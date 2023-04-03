You are here

Qatari envoy explores views of Lebanese officials on next president

Qatari envoy explores views of Lebanese officials on next president
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets with Minister of State at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon April 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 03 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Qatari envoy explores views of Lebanese officials on next president

Qatari envoy explores views of Lebanese officials on next president
  • Mikati discusses efforts by caretaker government to deal with political crisis
Updated 03 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday praised Qatar’s contributions to helping Lebanon through its political and economic crises during a meeting with the Gulf state’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi.

Mikati also highlighted the strong ties between the two states during talks with the visiting Qatari envoy.

Mikati thanked Qatar “once again for supporting the Lebanese army and enabling it to carry out its responsibilities,” according to his media office.

The Qatar official’s visit comes within the framework of the French-Arab-American endeavor to find solutions to the presidential vacuum in Lebanon, which has entered its sixth month as Parliament has held 11 failed voting sessions.

Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces, the Lebanese Kataeb, and the Progressive Socialist Party are rejecting the candidate put forward by Hezbollah and its allies, MP Suleiman Frangieh.

In talks with Al-Khulaifi, Mikati discussed the situation in Lebanon and efforts by the caretaker government to tackle emergency cases as permitted by the constitution, his media office said.

He added that the solution to the crises affecting Lebanon lies in electing a president as soon as possible.

Al-Khulaifi also met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi and head of the Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel.

He later met Hussein Khalil, the political adviser to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, in the presence of the head of Hezbollah’s Coordination and Liaison Unit, Wafiq Safa.

Following his meeting with Al-Khulaifi, Gemayel said the Qatari delegation was exploring views and trying to understand the reality of the situation in Lebanon.

“The delegation is putting itself at the disposal of Lebanon to help it and in full coordination with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, and we expressed our openness and readiness to discuss our positions.”

Gemayel stressed that Qatar and Saudi Arabia will always stand by Lebanon and defend it against any undue foreign interference.

Al-Khulaifi represented Qatar in the five-party meeting held in Paris on Feb. 6 to discuss the Lebanese issue, which also included France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US.

Doha had previously played a role in easing Lebanon’s previous crises, including in 2008, when the Doha agreement was reached between Lebanese political forces, ending an 18-month presidential vacuum.

The Lebanese opposition, made up mostly of Christian parties, is apprehensive about the guarantees that Hezbollah’s presidential candidate can provide and doubts that he can adhere to them against the backdrop of previous failures.

One political observer said: “Hezbollah and its political team had previously pledged in the Doha agreement not to topple the government, but it used the ‘blocking third’ in 2010 and deployed its members in Beirut, threatening in 2011 to impose Mikati as prime minister instead of the return of Saad Hariri at the time to head the government.”

The source added: “Hezbollah and its team agreed in the Doha agreement to dissociate themselves from the conflicts in the region in 2012, then retracted from that by involving Lebanon in the Syrian war, intervening in Yemen and launching campaigns against Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, former President Michel Aoun — an ally of Hezbollah — turned into a protector of the party after he had pledged to adopt an independent approach.”

The Lady of the Mountain gathering, which opposes Hezbollah, said on Monday: “The presidential crisis is not a Christian one, but rather a reflection of a major national crisis represented by Hezbollah’s attempt to impose its will on the Lebanese when it comes to the presidency, and in the choices of the state as a whole, because Lebanon is under Iranian occupation.”

Lebanon is scheduled to hold municipal elections in May. Last year’s elections were postponed because they coincided with parliamentary elections.

Although Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi set the date of the elections for May on Monday, he said that holding them depends on whether the necessary funds can be secured.

“Part of the cost of holding the elections is covered by the UNDP, but there are costs that the state must secure, even if they have to be from the Special Drawing Rights — known as SDRs — of the International Monetary Fund,” Mawlawi said.

Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
  • Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles Israel launched at 12:15 a.m. from the Golan Heights and “shot down most of them,” the source added
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Two Syrian civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike Tuesday, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.
“At 00:15 (2115 GMT Monday) the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... and the attack resulted in the death of two civilians,” state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.
The strike came from the direction of “the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region,” it said, adding that air defense intercepted “most of” the missiles.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
SANA had earlier reported “an explosion heard in the vicinity of Damascus.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor gave the same death toll, adding that Israel fired “barrages of missiles targeting military areas controlled by Iran-backed groups and regime air defense.”
An Israeli missile targeted a regime radar in the countryside of Sweida, while another fell on a glass factory in the Al-Kiswah area of the Damascus countryside, killing the two civilians, it said.
The British-based monitor with a wide range of sources inside Syria had earlier said the missiles also targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and an Iranian complex near the Sayyida Zeinab area.
Syria’s air defense intercepted at least two missiles, the Observatory said.
On Sunday, two Iran-affiliated fighters were killed in an Israeli air strike on targets in Syria, according to the monitor, with SANA reporting five Syrian soldiers wounded.
Israel struck early Sunday near the western city of Homs, after striking the Syrian capital Thursday and early Friday.
A rare car bombing also rocked Damascus on Sunday, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
The Syrian war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful anti-government protests, and escalated into a deadly armed conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
More than half a million people have been killed and around half of Syria’s pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

 

Yemenis urge Egypt to drop new travel restrictions

Yemenis urge Egypt to drop new travel restrictions
Updated 04 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis urge Egypt to drop new travel restrictions

Yemenis urge Egypt to drop new travel restrictions
  • Yemeni travel agencies said they were obliged to postpone some of their customs bookings
Updated 04 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government is trying to convince Egyptian authorities to lift new restrictions that prevent Yemenis from traveling to Egypt.

Almost 60 Yemeni travelers who landed in Cairo on Sunday were denied entry because they lacked a medical certificate from an Egyptian hospital, forcing them to return to Yemen’s Aden airport.

Yemenis traveling with the Yemenia airline from Yemen to Cairo airport have been required for years to carry a medical report from a Yemeni medical facility recognized by Yemen’s Health Ministry. Each traveler is issued a visa upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

But Egyptian authorities revised the requirement over the weekend, requiring Yemeni passengers to get an authentic medical report from an Egyptian hospital to enter the country.

Social media videos showed scores of men, women, and children with their bags stranded at Cairo airport, including sick people.

Yemenia officials said that the airline was notified of the new regulations by Egyptian authorities after Yemenia flight 601 left Aden airport for Cairo.

Another group of Yemenis was reportedly stranded at Cairo International Airport on Monday after failing to provide authentic copies of their medical reports from Egyptian hospitals.

Yemeni travel agencies said they were obliged to postpone some of their customs bookings to get a medical report, costing $45, from Egypt. A similar report from a facility in Yemen costs less than $20.

The Egyptians said that their most recent entrance or residency restrictions extended to people from a variety of nations.

At a meeting with the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Sunday in Riyadh, the Egyptian ambassador to Yemen, Ahmed Farouq, said that the rules did not target Yemenis primarily and extended to other nationalities too.

Faced with mounting public pressure to resolve the issue quickly, a Yemeni government official told Arab News that Yemen’s president would send a special envoy to Egypt to discuss the new restrictions with Egyptian officials.

Owing to easy travel rules to Egypt and collapsing health systems at home, hundreds of Yemenis go to Egypt each month to seek treatment, education, or to live.

Yemeni officials and the public have urged Egypt to continue its support for Yemenis by scrapping the rules.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani commended the Egyptian government for its assistance to Yemen throughout the war and asked it to continue providing services to Yemeni expatriates and newcomers to Egypt.

Tunisia’s Saied reappears in public, dismisses ‘mad’ speculations

Tunisia’s Saied reappears in public, dismisses ‘mad’ speculations
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Tunisia’s Saied reappears in public, dismisses ‘mad’ speculations

Tunisia’s Saied reappears in public, dismisses ‘mad’ speculations
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied appeared in a video posted Monday on his official Facebook page, dismissing “mad” reports over his health following almost two weeks with no public engagements.
The North African country’s main opposition coalition had pressed the government earlier to explain Saied’s public “absence,” saying it had information that he was sick.
“These people deserve nothing but contempt,” Saied said in the video, referring to his political rivals.
“The president is absent for two or three days, he gets a cold and that becomes a problem, a power vacuum?“
Saied, 65, had not appeared in public or held any meetings since March 22, according to posts on Facebook — the presidency’s only official channel of communication.
The lack of statements or videos has sparked rumors over the state of Saied’s health.
Speaking alongside Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the president said the reports reflected “a level of madness never seen before in Tunisia.

