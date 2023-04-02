You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their second goal with Dan Burn, Joelinton and Fabian Schar. (Action Images via Reuters)
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their second goal with Dan Burn, Joelinton and Fabian Schar. (Action Images via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8z2fn

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions
  • The win, Newcastle's third on the trot in the Premier League, sees them rise to third in the Premier League
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: “No time-wasting required” was the post Newcastle United’s official Twitter chose to mark what felt like a hugely significant victory over Manchester United.

It was an acknowledgment of rather odd pre-match comments, ones that proved a precursor to February’s Carabao Cup Final, made by visiting boss Erik ten Hag.

And while it felt in many ways a petty jibe, it was right. This was no win attributed to the dark arts, but one built on grit, determination, energy, pace and class. Ten Hag should take note of the last bit.

Second-half strikes from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson made sure it was the “real” United, the one formed of two clubs — Newcastle East End and West End back in 1892 — that emerged from an entertaining, engrossing encounter at St James’ Park with all three points.

The win, Newcastle’s third on the trot in the Premier League, sees them rise to third in the Premier League — and with just 11 games left to play, their Champions League destiny is very much in their own hands.

Coach Eddie Howe stuck with the same side that had served him so well down in the land of Robin Hood, as his side looked to rob yet more points from the traditional Premier League rich.

Despite the return to the squad of Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, Howe retained Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin down the flanks — and it was that duo who had particular joy.

An attack down Murphy’s right opened the door for an Alexander Isak header which was saved by David de Gea, then the follow up from Willock was fired straight at the body of the sprawling Spaniard.

Sean Longstaff was the next to go close as his rasping strike from the edge of the area went inches past the post as Newcastle remained firmly on the front foot.

Another break from the lively hosts just before the break saw Saint-Maximin link with Isak, and then tee up Willock who fired over.

At the other end, Wout Weghorst hit the side-netting with a drive, while Antony volleyed over a Luke Shaw corner as the visitors attempted to register.

After the break, with legs tiring and the visitors edging into it following Newcastle’s dominance, the opening goal came as a shock to the system.

Some excellent hold-up play by Isak set Bruno Guimaraes free down the right and his chipped cross found Saint-Maximin at the back post and he squared for Willock. This time, just three yards out, he could not miss. It was third time lucky for the former Arsenal man.

Howe threw on Joelinton, Gordon and Wilson as Ten Hag went for broke — and it proved to be just what the doctor ordered, adding much-needed fresh legs to Newcastle’s forward assault.

De Gea, a contender for man of the match, somehow tipped a Joelinton header onto the crossbar, which was then followed up by Fabian Schar, who saw his header cannon off the post.

Willock fired wide on the break as Newcastle looked to put the game to bed; they finally did when a Kieran Trippier cross was met by substitute Wilson.

This win may only be worth three points, but it felt a whole lot more significant than that as Newcastle underlined their credentials in the race for this season’s top four.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Manchester United Premier league

Related

Newcastle United is an ‘ambitious, long-term project,’ says club’s chief exec
Football
Newcastle United is an ‘ambitious, long-term project,’ says club’s chief exec
Newcastle win would place it above Manchester United in race for Champions League
Football
Newcastle win would place it above Manchester United in race for Champions League

Quarter-finals line-up completed for Women’s Futsal Tournament

Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Quarter-finals line-up completed for Women’s Futsal Tournament

Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
  • Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, Regional Training Center teams progress after wins on Saturday night
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and the Regional Training Center completed the line-up for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Futsal Tournament after wins on Saturday night.

The three teams joined Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Yamamah, Al-Nassr, and Al-Mottahed in the last eight of the competition, which will be concluded in Riyadh.

Esperance strolled into the quarter-finals with a 29-2 win over Felij at the Green Hall in Dammam, while Najmat Jeddah secured their spot with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Al-Amal.

Meanwhile, the Regional Training Center needed a 4-1 penalty shootout win in Riyadh to overcome Al-Himma after the teams had drawn 3-3 in regulation time.

The quarter-finals will kick off next Tuesday in Riyadh.

