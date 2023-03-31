You are here

  Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak loses final bid to review graft conviction

Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak loses final bid to review graft conviction

Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak loses final bid to review graft conviction
Najib Razak became the first Malaysian premier to be imprisoned after Malaysia’s Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court. (AP)
  • Former leader convicted over the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB
  • Some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and more than $1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top court on Friday dismissed a bid by jailed former prime minister Najib Razak to review his corruption conviction over the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, ending Najib’s judicial efforts to challenge the guilty verdict.
Najib became the first Malaysian premier to be imprisoned after Malaysia’s Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.
Najib, 69, can no longer challenge the conviction in court, but he has applied for a royal pardon which if successful could see him released without serving the full 12-year term.
Federal Court Judge Vernon Ong said a five-member panel voted 4-1 to dismiss Najib’s application to review the conviction.
There was no miscarriage of justice in the top court’s decision last year, he said, adding that a review was granted only in “very limited and exceptional circumstances.”
“In the final analysis, and having regard to all circumstances, we are constrained to say that the applicant (Najib) was the author of his own misfortunes,” Ong said.
Najib’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah said there was a possibility of another action in court due to the dissenting view of one judge.
“As a result of the minority judgment, there is an avenue that is open,” Shafee told reporters. He declined to say what action his client would pursue.
US and Malaysian investigators have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) — co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 — and that more than $1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.
Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds used the money to buy luxury assets and real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewelry and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” investigators have said.
Najib suppressed Malaysian investigations of the wide-ranging 1MDB scandal during his leadership even as global probes continued, but was charged after he lost a general election in 2018.
The British-educated son of Malay nobility held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public anger over the graft scandal brought election defeat.
He was found guilty by a high court in 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He lost all his appeals.
Najib faces three other trials related to graft at 1MDB and other government agencies.
The former premier has consistently pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Taiwan leader scrambles for allies in Central America visit

Taiwan leader scrambles for allies in Central America visit
  • In a region under growing Chinese influence, analysts say that Taiwan may already have lost the long game
MEXICO CITY: As Taiwan’s diplomatic partners dwindle and turn instead to rival China, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen is aiming to shore up ties with the self-governing island’s remaining allies during a trip this week to Central America.
In a speech addressed to leaders of Guatemala and Belize shortly before departing, Tsai framed the trip as a chance to show Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values globally.
“External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to go on the world stage. We will be calm, self-confident, we will not submit but also not provoke,” said Tsai, who will also meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a stopover in the United States.
But the trip also is aimed to solidifying ties in Latin America as China funnels money into the region and pressures its countries to break off relations with the self-governed democratic island.
In Guatemala and Belize, Tsai is expected to bring an open checkbook. But in a region under growing Chinese influence, analysts say that Taiwan may already have lost the long game.
“These countries, they are symbolic. And I don’t think Taiwan wants to lose any of them,” said June Teufel Dreyer, a political scientist at University of Miami. “But if China is going to indulge in checkbook diplomacy, I don’t think Taiwan can compete and it knows it.”
The visit comes just days after Honduras became the latest country to break with Taiwan in favor of establishing ties with China.
Honduras follows in the footsteps of Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica in ditching Taiwan. In some cases, China was said to have dangled hefty investment packages and loans in exchange for switching allegiances.
As the Asian superpower has sought to isolate Taiwan and expand its power on the global stage, Chinese trade and investment in Latin America has soared.
Between 2005 and 2020, the Chinese have invested more than $130 billion in Latin America, according to the United States Institute of Peace. Trade between China and the region has also shot up, and is expected to reach more than $700 billion by 2035.
Honduras’ move came in conjunction with the construction of a hydroelectric dam project built by the Chinese company SINOHYDRO with about $300 million in Chinese government financing.
It left Taiwan with no more than 13 official diplomatic partners. More than half of those are small countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
At the same time Chinese influence has grown, lagging spending by the US — Taiwan’s primary ally and source of defensive weaponry — has caused its sway in Latin America to slip.
For decades, China has claimed Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, but the Taiwanese public overwhelmingly favors the current state of de-facto independence.
China has spent a great amount of effort in its campaign to diplomatically isolate Taiwan ever since Tsai’s election in 2016, successfully convincing nine countries to break off relations with Taipei since she has been in office.
China’s government views Tsai and her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party as separatists.
In recent months, tensions have only intensified as relations between Beijing and Washington have spiraled. As a result, regions like Central America have grown in geopolitical importance.
“While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing’s growing coercion – like trying to cut off Taiwan’s relations with countries around the world,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech about China relations last year.
Guatemala and Belize are among those who have remained steadfast supporters of Taiwan, Guatemala’s government reaffirming in March its “recognition of Taiwan as an independent nation with which democratic values and mutual respect are shared.”
Yet analysts say their allegiance is also a political calculation.
Tiziano Breda, researcher at International Affairs Institute, said that position will likely be wielded politically, used as a potential shield against pressure from the US
The US government, for example, has been highly critical of the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei for not doing enough to crack down on corruption.
“It’s a card these countries wait to play,” Breda said.
Dreyer of University of Miami said many of Taiwan’s allies will use their relationship with both China and Taiwan as a “bargaining chip” to seek greater investment and monetary benefits from both countries.
She said in Ing-wen’s meetings with Guatemala and Belize, the president is likely to offer investment and development projects contingent on maintaining good relations with her country.
But Dreyer noted that given the power China wields on a world stage, it’s only a matter of time before the economic superpower pulls Taiwan’s final diplomatic partners onto their side.
The Chinese “are not only willing to wait, but eager to wait until they think the time is ripe,” Dreyer said. “They want the most auspicious moment possible.”

