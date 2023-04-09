You are here

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Over 22 percent of the treated water in the Kingdom was reused while recording a 35 percent increase in desalinated water production capacity over the past five years.  (Supplied)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has planted over 12 million trees in the past five years through the National Center for Vegetation Development as the Kingdom moves toward achieving its sustainability goals as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, according to the annual report issued by the National Transformation Program for the year 2022.

The report reviewed the most prominent achievements of the program within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s second phase, which aims to develop promising as well as new sectors and support local content.  

The second phase also aims to further facilitate the business environment and create an enabling environment for the public, private, and non-profit sectors.  

The second phase of the program reported several achievements when it comes to environmental sustainability, which cements the goals and objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative. The initiative itself falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a leading country in drawing a green future at an international level.   

According to the report, more than 22 percent of the treated water in the Kingdom was reused while recording a 35 percent increase in desalinated water production capacity over the past five years.  

Some of the other achievements included the release of up to 921 endangered animals in national parks and reserves, the first birth of the Arabian Oryx at the King Salman Royal Reserve, and the first birth of the Idmi Gazelle at the Ibex Reserve.   

The Kingdom also ranked first globally in date exportation in 2021, with the export value exceeding $304 million.   

“Integration between the public, private and non-profit sectors is the cornerstone of achieving the goals of the vision, and this is what we sought in the association,” Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Green Taif Association Saad Al-Otaibi said.   

This comes as the Kingdom is on track to transform Taif Governorate into a governorate that applies the foundations and principles of green cities.  

That said, practical steps are taken to achieve sustainability and harmonize between rapid growth and preserving the environment by restoring wildlife in natural environments in the open spaces and valleys of Taif. This is being done through dense afforestation, implementing effective policies for sustainability, using renewable energy, reducing waste and reducing emissions. 
 

Topics: National Center for Vegetation Development Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Vision 2030 planting trees

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Through its academy, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority aims to improve national competencies in data and artificial intelligence, and to develop qualified human resources in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

SDAIA continues its efforts to build and develop the knowledge and practical capabilities of the Kingdom’s young men and women through its academy.  

The initiative creates jobs opportunities in the public and private sectors in the fields of data and artificial intelligence as it aims to develop a Saudi generation capable of constructing a national economy powered by data and AI. It seeks to position the Kingdom among the developed countries in this modern sector of technology.  

SDAIA Academy also strives to cultivate human capital, build highly qualified national capabilities, and connect them to future professions that the country requires. The academy does this through awareness and knowledge endeavors represented in the establishment of specialized programs that employ the latest international training methods, which have a positive impact on educating people about the value of AI.  

According to the Stanford University International Index of Artificial Intelligence 2023, Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world in awareness of artificial intelligence technologies after China in terms of Saudi citizens’ positivity and optimism toward AI products and services provided in the Kingdom  

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister and chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, supports these renewed initiatives. They are focused on supporting innovators, fostering their creative abilities, and enhancing their knowledge of AI technologies.  

In July last year, SDAIA Academy in collaboration with the platforms Coursera and FutureX announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program, which is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the data and AI field.  

The initiative provides six specialized training tracks remotely through e-learning, with each including several courses in AI.  

Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA-approved certificate in AI.  

Topics: Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mango production increased to 88,600 tons annually reaching 60 percent self-sufficiency in line with Vision 2030 objectives.  

The Kingdom has been cultivating the mango fruit crop to increase production by planting an area of more than 6,880 hectares.  

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has been keen to increase the production of mangoes, achieve food security and raise the rate of cultivation as part of its strategy to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.  

The ministry also stated that tropical fruit crops like mango have high economic returns to the Kingdom.  

The seasonal fruit crop grows across multiple fields in the Kingdom with the most notable being in the Jizan region in Sabya, Abu Arish, Al Darb, Samtah, and Baish governorates as well as in Al Qunfadhah governorate in Makkah region.  

Mangoes are also grown in the Al-Bahah region in Al-Makhwah and Qilwa cities, in addition to Asir, Najran, Madinah, and the Eastern region.  

The ministry stated that the mango production season extends from April to August and that the Kingdom produces over 20 varieties of mangoes during this period including Awais, Sukkari and Tommy Atkins.  

In 2005, the Kingdom had around 250,000 mango trees producing just over 18,000 tons per year, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.  

Moreover, the number of mango farms in 2022 exceeded 19,100 with one million mango trees and over 65,000 tons of annual production.  

Al-Qunfadhah has over 2,700 farms with a total of 400,000 trees and annual yields exceeding 40,000 tons.  

Sabya is home to one of the country’s largest farms, with more than 30,000 trees and an annual production of more than 600 tons.   

