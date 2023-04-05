You are here

Iraqis in asylum limbo in Jordan fashion their future

Iraqi woman Sarah Nael inspects creations by ‘Rafedin,’ a sewing project set up by Italians to help Iraqi refugee women in Jordan. Based in the St. Joseph Catholic church in Amman, the project began in 2016 by an Italian priest, along with designers and tailors. (AFP)
Iraqi woman Sarah Nael inspects creations by ‘Rafedin,’ a sewing project set up by Italians to help Iraqi refugee women in Jordan. Based in the St. Joseph Catholic church in Amman, the project began in 2016 by an Italian priest, along with designers and tailors. (AFP)
AFP

  Cornioli hopes the "Rafedin" fashion label — meaning "two rivers," the historical term for Iraq between the Euphrates and Tigris — will become widely recognizable
AMMAN: In a Jordanian church, Sarah Nael sews a shirt for a project that has provided scores of women who fled violence in neighboring Iraq with skills to earn a living.
Many of the women escaped the extreme violence carried out by the Daesh group’s self-declared “caliphate” that cut across swaths of Iraq and Syria, before they eventually ended up in Jordan — where they found themselves without work.
“Life here is very, very difficult — if we don’t work, we can’t live,” said Nael, a 25-year-old Christian from the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, who joined the “Rafedin” sewing project two years ago.
It is based at St. Joseph Catholic church in the Jordanian capital Amman.
Italian priest Mario Cornioli began the project in 2016, along with Italian designers and tailors.

The products, including dresses, jackets, belts and ties, are sold in Amman and Italy to raise funds.

The products, including dresses, jackets, belts and ties, are sold in Amman and Italy to raise funds.
For refugees, barred from seeking regular work, the project provides them with a way to supplement handouts from the UN.
“It’s a safe place,” said Nael, who has been taught to create clothes from cloth and leather, while her brother helps in the church’s kitchen. “We are Iraqis. We are forbidden to work anywhere.”
Since the project started, more than 120 women have benefited.
“We try to help them with dignity,” said Cornioli, who runs the Habibi Valtiberina Association, an Italian charity in Jordan.
“A lot are the only ones working in their families.”
On the tables in rooms in the church building, colorful rolls of cloth lie ready for cutting.
Cornioli hopes the “Rafedin” fashion label — meaning “two rivers,” the historical term for Iraq between the Euphrates and Tigris — will become widely recognizable.
For the priest, the aim is to make the project “self-sustaining” to provide more training to women in need.
While the Daesh extremists were forced out of their Iraqi territory by a US-led alliance in late 2017, many of the refugees in Jordan are still too fearful to go back to their war-ravaged home.
Many are still waiting for their painfully slow asylum applications to other countries to be processed.
“This project allowed them to do something and to survive in this period,” Cornioli said. “They are just waiting to leave.”
Nael and her family returned home after Daesh was defeated in 2017, but they left again after being subjected to anonymous threats, and eventually sought safety in Amman.
Their applications for asylum in Australia have been rejected.
“My father is old, and my mother has cancer,” she said, but added that going back to Iraq was out of the question. “We have nothing left there to return to.”
Diana Nabil, 29, worked as an accountant in Iraq before fleeing to Jordan in 2017 with her parents and aunt, in the hope of joining her sister in Australia.
During her wait, she studied how to sew fabric and leather.
“Some of our relatives help us financially, and sometimes the United Nations helps us a bit,” Nabil said. “With my work here, we are managing.”
Cornioli said the project offers “the opportunity to learn something,” pointing to “success stories” of some of the women who have since left Jordan, and are now working in Australia, Canada, and the United States.
Wael Suleiman, head of the Catholic aid agency Caritas in Jordan, estimated the country hosts as many as 13,000 Christian Iraqi refugees.
“They hope to obtain asylum and leave to a third country, but in light of what is going on in the world now, the doors seem to be closed to them,” Suleiman said.
“They are afraid of the future, and no one can blame them for that.”

 

Top rabbi moves to prevent sacrifice near Al-Aqsa compound

Top rabbi moves to prevent sacrifice near Al-Aqsa compound
Top rabbi moves to prevent sacrifice near Al-Aqsa compound

Top rabbi moves to prevent sacrifice near Al-Aqsa compound
  The move comes amid fears of violence at the holy site as the Jewish holiday coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshippers to pray at Al-Aqsa
JERUSALEM: A top Israeli rabbi moved Tuesday to prevent Jewish activists from breaking a ban on holding a traditional Passover sacrifice at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.

