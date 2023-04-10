You are here

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align

Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm after he won the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023. (AP Photo)
Jon Rahm of Spain raises the Masters trophy as he celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 9, 2023. (AP Photo)
Jon Rahm tees off on the 15th hole during the the third round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2023. (EPA)
AP

  • Rahm won by four shots over Brooks Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson
  • It was his 4th win this year and he reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Scottie Scheffler
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Jon Rahm kept hearing how he was destined to win this Masters because so many Spanish stars were aligned in his favor.

Sunday was the birthdate of Seve Ballesteros, his idol and inspiration for playing. This year was the 40-year anniversary of the second Masters title Ballesteros won. If that wasn’t enough, caddie Adam Hayes was assigned white coveralls with No. 49 — April 9.
“I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year,” Rahm said, looking smart as ever in his new green jacket. “And I just didn’t want to buy into it too much.”
His golf was far more valuable than any historical coincidence.
Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory Sunday. The 30-hole marathon finish started with him trailing by four and ended with a walk up to the 18th green that nearly reduced him to tears, and gave him another major that affirmed him as No. 1 in the world.
He closed with a 3-under 69 to pull away from mistake-prone Brooks Koepka. He won by four shots over Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who matched the low score of the tournament with a 65 and became the oldest runner-up in Masters history.
“We all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it’s going to be like and what it’s going to feel like,” Rahm said. “Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole.
“And a lot of it because of what it means to me, and to Spanish golf,” he said. “It’s Spain’s 10th major, fourth player to win the Masters. It’s pretty incredible.”
It was Mickelson who declared Rahm would be among golf’s biggest stars even before the Spaniard turned pro in 2016. Rahm now has a green jacket to go along with his US Open title he won in 2021 at Torrey Pines.
“It was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college,” said Mickelson, whose younger brother was Rahm’s college coach at Arizona State. “To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody.”
Rahm made up two shots on Koepka over the final 12 holes of the rain-delayed third round and started the final round two shots behind. He seized on Koepka’s collapse and then surged so far ahead that Mickelson’s amazing closing round — it matched the three-time Masters champion’s best final round ever at Augusta National — was never going to be enough.
The finish was vintage Rahm. He pulled his drive into the pine trees and it ricocheted out, short of where the fairway starts. No problem. He hit 4-iron toward the green and lofted a pitch to 3 feet to end his round with only one bogey.
“An unusual par, very much a Seve par, a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today,” said Rahm, who finished at 12-under 276. “And it was a great Sunday.”
Rahm embraced his wife and two children, and as he walked toward the scoring room, there was two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal in his green jacket for the strongest hug of all and a few words that included Ballesteros.
“He said he hopes it’s the first of many more,” Rahm said in Butler Cabin. “We both mentioned something about Seve, and if he had given us 10 more seconds, I think we would have both ended up crying.”
Sergio Garcia was the low amateur in 1999 when Olazábal won his second green jacket, and then Garcia won in 2017, the year Rahm made his Masters debut.
Stars aligned, and Rahm played some world-class golf. And to think he began the tournament with a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole.
Rahm won for the fourth time this year — just as Scottie Scheffler did a year ago when he won the Masters — and reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Scheffler.
This Masters had a little bit of everything — hot and humid at the start, a cold front with wind that toppled three trees on Friday, putting surfaces saturated from rain on Saturday and a marathon finish Sunday as Rahm and Koepka went 30 holes.
Koepka had one miscue after another, losing the lead for the first time since Thursday afternoon when he chipped 20 feet past the hole from behind the par-3 sixth and made his second bogey. More would follow.
“Just some days you have it, some days you don’t, and today wasn’t one of those,” Koepka said. “But I feel good, and I expect to be there the other three (majors).”
Koepka went 22 consecutive holes Sunday without a birdie — from the par-5 eighth hole in the morning of the third round until the par-5 13th in final round. By then, he was three shots behind and Rahm all but sealed it with his next shot.
He hit a low cut with an 8-iron from 141 yards around a tree from right of the 14th fairway, and it caught a slope on the green at just the right spot to feed down to 3 feet for birdie. When Koepka three-putted for bogey, it was a matter of finishing.
The leaderboard was littered with major champions and a tinge of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson and Koepka both are part of the rival circuit. Former Masters champion Patrick Reed, another player who defected to LIV, closed with a 68 and tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth (66) and Russell Henley.
Tiger Woods wasn’t around for the finish. He withdrew Sunday morning before the third round resumed, saying plantar fasciitis in his foot was aggravating him. Woods also withdrew after three rounds of the PGA Championship last year in similarly cold, windy conditions at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mickelson barely contends over 54 holes in the 48-man LIV Golf league. And then he played like the six-time major champion who two years ago became the oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA Championship.
He stuffed his tee shot on the par-3 sixth, birdied the seventh and then finished in style. His approach to the 17th came within inches of going in for an eagle, and he pumped his fist when his 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th dropped for a 65.
It matched his lowest score ever at Augusta National — he shot 65 in the opening round in the 1996 Masters and was at his Sunday best.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough, but it was really a lot of fun for me to play at this level again, and it’s encouraging for me going forward the rest of the year,” Mickelson said.
Rahm called it an incredible day, especially with his father coming over from Spain. He concluded his remarks at the trophy presentation on the 18th green by saying, “Happy Easter. And rest in peace, Seve.”
He then made the sign of the cross, kissed his finger and pointed to the sky, the clearest it had been all week.
 

