Macron says Europe must not be ‘follower’ of US, China on Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) visit the garden of the residence of the Governor of Guangdong, on Friday. (AFP)
  • His comments risk riling Washington and highlight divisions in the European Union over how to approach China
  • China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published Sunday that Europe must not be a “follower” of either the US or China on Taiwan, saying that the bloc risks entanglement in “crises that aren’t ours.”
His comments risk riling Washington and highlight divisions in the European Union over how to approach China, as the US steps up confrontation with its closest rival and Beijing draws closer to Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must be followers and adapt ourselves to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron told media including French business daily Les Echos and Politico as he returned Friday from a three-day state visit to Beijing.
Citing his prized ideal of EU “strategic autonomy,” the French leader said that “we must be clear where our views overlap with the US, but whether it’s about Ukraine, relations to China or sanctions, we have a European strategy.”
“We don’t want to get into a bloc versus bloc logic,” he added, saying Europe “should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren’t ours.”
China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.
Angered by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting last week with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Beijing launched massive military exercises around the island immediately after Macron departed for France, including simulated strikes on its territory.
Macron discussed Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, during a visit in which he was feted but more hawkish EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was kept mostly at arm’s length.
His Elysee Palace office said the talks had been “dense and frank” and that the French president was concerned about “growing tensions in the region” that could lead to “a terrible accident.”
Macron was “simply talking about the risk of Chinese ‘overreaction’, forgetting China wishes to change the status quo by taking over Taiwan one way or the other,” Antoine Bondaz of the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) commented on Twitter.
“Why this desire never to recall we have an interest in maintaining stability?” he added, warning that “this ambiguity... instils doubt in our like-minded partners.”
Taiwan island was just one area that risked “an acceleration of tensions breaking out between the duopoly” of China and the US, Macron said.
If the confrontation escalates too quickly, Europeans “won’t have the time or the resources to finance our strategic autonomy and will become vassals, whereas we can build a third pole if we have a few years,” he added.
Europe’s emergence as an independent geostrategic player has been a goal of Macron’s for years, in line with a tradition going back to Fifth Republic founding president Charles de Gaulle who saw France as a balancing power between the Cold War blocs.

50 years since flagship conservation project, India’s tiger population rises above 3,000

50 years since flagship conservation project, India’s tiger population rises above 3,000

  • India’s tiger population shrunk to about 1,800 in the early 1970s
  • Tiger numbers nearly doubled in the decades since to 3,167
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s wild tiger population has risen above 3,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, as the country boosted conservation efforts and launched the International Big Cat Alliance to further protect the endangered species.
In 1973, India began a flagship conservation program known as Project Tiger to revive the country’s dwindling number of the big cats, after the wild population, estimated at around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947, was found to have shrunk to about 1,800.
India’s tiger population has nearly doubled in the decades since to 3,167 as of Sunday, according to the 2022 tiger census released on the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger.
“India is the largest tiger range country in the world,” Modi said at a commemoration event in the southern Indian city of Mysuru. “The success of Project Tiger has been an achievement not only for India, but for the entire world.”
After officials found that India’s tigers were fast going extinct, Project Tiger began introducing anti-poaching measures and relocated human habitation and villages from forests, expanding and improving tiger reserves and buffer areas.
India’s wild tiger population is by far the largest in the world, and its Project Tiger success has led to discussions with Cambodia to help revive the big cat population there, which was wiped out by poaching and hunting.
Modi, launching the International Big Cat Alliance, said conservation efforts of the tiger can be further strengthened through an international grouping.
“Wildlife protection is not a one-country issue but a universal one,” he said. “The focus of the International Big Cat Alliance will be on the conservation of the world’s seven major big cats, including (the) tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah.”
In India, years of extensive hunting and habitat loss had not only dwindled tiger numbers drastically, but led to local extinction of cheetahs in 1952.
In a related conservation effort, Project Cheetah was launched last September to reintroduce the world’s fastest land animal to the South Asian country. This began with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia and then another 12 from South Africa.
“For decades, cheetahs had disappeared from India. We brought magnificent big cats from Namibia and South Africa,” Modi said. “Few days back in Kuno National Park, four beautiful cubs were born. After 75 years, cheetahs were born on Indian soil. That is a very auspicious start.”
Kota Ullas Karanth, a conservation zoologist and leading tiger expert based in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, said Project Tiger was “a unique conservation success globally, leading to a significant recovery of tigers until 2004.”
However, Karanth said there was a shift after 2004 due to poor quality science, changes in protection priorities and also misplaced funding across reserves.
Project Tiger, he added, now must answer the challenge on how to shift the mission back to focus and “come up with a clear-headed, scientific action plan to meet a goal of 10,000 or more tigers.”

