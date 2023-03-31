You are here

Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe on privacy concerns

Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe on privacy concerns
The agency said it restricted ChatGPT's use of Italian users' personal data. (AFP/File)
Reuters

ChatGPT is accused of failing to verify user age

Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe on privacy concerns
  • ChatGPT is accused of failing to verify user age
Reuters

MILAN: Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened a probe into OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over a suspected breach of data collection rules.
The agency also accused ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users, which should be reserved to people aged 13 and above.
It said it had provisionally restricted chatbot's use of Italian users' personal data.

Topics: ChatGPT

Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia

Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
FSB recently arrested a WSJ reporter on espionage charges

Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
  • FSB recently arrested a WSJ reporter on espionage charges
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that all accredited foreign journalists could continue to work in Russia, a day after the country's FSB security service said it had arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges.
The Kremlin said reporter Evan Gershkovich had been carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Russia has presented no evidence to support the charges - the first such case against an American reporter since the end of the Cold War - which have been denied by the WSJ.

Pepsi rebrands with new logo ahead of 125th anniversary

Pepsi rebrands with new logo ahead of 125th anniversary
Arab News

The new visual identity debuts in North America this fall, globally in 2024

Pepsi rebrands with new logo ahead of 125th anniversary
  • The new visual identity debuts in North America this fall, globally in 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Pepsi unveiled a new logo and visual identity this week — the brand’s first branding update in 14 years.

The new logo, which retains its most recognizable features, has the Pepsi name in bold, capital letters inside a circle filled with the brand’s iconic red, white and blue stripes.

Pepsi said that the new logo “pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage while taking a big leap toward the future” and reflects its “most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities.”

The rebrand will be rolled out in North America in fall, ahead of Pepsi’s 125th anniversary, and internationally in 2024. It will include all physical and digital forms, from packaging and cooler equipment to dining and fashion.

“Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people’s lives,” said Mauro Porcini, SVP and chief design officer of PepsiCo.

“We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand’s heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what’s to come,” he said.

While borrowing equity from its 125-year history, the new Pepsi logo features modern elements to “create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi,” the company’s press statement read.

These elements include the Pepsi globe and wordmark, a color palette incorporating electric blue and black, an updated can silhouette, a custom typeface, and the signature Pepsi pulse to evoke the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola.

“Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s head of marketing.

“This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand’s rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