Topics: Jon Rahm Masters Augusta National Brooks Koepka Phil Michelson

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
Updated 09 April 2023
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
  • A total of 39 players, Rahm among them, had returned Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, interrupted by stormy weather on Friday
  • The weather forecast for Sunday is positive, with temperatures expected to rise to above 60 degrees F (15.5 C) and much less chance of rain
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Brooks Koepka extended his lead at the Masters to four shots over Spain’s world No. 3 Jon Rahm on Saturday before third-round play at soggy Augusta National was suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

With puddles forming on the greens and players battling hard against weather more akin to a British Open, organizers decided to leave the remainder of the contest for Sunday.

In wet, cold and windy conditions, players huddled under umbrellas in between shots and Tiger Woods wore a woollen hat over the top of his baseball cap.

“It’s obviously super difficult. Ball’s not going anywhere,” said Koepka, who played his six holes of round three at 1-under.

“You’ve got rain to deal with, and it’s freezing cold. It doesn’t make it easy. You’ve got to make some pressure putts. You know it was going to be a difficult day. You’ve just got to grind through it and try to salvage something.”

The weather forecast for Sunday is positive, however, with temperatures expected to rise to above 60 degrees F (15.5 C) and much less chance of rain.

The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with the final round expected to begin four hours later off the first and 10th tees in pairings.

That will make for a packed day of action with the leaders set to play 30 holes.

A total of 39 players, Rahm among them, had returned Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, interrupted by stormy weather on Friday. The Spaniard cut Koepka’s lead down to two strokes before third-round play got under way.

In round three, Rahm and Koepka both made birdies on the par-5 second but bogeys on the par-3 fourth and par-4 fifth from the Spaniard left Koepka with his four-shot gap.

Koepka, at 13-under par, was on the green at the seventh hole with an 11-foot par putt when play was halted while Rahm, on 9-under, had a nine-foot birdie putt.

Koepka plays in the breakaway LIV Golf League and with his performances on that tour, including his win at Orlando last week, not counting toward the Official World Golf Rankings, he is placed at 118th in the world.

Koepka is a four-time major winner but his formal ranking would make him the lowest-ranked player to win the Masters since the rankings system was introduced in 1986.

The current holder of that distinction is Angel Cabrera of Argentina, who was ranked 69th when he won the green jacket in 2009.

Amateur Sam Bennett was in third place on the leaderboard, having bogeyed the par-5 second, seven strokes behind US countryman Koepka as he bids to become the first amateur to win the Masters.

Patrick Cantlay handled the challenging conditions well as he rose up the leaderboard with three straight birdies from the second hole and he was 5-under overall through the 13th hole.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the reigning US Open champion, was one of three players level with Cantlay on five under after making three birdies before play was stopped.

Veteran Phil Mickelson, also on the LIV tour, produced a superb long, curling putt on the par-3 sixth for his second birdie of the day to briefly reach 6-under but followed that with successive bogeys.

