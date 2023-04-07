You are here

  • Home
  • SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing of the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage booster of Starship in February. (SpaceX)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9afen

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
  • SpaceX will need a green light from the Federal Aviation Administration before being allowed to carry out the orbital test launch
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: SpaceX plans to carry out a launch rehearsal next week of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, and its first test flight possibly the following week, the private space company said Thursday.
SpaceX published photos of the massive Starship, which is designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond, on its launchpad at the company’s base in Texas.
“Starship fully stacked at Starbase,” SpaceX said in a tweet. “Team is working toward a launch rehearsal next week followed by Starship’s first integrated flight test ~ week later pending regulatory approval.”
SpaceX will need a green light from the Federal Aviation Administration before being allowed to carry out the orbital test launch.
SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing of the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage booster of Starship in February.
The 230-foot (69-meter) Super Heavy booster was anchored to the ground during the test-firing, called a static fire, to prevent it from lifting off.
Starship consists of a reusable capsule that would carry crew and cargo and the first-stage booster.
NASA has picked the Starship capsule to ferry its astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis III mission, set for 2025 at the earliest.
The US space agency will take astronauts up to lunar orbit itself in November 2024 using its own heavy rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS), which has been in development for more than a decade.
Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS.
It generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than double that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue a journey to Mars or beyond.
Other super heavy rockets under development include Blue Origin’s New Glenn, China’s Long March 9 and Russia’s Yenizei.

Topics: SpaceX Starship

Related

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
World
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
Update SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi
Middle-East
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi

Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’

Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’

Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’
  • Baku said the six Azerbaijani nationals were “recruited by Iranian secret services to destabilize the situation in the country”
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan has arrested six men it said were linked to Iranian secret services and were plotting a coup in the Caspian nation.

Baku said the six Azerbaijani nationals were “recruited by Iranian secret services to destabilize the situation in the country.”

It announced the arrests in a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general’s office.

It said the group was plotting to “set up a ‘resistance squad’ aimed at establishing a Shariah state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order.”

It accused them of being “engaged in a pro-Iranian propaganda of religious radicalism, fulfilling orders from abroad to undermine Azerbaijan’s tradition of tolerance.”

According to Azerbaijan, they promoted radicalism using money from drug profits.

In January, Azerbaijan suspended the operation of its embassy in Iran, days after a gunman stormed the mission, killing one guard and wounding two others.

Baku has claimed that Tehran’s secret services were behind the attack.

Topics: Azerbaijan

Related

Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties

Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump

Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
Updated 06 April 2023
AP

Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump

Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
  • The administration said most of the after-action reviews, which were transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly
  • “President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states
Updated 06 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A US review led by the National Security Council of the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor.
The White House on Thursday publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called ” hotwash ” of US policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions during some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency.
The administration said most of the after-action reviews, which were transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.
“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states, noting that when Biden entered office, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”
The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army’s willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations for the pacing of the drawdown of US forces.
The White House asserts the mistakes of Afghanistan informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been credited for supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion. The White House says it simulated worst-case scenarios prior to the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow’s intentions months beforehand.
“We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation,” the White House said.
In an apparent attempt to defend its national security decision-making, the Biden administration also notes that it released pre-war warnings over “strong objections from senior officials in the Ukrainian government.”
Republicans in Congress have sharply criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal, focusing on the deaths of 13 service members in a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport.
Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who was badly wounded in the explosion, told a congressional hearing last month that the withdrawal “was a catastrophe” and “there was an inexcusable lack of accountability.”
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby credited US forces for their actions in running the largest airborne evacuation of noncombatants in history during the chaos of Kabul’s fall.
“They ended our nation’s longest war,” he told reporters. “That was never going to be an easy thing to do. And as the president himself has said, it was never going to be low grade or low risk or low cost.”
Since the US withdrawal, Biden has blamed the February 2020 agreement Trump reached with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, saying it boxed the US into leaving the country. The agreement gave the Taliban significant legitimacy and has been blamed by analysts for undercutting the US-backed government, which would collapse so quickly a year later.
But the agreement also gave the US the right to withdraw from the accord if Afghan peace talks failed — which they did.
The agreement required the US to remove all forces by May 1, 2021. Biden pushed a full withdrawal to September but declined to delay further, saying it would prolong a war that had long needed to end.

