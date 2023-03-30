What We Are Reading Today: A Mystery of Mysteries

Author: Mark Dawidziak

Mark Dawidziak’s “A Mystery of Mysteries” is a brilliant biography of Edgar Allan Poe that examines the renowned author’s life through the prism of his mysterious death and its many possible causes.

Edgar Allan Poe died on October 7, 1849, at just forty, in a painful, utterly bizarre manner that would not have been out of place in one of his own tales of terror.

In a compelling dual-timeline narrative alternating between Poe’s increasingly desperate last months and his brief but impactful life, the book sheds new light on the enigmatic master of macabre.