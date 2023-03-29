Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

AMMAN: Israel should be held accountable for its “criminal incursions” into Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan.
In an interview with the Jordan News Agency on Wednesday, Kanaan said that daily incursions into the mosque are part of Israel’s growing attacks in Jerusalem and occupied Palestine.
Israeli policy reveals the “true face of its extreme right-wing government,” he said, adding that Tel Aviv’s leadership, programs and alliances are aimed at dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Kanaan called for urgent international intervention to protect Palestinian people, and their rights to worship and self-determination.
“If Israel wants peace, it must urgently stop all its violations, abide by all international resolutions related to Palestine, and avoid tampering with Jerusalem’s existing historical situation,” he said.
The Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem is the only body with exclusive authority to manage Al-Aqsa Mosque affairs, Kanaan said.
Jordan will remain the historical custodian over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian sanctities, and will maintain its firm support and defense for Palestine and Jerusalem, he added.