The Kingdom’s agriculture sector witnessed massive improvements since King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program in 2019.  

The program set objectives to boost the production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee and rain-fed crops.  

 

Topics: Mango production

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank financed over 30,000 small enterprises, startups and self-employed business owners with over SR2.9 billion ($770 million) in the first quarter of 2023 in its bid to strengthen the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

According to the bank’s board report, 2,000 small enterprises and startups were provided finance worth SR1 billion for the first quarter, while over 9,000 individuals received social financing valued at SR538 million. 

The report further noted that the bank offered loans worth SR1.4 billion to over 23,000 self-employed business owners and productive families. 

Last month, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sultan Al-Hamidi, the chief business officer of SDB, said that the bank aims to infuse SR24 billion into small and medium-sized enterprises over the next three years. 

He added that the bank provided SR5 billion in financing to some 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone. 

Al-Hamidi noted that Saudi Arabia is offering a strong growth opportunity for SMEs and pointed out that the Kingdom has a higher success rate average among entrepreneurs compared to global figures. 

Since setting up a dedicated segment for SMEs and micro-SMEs in 2008, the bank has lent around SR16 billion to 40,000 such institutions. 

Al-Hamidi added that the institution funds SMEs after a thorough screening process. The bank also releases money in installments, ensuring entrepreneurs execute business plans properly.   

“We start with them from the idea. We interview them, and we make sure that they have very good training for two weeks to make sure that they can do a feasibility study,” said Al-Hamidi.   

As the feasibility study completes, the bank disburses the loan partially.   

“We give the entrepreneur and then we visit. Then we deploy another 25 percent after six months. So, over two years, we have four interactions with the entrepreneur to make sure that the plan which was submitted is really executed,” explained the bank executive.   

SDB is considered to be one of the leading government pillars for economic and social development funding to the citizens. 

Topics: Social Development Bank small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Lending

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The World Bank's ongoing reform could result in a $50 billion lending boost over the next decade, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP ahead of stakeholders' meetings next week where key changes are expected to be announced. 

Central bankers, finance ministers and participants from more than 180 member countries are expected to gather in the US capital for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in the coming week. 

A key topic of discussion will be the World Bank's evolution, amid a push for lenders to revamp and meet global challenges like climate change. The US is the largest shareholder of the World Bank Group. 

"I expect there to be an update of the bank's mission to add building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility to the core goals," Yellen said in the interview with AFP Thursday. 

She added that there needs to be a recognition that these challenges aren't separate or conflicting but rather, inextricably linked. 

"Second, there will be an announcement that the bank is stretching its financial capacity to meet these objectives, and adopting changes or endorsing changes that could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade," Yellen said. 

The move would be a significant resource boost marking a 20 percent rise in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's sustainable lending level. The IBRD is the World Bank's middle-income lending arm. 

Yellen also said there would be an announcement on updating the bank's operational model to "orient it towards the goals that we're setting." 

Among other things, this includes creating more incentives for the mobilization of both domestic and private capital. 

"We seek additional reforms during the rest of this year," Yellen said. 

In March, the World Bank submitted an evolution plan to be discussed with its development committee on April 12, during the spring meetings. 

Noting that World Bank President David Malpass has laid a "solid foundation" for the ongoing work, Yellen added that she expects US candidate Ajay Banga to be elected to the helm of the organization and continue the revamp. 

Banga was the sole nominee for the position after Malpass announced this year that he would step down early. 

Also on policymakers' agendas next week are support for war-torn Ukraine and debt restructuring. 

"We have seen some movement by China on participating in debt restructuring for Sri Lanka, which is a hopeful sign," Yellen said. 

As global growth slows, the World Bank previously warned that the outlook is especially tough for the poorest economies -- which face sluggish growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment. 

Yellen had earlier said that China should move more quickly on some debt restructurings. 

Discussions on this front will continue next week as a newly formed global sovereign debt roundtable gathers, she told AFP. 

"We're having useful technical discussions on important elements of debt restructuring. China has been participating, and we all continue to press China for improvements," she said. 

Washington will continue pushing for a speedier and more predictable operation of the G20 "common framework" for debt restructuring as well. 

On Ukraine, Yellen said: "Once again, we will work with all of our allies to insist that Russia cease its brutality in Ukraine." 

She added that the United States would press for economic support alongside its partners on this front. 
 

Topics: World Bank IMF

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry
Updated 08 April 2023
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia's 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom's industry

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry
  • Plants pose a suitable infrastructure to further propel innovation-driven use cases within the Kingdom
Updated 08 April 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: For an economy that has benefited so much from the rise of the oil-reliant automobile industry, it might be expected that Saudi Arabia would want to maintain the status quo.

