You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi University advances in World University Rankings by Subject

Abu Dhabi University advances in World University Rankings by Subject

Abu Dhabi University advances in World University Rankings by Subject
Abu Dhabi University makes significant advancement in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Rankings by Subject 2023, with outstanding growth in Business and Management studies. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cj66

Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi University advances in World University Rankings by Subject

Abu Dhabi University advances in World University Rankings by Subject
  • The university’s business and management studies department climbed at least 250 places, ranking between 251 and 300 globally and second in the UAE
  • Chancellor Ghassan Aouad said the university takes pride in its distinguished position as a leading academic institution that helps generations develop through academic excellence
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi University has advanced in the Quacquarelli Symonds World Rankings by Subject 2023 across a number of disciplines.
The improvement in its ranking for business and management studies was particularly impressive, as it climbed at least 250 places to be placed between 251 and 300 globally and second in the UAE, reflecting its academic excellence, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.
The university earned a place on the social sciences and management list for the first time, ranking between 451 and 500 globally and third nationally. It also ranked between 451 and 500 globally and fifth in the UAE on the engineering — mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing list, which was described as a significant achievement.
The rankings are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in particular subjects. They are based on research citations and the results of global surveys of employers and academics.
The university’s chancellor, Prof. Ghassan Aouad, said that staff take pride in the university’s distinguished position as a leading academic institution that continuously upskills and grows generations through academic excellence.
“We are thrilled to witness the rapid advancement in the QS World Rankings by Subject year after year, reflecting the tireless efforts by every member of our workforce, including faculty and staff, to grow and develop our curricula,” said Aouad.
“We remain dedicated to providing our students and faculty with competitive opportunities that foster innovation and spur distinguished research to upskill their talent across various disciplines.”
The improved rankings were described as a testament to the university’s commitment to providing students with a world-class educational experience and diverse skills that align with job market requirements.
In 2022, the university achieved a five-star rating in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds Stars Rating, receiving the highest possible rating across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness.
The QS World University Rankings is one of the two international ratings that have received International Ranking Expert Group approval and is considered one of the most widely referenced indices of its kind.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi University academic excellence

Related

Algiers the standout among the best of UAE’s horseracing season
Sport
Algiers the standout among the best of UAE’s horseracing season
UAE approves 24 initiatives as it aims doubling country’s re-export by 2030   
Business & Economy
UAE approves 24 initiatives as it aims doubling country’s re-export by 2030   

Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026

Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026
Updated 31 March 2023
Arab News

Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026

Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026
  • Contribution supports agency’s provision of critical services for Palestinian refugees
Updated 31 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Finland has signed a new agreement with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East worth €20 million ($21.8 million).

The multi-year agreement, which runs from 2023 to 2026, builds on existing cooperation between the parties and follows the previous arrangement, which ran from 2019 to 2022, during which an annual €5 million was contributed to the agency’s program budget.

Paivi Peltokoski, ambassador from the Representative Office of Finland in Ramallah, said: “Finland highly values the indispensable work of UNRWA with Palestine refugees, including in providing basic services, for example in education and healthcare.

“Finland is a long-standing and stable supporter of UNRWA. More than ever, UNRWA needs adequate funds, political support and sustainability to fulfill its core mandate.”

Karim Amer, director of partnerships at UNRWA, said: “On behalf of the agency, I would like to express my gratitude to the government of Finland for its commitment in supporting UNRWA with unearmarked and predictable funding disbursed early in the year.

“This trust is tremendously important for the agency and its stability, especially considering the difficult current financial situation.”

Finland’s contributions help UNRWA provide critical services to Palestinian refugees, such as running 140 healthcare facilities boasting more than 7 million patient visits, and 706 schools with over 500,000 students across its five fields of operation.

Topics: Finland UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Related

Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls’ school in Jordan
Middle-East
Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls’ school in Jordan
UNRWA chief appeals for extra Arab League support amid financial crisis
Middle-East
UNRWA chief appeals for extra Arab League support amid financial crisis

Economic, political reforms and preventing violence high on US envoy’s agenda in Mideast trip

Economic, political reforms and preventing violence high on US envoy’s agenda in Mideast trip
Updated 30 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

Economic, political reforms and preventing violence high on US envoy’s agenda in Mideast trip

Economic, political reforms and preventing violence high on US envoy’s agenda in Mideast trip
  • Barbara Leaf, US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, visited Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Libya between March 15 and 25
  • The issues she discussed with officials included escalating tensions in the West Bank, economic reforms in Lebanon and Tunisia, and elections in Libya
Updated 30 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, had productive meetings with the Arab leaders and officials during her recent trip to the Middle East, she said on Thursday.

