to reverse the decision.
Huitfeldt noted that the United States as well as the UN and Kurdish authorities have been backing repatriation in such cases, citing instability in the region.
Norway in 2020 repatriated a woman from Syria with Daesh links as one of her children was seriously ill.

Topics: Norway Daesh Syria Roj camp

Related

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
World
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship
World
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 

British business ministers announce working group on Islamic finance 
  • The working group will help realize the Secretary of State’s priority of making the UK an undisputed investment, Islamic finance destination
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, and Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade Lord Johnson announced on Monday the launch of new working group on Islamic Finance at a “Great British Iftar” at Lancaster House in London.

The working group will help realize the Secretary of State’s priority of making the UK an undisputed investment destination by ensuring the UK is a global hub for Islamic finance, a statement said. 

Johnson will lead a series of roundtables with the world’s leading Islamic banks to map out a path for the UK achieving its goal of becoming a global hotspot of Islamic finance.

The inaugural Great British Iftar included ambassadors from Morocco, Malaysia and several other Muslim majority countries.

Senior executives from investment firms, CEOs of major British businesses, and founders and entrepreneurs of exciting British firms were also in attendance, as were Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and government ministers.

Sheikh Hani Saad Mahmoud, Imam at the historic Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo, travelled from Egypt to lead prayers at sunset.

Badenoch gave a speech at the Iftar celebrating the flourishing trade and investment relationship with the Muslim world.

She made clear the amazing contribution business of all sizes make to the UK economy and the support her department can provide to make them the engines of British exports into new markets.

Celebrity chef and founder of Spice Village, Suleman Raza, and award-winning music producer DJ Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) curated a special “British Iftar Menu” for the evening, which served up a fusion of cuisines inspired by Morocco, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan and Malaysia.

 

Topics: UK Islamic finance

Related

Saudi Islamic finance close to $800bn, Kingdom ranks first in the world: SAMA official
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance close to $800bn, Kingdom ranks first in the world: SAMA official
Saudi leadership in Islamic finance set to continue into 2021: expert
Business & Economy
Saudi leadership in Islamic finance set to continue into 2021: expert

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks

Greece arrests 2 Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks
  • The arrested men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant
  • Israel said it was a fresh attempt by Iran ‘to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad’
Updated 28 March 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin have been arrested by Greek police over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, as Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot.
Israel said it was a fresh attempt by Iran “to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.”
“After the investigation of the suspects in Greece, Mossad helped untangle the intelligence of the network, it’s operational methods and ties to Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said referring to Israel’s national intelligence agency.
“As part of the investigation, it emerged that the infrastructure in Greece was part of a broad Iranian network, operated from Iran toward many countries,” the statement said.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou said the “mastermind” of the cell is “a Pakistani who lives outside Europe.”
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the person lived in Iran.
“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” a police statement said.
Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to execute it.
Greece’s Jewish community numbers around 5,000. The government has good relations with Israel, including a number of security and military agreements.
The Greek police source said the two Pakistanis of Iranian origin were aged 27 and 29 and were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.
The source said the men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant.
The mobile phones of the two arrested men had allowed investigators to capture conversations, videos and sketches of the places targeted, according to the same source.
The country has not been the target of any terrorist attacks in recent years.
Greek police said the suspects were trying to undermine state security and its “international relations.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Greece’s under-fire prime minister announced elections would be held on May 21, as popular anger seethes over last month’s train tragedy that killed 57 people.
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term is to end in July, is seeking re-election on pledges of safety improvements after the nation’s worst rail disaster and strengthening the economy.
His government has also pledged to tighten security and prevent illegal migration by sealing its frontier with help from the EU’s border agency Frontex.

Topics: Greece Israel Mossad Benjamin Netanyahu Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

A grab of a videoconference screen of an engineer inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, shown during a ceremony headed by the country's president on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Shadow war no more: The tussle between Iran and Israeli spy agency Mossad
Greece arrests Moroccan Daesh suspect
Middle-East
Greece arrests Moroccan Daesh suspect

Latest updates

Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source
Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules -source
Biden urges Netanyahu abandon judicial overhaul that sparked protests
Biden urges Netanyahu abandon judicial overhaul that sparked protests
Woman born in Syria makes history as first hijab-wearing Superior Court judge in the US
Nadia Kahf joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AFP)
Israeli forces tighten security measures against Palestinians
Israeli security forces patrol in the West Bank town of Huwara, on March 26, 2023. (AFP)
Lebanese politicians hurl insults at each other as tensions boil over in parliament
Lebanese politicians hurl insults at each other as tensions boil over in parliament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.