Earlier on Monday, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition told journalists: “We ask the government to address the Tunisian people and say if the president has health problems that have forced him to be absent.”
Chebbi said Bouden would run Tunisia in the event of a temporary power vacuum, but that a permanent vacancy would present the country with a “great catastrophe” due to a legislative void.
In his video, Saied accused unnamed people of “trying to create crises” by talking of a power vacuum.
“These people have lost the plot, they’re obsessed with power,” he said.
Saied, who staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021 and has since ruled by decree, last year rammed through a constitution giving his office unlimited powers and neutering parliament.
Since February, security forces have arrested over 20 public figures, including top members of the opposition.
Those targeted include members of the once-powerful Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and political activists, as well as lawyers, businessmen and the head of a popular radio station known for giving a platform to criticism of the president.
Saied has publicly alleged they were plotting against the state and labelled them “terrorists.”

 

El-Sadat’s passport returns to Egypt after US auction controversy

Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat
Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat
Updated 04 April 2023
Gobran Mohammed

El-Sadat’s passport returns to Egypt after US auction controversy

Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat
  • Mystery continues to surround how important personal item came to be put up for sale abroad
Updated 04 April 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: The passport of the late Egyptian President Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat was handed to his museum at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in the city of Alexandria, a month and a half after it was controversially sold at auction in the US.

In a statement, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina said it had been “instructed to include the recovered passport in the collection of the late president’s holdings in the library.”

Ahmed Zayed, the library’s director, said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed state agencies to move quickly to retrieve the passport after it was sold by the American Heritage Auction Hall in February.

SPEEDREAD

• In a statement, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina said it had been ‘instructed to include the recovered passport in the collection of the late president’s holdings in the library.’

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina also denied that it had ever previously held the passport in its Anwar El-Sadat collection.

How the passport came to be at a US auction house is not clear, nor has it been revealed how Egyptian authorities were able to retrieve it.

After it became known the item would be auctioned, Karim Talaat El-Sadat, a member of Egypt’s House of Representatives and the grandson of the late president, said in a statement: “El-Sadat gave a lot to the homeland throughout the years of his life, and he does not deserve to have his passport sold in a foreign auction house.

“This is an insult that we will not accept as a family or as representatives of the Egyptian people who adore the late president.

“We will not accept, as Egyptians, the sale of El-Sadat’s rich history in this humiliating way without taking action to stop it.”

He denied the late president’s family had nothing to do with the passport’s exit abroad or its sale at auction, and called on Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the concerned authorities to immediately intervene to retrieve it.

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina also denied that it had ever previously held the passport in its El-Sadat collection.

Zayed added: “The Bibliotheca Alexandrina did not obtain, in any way, the passport of President El-Sadat (in the past), and it was not among the holdings that his wife Jehan El-Sadat gave to the library.”

According to the American Heritage Auction Hall website, El-Sadat’s passport, featuring a “flexible maroon leatherette cover … titled in gilt in Arabic and French,” was issued on March 19, 1974 and was valid until March 18, 1981, following a renewal on March 18, 1979.

 

 

Mother and baby reunited nearly two months after earthquake

Mother and baby reunited nearly two months after earthquake
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Mother and baby reunited nearly two months after earthquake

Mother and baby reunited nearly two months after earthquake
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A mother has been reunited with her baby in southern Turkiye after a DNA test confirmed it was her daughter, almost two months after a devastating earthquake ripped through the region, the country’s Family Ministry said.

The three-and-a-half-month old “miracle baby,” called Vetin, was pulled out of the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay more than five days after the Feb. 6 quake with no health problems, a ministry statement said.

The minister handed her over to her mother Yasemin Begdas at a hospital in the city of Adana 54 days after the disaster.

“Reuniting a mother and her child is one of the most precious tasks in the world,” Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik was quoted as saying.

After initially being cared for at a hospital in Adana, the baby had been taken by the presidential plane to be cared for by authorities in Ankara.

A DNA test revealed that Yasemin was her mother and the baby was flown back to Adana, where the reunion took place at the hospital treating her.

More than 56,000 people were killed by the Feb. 6 earthquake and subsequent tremors, with 50,000 of those in Turkiye and the remainder in Syria.

The baby’s father and two brothers died in the quake, the ministry statement said.