She discussed with them a wide range of urgent political and economic issues, including economic reforms in Lebanon and Tunisia, elections in Libya, and heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Leaf visited Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Libya between March 15 and 25. She said her trip “focused on the US’s enduring interests in the Middle East and North Africa” and was an opportunity to reinforce President Joe Biden’s priority of an affirmative framework of American engagement in the region. She added that she also engaged in troubleshooting on some issues.

“I reaffirmed US support for de-escalating conflicts, support for democratic principles and elections, human rights and key economic reform,” she said.

During her briefing, attended by Arab News, Leaf said she worked with officials from Jordan, Palestine and Israel on efforts to reduce the threat of violent conflict between Israelis and Palestinians during Ramadan, which this year coincides with upcoming Jewish feast of Passover and Christian celebration of Easter.

Representatives of the US, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority also held meetings earlier this month in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss security precautions and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the occupied West Bank, in light of Israeli army operations deep within cities in the territory. At least 80 Palestinians have been killed by army forces so far this year, and scores wounded or arrested. Several Israelis have also been killed.

The legislative elections in Israel in November resulted in the formation of a coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that is described as the most far right in the nation’s history. Some cabinet members have openly called for violence against Palestinians and more Jewish settlements on Palestinian land, which are considered illegal under international law.

Palestinian officials accuse such extremist members of the Israeli government of stoking rising tensions and supporting settler violence against the Palestinians in occupied territories.

Regarding the recent rapprochement by some Arab states with Syria, Leaf said officials told her that they believe the international isolation of the Syrian regime and its president, Bashar Assad, has not worked and so they want to try engagement instead. She said she advised them to make sure “to get something out it.”

As for the US position on Syria, she reiterated that Washington will not engage with the regime and will maintain its sanctions on it and key officials.

“The US approach to Syria is unchanged: We don’t intend to normalize relations with Syria,” she said. “The regime is a disaster for its own people and the region.”

Leaf said she met Libyan leaders and other key officials in Tripoli, and that the people of the country want democracy and unity.

“Libyans have made it clear that they want to vote and want a unified government,” she said.

During her meetings with Lebanese officials, she urged them to implement desperately needed economic reforms and “emphasized the urgency” of electing a new president. The office has remained empty since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October, as politicians have been unable to agree on a successor.

Meanwhile the country is engulfed in a devastating financial crisis and efforts to implement economic reforms needed to unlock billions of dollars of international assistance have stalled.

Leaf said the US remains committed to efforts to bring stability to Lebanon and its people, and highlighted the financial assistance recently provided to members of the Lebanese Armed Forces. She added that she urged Lebanese leaders to work with the International Monetary Fund as it is only “lifeline” that can help the country out of its economic crisis. 

During her visit to Tunisia, Leaf gave assurances that the US supports the people of the country and their right to democratic government. She said she also urged Tunisian leaders to continue with the process of economic reform.

Israel court acquits man 13 years after murder conviction

Israel court acquits man 13 years after murder conviction
Updated 30 March 2023
AFP

Israel court acquits man 13 years after murder conviction

Israel court acquits man 13 years after murder conviction
Updated 30 March 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of murdering a schoolgirl in 2006, with her mother vowing to find the real killer in the case that gripped the country. The verdict reignited the mystery around the case that inspired conspiracy theories, books and movies, including a documentary that aired on Netflix.

“The Nazareth district court today acquitted ... defendant Roman Zdorov of the murder of Tair Rada,” the court said in a statement.

Rada, 13, was found with a slit throat and in a pool of blood in a bathroom stall of her high school in Katzrin, a town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in December 2006.

Zdorov, a Ukrainian resident of Israel, was arrested days after, and charged at the same Nazareth court based on evidence and a confession he later retracted. He was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison.

