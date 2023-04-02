Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

NEWCASTLE: “No time-wasting required” was the post Newcastle United’s official Twitter chose to mark what felt like a hugely significant victory over Manchester United.

It was an acknowledgment of rather odd pre-match comments, ones that proved a precursor to February’s Carabao Cup Final, made by visiting boss Erik ten Hag.

And while it felt in many ways a petty jibe, it was right. This was no win attributed to the dark arts, but one built on grit, determination, energy, pace and class. Ten Hag should take note of the last bit.

Second-half strikes from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson made sure it was the “real” United, the one formed of two clubs — Newcastle East End and West End back in 1892 — that emerged from an entertaining, engrossing encounter at St James’ Park with all three points.

The win, Newcastle’s third on the trot in the Premier League, sees them rise to third in the Premier League — and with just 11 games left to play, their Champions League destiny is very much in their own hands.

Coach Eddie Howe stuck with the same side that had served him so well down in the land of Robin Hood, as his side looked to rob yet more points from the traditional Premier League rich.

Despite the return to the squad of Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, Howe retained Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin down the flanks — and it was that duo who had particular joy.

An attack down Murphy’s right opened the door for an Alexander Isak header which was saved by David de Gea, then the follow up from Willock was fired straight at the body of the sprawling Spaniard.

Sean Longstaff was the next to go close as his rasping strike from the edge of the area went inches past the post as Newcastle remained firmly on the front foot.

Another break from the lively hosts just before the break saw Saint-Maximin link with Isak, and then tee up Willock who fired over.

At the other end, Wout Weghorst hit the side-netting with a drive, while Antony volleyed over a Luke Shaw corner as the visitors attempted to register.

After the break, with legs tiring and the visitors edging into it following Newcastle’s dominance, the opening goal came as a shock to the system.

Some excellent hold-up play by Isak set Bruno Guimaraes free down the right and his chipped cross found Saint-Maximin at the back post and he squared for Willock. This time, just three yards out, he could not miss. It was third time lucky for the former Arsenal man.

Howe threw on Joelinton, Gordon and Wilson as Ten Hag went for broke — and it proved to be just what the doctor ordered, adding much-needed fresh legs to Newcastle’s forward assault.

De Gea, a contender for man of the match, somehow tipped a Joelinton header onto the crossbar, which was then followed up by Fabian Schar, who saw his header cannon off the post.

Willock fired wide on the break as Newcastle looked to put the game to bed; they finally did when a Kieran Trippier cross was met by substitute Wilson.

This win may only be worth three points, but it felt a whole lot more significant than that as Newcastle underlined their credentials in the race for this season’s top four.