Death toll in India temple collapse rises to 35

Death toll in India temple collapse rises to 35
  • Worshippers celebrating a major religious holiday plunge into the stepwell after the floor covering it collapses
  • Rescue efforts continuing and the injured are being taken to government hospitals for treatment
NEW DELHI: The death toll after a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in India had risen to 35 on Friday with rescue operations ongoing, a local official said.
Dozens of worshippers celebrating a major religious holiday on Thursday plunged into the stepwell — a stair-lined communal water source — after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore.
“Thirty-five people are dead. One person is still missing. Rescue operations are on,” Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T. said by phone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday he was “extremely pained” by news of the accident.
“The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace,” he added. “My prayers with all those affected and their families.”
Modi’s office said compensation payments of 200,000 rupees ($2,400) would be given to next-of-kin.
Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, told reporters that an investigation had been launched into the mishap.
Police official Manish Kapooriya said rescue efforts were continuing and that the injured were being taken to government hospitals for treatment.
Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.
Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars as well as police officers using ropes to seal the area.
Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.
Deadly accidents are common at worship sites in India during major religious festivities.
At least 112 people died in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year.
The blast ripped through concrete buildings and ignited a fire at a Hindu temple complex in Kerala state where thousands had gathered.
Another 115 devotees died in 2013 after a stampede at a bridge near a temple in Madhya Pradesh.
Up to 400,000 people were gathered in the area, and the stampede occurred after the spread of a rumor that the bridge was about to collapse.

UK claims post-Brexit win by sealing trans-Pacific trade pact membership

UK claims post-Brexit win by sealing trans-Pacific trade pact membership
  • The trade grouping CPTPP will include more than 500 million people and account for 15 percent of global GDP once the UK becomes its 12th member
  • The CPTPP is the successor to a previous trans-Pacific trade pact that the US withdrew from under former President Donald Trump in 2017
LONDON: The UK will join 11 other countries in a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Friday, in the country’s biggest post-Brexit trade deal following nearly two years of talks.