Topics: Women’s Futsal Tournament FUTSAL Riyadh

Related

MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
Sport
Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women’s futsal
Saudi Arabia’s 4-0 win over South Korea not enough for 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup progress
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s 4-0 win over South Korea not enough for 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup progress

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
  • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second
  • Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.
Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought triumph.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.
“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.
Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags issued in the race with three laps remaining.
On the restart, Verstappen was able to hold Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his RB19, sparking a massive reshuffle of the finishing order in the 58-lap race.
Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second position throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart. Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty which relegated him to 12th.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant also drove into the back of Nyck DeVries and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also crashed.
Earlier, Ferrari’s defending champion Charles LeClerc exited after crashing on the opening lap, while the Mercedes of one-time leader George Russell caught fire on Lap 18.
Australian Oscar Piastri claimed his first championship points when finishing eighth in his McLaren.

Topics: Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Formula One (F1)

Related

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
Motorsport
Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
Analysis Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Sport
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
  • Koepka aims to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June
  • He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Brooks Koepka became known for showing up big in the majors. He started to hit his stride Saturday with a 6-under 65 for a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Orlando on the weekend before Koepka heads for the Masters.
Koepka played bogey-free at Orange County National. Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who followed his 62 with an even-par 71, was second.
Mito Pereira (66), Laurie Canter (66) and Patrick Reed (67) were four shots back.
Koepka will try to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June. He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein. Before that, Koepka’s last win was in February 2021 in the Phoenix Open as he battled a various assortment of injuries.
“Just got rid of the mental mistakes,” Koepka said.
He considered his previous two LIV Golf tournaments this year in Mexico and Tucson — what he called “dumb mistakes” at Mayakoba and “then go to Tucson and I played the tough holes really well and played the easy ones probably the worst in the field.”
Koepka won four majors in a span of three years — two US Opens and two PGA Championships. The Masters starts next week at Augusta National.
“Every time I try to play the week before a major, it’s always just to make sure my game is in good shape,” he said. “Just kind of go down the checklist of trying to make better decisions than normal. Just trying to play disciplined golf because when I go to a major, I’m so disciplined, and I think sometimes I can get a little bit carefree in regular events, firing at flags, missing on the wrong side. And I don’t do that in majors.”
Dustin Johnson (70) and British Open champion Cameron Smith (68) were seven shots behind. LIV Golf has 18 players who will be at the Masters next week.
In the team competition, Smash has a two-shot lead over Torque.

Topics: Brooks Koepka LIV Golf-Orlando LIV Golf League

Related

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Sport
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff
Golf
Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff

Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche

Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche

Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche
  • The Polish forward has endured a small dip in form recently but was back to his lethal best to continue the Catalans’ procession toward the title
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

