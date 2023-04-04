Georgina Rodriguez refutes media claims about her children’s schooling in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez on Monday refuted media claims that her children are having a hard time in schools in Saudi Arabia.
“Our children study at a fantastic school, with wonderful professionals,” she said in a statement released on her Instagram Stories. “We really appreciate the amazing work they do for us as a family, as parents and on a personal level.”
The model, who is based in Riyadh with her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke to US Spanish-language channel Telemundo earlier this week, saying: “At school there are times when they get hit and they don’t defend themselves and they sink. The other day one of my children who had been hit, I got him and he started crying.”
“And I thought he had caught a hand. I tell him what’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with you ‘A child hit me’, and I tell him: ‘Well, and you don’t know how to defend yourself with what you warm up at home?” she added.
Some international media outlets assumed the comments referenced her children’s time in Saudi Arabia, however the Netflix star is refuting those claims.
“Thankfully we have always had great experiences in each country and in every school,” she added in the statement. “We admire every one of them. We would appreciate a similar level of respect and admiration for all the professionals involved in the education of our children. Our children have found loving friends and are very happy in their new school.”
The couple have five children, with the eldest son born to another mother and twins born via surrogacy in addition to two children born to Rodriguez.
US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Luxury US publisher Assouline on Tuesday added two new books to its Saudi series — “Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit” and “Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” created in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Culture.
“Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit,” by Mohammed Bin Ismail Al-Ismail, explores the many facets of this fruit. Original photography by photographer and author Oliver Pilcher and illustrations by painter Rafael Alterio are supplemented by images by Saudi photographer Ayoub Alsuhaibani.
Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest date palm oasis which is also a UNESCO Heritage site. A great pride of the country, dates are also the perfect coffee accompaniment.
In the Kingdom, coffee is a symbol of hospitality, national pride and time-honored traditions. Grown mainly in the southwest of the country, coffee beans are carefully tended, harvested and roasted according to methods particular to each region, which provides a variety of flavors and aromas.
“Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” by Maher Al-Nammary, examines the region’s coffee, from seedling to refreshment. Pilcher’s pictures and Alterio’s illustrations are supplemented by images by Saudi artists Ibrahim Sarhan, Mohammed Albaijan and Dhafer Alshehri.
Al-Nammary is a Saudi chef, hospitality professional and culinary educator with the goal of bridging cultures and fostering understanding through food and art.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla has “so many different landscapes and sights” to film videos, according to Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab, who teamed up with the world’s first global pop group and social media sensation, Now United, for a video shot at the site.
The musician, whose real name is Fadil El Ghoul, said that he visited AlUla on a holiday and loved that it was unlike anything he’d seen before.
“I visited AlUla on vacation and immediately realized the potential for a shoot,” he told Arab News.
“It’s so different from what you usually see.”
R3hab said that it would have been easy to shoot a video at the beach or a club, “but AlUla has the coolest natural landscape.”
R3hab teamed up with the world’s first global pop group and social media sensation, Now United, and switched gears from his festival/club-oriented “Shockwave” with Afrojack, from January, to the emotive dance-pop vibes of “Run Till Dark,” which was released on March 10.
The video for “Run Till Dark,” which was filmed at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Madinah province in northwestern Saudi Arabia, begins with R3hab coming out of a black and red golden embroidered tent.
It then shows some of the spectacular rock formations in one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula where a majority of the remains date from the Nabataean period.
Against a backdrop of lush oases and then navigating through the old city, Now United, which consists of 18 singers and dancers from 18 different countries representing different cultures, performed upbeat choreographic moves and also ran through the desert wearing traditional clothing.
“Everywhere you look is intriguing; there are no bad angles,” R3hab said. “The shoot went so smoothly, I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”
He also said that local creatives in the Kingdom are doing “amazing work” and expressed happiness that both he and Now United have strong fan bases in Saudi Arabia.
“The Middle East is generally underrepresented and not often considered for global opportunities like music videos,” R3hab said.
Guerlain’s master perfumer Thierry Wasser on why the Gulf is a constant source of inspiration
Updated 03 April 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: Guerlain’s master perfumer Thierry Wasser is no ordinary man.
The nose behind some of the maison’s most iconic fragrances, Wasser joined Guerlain in 2008 to fill the shoes of his predecessor, Jean-Paul Guerlain. This made him the fifth-ever perfumer in the house’s history and its first non-family name.
Wasser was recently in Dubai to reveal Guerlain's latest bee bottle, designed in collaboration with Lebanese designer Nadine Kanso, and he spoke to Arab News about his role at Guerlain and how the Gulf Cooperation Council region continues to inspire him.
The maison’s latest perfume, Reve d’Amour, housed in a bottle designed by Kanso, is one Wasser described as a festival of white flowers.
He said: “I also wanted something linked to Nadine, which is the cedar wood – it’s the emblem of Lebanon.”
The Middle East, specifically the GCC region, is important to Wasser. He noted an encounter with an Emirati man 15 years ago, which led to the creation of Santal Royal in a bee bottle designed by artist Tarek Benaoum.
“I created Santal Royal after a conversation with an older gentleman who said, ‘you European people don’t know how to design a big wow perfume.’ And he explained to me what a fragrance means for an Emirati.”
From that conversation, Wasser learned how some Emirati men rub rose oil on their nose and beard before greeting someone.
“GCC, for me, isn’t only about business but also a source of inspiration. The significance of fragrance here is profound compared to Europe and America,” Wasser added.
He pointed out that strength, diffusion, and long-lastingness were very important in the region.
“In Europe, you put perfume on your skin. Here, very often, it’s on the clothes. And if you learn about the longevity of the composition on clothes versus on the skin, you write your formula rather differently,” he said.
Wasser became a perfumer by chance and revealed that his initial trade was medicinal herbs.
“I got kicked out of school when I was 15 because I found it boring and got a diploma in botany instead,” he added.
During the 1970s, the Swiss national joined Givaudan Perfumery School in Geneva, where he discovered he had a knack for scents.
He said: “The head of the school was struck by my ability to describe scents using words – that was my strong point.”
After graduating, he worked in Paris and New York before his appointment at Guerlain. His experience at the maison has been unique compared to his roles at other companies.
“Guerlain is very specific compared to its competition. Since 1828, they manufacture everything they sell – there are no frozen pizzas in the kitchen.”
He learned the art of manufacturing and sourcing from and with Jean-Paul Guerlain.
“Previously, I was only designing fragrances. With Guerlain, everything starts from scratch. I spend 35 percent of my time sourcing flowers in the fields,” he added.
From the Indian state of Tamil Nadu comes jasmine, vetiver, and mimosa while pepper is sourced from Madagascar. With a vertically integrated supply chain, Wasser is often knee-deep in flower fields and knows his suppliers well.
He said: “Jean-Paul Guerlain was sourcing the bergamot from the south of Italy from the same family, which is now in its third generation.
“Fragrance is incarnated by the people who pick the flowers and transform them into the oil. So, when I smell a rose from Bulgaria, it has a meaning to me because I know the pickers and transformers. There is an emotional charge to all those different ingredients, and that’s why I think our fragrances are alive,” Wasser added.