Expert opinion on the knife used saw the supreme court order a retrial, and in 2014 the Nazareth district court once again found him guilty, a ruling the supreme court upheld.

In 2021 a supreme court judge granted Zdorov the right to another retrial at the Nazareth district court, releasing him to house arrest for the duration of the process that ended Thursday with two of three judges ruling him innocent of Rada’s murder.

Topics: Israel

Related

Special Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10
Middle-East
Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10
Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids
Middle-East
Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids

Houthi ban on flour imports angers Yemeni traders

Houthi ban on flour imports angers Yemeni traders
Updated 30 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi ban on flour imports angers Yemeni traders

Houthi ban on flour imports angers Yemeni traders
  • More than 100 lorries carrying flour have been stuck for days at Houthi checkpoints in Sanaa, Taiz and Al-Bayda as a result of militia restrictions
  • Merchants and traders said the flour originated from the Aden mill and silo facilities, and was not imported via Aden port
Updated 30 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Urgently needed flour supplies on lorries trapped outside Houthi checkpoints will be ruined because of delays caused by militia bans on food imports from government-controlled regions, Yemeni businessmen have warned.

More than 100 lorries carrying flour have been stuck for days at Houthi checkpoints in Sanaa, Taiz and Al-Bayda as a result of militia restrictions.

Merchants and traders said the flour originated from the Aden mill and silo facilities, and was not imported via Aden port.

The businessmen said that they had no objection to paying tax or any other Houthi-approved fees on the products.

Dozens of traders said in a letter to the Houthi minister of commerce and industry that employees in Taiz province’s Al-Rahida district had stopped them importing flour into militia-controlled regions in Taiz and other Yemeni provinces.

Employees claimed they were acting under a ministry directive, the merchants said.

Heavy rain this week will destroy the shipments, costing millions of riyals, they added.

Al-Rahida is a commercial center for local merchants in Dimnat Khadir district, one of five districts in Taiz province under Houthi control.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Thursday that as many as 170 flour trucks were stuck outside Houthi checkpoints.

The militia are blocking the goods to force traders to pay more levies, even if it means raising prices or stopping desperately needed commodities from reaching the shelves, he said.

“Under different guises, the Houthis extort traders and force extra costs on them. They do not care whether the commodity’s price increases, or if it disappears from the market. They simply worry about increasing their earnings,” Al-Baher said.

The militia banned imports via government-controlled ports from the start of the year in protest against a government decision to increase the customs exchange rate and force businessmen to import goods through Hodeidah port.

Houthi harassment of businesses is expected to exacerbate Yemen’s already dire humanitarian situation, as foreign relief organizations urge donors to support their programs, which feed millions of Yemenis.

Separately, the Saudi-funded Masam demining program said that six Yemeni civilians have been killed by Houthi land mines in the Ad Duraihimi and At Tuhayta areas of the western province of Hodeidah since the start of Ramadan.

Yemeni Landmine Records, which chronicles civilian land mine casualties in the country, said that three people died when their motorcycle struck a mine in Ad Duraihimi, and two more were killed by a land mine explosion in Al-Hami, west of Hodeida.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Flour Sanaa

Related

540,000 children in Yemen ‘starving’: UNICEF
Middle-East
540,000 children in Yemen ‘starving’: UNICEF
Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa

Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10

Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10
Updated 30 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10

Israeli army allows settlers to carry out provocative march on April 10
  • Israeli Channel Seven reported that the army agreed to a request by the Nakhla settler organization to hold a massive demonstration that will start from the Za’tara checkpoint
  • The demonstration will take place in conjunction with the Jewish Passover holiday on April 10 and it will see the participation of rabbis, ministers and Knesset members
Updated 30 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army has allowed settlers to organize the largest demonstration in the northern West Bank in years on April 10, in which dozens of settler organizations will participate.

The Israeli Channel Seven reported that the army agreed to a request by the Nakhla settler organization to hold a massive demonstration that would start from the Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, and proceed toward the Avitar settlement outpost built on Mount Sabih, where the army would provide security for the march.

The channel said that the demonstration would take place in conjunction with the Jewish Passover holiday on April 10 and that it would see the participation of rabbis, ministers and Knesset members, among others.