Tiger Woods had to battle to avoid the cut but the 15-time major winner may have wished he had failed after a nightmare start to his third round.

Woods, starting on the 10th hole, made two bogeys before double bogeys on the par-5 15th and par-3 16th left him bottom of the leaderboard on six-over overall.

By making the cut, Woods matched the record of Fred Couples and Gary Player with 23 consecutive made cuts at the Masters.

Woods hasn’t missed a Masters cut since 1996 when he was playing as an amateur.

Topics: Augusta National Brooks Koepka LIV Golf PGA Tour Masters Tournament

Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead

Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead
Updated 08 April 2023
Updated 08 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead

Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead
  • Having recovered from injury, the 32-year-old American won the LIV Invitational in Jeddah in October
  • Koepka shot a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday to top the leaderboard by 4 at the halfway stage
Updated 08 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

AUGUSTA: A winning trip to Saudi Arabia seems to have reawakened the major beast inside Brooks Koepka as he snatched a commanding lead midway through the 87th Masters Tournament.

The 32-year-old American shot a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday, and as dark clouds gathered over Augusta on Friday ahead of a dangerous weather system moving in which could hamper scoring later in the day, he added a bogey-free 5-under 67.

That gave him a 4-shot lead over second-placed Sam Bennett, the US Amateur Champion, who has proved to be a surprise package with two consecutive rounds of 68.

The man who won the PGA Championship in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019, and the US Open in 2017 and 2018, said he is very close to his best form after enduring a couple of terrible years as he struggled with an injury when he shattered his left knee in a fall.

Koepka had thought of quitting golf more than once and exactly one year ago at the same Augusta National Golf Club, he was so frustrated with the state of his game and physique that he tried, not once but twice, to smash his fist into the back window of his courtesy Mercedes-Benz car after missing the cut.

Signs of recovery started appearing in his game toward the end of the year following a difficult surgery, and he won the LIV Invitational Jeddah when it was played in King Abdullah Economic City in October.

Koepka admitted he was not in the best of form during that week, but somehow managed to put together a solid performance and then beat his closest friend Peter Uihlein in a playoff.

Koepka, who also won the LIV Invitational Florida a couple weeks ago, said: “I started working with Claude Harmon after the LIV Invitation in Bedminster and there were a few moments where it was like, ‘OK, I can see it. I can see something on the horizon. It’s coming.’

“Even when we played and won in Saudi, I still didn’t feel like I had it fully back. I thought my game was just OK. I somehow got it around really well.

“But the Saudi win came at the perfect time. I definitely needed it. I don’t know if that spurred a little bit of confidence or what else it did, I felt some momentum starting to build. I stopped thinking and feeling I can’t do this anymore. And it has led me to this.”

On Friday, Koepka exploited the par 5s of Augusta National to the hilt, making birdies on three of the four, and adding an eagle on the remaining eighth hole.

“It was really solid. Didn’t do too much wrong. Maybe the speed kind of got me on a few putts as I wasn’t hitting them hard enough towards the end, but I was striking the ball really well and leaving it in good spots,” added Koepka, whose world ranking has fallen to 118.

“That’s what you’ve got to do here. You’ve got to make birdies on these par 5s… take advantage of them. And I did a good job of that.”

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy looked set to miss the cut and will have to wait at least one full year to realize his dreams of completing a career grand slam. The Northern Irishman was 4 over for the day after 17 holes and two shots outside the cut-line at 4-over-par total.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods had played six holes and was even-par for the day.

Phil Mickelson, a three-time champion in Augusta and another LIV Golf star, shot a 3-under-par 69 on Friday and was just outside the top 10 at 4-under-par total.

Topics: Brooks Koepka Augusta National Masters Tournament

LIV's Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

LIV's Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
Updated 08 April 2023
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

LIV's Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
  • Koepka torched the par-5 holes for an eagle and three birdies in a bogey-free tour
  • Third-ranked Jon Rahm, the 2021 US Open winner, was second on 9-under
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Four-time major winner and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka seized command of the Masters with a sizzling 5-under par 67 before a storm that uprooted trees halted Friday’s second round at Augusta National.