Britain will be the first new member since the creation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2018, and the first European country in the bloc.
The trade grouping will include more than 500 million people and account for 15 percent of global GDP once the UK becomes its 12th member, according to Sunak’s office.
It said Britain’s admission — after 21 months of “intense negotiations” — puts the country “at the heart of a dynamic group of economies” and was evidence of “seizing the opportunities of our new post-Brexit trade freedoms.”
The development fulfils a key pledge of Brexit supporters that, outside the European Union, the UK could capitalize on joining other trade blocs with faster-growing economies than those closer to home.
Critics have argued that such ventures will struggle to compensate for the economic damage sustained by leaving the EU, the world’s largest trading bloc and collective economy.
“We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms,” Sunak said in a statement announcing the deal.
“As part of CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation.”

Representatives of the CPTPP gather for an official picture after signing the rebranded 11-nation Pacific trade pact in Santiago, Chile, on March 8, 2018. (AFP)

The CPTPP is the successor to a previous trans-Pacific trade pact that the United States withdrew from under former President Donald Trump in 2017.
Its members include fellow G7 members Canada and Japan, and historic UK allies Australia and New Zealand.
The remaining members are Mexico, Chile and Peru, along with Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei.

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, in particular with Canberra, China formally applied to join the bloc in 2021.
All existing members must reach a consensus for a new country to enter the CPTPP.
Since Britain’s quit the EU’s single market in 2021, it has been trying to strike bilateral deals to boost its international trade — and flagging economy.
London has so far inked agreements with far-flung allies including Australia, New Zealand or Singapore, and is in talks with India and Canada.
However, a prized pact with the United States remains stalled.
The UK applied to join the CPTPP in February 2021, kicking off talks later that year in June.
London and the other existing members are poised to take the “final legal and administrative steps required” before Britain will formally sign later this year, Sunak’s Downing Street office said.
It will boost the UK economy by £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) over the long-term, it added, citing estimates.
More than 99 percent of UK goods exported to member countries will now be eligible for zero tariffs, including key British exports such as cars, chocolate, machinery and whisky, it added.
British exports to them were already worth £60.5 billion in the year to the end of September 2022, and are expected to grow once inside the CPTPP, according to Downing Street.
The UK’s dominant services industry will also benefit from “reduced red tape and greater access to growing Pacific markets with an appetite for high-quality UK products and services,” it said.
Matthew Fell, interim head of Britain’s CBI business lobby, called the deal “a real milestone for the UK and for British industry.”
“Membership reinforces the UK’s commitment to building partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world,” he said.

Long-range US rockets could give Ukraine major boost: analysts

Long-range US rockets could give Ukraine major boost: analysts
  • Now faced with the far longer-reaching GLSDB, the Russians will have to move almost double the distance away from the frontline
  • French expert Leo Peria-Peigne says the long-range rocket offer more potential compared to main battle tanks being sought by Ukraine
PARIS: The long-range rockets that Moscow says the United States has delivered to Ukraine could be a strategic asset for Kyiv against Russian troops in coming months, analysts say.
Russia on Tuesday said it had for the first time downed a ground-launched small-diameter bomb (GLSDB), a munition that can fly up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).
Kyiv has not confirmed the delivery, but the US Defense Department in early February said it would ship over the rocket-propelled precision bombs as part of a fresh arms package for the country.

Western nations have rallied to the side of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor on February 24, 2022, dispatching all manner of weaponry to help.
But until now, Ukrainian forces could only strike some 80 kilometers behind the frontlines thanks to US high-precision HIMARS rockets.
“The HIMARS had already forced the Russians to reorganize their command and logistics, either by rendering them more discreet near the frontline or by withdrawing them 80 kilometers beyond it,” said Leo Peria-Peigne of the French Institute of International Relations.

Now faced with the far longer-reaching GLSDB, the Russians will have to move almost double the distance away from the frontline, and do so “with an already limited fleet of vehicles,” Peria-Peigne said.
The new deliveries also mean Russian-controlled shores of the Black Sea are now within firing range, complicating supply deliveries to the troops by sea.

