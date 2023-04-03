Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

You are here

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending more than $600 million on players in the last two transfer windows. (AP file)
  • Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis
LONDON: Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players totaling $630 million across the last two transfer windows.

The team announced Potter’s departure a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which left Chelsea in 11th place, and nearly seven months after taking a gamble on him as the replacement for the fired Thomas Tuchel.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person,” Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

The American ownership’s first managerial appointment ultimately backfired. Potter was brought in from Brighton on a five-year deal despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s biggest clubs — in a somewhat obscure coaching past, the only trophy he’d won was the Swedish Cup in 2017 — and he failed to get the best out of an expensively assembled squad.

Chelsea won just seven of their 22 Premier League games under Potter and — with 10 games remaining — are 12 points off the top four, meaning the team are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea lost to Manchester City in both domestic cup competitions but have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they were drawn against titleholder Real Madrid with the first leg on April 12.

Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis and there was no immediate timescale on a new full-time appointment

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” said Chelsea, whose next game is against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Heading a list of potential successors to Potter is likely to be Julian Nagelsmann, who is available after being fired by Bayern Munich during the international break.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was interviewed for the job along with Potter in September, could also be a candidate.

The same two managers would likely be on a short list of options for Tottenham, which is also searching for a permanent manager after firing Antonio Conte last weekend. That situation across London might have prompted Chelsea’s owners to act fast on Potter so as to not risk missing out on their favored replacement.

British media reported Sunday that Chelsea reached a compromise with Potter over his payoff so he didn’t receive the full value of his remaining contract.

He leaves Chelsea with his reputation damaged, even if his first stint at an elite club has come in unique circumstances. The spending overseen by Boehly was unprecedented — $280 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first in the post-Roman Abramovich era, then an estimated $350 million in January — and innovative, giving players contracts of seven or eight years to spread “amortization” costs of transfer fees across the whole deal.

It left Potter with a talented yet bloated group of players, many of whom expected to be first-team regulars but had to be content with being rotated as the manager tried in vain to find his best formula.

Potter tried a back four and a back five, wingers as wing backs and full backs as center backs, all while trying to implement his own style and under the glare and pressure of working at one of the most talked-about clubs in soccer.

It proved too much for him.

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
  • Dubai club now 5 points clear with 5 matches left after nearest rivals all faltered
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s grip on their first ADNOC Pro League title strengthened in a significant matchweek 21.

The unstoppable Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s forceful late header — a 22nd goal in 21 top-flight runouts this term — pegged the merged club back to a 1-1 draw at second-placed champions Al-Ain, when play resumed after the international break.

With the chasing pack all faltering, Shabab Al-Ahli are now five points clear with only five matches to play.

Third-placed Al-Wahda and fifth-placed, big-spending Sharjah played out a goalless draw at Al-Nahyan Stadium. Fourth-placed Al-Wasl, meanwhile, went ahead in the first minute through UAE flyer Ali Saleh’s fine solo strike, but goals from venerated compatriot Ali Mabkhout and Morocco winger Achraf Bencharki saw 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira prevail 2-1 on the road.

Elsewhere, Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi had two second-half penalties saved when the nine men of promoted Al-Bataeh held on for a steadfast 1-1 draw with seventh-placed Ajman. Bottom-placed Al-Dhafra’s long top-flight stint looks certain to end, thanks to mid-table Baniyas’ 4-2 victory at Madinat Zayed.

Dibba Al-Fujairah, in 13th, kept slender hopes of an escape alive courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Khor Fakkan, earned through Alvaro de Oliveira’s 55th-minute finish.

Meanwhile, Al-Nasr’s troubles became an increasingly distant memory when a 3-0 win versus Ittihad Kalba moved them up to ninth, having taken 12 points from the last available 18.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week — Zayed Al-Hammadi (Al-Bataeh)

It was the personal duel which Zayed Al-Hammadi had little expectation to win once, let alone twice.