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles’ reign

Reuters

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles’ reign

  • Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children
LONDON: King Charles and senior British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of the new monarch’s reign.
Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St. George’s Chapel.
Also present was the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew, who was removed from royal duties before settling a US sex abuse lawsuit last year.
The occasion, one of the few events which bring all the royals together in public, is particularly poignant this year, being the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth and also falling two years to the day since her husband Prince Philip died. Both are buried in the King George VI chapel at Windsor.
It is also the 18th wedding anniversary for Charles and second wife Camilla, who tied the knot in Windsor in 2005.
As king, Charles is the symbolic head of the Church of England as its Supreme Governor, and the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that there was disagreement between the monarch and church leaders over the role other faiths might play in his coronation, a solemn religious occasion, on May 6.
The paper said the discussions were delaying the release of the coronation’s Order of Service, but said both Buckingham Palace and the Church had said details would be released in due course while sources had denied there was any delay.

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

AP

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

FRANKFURT: Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.
German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany's second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.
A public safety alert conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.
Public broadcaster NDR said the fire involved containers with hydrogen sulfide, a toxic and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and police officers in the area to wear breathing apparatus.

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

Arab News

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

  • Israel earlier bombed Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants
LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists held an “emergency protest” outside the Israeli embassy in the UK capital, London, on Saturday demanding sanctions on Israel for its latest violence against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday, with Israel bombarding both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

“Last night Israel also bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, damaging Durra Children’s Hospital and injuring a 12-year-old child,” said the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, a non-profit NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians.

“On Wednesday Israeli Occupation Forces beat worshippers with batons and rifles at the holiest site in Jerusalem for Muslims,” FOA said in a statement. “Yesterday Israeli forces attacked Palestinian men, women and children with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.”

It also added that “Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa are on the rise, particularly during Ramadan, under Israel’s illegal occupation and brutal apartheid regime.”

Dr. Ismail Patel, chair and founder of FOA said: “Enough is enough. We don’t need statements or words of condemnation from our MPs and leaders, we need sanctions on Israel, now.”

The protest was organized by FOA, in coordination with Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Muslim Association of Britain, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and Palestinian Forum in Britain.

“It’s time to hold Israel accountable for its repeated brutal beatings of Palestinian worshippers, ongoing crimes against Palestinians and violations of international law,” Patel said.

“If these attacks were carried out by any other country the British government would not hesitate to impose sanctions today,” he said.

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war

AFP

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war

  • Leaked documents on US intelligence reports touched not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies
WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has begun an investigation into a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine, that have spread to the Internet.

The breach appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyzes of US allies.
“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” a Justice Department spokesperson told AFP.
A steady drip of dozens of leaked documents and slides have made their way onto Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social media and chat sites in recent days, and new documents continue to surface.
The Pentagon said Friday it was “actively reviewing the matter” and that it had formally referred the apparent breach to the Justice Department.
US officials told the Washington Post that some documents appeared to be manipulated but many were consistent with CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at high levels within the White House, Pentagon and State Department.
Defense analysts say any breach of internal classified US documents would be both damaging and potentially embarrassing.
In addition, the leak would prove valuable to Moscow by showing how deep US intelligence has penetrated parts of the Russian military apparatus, US media said.
Other documents include apparent information about internal debate within the governments of US allies.
Among the documents, for example, were discussions about South Korea’s debate on whether to provide the United States artillery shells for use in Ukraine, The New York Times said.
 