This could not be further from the truth, and the Kingdom is showing that like so many aspects of the global economy, it wants to be at the front and center of the new reality.

Just look at the 160 vehicle factories that are now online in Saudi Arabia, producing a range of cars, engine parts, and accessories to help the domestic sector flourish and also to fuel innovation, with many dedicated to electric vehicles.

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has revealed that the breakdown of the factories is 33 for parts, accessories, and engines, 21 for vehicles and structures including processing works, and 106 for trailer and semi-trailer vehicles or trucks.

Together with optimized cost structures, those plants pose a suitable infrastructure to further propel innovation-driven use cases within the Kingdom, according to a recent report released by leading management consultancy firm Arthur D. Little Middle East.

This is especially true considering that car sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to grow by 2025 at a compound annual rate of 24 percent. 

“Electric vehicle manufacturing facilities are necessary to stimulate local demand through competitive pricing and a quicker time to market,” said Joseph Salem, partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, in an interview with Arab News.

“In addition, they play a key role in serving neighboring nations while taking regional specifications into account. Furthermore, the establishment of EV manufacturing facilities can also create job opportunities and boost the economy of the region,” Salem added.

The Kingdom aims to produce about 300,000 cars by 2030, and will account for 50 percent of car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025 from about 1.15 million cars, 62,000 of which are electric cars.  

Electric cars are projected to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth in the Kingdom, according to the National Center for Industrial Development.  

Three of the major manufacturing projects currently in Saudi Arabia include Lucid, Ceer — both dedicated to electric vehicles — and SNAM, for conventional cars.

In January 2022, president of The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM, Fahad Al-Duhaish confirmed laying the foundation stone for the first car assembly plant in Jubail Industrial City. The assembly plant, along with the testing area, will reach 120,000 sq. m, he told Al Arabiya. The production capacity of the plant is set to hit 30,000 cars annually, he said. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030, and with everything going on in the automobile sector, the future looks both promising and in favor of the Kingdom.

• Through the strategic use of data and technology, the Kingdom’s Transport General Authority is continuously encouraging and propelling investment as well as sustainable development.

Two months later, in May, US-based Lucid Motors signed agreements to build a production factory in the Kingdom with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

Lucid is expected to receive financing and incentives of up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US, according to a statement.

“We are keen to achieve high and sustainable human capital localization in line with Vision 2030. With our recently launched Lucid Future Talent program—in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund — we plan to provide the right training to enrich and prepare local talent to fill future job opportunities in the Kingdom,” Managing Director and VP of Lucid Middle East Faisal Sultan told Arab News.

“The Lucid Air vehicle sets new standards in both range and efficiency, while offering world-beating performance wrapped in a luxury-forward design,” he added.

There was another boost for the sector in November 2022, when Emaar The Economic City announced the sale of an industrial plot to Ceer National Automotive Co. to build a specialized factory for electric vehicles in a move that will create thousands of high-skilled jobs.

The deal was valued at $95.53 million, which Ceer will pay Emaar EC in installments over 15 years, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.

Electric vehicle manufacturing facilities are necessary to stimulate local demand through competitive pricing and a quicker time to market.

Joseph Salem Partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East

Once complete, the manufacturing facility will create thousands of direct and indirect high-skilled jobs, the majority of which will be filled by Saudi nationals. Construction at the site will begin in early 2023.

“These manufacturing facilities are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports,” Salem disclosed.

“Both Lucid and Ceer are investing heavily in research and development to produce electric vehicles that can compete with global brands, and the government is providing support through incentives and regulations to encourage growth in the industry,” he explained.

The Kingdom’s Transport General Authority has a vital role to play in all of this. Through the strategic use of data and technology, the TGA is continuously encouraging and propelling investment as well as sustainable development.

“While TGA has the ability to swiftly implement regulations, it is crucial to conduct a thorough analysis of any possible effects that may arise from their implementation. This proactive approach ensures that any regulations align with the Kingdom’s Vision, and ensures positive outcomes for the transport industry and society as a whole,” Salem stressed.

“The Kingdom aims to become a major player in the automotive industry by leveraging its strategic location and investing in advanced technologies. The objective of these initiatives is to position Saudi Arabia as the leader in the regional automotive ecosystem.” he concluded.

Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030, and with everything going on in the automobile sector, the future looks both promising and in favor of the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is acknowledging the ongoing shift in the automobile industry and is proactively planning for a better future,” Sultan emphasized.

Topics: Car manufacturing Saudi Arabia Lucid Ceer

