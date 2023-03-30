Who’s Who: Manal Al-Bar, director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah

Manal Hashem Al-Bar was recently appointed director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah.
The hotel is the UAE-based chain’s first to open in Saudi Arabia and one of its biggest to date.
Spread across four towers it houses a variety of food and beverage venues, more than 90 retail outlets, a gym, executive lounge, and meeting facilities.
Al-Bar will be responsible for leading the marketing team and overseeing integrated marketing and public relations campaigns for hotel rooms, restaurants, and all other facilities.
With more than 13 years’ experience in hospitality leadership roles in Saudi Arabia, she was previously the marketing director for the Venue Jeddah Corniche Hotel.
Al-Bar also worked as director of marketing at the Bonyan Group where she managed Al-Rashid malls in Abha, Madinah, and Jazan, in addition to Marriott hotels in Madinah and two properties in Jazan.
As marketing manager for the Marriott International group in western Saudi Arabia, she oversaw the opening of several hotels, including the Courtyard, Residence Inn Jazan, and Jabal Omar Makkah Marriott.
After joining Hyatt, she was part of the opening of the Jabal Omar Hyatt Makkah, the company’s first branded hotel in Makkah and first Hyatt Regency brand in Saudi Arabia where she developed the marketing plan and introduced the brand and hotel offerings.
Al-Bar gained a bachelor’s degree in English language from King Abdulaziz University and successfully completed several courses to build her marketing foundational skills and techniques.
She also attended a Misk leadership program to obtain on-the-job experience.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque
The initiative aims to increase public awareness about the importance of preserving historical mosques
Updated 30 March 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Al-Jubail Mosque, which is three centuries old and is located in the center of Thaqif in Taif governorate in Makkah, is to be the focus of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques.
The initiative aims at reviving the architecture of Al-Jubail Mosque and increasing public awareness about the importance of preserving historical mosques.
The area of the site will reach 310 sq. meters after renovation, while it will maintain its capacity for 45 worshippers.
The reconstruction of the mosque will utilize methods that maintain its main component, stones from the Sarawat Mountains, in addition to local wood which is to be used in ceilings, pillars, windows, and doors.
Following its refurbishment, the mosque will maintain its narrow openings, for which its unique architectural style is famous.
Originally built with juniper wood, which is known for its durability, Al-Jubail Mosque will be reconstructed using granite stones instead of cement to revive the old Sarat architectural style.
The second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman project focuses on 30 mosques across the 13 regions of Saudi Arabia.
The renovation project strikes a balance between integrating modern and ancient building standards to achieve sustainability and development, while preserving the historical characteristics of the mosques.
Saudi companies specializing in old structures, along with engineers from the Kingdom, are involved in helping to preserve each mosque’s authentic architectural identity.
The project’s first phase involved the restoration of 30 mosques in 10 regions.
The project has four strategic objectives: restoring the buildings for worship and prayer; giving an urban authenticity to historical mosques; highlighting the cultural dimension of Saudi Arabia; and enhancing the religious and cultural status of the locations.
It also contributes to highlighting the cultural depth of the Kingdom by helping to preserve the country’s urban characteristics.
KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work
Since its inception in May 2015, the KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects worth more than $6 billion in 90 countries
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah received the ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to the Kingdom, Dr. Benigno-Pedro Matute Tang, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs were discussed.
The Guinean ambassador stated appreciation for the center’s efforts exerted in the field of humanitarian work and its efforts to help people and countries in need around the world.
Since its inception in May 2015, the KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects worth more than $6 billion in 90 countries.
The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.
The countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4.2 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($342 million) and Somalia ($232 million).
Muslim World League launches food baskets project in Pakistan
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has also delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Muslim World League has launched a program for distributing Ramadan food baskets in Pakistan as part of its humanitarian efforts, and to complement the role of Saudi relief institutions around the world.
A celebration at the MWL office in Islamabad marked the event, with Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, and Dr. Jamal Nasir, caretaker minister of health in Pakistan’s Punjab province, in attendance, along with a number of officials.
Saad bin Masoud Al-Harthy, the MWL’s regional director in Pakistan, said that the program would distribute 3,500 food baskets, each weighing 33 kg, covering a family’s needs for a month.
Al-Harthy added that the program was part of humanitarian efforts the MWL provides in all fields across Pakistan to meet the needs of its people.
He said that the program would benefit thousands of poor and impoverished people and widows in the country.
Nasir expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani government and the nation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also thanked MWL’s members for their support of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It was handed over by Al-Malki in the presence of a number of senior Pakistani officials.
The gift comes within the relief and humanitarian programs being offered by the government of King Salman to reach families in need in different areas of the world.
Social media paves way for Ramadan food culture in Saudi Arabia
Food companies in the Kingdom create engaging content on social media for consumers
Updated 30 March 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: In the spirit of Ramadan, food companies are making the most of the opportunity to gain sales during the changes in meal consumption for the holy month.
Companies are stepping up their marketing via social media by providing cooking tips, advice on culinary skills and recipes.
Goody Kitchen celebrates all foodies through a social media platform that creates and share recipes, and provides cooking hacks and tips.
Hebah Zamzami, Goody Kitchen senior brand manager, told Arab News: “Ramadan is a season which brings people together, and food is one of the best ways to celebrate by sharing joy with loved ones on one table.”
Zamzami said: “Goody Kitchen’s strategy is to evolve the food culture, and this year in Ramadan we’re focusing on evolving the Saudi food culture through our digital platforms.”
“With the help of our Goody Kitchen magazine, readers will be able to return to Saudi roots with a twist. The magazine will consist of inventive expressions of dishes from all corners of the Kingdom, in addition to indispensable advice that will help to shine from Ramadan to Eid,” she said.
The Goody Kitchen magazines have been reaching more than 350,000 food lovers annually, and their masterclasses have received more than 3.8 million views.
Ramadan is the month when more food items are brought and consumed than at any other time of the year.
Abdul Hakeem, national sales head of Al-Kabeer, a leading frozen food manufacturing company, said: “Our main aim is to understand what shoppers look for when it comes to food, especially from our extensive retail range.”
“We have planned to promote Ramadan special snacks such as samosas, spring rolls, paratha, kibbeh, kofta, etc, not only by giving discounts but we also launched a campaign called ‘Yummy Hacks’ on our social media channel where exciting recipes will be shared for our consumers/shoppers.”
Hakeem said that the company aims for 25-30 percent growth in sales during the month of Ramadan.
Most FMCG companies work on maximizing their user engagement through a range of mostly Ramadan-related content, especially sharing recipes, and launching new products through attractive videos.
They increase their focus on providing relevant information and knowledge rather than brand promotion, in turn adding value to the business.
Stallions United Trading Company, which has more than 15 F&B brands, created Stallions Kitchen social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok as an umbrella for their premium-quality offerings to increase brand awareness and communicate with consumers directly.
Haneen Bakkar, marketing head, said that Ramadan was a big season for the company, and creating the best content for followers was their top priority.
“We make interactive videos through in-house cooking recipes that show how to use our products in an easy way for iftar or suhoor.”
Creating social media offers and boosting the posts through advertisements is one of the marketing strategies, but the main aim is to entertain followers with games and Ramadan riddles, which increases both engagement and traffic to the page.
Shrooq Alzaraa, executive chef at Stallions Kitchen, said: “Creating content that contains the essence of Ramadan and immerses with the consumer’s experience is our main goal. This year, I am creating in-house recipes that reflect the taste of Saudi tradition and also sharing techniques of trending food recipes on TikTok.”
Alzaraa’s quick recipes will connect with women who work and have less time to spend in the kitchen.