Koepka torched the par-5 holes for an eagle and three birdies in a bogey-free tour. His superb shotmaking followed an opening 65, his lowest Masters round, and left him on 12-under 132 for 36 holes, three strokes in front.

“It was really solid. Didn’t really do too much wrong,” Koepka said. “You’ve got to make birdies on these par 5s, take advantage of them, and did a good job of that.”

After winning last week’s LIV Golf event in Orlando, Koepka could produce the PGA Tour’s nightmare scenario of a victory on one of golf’s greatest stages by a player from the breakaway circuit.

Third-ranked Jon Rahm, the 2021 US Open winner, was second on 9-under after making a seven-foot birdie putt at the par-5 eighth and a 12-footer for birdie at the ninth.

The Spaniard, however, was among 39 players unable to complete the second round as play was stopped until Saturday after three trees were toppled by gusty winds near the 17th tee.

Augusta National said there were no injuries but spectators were evacuated and players were removed from the course.

Brooks Koepka plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the club,” a statement from Augusta National said. “We will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament.”

Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 US Open champion and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner, finished well before the storms.

“The biggest advantage I had was my tee time,” Koepka said.

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett fired a 68 to stand third on 136. The 23-year-old Texan, could be the first amateur in a Masters last pairing in 65 years and was confident he can defeat Koepka.

“I know that my good golf is good enough,” Bennett said.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa was fourth on 6-under 138 after a second 69 and Norway’s ninth-rated Viktor Hovland also was at 6-under through 10 holes.

Australia’s Jason Day and Americans Sam Burns and Spieth, a three-time major winner, were on 139.

“The benefit we have, those of us chasing, is that it’s going to be incredibly difficult conditions,” Spieth said. “It means a few under goes a long way.”

Koepka birdied the par-5 second to grab the solo lead, then curled in a tricky 10-foot par putt at the third.

The 32-year-old American eagled the par-5 eighth after a brilliant approach, making him the fastest Masters player to 10-under since Jordan Spieth on his way to a 2015 victory.

Koepka cleared Rae’s Creek in two at the extended par-5 13th on the way to a tap-in birdie and notched another at 15.

“It was a clinic for 36 holes,” said Koepka’s playing partner Gary Woodland. “It was impressive to see.”

Koepka is among 18 qualifiers from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League at Augusta National, where talk of the PGA-LIV split has been set aside by players so they can focus on winning the green jacket.

“I don’t know if this is the place for healing those wounds,” two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal said.

The PGA Tour banned players who jumped to the upstart series for record $25 million purses and 54-hole events and a court fight is set for early 2024, but LIV players can compete in majors.

Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters victory to complete a career Grand Slam, fired a 77 to stand on 149, three strokes over the projected cut line.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler struggled to a 75 to stand on 143, 11 off the lead.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, was level par through 11 holes and on the projected 2-over cutline overall.

Woods, 47, has missed the cut only once in 24 prior Masters starts, as an amateur in 1996, a year before his record-shattering first major triumph at Augusta.

 

Topics: LIV Golf Brooks Koepka PGA Tour

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland
Updated 07 April 2023
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland
  • He birdied his last two holes for a 7-under 65, giving him a share of the lead
  • Koepka carried the LIV Golf flag, though he was more thrilled with having healthy legs
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Brooks Koepka carved out a new identity that sure looked familiar Thursday in the Masters.

This wasn’t about his surprising defection last year to LIV Golf, or even his victory four days ago that made him the Saudi-funded circuit’s first multiple winner. He just looked like “Big Game Brooks,” the player who built a reputation for playing his best in the majors.

Koepka was in full flight in the opening round at Augusta National, and he had company. He birdied his last two holes for a 7-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

Koepka couldn’t stoop to read putts two years ago at the Masters when he tried to return from knee surgery in three weeks. He felt so hobbled last year he had reason to believe his run in the majors — four wins over three years — was about to be a memory.

He is getting his swagger back.

“Once you feel good, everything changes,” Koepka said.

As for Rahm, he never went away. Never mind that he dropped from a sure-fire No. 1 in the world to No. 3 in the span of a month. The Spaniard overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole with a sublime display of shotmaking.