Topics: Pepsi

Tweeters, and celebs, await 'blue tick' ultimatum

Tweeters, and celebs, await ‘blue tick’ ultimatum
AFP

Tweeters, and celebs, await ‘blue tick’ ultimatum

Tweeters, and celebs, await ‘blue tick’ ultimatum
  • Opening the blue tick to paying subscribers -- in a program called Twitter Blue -- was among decisions made by Musk when he took ownership of Twitter last year
  • It remains to be seen how many Twitter users will pay for a stamp of authenticity that had long been free
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: All eyes are on whether Elon Musk will go through with stripping blue checkmarks from celebrities and other high-profile Twitter users starting April 1 unless they pay for the privilege.
Musk vowed to act, despite a previous attempt triggering a swarm of trolls and imposters.
The prized verification mark became a signature element of Twitter’s success after it was introduced in 2009, helping the platform become a trusted forum for stars, politicians, companies and campaigners.
But tycoon Musk and his fans decried the blue check as a symbol of an online class system, separating what he called Twitter’s “plebeians” from a privileged elite.
Opening the blue tick to paying subscribers — in a program called Twitter Blue — was among decisions made by Musk when he took ownership of Twitter last year, but his overhaul backfired terribly.
Within hours, Twitter was flooded by fake yet verified accounts impersonating celebrities and major companies, with the share price of drug-maker Eli Lilly see-sawing wildly because of a fake tweet.
Musk swiftly backtracked, and instituted a more thorough verification policy for subscribers, but many advertisers fled the site, denying Twitter a major source of income that the CEO is struggling to replace.
Since taking control, Musk has sharply cut the group’s ranks of employees and the site has seen a string of technical breakdowns.
Twitter also reopened the gates to tens of thousands suspended accounts, bringing a resurgence of hate speech and other negative content, according to organizations that track social media.
It remains to be seen how many Twitter users will pay for a stamp of authenticity that had long been free.
“The question is, do you want to answer ‘yes’ to blackmail,” said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.
If a celebrity or brand does not pay for a blue Twitter checkmark, an imposter might buy the illusion of authenticity, the analyst said.
Accounts getting blue checkmarks as part of Twitter Blue subscriptions will not undergo the same review to confirm they meet the “notable and authentic criteria” applied before Musk bought the platform, the company said in a post.
“Twitter Blue is basically a receipt — it proves that someone or something paid them,” Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart told AFP.
As matters currently stand, blue checks of celebrities — including Justine Bieber and his 113 million followers or footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his 108 million — are tagged on the site as “legacy” accounts.
“It’s more about treating everyone equally,” Musk tweeted last week in a reply to William Shatner, the Star Trek star, who doesn’t want to pay.
“There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities.”
According to Travis Brown, a Berlin-based software developer who tracks social-media platforms, a total of 13,200 accounts had made the switch from legacy to the new system.
“At this rate Musk might hit 1 in 20 by the April 1 deadline,” Brown tweeted on Thursday.
The verified account conundrum also involves news media companies that have been tagged as business accounts that cost a hefty fee of $1,500 a month.
A spokesman for the New York Times told AFP it will not pay for a verified status on Twitter and that it would only pay for a blue tick for its journalists “in rare instances where verified status would be essential for reporting purposes.”
The Washington Post said it would be reviewing the changes while AFP, in an internal email to staff, said it “will adapt as necessary.”
Advocates have criticized plans to impose the paid-for verification model, an idea that is also being tested by Twitter rival Facebook in Australia and New Zealand.
Reporters Without Borders called paying for verification “a dangerous tool that introduces two-tier access to information on social media and should be withdrawn.”
“There is no question that this erodes trust...for a boost of income that may not even come,” said analyst Greengart.
Twitter’s press email responded to a request for comment with an auto reply of a poop emoji.
Ella Irwin, the company executive in charge of Trust and Safety, did not respond for comment.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk blue tick

Snapchat's virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year

Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
Arab News

This year will feature brands such as Ounass, Bath & Body Work and American Eagle

Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
  • This year will feature brands such as Ounass, Bath & Body Work and American Eagle
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat is bringing its augmented reality Ramadan Mall back this year with brands including Faces, Max Fashion, Toyota, Nestle Ounass, Bath & Body Work, and American Eagle.

The social media platform said it will be a bigger and better experience than last year’s promotion, which was seen by more than nine million people, many of whom bought goods.

“Brands can now bring their shopping experiences to audiences while they are at the comfort of their own homes, allowing them to browse, explore and share products with family and friends,” said Mohammed Bouarib, senior creative strategist at Snap Inc. MENA.

He said that 80 percent of shoppers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia describe AR as a practical “tool”.

This year, Saudis are expected to spend 44 percent more during Ramadan, according to a report by Toluna. 

The study also found a significant shift to online shopping with all respondents saying they plan to shop more online for fashion, toys and games during the holy month.

Snapchat users can access the Ramadan Mall through the carousel as well as on the organic lens explorer, which will feature a personalized tile alongside a collection of nine lenses. 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 snap

CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround
AP

CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround
  • CNN's dip is most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March, with Fox News Channel down 27% and MSNBC off by 12%
  • CNN is a year into new corporate management with Warner Bros
AP

