You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg

Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg

Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of North Atlantic Council (NAC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Apr. 05, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago

Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg

Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago

BRUSSELS: Russia’s announcement that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that a Russia-China joint statement days earlier amounted to “empty promises,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement came just days after Russia and China jointly declared countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders, Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He said this showed such statements are “empty promises and what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing.”
Stoltenberg said NATO had not seen any signs so far that Russia was following through on Putin’s announcement.

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Poland as allies step up military aid

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Poland as allies step up military aid
Updated 05 April 2023
Rueters

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Poland as allies step up military aid

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Poland as allies step up military aid
  • Poland a close ally to Ukraine it has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees and provided vital weaponry to the Kyiv government
Updated 05 April 2023
Rueters

KYIV: The United States has announced a new package of weapons and other military equipment for Ukraine, where Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile arrived in neighboring Poland on Wednesday on an official visit to a close ally that has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees and provided vital weaponry to the Kyiv government.
French President Emmanuel Macron was due in China after he and US President Joe Biden agreed they would try to engage Beijing to hasten the end of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, now in its second year.
The United States on Tuesday pledged $2.6 billion more in military assistance for Zelensky’s government, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks. The United States has now provided more than $35 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
Moscow’s embassy in Washington accused the United States of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS said.
The new US aid package comes as Ukrainian forces prepare to mount a counteroffensive in the east against Russian forces, although when exactly it might kick off has not been disclosed.
The battlefield focus remained on Bakhmut, a mining city and transport hub on the edge of a chunk of Donetsk province largely under Russian control. Both sides have suffered huge casualties and much of the city has been reduced to ruins after months of street fighting and bombardments.
Bakhmut’s fate was unclear on Wednesday morning after Russian forces said at the weekend they had captured the city center — a claim dismissed by Kyiv.
Near the town of Niu-York, 50 km south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers in muddy dugouts described repelling Russian attacks on a daily basis.
“They creep in, fire and try to exhaust us. Then they evaluate the situation and can move forward for a little more,” commander of infantry unit, who gave his nom-de-guerre as “Bodia” told Reuters.
“Meanwhile, we try to let them get closer to us so that we can hit them more precisely.”
Ukrainian military commanders have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut and other towns and inflicting losses prior to the anticipated counteroffensive.
The Ukrainian general staff said in a report: “In the Bakhmut sector, there was no letup in enemy actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut. At least 20 enemy attacks were repelled here alone over the past 24 hours.”
Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
MORE SUPPORT
In Warsaw, Zelensky was due to meet President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and speak to Ukrainian refugees.
The Ukrainian leader crossed the border into Poland — which has played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine — on Wednesday morning.
“It will not be a surprise to anyone that the Ukrainian side will ask Poland and other foreign partners for more support... but we must be aware that we as Poland have already really done a lot,” Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz said.
Przydacz said earlier that a first shipment of MiG fighter jets had already been delivered to Ukraine.
“MiGs from Poland will significantly strengthen our defense, allow us to make our skies safer, save the lives of our citizens and also reduce the destruction caused by Russian attacks,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Telegram.
Separately, the Kremlin said Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko would travel to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks with Putin.
Belarus is among Putin’s strongest allies and was used as a launch pad for the Russian invasion in February last year. Putin said last month that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Topics: Ukraine Poland

Related

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine
World
Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, hands his nation's accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
World
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war

Discrepancies over Syria’s civilian casualty data raises concerns over UK’s ‘perfect’ war claims

Discrepancies over Syria’s civilian casualty data raises concerns over UK’s ‘perfect’ war claims
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Discrepancies over Syria’s civilian casualty data raises concerns over UK’s ‘perfect’ war claims

Discrepancies over Syria’s civilian casualty data raises concerns over UK’s ‘perfect’ war claims
  • Rights groups, experts question 1-death claim in 2018 bombing
  • Defense Ministry ‘confident in the transparency of our reporting’
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Claims by the UK government that only one civilian death occurred during its military bombardment of Syria in its fight against Daesh as part of an international coalition have been questioned by experts and human rights groups.

In May 2018, Britain admitted to one civilian death caused by its military in eastern Syria, but the then-defense secretary Gavin Williamson’s information given to the House of Commons contradicted records of civilian casualties kept by its allies.

The coalition report only accounted for one civilian casualty incident in eastern Syria on that day, giving the location as Abu Kamal, but investigators ruled out civilian deaths in a coalition strike in the area.

The airstrike in question is also missing from recently released UK records.

Its report concluded that coalition strikes were not conducted in the geographical area corresponding to the report of civilian casualties and Syrian nongovernmental organizations along with investigate journalists have no record of a civilian death in the area on that day.