On Monday, the UK defense ministry said it had since February 21 recorded at least 14 explosions around the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, more than 80 kilometers from the frontline.
“Russia will likely be concerned that unexplained explosions are occurring in a zone it had probably previously assessed as beyond the range of routine Ukrainian strike capabilities,” it said.
Produced by Boeing and the Saab Group, the GLSDB can hit a target from any angle within one meter, Saab says.
It was tested for the first time in Sweden in 2015, Boeing says on its website.
But its real trial will come in Ukraine.
“It will be the first real-time, massive use of this weapon, which will test its performance including in terms of precision,” Peria-Peigne said.
Kyiv on Monday said it had received modern Leopard and Challenger battle tanks from Germany and the United Kingdom, but the French expert said the long-range rocket offered more potential.
“Fifty tanks, even if they are the best in the world, will hardly have a strategic impact, but that is not the case for 10,000 GLSDB — if they live up to their promise,” he said.

Ivan Klyszcz, a research fellow at the Estonia-based International Center for Defense and Security, was more tempered in his predictions.
“The introduction of new systems — such as GLSDB — might change the dynamics on the battlefield in one direction or another,” he said.
But “right now, for Ukraine and Russia, the war effort comes down to manpower and artillery shells. The EU agreement to deliver one million shells to Ukraine strikes me as more consequential in that sense.”
The 27-nation bloc has agreed a plan aimed at supplying Kyiv with one million artillery shells over the next 12 months.
But Western allies often take a long time to agree to deliver the weapons that Ukraine requests.
Kyiv has, for example, long been begging for fighter jets, but has only so far secured a promise of 17 Soviet-design MiG-29 jets — 13 from Slovakia and four from neighboring Poland.
“It takes time for politicians and decision-makers to form coalitions to approve new arms deliveries,” said Klyszcz.
Many have initially been reluctant, fearing an escalation that would lead to a more direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.
Military aid to Ukraine “is becoming politicized in some countries,” with some Republicans in the United States for example increasingly questioning the deliveries.

But, said Peria-Peigne, Moscow can do little except protest.
Despite veiled threats that he will unleash a nuclear weapon, Russian President Vladimir “Putin cannot attack... another country as he is already struggling to beat Ukraine,” he said.
“And he cannot attack NATO as he knows he will lose.”

Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president
  • The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days
NEW YORK: Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, two sources said on Thursday, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.
The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.
Susan Necheles, a lawyer representing Trump, said she was informed of the indictment but did not know when he would surrender. A law enforcement source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the indictment.
Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Trump, 76, sought re-election in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has falsely claimed he lost to Biden due to widespread voting fraud and has called the investigation that led to his indictment a “political witch hunt.” Bragg’s office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician’s real estate company.
The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44 percent of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.
The grand jury convened by Bragg in January began hearing evidence about Trump’s role in the payment to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election that he ended up winning. Daniels, a well-known adult film actress and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received the money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.
The former president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said Trump directed hush payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.
Federal prosecutors examined the Daniels payoff in 2018, leading to a prison sentence for Cohen but no charges against Trump.
No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges. Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.
Trump, a divisive figure in US politics with support particularly among white blue-collar and conservative Christian voters, served as president from 2017 to 2021, governing as a right-wing populist. He was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.
He leads his early rivals for his party’s nomination, holding the support of 44 percent of Republicans in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 30 percent support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy. Biden is expected to seek re-election.
Trump on March 18 wrote on social media that he had expected to be arrested on March 21 and urged his supporters to protest to “take our nation back,” reminiscent of his exhortations ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Several Republicans in Congress accused Bragg of selective prosecution with political motivations. “Outrageous,” House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote on Twitter.
Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a “simple private transaction.”
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance law violations for his role in orchestrating the payments to Daniels and McDougal and was sentenced to three years in prison. He testified that Trump directed him to make the payments.
Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump on March 13. The grand jury also heard from David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal’s story about her alleged relationship with Trump for $150,000 but never published it, a method known as “catch and kill” used by some media outlets to bury damaging information about a third party.
Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 — the year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became president.
The US Supreme Court in 2021 rejected her bid to revive a defamation lawsuit she brought against Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a “con job” after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him. Lower courts had thrown out her suit.
In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.
Among Trump’s ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.
Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump’s handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