Topics: US President Joe Biden US Afghanistan withdrawal Donald Trump

Related

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
World
Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
Documentary maker Matthew Heineman follows the US’s 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan in ‘Retrograde’
Lifestyle
Review: ‘Retrograde’ is a masterpiece on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan  

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
  • Syrian cuisine, Drury Lane tours, coronation food on offer in the capital
  • A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK capital is preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 with a range of events, including in Carnaby, London’s fashion and dining destination.
In the district’s Kings Court, more than 25 dining experiences are on offer for those celebrating the coronation, including Syrian, Korean and Indian cuisine.
Carnaby Street will host a 3D Union Flag shimmer disc, as well as an illuminated crown in the lead-up to May 6.
Nearby, shops in Marylebone Village are offering special product selections to mark the occasion, including Union Jack chocolates, “King’s Blue” English cheese and zero-waste drinks celebrating the monarch’s promotion of environmentalism.
The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of London’s most iconic buildings and the only theater in the world still operating under royal charter, has been visited by every reigning British monarch since 1663.
The theater is celebrating the coronation by hosting tours, afternoon teas and special performances.
Its restored Grand Saloon, which features chandeliers and a fine art collection, will host the set of afternoon teas from April 19 to May 10.
A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more. Guests can also take part in the theater tours to discover the site’s four-century history.
Meanwhile, American-inspired shop Hummingbird Bakery, one of the capital’s most popular locations for desserts and treats, is releasing a unique collection to mark the coronation.
The Hummingbird coronation collection includes hampers, vanilla Union Jack cakes, whiskey bundt cakes and more.

Topics: King Charles Coronation UK

Related

King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz
World
King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz
Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner
World
Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims
  • Conservative Mark Spencer accused of citing fellow MP’s ‘Muslimness’ as reason for her being axed from Cabinet
  • Nusrat Ghani says she was held to ‘higher threshold of loyalty’ because of her background, faith
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British Conservative MP accused of Islamophobia will face no action following an investigation.

Mark Spencer was accused of faith-based discrimination in 2020 by MP Nusrat Ghani, who said he had cited her “Muslimness” as a reason for her being axed as transport minister during a Cabinet reshuffle.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the advice of ethics adviser Laurie Magnus, said it was not possible to verify whether Spencer had made the comments.

In his report to Sunak, Magnus said: “Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani during two meetings which both agree took place on 4th and 23rd March 2020.

“These discussions are central to the allegations made. Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer have differing accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said.

“Each has provided evidence (including some contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am not able to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings.”

But Spencer was cautioned over “shortcomings” as a result of his response to Ghani’s allegations.

He “should have taken more care,” Magnus said, citing the MP’s use of Twitter to dismiss the accusations based on a claimed previous investigation.

Last year, Ghani said that during her departure as transport minister, she was held to a “higher threshold of loyalty” because of her background and faith, and that Spencer’s alleged comments “felt like being punched in the stomach.”

She added: “I felt humiliated and powerless. I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue,’ that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.

“When I challenged whether this was in any way acceptable and made clear there was little I could do about my identity, I had to listen to a monologue on how hard it was to define when people are being racist and that the party doesn’t have a problem and I needed to do more to defend it.”

Topics: Islamophobia Mark Spencer Nusrat Ghani rishi sunak Laurie Magnus

Related

Famous British Muslims show their support for anti-Islamophobia campaign in UK
World
Famous British Muslims show their support for anti-Islamophobia campaign in UK
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
World
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits
Updated 06 April 2023
AP Photo

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits
  • Russia, which had traditionally close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, for decades had been a supplier of arms to the NATO member
  • Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos: ‘The rumors are running rampant: That we will send fighter jets, and S-300s, and this and that. For goodness’ sake, we give what we can give’
Updated 06 April 2023
AP Photo

ATHENS: Greece has pledged military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” but officials cautioned that the country needs to keep much of its Russian-made weaponry for its own defensive needs.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens Thursday as part of regular meetings with officials from NATO countries. He was promised more artillery and small arms ammunition shipments, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles.
Greece “will provide every support to Ukraine at this very important, crucial stage of the war,” Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a joint appearance with Reznikov. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes — that’s a very clear position that we have taken from the outset.”
Military officials said Greece has also provided trainers for Ukraine’s special forces and tank operators, as a contribution to the massive military assistance effort led by the United States and its allies.
Russia, which had traditionally close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, for decades had been a supplier of arms to the NATO member, including the S-300 air defense missile system. Moscow has singled out Athens for criticism over its support for Ukraine.
Panagiotopoulos, speaking in Parliament on the eve of Reznikov’s visit, said Greece would not provide any military assistance that could compromise its own defense, and stressed that major arms procurement plans remain unchanged despite a recent thaw in tension with neighbor and fellow NATO member Turkiye.
German-made Leopard tanks, the minister said, could not be provided.
“The rumors are running rampant: That we will send fighter jets, and S-300s, and this and that. For goodness’ sake,” he told lawmakers. “We give what we can give, but nothing that would weaken in the slightest our own defense capabilities given our own national security challenges.”
Reznikov said Greece had offered assistance to Ukraine to better integrate its navy with NATO.
“After this war, after the victory of Ukraine in this war, together with our partners we will continue to develop our defense capability,” Reznikov said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Greece Oleksii Reznikov Nikos Panagiotopoulos Mariupol

Related

Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks
World
Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks
Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
World
Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol

Latest updates

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil
Commercial, private space flights and missions spearhead space-based economy
Commercial, private space flights and missions spearhead space-based economy
What We Are Reading Today: The Earth Transformed
What We Are Reading Today: The Earth Transformed
Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’
Azerbaijan arrests six suspects over ‘coup plot’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.