A Guardian investigation published last month into long-held British claims it fought a “perfect” war in neighboring Iraq, killing more than 3,000 Daesh militants without any civilian casualties, actually found six strikes in the Iraqi city of Mosul that killed civilians.

The report, which was carried out in conjunction with the watchdog Airwars, concluded that UK forces were “probably” responsible for civilian deaths in the six strikes on Mosul in 2016 and 2017.

The discrepancies in government accounts have raised concerns about the British government’s ability, transparency and willingness to properly account for civilian deaths and injuries caused by its bombing campaign.

British bombing in Iraq as part of the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition efforts against Daesh started in 2014, and in Syria the year after, with more than 4,000 munitions in the two countries.

The Ministry of Defense declined to comment directly on discrepancies in the UK public record, with coalition public statements or with data from Syrian groups.

“A highly trained and professional team of UK military personnel assessed a civilian fatality had been caused,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson told the Guardian.

“We remain confident in the transparency of our reporting and data published by the department can be considered as authoritative on UK military operations as possible,” it added.

Later this year, there will be a tribunal hearing to rule on a freedom of information request, which will determine whether it is in the public interest for the British public to know about civilian deaths carried out by its military in the fight against Daesh.

Topics: UK Britain Syria

Related

Probable civilian deaths during British air strikes in Iraq throw doubt on ‘perfect’ war claims
Middle-East
Probable civilian deaths during British air strikes in Iraq throw doubt on ‘perfect’ war claims
UK accuses Syrian president of rebuilding chemical weapon stockpile
World
UK accuses Syrian president of rebuilding chemical weapon stockpile

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’
  • Trump is being prosecuted for cooking his company’s books to hide payments he arranged to an adult film actress
  • The former US president: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

PALM BEACH: Donald Trump offered a full-throated defense of his conduct Tuesday in his first public remarks since being charged over hush money payments to a porn star, blasting the criminal prosecution as “an insult to our country.”
Hours earlier the 76-year-old former US president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a dramatic hearing in New York that transfixed the nation — and began the countdown to the first ever criminal trial of an American president.
“I never thought anything like this could happen in America — never thought it could happen,” Trump told an audience of several hundred donors, political allies and other supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago, his beachfront mansion in southern Florida.
“The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it... It’s an insult to our country.”
Trump — the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination — said from a stage festooned with American flags in an opulent gold-and-cream ballroom that “radical left” prosecutors across the country were out to get him “at any cost.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Trump for cooking his company’s books to hide payments he arranged to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election, to cover up an alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier.
Trump’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is serving a five-month jail term for the same charge of falsifying business records.
Manhattan prosecutors say Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”
A “statement of facts” released alongside the indictment included details of hush money payments to Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman claiming to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.
Daniels was paid $130,000 by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while McDougal and the doorman got $150,000 and $30,000 respectively from AMI, the publishers of supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer.
Bragg alleges that Trump and his allies “also took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments.”
Trump and his lawyers have accused Bragg of over-reaching in his characterization of the allegations.
The one-time reality TV star had sent a fundraising email shortly before flying back to Florida, saying that since the news of his indictment broke, his campaign had raised over $10 million.
“While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits,” Trump said.
The twice-impeached Republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted.
Earlier in the Manhattan courtroom, he answered “not guilty” to all charges in a clear voice, sitting with hunched shoulders and at times looking annoyed but mostly listening cooperatively.
Judge Juan Merchan said a trial could potentially start as soon as January — a month before the presidential primaries kick off — although Trump’s lawyers have indicated they would want it pushed back to next spring.
In a spectacle that played out on live television — with rival protesters rallying outside — the hearing marked a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system.
A crowd of hundreds had gathered, with pro-Trump protesters — sporting “MAGA” hats and attire emblazoned with the American flag — yelling slurs at their opponents.
Trump for years rejoiced in his reputation as a playboy but has always denied the tryst with Daniels, which would have occurred just after his third wife Melania gave birth.
He faces a series of separate criminal investigations at state and federal level that could result in further — more serious — charges between now and Election Day.
They include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
While Republicans have largely rallied around Trump, President Joe Biden — mindful of his potential 2024 rival’s accusations that the judicial system is being politically “weaponized” — has refrained from commenting in any detail.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’
World
Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’
Special Who is the Iraqi lawyer in the eye of the latest Donald Trump legal storm?
World
Who is the Iraqi lawyer in the eye of the latest Donald Trump legal storm?

