KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work

Social media paves way for Ramadan food culture in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: In the spirit of Ramadan, food companies are making the most of the opportunity to gain sales during the changes in meal consumption for the holy month.

Companies are stepping up their marketing via social media by providing cooking tips, advice on culinary skills and recipes.

Goody Kitchen celebrates all foodies through a social media platform that creates and share recipes, and provides cooking hacks and tips.

Hebah Zamzami, Goody Kitchen senior brand manager, told Arab News: “Ramadan is a season which brings people together, and food is one of the best ways to celebrate by sharing joy with loved ones on one table.”

Zamzami said: “Goody Kitchen’s strategy is to evolve the food culture, and this year in Ramadan we’re focusing on evolving the Saudi food culture through our digital platforms.”

“With the help of our Goody Kitchen magazine, readers will be able to return to Saudi roots with a twist. The magazine will consist of inventive expressions of dishes from all corners of the Kingdom, in addition to indispensable advice that will help to shine from Ramadan to Eid,” she said.

The Goody Kitchen magazines have been reaching more than 350,000 food lovers annually, and their masterclasses have received more than 3.8 million views.

Ramadan is the month when more food items are brought and consumed than at any other time of the year.

Abdul Hakeem, national sales head of Al-Kabeer, a leading frozen food manufacturing company, said: “Our main aim is to understand what shoppers look for when it comes to food, especially from our extensive retail range.”

“We have planned to promote Ramadan special snacks such as samosas, spring rolls, paratha, kibbeh, kofta, etc, not only by giving discounts but we also launched a campaign called ‘Yummy Hacks’ on our social media channel where exciting recipes will be shared for our consumers/shoppers.”

Hakeem said that the company aims for 25-30 percent growth in sales during the month of Ramadan.

Most FMCG companies work on maximizing their user engagement through a range of mostly Ramadan-related content, especially sharing recipes, and launching new products through attractive videos.

They increase their focus on providing relevant information and knowledge rather than brand promotion, in turn adding value to the business.

Stallions United Trading Company, which has more than 15 F&B brands, created Stallions Kitchen social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok as an umbrella for their premium-quality offerings to increase brand awareness and communicate with consumers directly.

Haneen Bakkar, marketing head, said that Ramadan was a big season for the company, and creating the best content for followers was their top priority.

“We make interactive videos through in-house cooking recipes that show how to use our products in an easy way for iftar or suhoor.”

Creating social media offers and boosting the posts through advertisements is one of the marketing strategies, but the main aim is to entertain followers with games and Ramadan riddles, which increases both engagement and traffic to the page.

Shrooq Alzaraa, executive chef at Stallions Kitchen, said: “Creating content that contains the essence of Ramadan and immerses with the consumer’s experience is our main goal. This year, I am creating in-house recipes that reflect the taste of Saudi tradition and also sharing techniques of trending food recipes on TikTok.”

Alzaraa’s quick recipes will connect with women who work and have less time to spend in the kitchen.