The move by the rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, comes amid fears of violence at the holy site as the Jewish holiday coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshippers to pray at Al-Aqsa.

“Following reports of intent to bring a Passover sacrifice up to the Temple Mount: Rabbi of the Western Wall to prevent bringing animals to the Mughrabi area,” said a statement from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray and sits below the mosque compound, which they revere as the Temple Mount.

Passover begins on Wednesday and traditionally sheep and goats are sacrificed on the eve of the Jewish holiday.

In previous years, Jewish activists have tried to smuggle animals into the mosque compound to reenact the sacrifice as described in the Bible.

“Under the direction of the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, (we) will work to prevent bringing animals to the Mughrabi ramp area,” the Foundation said, referring to the entrance to the mosque compound used by non-Muslims.

The Returning to the Mountain movement, a radical Jewish group, said it will pay 20,000 shekels ($5,570) to anyone who succeeds in the “holy mission” of carrying out a sacrifice at the compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

The organization’s director was arrested Monday as a preventative measure, Israeli police said.

Israel’s Sephardi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, published a notice on Tuesday barring the faithful from visiting the Al-Aqsa compound because it is “a severe breach of Jewish law.”

The Islamist group Hamas, which rules Gaza, warned Monday that permitting Jewish sacrifice in the compound “would fuel an already explosive situation, for which the Israeli occupation government bears full responsibility.”

Jordan's foreign minister presses EU to support end of Israeli escalation

Jordan’s foreign minister presses EU to support end of Israeli escalation
Jordan's foreign minister presses EU to support end of Israeli escalation

Jordan’s foreign minister presses EU to support end of Israeli escalation
  Ayman Safadi says Israel is fueling violence and undermining two-state solution
  Minister and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell also discussed Kingdom's initiative to reach political solution in Syria
BRUSSELS: Jordan’s foreign minister and the EU’s top diplomat have discussed Israel’s illegal measures against Palestinians and efforts to end the Syrian crisis in a meeting in Brussels.
The Jordan News Agency reported that Ayman Safadi and Josep Borrell held extensive talks as part of the minister’s tour of Europe promoting partnership with the EU to help resolve regional crises and achieve security and stability.
Safadi said that it was important for the EU to support the two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, reject settlement and land confiscation and commit to respecting Jerusalem’s historical and legal status quo and its Islamic and Christian sanctities.
He also warned against the dangers of the continued deterioration in the occupied Palestinian territories. Illegal Israeli measures are fueling violence and undermining the two-state solution and need to be stopped, said Safadi.
The pair discussed the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh meetings, and efforts made by the Kingdom to prevent escalation and activate the peace process. Europe has an “important and major” role, Safadi said.
They also reviewed Jordan’s initiative to solve Syria’s humanitarian, security and political issues and preserve its integrity through direct Arab-Syrian engagement, said Safadi.
Safadi and Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also discussed the refugees’ crisis and highlighted the need to provide continued international support for them and the host countries.
The two sides also reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding the 7th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, which is scheduled to be held by the EU in June 2023 in Brussels.

Opposition mounts against formation of Israeli national guard under far-right minister

Opposition mounts against formation of Israeli national guard under far-right minister
Opposition mounts against formation of Israeli national guard under far-right minister

Opposition mounts against formation of Israeli national guard under far-right minister
  Many Arabs fear Ben-Gvir will attract settlers and extreme right-wingers to his national guard
RAMALLAH: Opposition was on Tuesday mounting against the Israeli government’s approval for the establishment of a national guard force under the supervision of the country’s controversial far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Groups representing 1.7 million Arabs living in Israel, political opposition figures, and Israeli security services chiefs have all expressed concerns over the decision and the possibility of Ben-Gvir taking direct control of the armed force.

The move has come in the wake of violent clashes in mixed Jewish-Arab towns in May 2021.

On Jan. 23, Ben-Gvir proposed the setting up of a national guard to strengthen the Israeli police and border forces, modelled on Israel’s Border Police currently deployed in the West Bank under the supervision of the Israeli Army Command. He suggested the new force could be augmented by additional police and 10,000 combat veteran volunteers.

And in March, the minister proposed the national guard be separated from the IBP and Israeli police force and be subordinated to the Ministry of National Security.

Ben-Gvir had previously discussed the idea of a national guard with police chief Amir Cohen.