The scale of the Bataeh goalkeeper’s achievement versus the electric Ben Larbi — a provider of 19 goal contributions from 20 league outings this term, before Friday night — is exemplified by the fact he produced the standout highlights of a round which contained champions versus leaders. Plus, another heavyweight contest between Wahda and a Sharjah that introduced Barcelona alumni Paco Alcacer and Miralem Pjanic as substitutes.

Equivalent flashes of genius had been rare throughout the 27-year-old’s prior 66 topflight appearances for Dhafra, Hatta, Khor Fakkan and now Bataeh. But no one can accuse the Wahda-owned shot stopper of not doing his homework.

The exceptional Ben Larbi had successfully sent four prior penalties this term to the bottom right of the goal.

It would be this favored area he would return to, twice at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium against opponents one spot outside the drop zone and winless in 10 topflight matches.

And twice, he had found a gleeful Al-Hammadi in that exact spot.

These were just two of seven saves, from Ajman’s 22 attempts. On another day, the high-flying visitors would have comfortably prevailed.

But this was not to be their day. It was, emphatically, Al-Hammadi’s.

Goal of the week — Ryan Mendes (Al-Nasr)

Moments of inspiration have been rare this season, for both Ryan Mendes and Nasr.

But there was a timely return to form against Kalba.

The Cape Verde international, who shone so brightly in Sharjah’s unpredicted 2018-19 title success, charged at goal from 30-yards out.

Several shimmies at high speed took him past a retreating trio of spellbound visiting defenders at Al-Maktoum Stadium, before a rasping strike cannoned off helpless goalkeeper Eisa Houti and in for a first club goal since October’s pair versus the same opponent.

If only the 33-year-old winger could play Kalba every week.

Coach of the week – Marcel Keizer (Al-Jazira)

A result, and a performance, sorely needed by Jazira’s leader.

Keizer’s acumen and continued suitably has been vigorously questioned in a campaign pockmarked by devastating collapses, most infamously versus Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahli.

This time, however, tables were turned by the ex-Ajax tactician whose contract for his second stint at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium is up this June.

A gift was accepted in memorable fashion by Wasl’s Saleh in the opening minute. Another long day appeared set for a richly talented Jazira squad, ailing in mid table before kickoff at Zabeel Stadium.

But a flowing team move, decisively dispatched by Mabkhout showcased their enduring spirit past the hour mark. Bencharki would then loop home a fine header with 10 minutes left to seal an encouraging win.

This result wounded Al-Wasl — dropping them six points off title pace with just five fixtures in arrears — far more than it lifted a Jazira whose ambitions were firmly extinguished last month.

But Keizer can derive tangible professional pride from this.

Time is finally catching up with descending Dhafra

Dhafra’s miserable descent appears guaranteed to reach its logical end point.

Collapse at home to Baniyas sank the bottom-placed club 10 points away from safety, with only 15 points still up for grabs this season. A decade in the top flight from the Western Region’s sole representative is poised to reach an ignominious end, likely before April’s conclusion.

This probable relegation has been both inevitable and swift.

It was only 2018-20 when successive President’s Cup final appearances were earned under Vuk Rasovic, a resourceful coach who had go on to lift Al-Fayha’s inaugural King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Clubs of Dhafra’s size and means must continually box smart. When repeated mistakes in transfer strategy and managerial recruitment mounted up after Rasovic was drawn to Wahda, a downwards trend towards the First Division League became assured.

Subsequent years have witnessed a plethora of woeful signings, the nadir being 2021-22’s belated twin summer captures of yesterday’s men Leonardo and Imoh Ezekiel.

Relegation was narrowly avoided on last season’s final day. It will not run so close this term, and there can be no complaints.

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
  • Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a second home defeat in a row Sunday, falling 1-0 to Lyon as they saw their lead at the top of Ligue 1 cut to six points.

After losing 2-0 at home to Rennes two weeks ago, it was Lyon’s Bradley Barcola who inflicted the latest loss for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The goal by Barcola — who had come on as replacement for injured Amin Sarr — made up for a missed penalty by Alexandre Lacazette in the first half.