ELCHE, Spain: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Barcelona moved 15 points clear at the top of La Liga with a comfortable 4-0 win at Elche on Saturday.
The Polish forward has endured a small dip in form recently but was back to his lethal best to continue the Catalans’ procession toward the title.
Ansu Fati also found the net for the first time since October in the league and Ferran Torres rounded out the comfortable win, as Xavi was able to play some reserve players ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal clash with Real Madrid.
Elche, playing under new coach Sebastian Beccacece for the first time, are bottom of the table and never seemed likely to trouble the runaway league leaders. Champions Madrid, second, host Real Valladolid on Sunday.
“We’ll see what Madrid do tomorrow, (but) if we win our games, we will be champions,” Eric Garcia told Movistar.
“The coach told us all at the start of the season, everyone is important.
“We have an important game on Wednesday and he was able to rest some players.”
Barca coach Xavi took the chance to experiment by deploying Garcia in Sergio Busquets’ usual pivot role, and made several other changes to his usual side.
Torres and Fati started on the flanks, the latter having made headlines this week after his father complained about the Barca number 10’s lack of minutes.
“(Goals) always give confidence to the forward, today it went perfectly,” Xavi told Movistar.
“Two goals for Robert, one for Ferran, one for Ansu, and Ansu’s work — he ended up exhausted, that’s the truth.
“Aside from the goal, that is very positive for him and his confidence, how he worked for the team, it’s really important for me, and the goal is a consequence of his work and his talent.
“I’m especially happy for Ferran, Ansu, the players that maybe deserved goals, today they scored.”
Lewandowski broke the deadlock after 20 minutes with his first goal in four league matches, scuffing a finish into the ground, with the ball looping over a defender and into the net.
The Polish international and the top goalscorer in the league grabbed his 16th and 17th strikes of the campaign — he has 27 across all competitions.
Barcelona should have increased their lead in the first half but Lewandowski nodded over from Torres’ cross from just six yards out, while Elche defender Omar Mascarell slid in to clear a Jules Kounde effort off the line.
Gavi pulled the strings in midfield as Barcelona dominated at the Martinez Valero stadium, securing a 20th clean sheet of the season in the top flight.
Fati stretched Barcelona’s advantage 10 minutes into the second half, running from the halfway line with the Elche defense backing off, before drilling into the bottom corner.
Lewandowski pounced again after Gavi won the ball back for the third and then played a fine long ball to Torres, who drifted inside and slotted home the fourth.
Xavi handed midfielder Aleix Garrido, 19, his debut in the final stages, as the hosts showed a few signs of life.
Fidel Chaves headed against the crossbar but like so many other sides this season, Elche could not beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the German goalkeeper denying Josan Fernandez.
Elche are 14 points from safety with 11 matches remaining.

Topics: Robert Lewandowski La Liga Barca Elche

Related

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win
Sport
Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win
Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
Football
Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina
  • Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS, United States: Petra Kvitova drew on all her experience to claim her 30th WTA singles title with a straight sets Miami Open victory over Elena Rybakina on Saturday.
Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium, a victory which will return the veteran to the top 10 in the world rankings.
Rybakina came into the final on a career-best 13-match winning streak after winning the title at Indian Wells and was looking for the rare ‘Sunshine Double’ of both WTA Masters events.
It was a tight, serve-dominated battle until Kvitova broke to go 5-4 up but Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, immediately broke back.
The tie-break was a thrilling 22-minute, 28-second, 30-point shoot-out in which two-time Wimbledon Kvitova saved five set points to emerge triumphant from when Rybakina returned to the net.
Kvitova took that momentum into the second set, breaking early to go 2-0 up and from then on she never looked like letting her opponent, 11 years her junior, back into the contest.
Rybakina couldn’t convert a break point in the next game and then she herself was broken again when serving to stay in the match at 5-2 down.
Kvitova, who has now won 30 of 41 career finals, said the tie-break had turned the contest in her direction.
“I’m still surprised. I think the tie-break really decided the whole match in the end...it was probably the longest in my career and somehow I managed it,” she said.
“(She hit) so many aces at the beginning of the tie-break, I was like oh my God, I couldn’t even play, so it was a little difficult,” added Kvitova, who now has nine WTA 1000 titles.
“I had to slowly serve it out very well today and I am glad I made it in the end but to be honest I have no idea how I did it,” she added.
Kvitova won 78 percent of her service points (52 of 67) and finished with 29 winners to 14 unforced errors
Rybakina fired 12 aces in the match and became the first player since Serena Williams at 2016 Wimbledon to hit 10 or more aces in six consecutive matches in a single tournament.
The ATP final on Sunday features Russia’s Daniil Medvedev against Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s semifinal.

Topics: Petra Kvitova Miami Open 2023 Elena Rybakina

Related

Medvedev, Kvitova win in semis at Miami Open
Tennis
Medvedev, Kvitova win in semis at Miami Open
Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie
Sport
Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie

follow us

Latest updates

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions
Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions
Yemen truce ‘broadly holding’ but fragile, says UN envoy
Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg speaks at the UN. (@UN)
Etidal finds 6m extremist posts on Telegram in three months
The Saudi-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology is also known as Etidal.
Nobel Peace laureate praises Saudi politics, leadership
Climate expert Mohan Munasinghe poses for a photograph. (File/AFP)
Saudi project cleared 3,316 mines and explosives in Yemen, March report shows
The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.