Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs completes preparation of third expansion of Grand Mosque

MAKKAH: The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, announced that the preparation of the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque had been completed.

He stated that all the floors, roofs, and yards of the Grand Mosque are ready to accommodate the largest number of pilgrims and visitors, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The expansion was designed with architectural engineering details derived from the ancient Islamic heritage, while keeping pace with modern design principles and harnessing technical capabilities to ensure the purpose is achieved aesthetically and practically, SPA added.

Hamoud bin Saleh Al-Iyadah, undersecretary of the General Presidency, said the third Saudi expansion included 22 domes, of which 12 were movable glass domes, six fixed glass domes on the second floor, and four fixed domes on the middle halls on the second floor.

Al-Sudais extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.