Hovland played bogey-free to join them atop a leaderboard filled with red numbers and the ominous “weather warning” signs that figure to play a big role this week.

A bad forecast has been talked about almost as much as how 18 players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf would perform amid the high-stakes pressure of a major over 72 holes with a cut.

Koepka carried the flag, though he was more thrilled with having healthy legs.

Rahm had a cool head. He took four putts from 40 feet, and on his way to the second tee thought of the famous quote from his Spanish idol, Seve Ballesteros, who once four-putted at Augusta and said, “I miss, I miss, I miss, I make.”

“If you’re going to make a double or four-putt, it might as well be the first hole — 71 holes to make it up,” Rahm said.

That he did. The Spaniard followed with seven birdies and an eagle, and his 65 was the lowest score in Masters history by anyone who started with a double bogey.

Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship — his fourth major in a span of three years — that gave him a five-year exemption to the Masters. That runs out next year, and with LIV not getting any world ranking points, his path to Augusta is limited.

“If you win, you’re fine,” he said, bluntly and unbothered.

Hovland was among the early starters. The highlight was a 25-foot eagle putt on the second hole and being 7 under through 13 holes until he cooled at the end. The Norwegian star also stood out for other reasons. The azaleas are starting to lose their color from an early bloom. Hovland made up for it with his shirt.

“It’s definitely a little bit out there,” Hovland said. “But I think I’d rather take these than the pink pants I had last year. So we’re making progress.”

The warm, muggy air and relatively soft greens allowed for good scores for just about everyone. Cameron Young and Jason Day were at 67.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back, was in the group at 68 that included major champions Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Gary Woodland, along with Xander Schauffele and US Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Missing from the red numbers was Tiger Woods, who now has to worry about a chance to don that Sunday red shirt. He has never missed the cut as a pro in the Masters and will have some work to do if he wants to keep that streak alive.

Woods had a few lip-outs and a lot of limping. Woods saw plenty of birdies — he played with Hovland and Schauffele — but made only one himself over 14 holes. He had a late spark until finishing with a bogey for a 74.

It was his highest start in the Masters since 2005. He wound up winning that year, but this is a 47-year-old Woods with hardware holding his right leg together and a back that has gone through five surgeries. He said he was sore. He looked the part.

“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it,” Woods said. “Hopefully, tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

Woods wasn’t the only one who failed to take advantage. Rory McIlroy, needing a Masters green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, took a double bogey from the trees on the par-4 seventh and had three more bogeys to offset his good play. He wound up with a 72, already seven shots behind a world-class leaderboard.

Rahm only a month ago was playing so well he looked unstoppable — three wins on the PGA Tour over his first five starts, all against strong fields. And then he dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in no time as Scheffler and McIlroy surged.

Consider his opening round — even the four-putt double bogey — to be a reminder that his game is sharp and his passion is burning hot to be the next Spaniard to win the Masters.

That he could recall a funny line from Ballesteros so soon after a crushing start was a good sign. He thought his putting stroke was good on all of them. So he moved on. Rahm hit every fairway and missed only one green.

He hammered a 4-iron from 249 yards on the par-5 eighth that caught the ridge side of the green and fed down to 4 feet for eagle. He birdied four of his last six holes, finishing with an 8-iron to 3 feet on the 18th.

“The one on 18 takes the cake,” Rahm said. “The one on 18 was just perfect drive, great second shot and tap-in for birdie. You don’t usually get a walk-off birdie over here, and those two swings were about as good as they could feel.”

For Koepka, it’s all about feeling good.

His health — not to mention a nine-figure signing bonus — is one reason he went from supporting the PGA Tour to making the leap to LIV. Koepka says he started to feel healthy again toward the end of last year. He arrived in Augusta off a win.

“Get myself in contention with nine to go on Sunday,” he said. “That’s the whole goal.”

Topics: Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Augusta National The Masters

Mize and Lyle to play final Masters; Hoge wins Par 3 Contest

Mize and Lyle to play final Masters; Hoge wins Par 3 Contest
Updated 06 April 2023
Updated 06 April 2023
AP

Mize and Lyle to play final Masters; Hoge wins Par 3 Contest

Mize and Lyle to play final Masters; Hoge wins Par 3 Contest
  • This is Mize’s 40th consecutive Masters, while Lyle was part of the “Big Five” from Europe who once seemingly ruled the Masters
Updated 06 April 2023
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.