NEW YORK: CNN’s leadership is preaching patience even though thousands of viewers are abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround, with no indication yet whether it will be rewarded.
Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN’s dip is most dramatic — 61 percent in prime time in March, with Fox News Channel down 27 percent and MSNBC off by 12 percent, according to the Nielsen company.
Fox averaged 2.09 million viewers in prime time in March, with MSNBC at 1.14 million and CNN at 473,000, Nielsen said. In the key 25-54 age demographic for advertisers, CNN is seeing some of its lowest numbers in decades.
CNN is a year into new corporate management with Warner Bros. Discovery, which hired ex-CBS producer Chris Licht to run the network. The chief goal has been to rebuild trust as a non-partisan news brand after years of criticism by former President Donald Trump and his followers, at a time Fox and MSNBC have profited handsomely by appealing to specific points of view.
Licht’s biggest programming move to date, a revamp of “CNN This Morning,” hasn’t borne fruit in the ratings and has been beset by bad publicity, including co-host Don Lemon’s ham-fisted reference to a woman’s prime years.
Changes to CNN’s daytime look are imminent. Licht’s vision for prime time is months away, though, and only beginning to take shape.
His plans are to couple news coverage with hosts from different worlds, including entertainment, who can talk about the news without a specific partisan take. Licht is exploring several possibilities, and CNN is reportedly close to deals with CBS’ Gayle King and former NBA star turned sportscaster Charles Barkley for shows that will air once a week, although the network wouldn’t confirm that.
If Licht’s bet pays off, CNN will strengthen its reputation as a news brand while also attracting viewers who are now watching Netflix or HGTV — not just competing news networks.
As those plans develop, CNN’s prime-time lineup has largely been in flux after Anderson Cooper’s hour at 8 p.m. Eastern. The network has experimented with some interviews, events and subject-focused hours at 9 p.m. Eastern. They include talks with first lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and town halls with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and one focused on the Ohio train derailment.
The news hours that follow, at least for now, are led by Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates.
“Viewers are a bit confused with all of the changes, particularly in the prime-time lineup,” said Jennifer Thomas, a former CNN producer who now teaches journalism at Howard University. She said CNN needs more news that impacts viewers and less analysis.
CNN expresses pride in some of the efforts, while admitting some are duds. Last Friday, for example, only 295,000 people watched Jake Tapper’s interview with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis. It was less than a quarter of the people who saw Alex Wagner’s MSNBC show at the same 9 p.m. Eastern time slot, Nielsen said.
David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, delivered a pep talk to hundreds of CNN managers earlier this month to reinforce the message that he wanted to see a network focused on the news that didn’t lean any way politically.
CNN saw strong ratings under the leadership of Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker, and Zaslav said he recognized that a more partisan approach could bring more viewers and money, but that “it’s not what I came here to do,” according to a transcript of Zaslav’s speech.
He said he hoped the network would be able to figure out what is working and what isn’t. He urged the managers to not worry about outside noise.
“Ratings be damned,” he said. “Let’s focus on who we are. This is our mission. This is our legacy. And this is our journey together.”
The question for Licht and his team, as it is often in similar situations, is “how much time do they really have?” said Mark Whitaker, a former executive at CNN and NBC News.
Strong ratings mean more revenue, and more money to spend on programming, Whitaker said.
Cable news viewership is often very habit-driven, with viewers drawn to personalities they know and trust, he said. For the first three days this week, CNN’s 9 p.m. Eastern hour had three different hosts — Erin Burnett, Pamela Brown and Kaitlan Collins.
CNN must wonder whether viewers will lose the habit of tuning in while waiting for the network’s true personality to emerge under Licht. A new prime-time schedule is not likely until the fall.
It doesn’t help that many CNN viewers have long considered the network a utility to be used primarily when there are big stories, and it’s a relatively quiet period now. An important test will be how many viewers will reflexively turn to CNN during big news events, where it has often dominated the ratings.
MSNBC, in touting its biggest audience advantage over CNN in nearly four years, said that its viewers watched the network an average of 381 minutes per week during the first three months of 2023, compared to 183 minutes for CNN.
“They’re fighting against the toughest foe they can fight,” said Rick Kaplan, a former CNN president. “They’re fighting against short attention spans. They’re fighting against the fact that we’re such a divided people, so angry at each other, that if you don’t reflect that anger, the people don’t have time for you.”
Continued poor ratings “eats away at the fabric of the network, if you’re doing great shows and nobody is watching,” he said.
Kaplan said he believes CNN has the right executive in Licht, who has a strong track record as a successful programmer.
“If there’s a right way, he’ll find it,” he said.

Topics: CNN prime time

