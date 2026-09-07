LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists said it is “alarmed” by a recent escalation in Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon that have injured at least four journalists, including three on Sunday.

“These attacks show that ceasefires have done little to protect journalists from the dangers of reporting in Gaza and Lebanon,” said Sara Qudah, the CPJ’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs without fear of being targeted or killed. Israeli forces must immediately stop attacks that put journalists at risk and take concrete steps to ensure their safety.”

Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Chbib and camera operator Mohammed Barjawi sustained cuts and bruises from flying debris when an Israeli drone struck a parking lot in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on Sunday.

The team, working for the Hezbollah-affiliated channel, was covering Israeli strikes in the area for the evening news. Both were treated and released from hospital, the channel said.

Hours earlier Palestinian journalist Ali Jahjouh, a producer for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen, was hit by shrapnel from an Israeli drone strike near Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City as he was walking to an assignment.

Two weeks ago Gaza reporter Ezaldin Albtesh, who works for the Hamas-affiliated Al-Rai newspaper, was injured in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City when an Israeli drone dropped an explosive near him.

He was taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and later transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex with bruises and wounds across his body. The CPJ’s appeal is the latest in a series of calls on Israel to ensure the safety of journalists.

The US-based organization previously accused Israeli forces of killing 86 journalists in 2025, most of them Palestinians reporting from Gaza, out of a record 129 journalists and media workers killed worldwide that year.

The CPJ said Israel was responsible for 81 percent of killings in which journalists were “intentionally targeted.”

In several cases Israel has acknowledged targeting journalists in Gaza whom it said had links to Hamas, without providing verifiable evidence.

International news organizations have strongly denied that the reporters killed had links to militants. The CPJ has described such allegations by Israel as “deadly smears.”