440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF

440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF

440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF
  • “After more than 11 hours of operation, the rescue is now over and a total of 440 people, including 8 women and 30 children, are now safely aboard GeoBarents and being cared for by the team,” the charity tweeted
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

ROME: More than 400 migrants have been rescued from a boat off Malta after an 11-hour operation, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday after its ship responded to a distress alert.
While heading to shelter in the Mediterranean due to bad weather, MSF’s rescue ship the Geo Barents received the distress signal, the charity tweeted.
The Geo Barents finally reached the boat at 4:00 am Tuesday “after more than 10 hours of navigation in a stormy sea,” MSF said.
“Unfortunately, the weather did not allow our team to directly perform the rescue, which could have endangered the lives of the people and those of the MSF team,” it said.
But by early afternoon, the Geo Barents was able to launch its speed boats to the vessel, MSF tweeted along with photos showing the deck of the blue and white boat packed with people wearing life jackets.
“After more than 11 hours of operation, the rescue is now over and a total of 440 people, including 8 women and 30 children, are now safely aboard GeoBarents and being cared for by the team,” the charity tweeted.
The Geo Barents was detained by Italian authorities in February for allegedly breaking new government rules on life-saving missions in the Mediterranean.
The charity said it had been accused of failing to share information, including voyage data recorder information on the position and movement of the ship.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office in October after promising to curb the number of migrants landing in Italy.
The new law obliges charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time.
Critics say it increases the risk of deaths in the central Mediterranean, which is the most perilous crossing in the world.
Italy’s geographical position makes it a prime destination for asylum seekers crossing from North Africa to Europe, and Rome has long complained about the number of arrivals.
Charities only rescue a small percentage of those brought ashore, with most saved by coast guard or navy vessels.
But the Italian government accuses charity ships of acting as a pull factor and encouraging people traffickers.

 

Topics: migrants Rome

Related

Migrants walk in Napier Barracks, a former military barracks being used to house asylum seekers in Folkestone, southeast England
World
Britain moves ahead with plan to house migrants in military bases
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist
World
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist

UN to hold talks with Taliban officials over women staff ban

UN to hold talks with Taliban officials over women staff ban
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

UN to hold talks with Taliban officials over women staff ban

UN to hold talks with Taliban officials over women staff ban
  • Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in August 2021
  • Taliban government extends ban on women working for non-governmental organizations to the world body
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

KABUL: The United Nations mission in Afghanistan will hold talks Wednesday with Taliban officials in Kabul “to seek clarity” on a new government ban that blocks women from working for the world body across the country.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

The increasing restrictions are reminiscent of the Taliban’s first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations — particularly against girls and women.

On Tuesday, the UN said the Taliban government had extended a ban on women working for non-governmental organizations to the world body.

“UNAMA received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working,” spokesman for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters, adding that the UN had heard “from various conduits that this applies to the whole country.”

The UN had so far been exempt from a December order for all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop women from working across the crisis-stricken nation.

Dujarric said no written order had yet been received, but that the UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday in Kabul to “seek some clarity.”

For UN chief Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said, “any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly, inconceivable.”

“This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need,” he added.

“Female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver lifesaving assistance,” he said, noting that the UN is working to reach 23 million people with humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

A foreign aid worker said the ban on UN women will have a huge impact.

“Women employees identify women beneficiaries, that’s how it works across agencies, and that work will be further affected with the extension of this ban to UN women staff,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The UN employs around 400 Afghan women — the bulk of some 600 female staff members working in Afghanistan, according to UN figures. There are about 3,300 Afghans in total in the 3,900-strong UN workforce in the country.

“It’s very difficult to imagine how we deliver humanitarian aid without our female staff,” Dujarric said, noting that “obviously, given the society and the culture, you need women to deliver aid to women.”

After the ban was announced last year, several NGOs suspended their entire operations in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s 38 million citizens, half of whom are facing hunger, according to aid agencies.

Days of discussions led to an agreement that women working in the health aid sector would be exempt from the decree, and UN staff, including those in the aid sector, were never beholden to the ban.

Last month, however, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council she feared the Taliban government could extend the ban imposed on women working for NGOs to the UN’s women staff.

In a tweet, the agency earlier on Tuesday expressed “serious concern that female national UN staff have been prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province.”

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he was seeking information on the matter in Nangarhar.

Since surging back to power, the Taliban government has imposed an austere interpretation of Islam.

Authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.

Women have also been banned from universities and are not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett said in a recent speech in Geneva that the Taliban authorities’ policy “may amount to the crime of gender persecution.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban United Nations

Related

UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
World
UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group
World
Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group

Latest updates

Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg
Russia’s Belarus nuclear threat shows “empty promises” of China statement: Stoltenberg
Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  
Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  
Saudization rate in financial institutions reach 77% in final quarter of 2022
Saudization rate in financial institutions reach 77% in final quarter of 2022
British embassy hosts Ramadan event celebrating women in Kingdom
British embassy hosts Ramadan event celebrating women in Kingdom
PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer
PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.