Dozens of Jewish organizations announced their participation in the march, including Yisrael Sheli, Ad Kan, Habitkhonisten, the Sovereign Movement, the Bnei Akiva Youth Movement, Ezra Variel, Beitar Organization, and others.

The participants will demand that the Israeli government fulfill its commitment to allow settlers to return to the Avitar outpost after the Israeli Civil Administration finishes surveying the land.

Ghassan Daglas, an official for settlement issues affiliated with the Palestinian presidency, told Arab News that the settlers were putting pressure on their government to legalize the settlement outpost that they wanted to establish on land owned by Palestinians, benefiting from the presence of extreme right-wing ministers in the government.

“We will not meet them with flowers if they return to Jabal Abu Sbeih, but rather with popular demonstrations and protests. This is the land owned by the Palestinians, and they are trying to seize it by force,” Daglas told Arab News.

Over the past month, extremist settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties have increased.

In a significant development, on Thursday, the Shin Bet security agency announced it arrested two settlers who attacked a Palestinian family on the eve of the Jewish Purim holiday in the town of Huwara while they were in a vehicle outside a retail store.

According to a Shin Bet statement, the detainees threw stones at the vehicle from a short distance, and one of them used an axe to break the vehicle’s windows and attack its passengers.

After interrogating them, the security agency filed against them charges of deliberately committing a terrorist act for racist motives.

Shin Bet accused the two of belonging to a group of violent settlers working to attack Palestinians and disrupt the activities of the Israeli army to thwart Palestinian attacks.

Daglas said these activities would only cause tensions to escalate, threatening people’s lives in the region.

Meanwhile, settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque continued on Thursday following calls by the Temple Movements.

Seventy-three settlers stormed the mosque on Thursday, under the protection of the Israeli police. Some of them performed prayers there.

The Har-El youth organization announced their plan to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque next Sunday to celebrate Aliya Day, which symbolizes the Jewish diaspora’s return to Palestine.

Har-El called on its followers to storm the mosque wearing blue shirts bearing the inscriptions of the temple and said that this would be followed by mass incursions by other groups.

These groups called on their supporters to bring sacrificial animals to slaughter them at 10:30 p.m. inside Al-Aqsa Mosque on the evening of next Wednesday.

The organizations referred to their announcement as a declaration of a “state of emergency,” calling on all their supporters to “not miss the Passover Eucharist” at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, 15 rabbis demanded that settlers be allowed to offer the Passover sacrifices in Al-Aqsa Mosque this year. They called on the Israeli government to “exploit Israel’s control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and allow sacrifices inside it.”

In the letter, they claimed that allowing sacrifices inside Al-Aqsa Mosque was “a national interest of the first order for Israel.” They demanded the achievement of this goal “despite all odds.”

Among the rabbis who signed the letter were Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, who heads the so-called Temple Institute, one of the groups calling for the construction of a temple on the ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Rabbi Yehuda Kreuzer, the rabbi of the Mitzvah Yericho settlement, who led the settlers as they stormed the mosque.

Last year, the extremist Minister of Finance and Settlement Bezalel Smotrich expressed his sympathy for Jews trying to offer sacrifices at Al-Aqsa, posting a picture of himself inside his car carrying a goat to show his support.

Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, the mufti of Jerusalem and the Islamic holy land, told Arab News that extremist settlers and their associations had no right to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque or to practice their Jewish religious rituals in it, “as it is a place purely for Muslims.”

He said: “Still, Israel seeks to Judaize the holy place and control Al-Aqsa, which represents a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

“Our Palestinian people and Muslims across the world do not want Al-Aqsa Mosque to be a scene for the superstitions of Jewish extremists and the desecration of Islamic religious values,” he added, holding the Israeli government responsible for the raids and their dangerous repercussions.

“We cannot submit to the diktats of settlement associations. Settlers feel supported by extremist ministers in the government, so they are escalating their threats against Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

Topics: Israel West Bank Palestinians Al-Aqsa Mosque

Related

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli settlers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Middle-East
GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli settlers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Palestinian anger as Israel allows settlers to return to 4 outposts

Latest updates

‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England
‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England
Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president
Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president
Wolfsburg sink PSG to set up Women’s Champions League semifinal against Arsenal
Wolfsburg sink PSG to set up Women’s Champions League semifinal against Arsenal
Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.