It is the Parisians’ fifth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023, and leaves Christophe Galtier’s side just six points ahead of both second placed Lens and Marseille in third.

Lyon, coached by former PSG boss Laurent Blanc, now move up to ninth place.

PSG midfielder Danilo acknowledged the team had hit “a difficult phase” which they had to find a way out of, given their rivals were closing in.

“We have to wake up. The title is not guaranteed at all, there are still a lot of matches,” he said on Prime Video.

“There are lot of things to change, not just the mindset, but it’s not up to me to say what.”

PSG have been severely hampered by injuries, with Neymar recovering from ankle surgery and their defense decimated.

On Sunday, PSG called up 17-year-old central defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu but he was overawed, giving away the ball too often.

Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest.

Before the kickoff against Lyon, Lionel Messi’s name had drawn whistles from supporters in the stadium during team line-up announcements.

Messi — who led Argentina to last year’s World Cup triumph in Qatar — is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Paris club who head Ligue 1 and talks have begun on a possible renewal.

“We thought we could hurt them,” said Blanc. “They made a few technical errors.”

Next up for PSG is a trip to Nice who are undefeated since January 2 before a crucial home clash with second-placed Lens.

They will be hopeful of delivering a further blow to their Qatar-owned rivals whose season is threatening to implode after a Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich and a French Cup loss to bitter rivals Marseille.

Monaco kept up their push for a Champions League spot with a rollercoaster 4-3 home win over lowly Strasbourg.

Monaco trailed 2-1 at the interval despite taking an 18th-minute lead through Vanderson.

Lebo Mothiba and an own-goal by Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan gave Strasbourg the edge.

Eliesse Ben Seghir and Edan Diop, both just 18 years old, and Youssouf Fofana then hit three goals inside an 11-minute spell in the second half to give Monaco a 4-2 lead.

Habib Diallo’s stoppage-time strike was only a consolation for Strasbourg.

Monaco have 57 points, just three behind third-placed Marseille who were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier on Friday.

“As I told the players, we saw two faces of Monaco tonight,” said Monaco coach Philippe Clement.

“We started well and for 25 minutes, we were good. But then the aggressiveness fell away and Strasbourg came back and scored twice. At half-time, I was very angry. I did not recognize my team.”

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
  • Rafael Leao scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli their heaviest defeat
ROME: If this was just the antipasto, Napoli should be concerned about what AC Milan will serve up for the main course.

In the first of three matchups between Milan and Napoli this month, the defending Serie A champion routed this season’s runaway leader 4-0 on Sunday ahead of two more clashes in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Rafael Leao scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli their heaviest defeat of what otherwise has been an extraordinary season.

“We’re happy with the performance but it’s just one game,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “Tonight’s result has nothing to do with the Champions League games, because that’s a different competition. That will be a very balanced contest.”

Napoli’s only other losses in the Italian league this season both came by scores of 1-0, to Inter Milan in January and to Lazio a month ago.

Napoli were also beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the final match of the Champions League group phase but that loss came after the Partenopei had already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

Otherwise, Napoli’s only other defeat in 2022-23 came against Cremonese on penalties in the Italian Cup.

Milan moved up to third place, 20 points behind Napoli and four points behind Lazio.

Milan controlled from the start at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and Diaz set up Milan’s early opener for Leão with a perfect through ball. Leao — last season’s MVP — then did the rest by chipping in over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Diaz produced some more fireworks when he faked out Mario Rui to score with a deflection from close range in the 25th.

It marked the first time that Napoli conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes of a Serie A game since a match against Juventus in Aug. 2019.

Leao fired in the third from a sharp angle near the hour mark after deceiving Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani.

Then Alexis Saelemaekers weaved through Napoli’s defense less than 10 minutes later to complete the rout.

At the final whistle, Leao exchanged shirts with his fellow left winger at Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Leao said. “I like what he does on the pitch. He’s similar to me, he tries to dribble by opponents.”