Strategic director of the Givat Habiba institution, and political analyst, Mohammed Darawsheh, from the town of Iksal near Nazareth, told Arab News that the establishment of a national guard was part of a far-right political plan to have a paramilitary force funded by the government and backed by the state that could act as a strike unit against Arabs and opponents of the right.

He said: “The majority of the members of this unit will be ideologically affiliated with the religious Zionist party, and this is the containment of what they call the hilltop youth from the settlers in the West Bank.”

The Israeli police has been struggling to attract new recruits and is currently short of more than 1,000 police officers and many Arabs fear Ben-Gvir will attract settlers and extreme right-wingers to his national guard.

Serin Mohammed Jabarin, a media activist, told Arab News that approval for the new force was part of a political deal between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir.

Israeli political analyst, Yoni Ben-Menachem, said that many security service and political leaders in Israel were concerned at the prospect of Ben-Gvir gaining direct control over an armed force and turning it into a militia.

A committee comprising of all the Israeli security agencies will reportedly decide the exact powers of the new national guard and submit its recommendations within 90 days.

Israeli police inspector general, Yaakov Shabtai, and chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevy, are both believed to have misgivings about the formation of a national guard under Ben-Gvir’s control.

Jalal Bana, a political analyst from Kufur Yasif in Galilee, told Arab News that Arabs in Israel already distrusted the Israeli police and feared the establishment of national guard would further erode their citizen rights.

Yousef Jabarin, a law professor and former member of the Knesset, told Arab News that the real goal of forming a national guard was to suppress Arab society and any demonstrations.

He said: “We see serious dangers from establishing these militias.” He added that opponents would do “everything in our power” to prevent that from happening. “There will be a popular reaction if they are formed.”

UN Security Council condemns Houthi escalation in Yemen, calls for peace talks

The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent Houthi escalations of the conflict in Yemen. (Reuters/File Photo)
The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent Houthi escalations of the conflict in Yemen. (Reuters/File Photo)
UN Security Council condemns Houthi escalation in Yemen, calls for peace talks

The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent Houthi escalations of the conflict in Yemen. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Council members said they look forward to implementation of recent agreement by both sides to visit each other's prisons and release 887 detainees
  They also called on all who donated to Safer oil tanker salvage mission to provide remaining $34m needed to help prevent environmental disaster
NEW YORK CITY: The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent Houthi escalations of the conflict in Yemen, including an attack on senior government officials in Taiz. Members urged the Iran-backed militia to halt the provocations and “prioritize the Yemeni people.”

A government soldier was killed and two wounded in the besieged city of Taiz on March 25 when an explosives-laden Houthi drone targeted a convoy in which military leaders, including Defense Minister Mohsen Al-Daeri, were traveling.

A number of soldiers were also killed or injured in other incidents last month as the Houthis launched a series of assaults on government troops in the district of Hareb, south of Marib province, where they captured a few villages, resulting in damage to properties and the displacement of families.

In a joint statement, members of the Security Council condemned the attacks and once again encouraged all those involved in the war to step up their efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means, and to protect civilians in line with the requirements of international humanitarian law.

They expressed “strong support” for efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, and “inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political talks” under the auspices of the UN special envoy for Yemen and based on Security Council resolutions.

In addition, council members welcomed the recent agreement in Geneva, following 10 days of negotiations, in which the government and the Houthis agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a prisoner swap deal. Both sides agreed to visit each other’s detention facilities, grant the delegations full access to all detainees during those visits, and to meet again in May to discuss further prisoner swaps.

The Security Council said it looks forward to the agreement being implemented during the holy month of Ramadan, and called for additional “confidence-building measures to work towards a political settlement and, ultimately, easing the suffering of Yemenis.”

Members also reiterated their support for UN’s ongoing efforts to prevent a catastrophic spillage from the derelict Safer oil tanker and called on all donors, including those in the private sector and international community, to provide the remaining $34 million needed to undertake the emergency salvage operation.

In early March, the UN announced it had purchased a ship capable of holding more than a million barrels of oil that will be removed from the Safer. The storage vessel has been moored in the Red Sea off the Yemeni coast with little or no maintenance since the conflict in the country began more than eight years ago, and fears have been growing for some time that it might begin to leak or break up, causing a massive environmental damage.

The Security Council once again highlighted the importance of “timely implementation of the project in order to prevent an economic, environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Red Sea and beyond.”

UN experts urge Iraq to investigate enforced disappearances, establish laws to prevent more

UN experts urge Iraq to investigate enforced disappearances, establish laws to prevent more
UN experts urge Iraq to investigate enforced disappearances, establish laws to prevent more

UN experts urge Iraq to investigate enforced disappearances, establish laws to prevent more
  Members of a committee tasked with investigating the issue have published a report on their recent visit to the country
  It is estimated that up to a million Iraqis have disappeared during successive waves of violence in the country over the past 50 years
NEW YORK CITY: UN experts on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the widespread practice of enforced disappearances in many parts of Iraq.

It is estimated that up to a million people have gone missing in the country over the past 50 years, and the experts said the disappearances continue amid the culture of impunity and “revictimization” that still prevails.

The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances said the “dimension, scope and diversity of enforced disappearance in Iraq requires urgent and concerted intervention by the government, its regional neighbors, and the international community.”

It urged Iraqi authorities to quickly investigate disappearances and introduce legislation to “prevent, eradicate and repair this heinous crime.”

The members of the committee are independent experts who monitor the implementation of the UN’s Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance. On Tuesday, they published a report on their visit to Iraq in November 2022.

They welcomed the cooperation they received from authorities in Baghdad and said the visit constituted “a new step in the committee’s interaction with Iraq, one of the first countries to ratify the Convention.” However, a lot remains to be done, they added.

During the visit, committee members heard evidence from the victims of disappearances, which they said continue to happen.

In testimony that highlighted what the experts described as “a typical, ongoing pattern,” an Iraqi mother said: “My son went to visit his cousin. I called him soon after he left because he had forgotten the bread I wanted him to offer my nephew. He replied, saying that he was at a checkpoint and some men in uniform were checking him, and that he would call me immediately afterwards. He never did.

“Since then, I have searched for him everywhere, in all prisons, with all the authorities. But nothing, nothing, nothing.”

Another identifiable pattern, the experts said, is the enforced disappearances of Yezidi children born after their mothers were sexually abused in Daesh camps. In some cases, the report states, mothers were forced to place their children in orphanages after returning to Iraq. But when they returned to collect them and take them home, they were told the children had been “given” to other families, allegedly with the direct involvement of the state.

Hundreds of families are searching for loved ones they suspect are held in camps in Turkiye, Syria or Iran, the committee said, “where contact with the outside world is impossible.”

Official estimates of the number of Iraqis who have disappeared since 1968 as a result of conflicts and political violence range from 250,000 to 1,000,000.

While it is impossible to determine a more precise figure, committee members said the victims went missing during “five waves” of disappearances over the past 50 years.

Up to 290,000, including 100,000 Kurds, were forcibly disappeared as part of Saddam Hussein’s “genocidal campaign in Iraqi Kurdistan” between 1968 and 2003.

During the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the years of occupation that followed, US-led military forces captured at least 200,000 Iraqis, of whom 96,000 were detained in American-administered prisons. The UN experts said some detainees were arrested, without warrants, for alleged involvement in insurgency operations, while others were simply “civilians in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

There was another round of abductions and mass killings of Iraqi soldiers and members of the security forces between 2014 and 2017, when Daesh was in control of parts of Iraq, according to the report. And when the Popular Mobilization Forces launched military operations to retake control of major cities from Daesh, pro-government forces forcibly disappeared thousands of Sunni Arabs, mainly men and boys, it added.

Another wave of enforced disappearance occurred between 2018 and 2020, during protests by people from all religious and ethnic backgrounds, the report said.

The UN experts urged Iraqi authorities to immediately classify enforced disappearance as a specific offense, noting that because it “still does not exist as an autonomous crime in national legislation, it cannot be prosecuted as such in Iraq.”

They also called on the government to establish “a comprehensive search and investigation strategy for all cases of disappearances, and to strengthen and enlarge the national forensic capacity to ensure that all victims have access to exhumation processes and forensic services.”

Iraqi authorities must also immediately establish an independent task force, they added, “to cross-check, systematically, the registers of all places of deprivation of liberty with the names of all detainees. The task force must ensure that all detainees are registered and that their relatives are duly informed of their whereabouts.”

The committee members told Iraqi officials to address persistent allegations of secret detentions, which authorities deny, by setting up “an independent commission to carry out a fact-finding mission to verify whether secret places of detention exist, with all technical means, such as satellite pictures and drones.”

To address the needs and rights of victims, the committee called on Iraqi authorities to implement “legislative and judicial measures to ensure that any individual who has suffered harm as the direct result of disappearance is officially considered as a victim and entitled to the rights contained in the Convention.”