Milan host Napoli at the San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in 10 days, then Napoli host the second leg six days later.

Napoli hope to have Serie A scoring leader Victor Osimhen back for those matches after its center forward was ruled out of this game due to an injured abductor muscle in his left leg.

Lazio tightened their grip on second place with a 2-0 win at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza.

Having beaten Napoli and Roma in the derby before the international break, Lazio extended their unbeaten streak in the Italian league to six matches.

A free kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the break followed an early goal from Pedro for Lazio.

Lazio have kept six consecutive clean sheets for the second time this season.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored one goal and earned a penalty that Paulo Dybala converted as Roma beat 10-man Sampdoria 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-place Inter Milan.

All of the goals came after Sampdoria defender Jeison Murillo was sent off for two yellow cards early in the second half.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring with a header then Stephan El Shaarawy sealed it from the edge of the area after Dybala’s penalty.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s counterpart at Sampdoria, Dejan Stankovic, was one of Mourinho’s players when he coached Inter to a treble of titles in 2010.

Also, Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth.

Stefan Posch, Nikola Moro and Musa Barrow scored for Bologna.

Motta replaced the fired Sinisa MiHajjlović in September after Bologna was unable to produce a win in itheir opening five matches.

Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.

Benzema nets 7-minute hat trick, Madrid beats Valladolid 6-0

Benzema nets 7-minute hat trick, Madrid beats Valladolid 6-0
Benzema nets 7-minute hat trick, Madrid beats Valladolid 6-0

Benzema nets 7-minute hat trick, Madrid beats Valladolid 6-0
  • Madrid will travel to Barcelona needing to reverse on Wednesday a 1-0 first-leg loss from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
MADRID: It was a quick hat trick for Karim Benzema, and a big win for Real Madrid ahead of the last “clasico” of the season.
Benzema scored his three goals in a seven-minute span as Madrid crushed Valladolid 6-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday, boosting the team’s morale before it faces Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
“We will go to Barcelona with a lot of confidence after today’s game,” Madrid defender David Alaba said. “We know it’s going to be a different game, it will be tough, but we want to go there and try to get the victory.”
Madrid will travel to Barcelona needing to reverse on Wednesday a 1-0 first-leg loss from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti used Benzema and several other regular starters against Valladolid despite Madrid’s upcoming visit to the Camp Nou.
Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez also scored for second-place Madrid, which now trails leader Barcelona by 12 points in the league after the Catalan club won at last-place Elche on Saturday. Madrid maintained its gap to third-place Atletico Madrid at five points.
Benzema, who hadn’t scored in the league since February, netted his first goal with a close-range header after a cross by Vinícius Júnior in the 29th minute. The Frenchman added another goal with a shot from outside the area in the 32nd, and got his third with a volley with his back to the net in the 36th.
“When we have Benzema playing at his best level, everything is easier,” Ancelotti said.
Benzema was replaced by Eden Hazard to get some rest in the 65th, earning a loud ovation from fans at the Bernabéu.
Rodrygo had opened the scoring for Madrid with a low shot from inside the area in the 22nd after a buildup that started with Eduardo Camavinga, who improvised as a left back because of a suspension to Nacho Fernández and injuries to Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy.
Asensio scored the fifth goal with a left-footed shot from inside the box in the 73rd and Vázquez — in his 300th match with Madrid — got the sixth in stoppage time after a pass by Hazard.
Alaba, who had been injured in the game against Liverpool in the Champions League, was back in the Madrid squad. Vázquez played as a right back in place of Dani Carvajal following Carvajal’s stint with Spain’s national team. Midfielders Luka Modric and Federico Valverde started on the bench to get some rest ahead of the Copa semifinals.
Madrid hasn’t won the Copa since 2014. It lost 2-1 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in a league game before the international break.
“There is no doubt that we are 100 percent prepared,” Ancelotti said about the Copa game against Barcelona. “Our only thought will be to get the victory.”
Valladolid remains without a league win against Madrid since 2008, and without a league victory at the Bernabéu since 2000.
The 16th-place team, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, is one point from the relegation zone. It has won only one of its last seven league games.
ATLETICO WINS LATE
Ángel Correa scored in the 86th as Atletico beat Real Betis 1-0 at home to strengthen its hold on third place.
The result extended Atletico’s unbeaten streak to 11 matches. It is six points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad and nine points in front of fifth-place Betis.
Diego Simeone’s Atletico has won six of its last seven league matches, including four in a row.
Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis has only one win in its last six games in all competitions.
VILLARREAL IN CONTENTION
Villarreal moved closer to a Champions League place by defeating Sociedad 2-0 at home with goals by Dani Parejo and Nicolas Jackson toward the end of the match.
It was the second straight win for sixth-place Villarreal, which is four points behind Sociedad and one behind Betis.
Struggling Sociedad has only one win in its last eight matches in all competitions.
CELTA HELD
Celta Vigo twice relinquished a lead and saw an attempt by striker Iago Aspas hit the woodwork deep into stoppage time in a disappointing 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Almeria at home.
Almeria, sitting in 18th place, has won once in its last eight league games.
Tenth-place Celta had won three of its last four matches.

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions
Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions

Newcastle put ‘classless’ Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils to the sword to underline Champions League ambitions
  • The win, Newcastle's third on the trot in the Premier League, sees them rise to third in the Premier League
NEWCASTLE: “No time-wasting required” was the post Newcastle United’s official Twitter chose to mark what felt like a hugely significant victory over Manchester United.

It was an acknowledgment of rather odd pre-match comments, ones that proved a precursor to February’s Carabao Cup Final, made by visiting boss Erik ten Hag.

And while it felt in many ways a petty jibe, it was right. This was no win attributed to the dark arts, but one built on grit, determination, energy, pace and class. Ten Hag should take note of the last bit.

Second-half strikes from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson made sure it was the “real” United, the one formed of two clubs — Newcastle East End and West End back in 1892 — that emerged from an entertaining, engrossing encounter at St James’ Park with all three points.

The win, Newcastle’s third on the trot in the Premier League, sees them rise to third in the Premier League — and with just 11 games left to play, their Champions League destiny is very much in their own hands.

Coach Eddie Howe stuck with the same side that had served him so well down in the land of Robin Hood, as his side looked to rob yet more points from the traditional Premier League rich.

Despite the return to the squad of Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, Howe retained Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin down the flanks — and it was that duo who had particular joy.

An attack down Murphy’s right opened the door for an Alexander Isak header which was saved by David de Gea, then the follow up from Willock was fired straight at the body of the sprawling Spaniard.

Sean Longstaff was the next to go close as his rasping strike from the edge of the area went inches past the post as Newcastle remained firmly on the front foot.

Another break from the lively hosts just before the break saw Saint-Maximin link with Isak, and then tee up Willock who fired over.

At the other end, Wout Weghorst hit the side-netting with a drive, while Antony volleyed over a Luke Shaw corner as the visitors attempted to register.

After the break, with legs tiring and the visitors edging into it following Newcastle’s dominance, the opening goal came as a shock to the system.

Some excellent hold-up play by Isak set Bruno Guimaraes free down the right and his chipped cross found Saint-Maximin at the back post and he squared for Willock. This time, just three yards out, he could not miss. It was third time lucky for the former Arsenal man.

Howe threw on Joelinton, Gordon and Wilson as Ten Hag went for broke — and it proved to be just what the doctor ordered, adding much-needed fresh legs to Newcastle’s forward assault.

De Gea, a contender for man of the match, somehow tipped a Joelinton header onto the crossbar, which was then followed up by Fabian Schar, who saw his header cannon off the post.

Willock fired wide on the break as Newcastle looked to put the game to bed; they finally did when a Kieran Trippier cross was met by substitute Wilson.

This win may only be worth three points, but it felt a whole lot more significant than that as Newcastle underlined their credentials in the race for this season’s top four.