Mize, the first champion born in Augusta, holed a 140-foot chip from right of the 11th green in the second hole of a playoff to beat Greg Norman in 1987, probably the one shot that haunts Norman the most. The next year, Lyle hit 7-iron from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole to 10 feet and made the birdie putt to win.

Now they are linked again. They announced this will be their final year playing the Masters.

“As they were in 1988, when Larry presented the green jacket to Sandy, they are connected again this week,” Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said. “We commend them for their fine play over four decades and for representing the Masters so well. Rest assured, their victories will forever be remembered.”

This is Mize’s 40th consecutive Masters, while Lyle was part of the “Big Five” from Europe who once seemingly ruled the Masters. Lyle, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo combined to win nine times between 1980 and 1996, including a stretch of seven wins in 12 years.

The news was shared with the 33 champions at the Masters club dinner Tuesday night.

“Larry got a little emotional,” two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal said. “He had a hard time trying to speak. Actually, he didn’t. It was a very emotional dinner. So it was nice.”

PAR 3 CONTEST

Tom Hoge aced the eighth hole over Ike’s Pond on his way to winning the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

Hoge received a crystal vase for the hole-in-one, a crystal bowl for his winning round of 6 under, and some steep history to overcome: No winner of the Par 3 Contest, which goes back to 1960, has gone on to win the Masters.

“I made a few birdies early and then the hole-in-one on 8, so that was cool to see that go in,” Hoge said after walking off the recently renovated Par 3 Course in the northeast corner of the property. “Just a fun day out here this afternoon.”

Bubba Watson also had a hole-in-one and finished second at 5 under, while Seamus Power stole the show with back-to-back aces, joining Claude Harmon in 1968 and Toshi Izawa in 2002 as the only players to accomplish the feat.

“Obviously to get one was special,” Power said, “but to get the second one was a bit surreal.”

ROLLING BACK THE BALL

Ridley tipped his hand without trying to during his annual news conference Wednesday when it came to the USGA and R&A proposal for a modified local rule rolling back the golf ball.

It would mean tournaments could choose to require a different ball, and use it to curtail distance, and it’s clear the US Open and British Open will go along. It’s not a done deal, though, as the comment period goes through Augusta.

“Our position has always been that we support the governing bodies,” Ridley said of the Masters. “I think, in a general sense, we do support the proposal, but because it’s in the middle of a comment period, it could change. ... So we will look at the final product and make a decision.

“We believe distance needs to be addressed,” Ridley added. “I think the natural conclusion is, yes, we will be supportive.”

CRITERIA UPDATE

Even as Augusta National said in December it would keep its criteria for invitations, which allowed LIV Golf players to get in, Ridley offered a reminder that the club looks at every aspect of the Masters and was open to changes.

The ones made this year were minor, though.

The Masters offered a special invitation to Gordon Sargent, the NCAA champion from Vanderbilt, and starting next year the college champion will be a permanent category. That means seven amateurs will be offered spots.

Everything else was roughly the same. The Masters added language similar to the US Open that says those that qualify and are eligible for the Tour Championship will be offered invitations. Talor Gooch qualified for East Lake by being in the top 30 in FedEx Cup points, but he wasn’t eligible because the PGA Tour suspended him for joining LIV Golf.

The language also was tweaked on giving spots to winners of PGA Tour events offering full FedEx Cup points, only because starting in 2024 the tour is going away from a wraparound season. The short version: Players winning tournaments in the fall will still get into the Masters.

WEATHER WATCH

Blue skies, puffy white clouds and warm, humid temperatures greeted players for their final practice rounds Wednesday, but the forecast for the weekend calls for much different conditions around Augusta National.

The opening round Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the mid-80s, but rain is expected to move through the area on Friday. With it comes a cold front, dropping highs into the 50s, and there is a near-100 percent chance of rain this weekend.

“I think it will be a long week,” Patrick Cantlay said. “Usually when there’s weather, the rounds drag on and it looks like there may be some delays as well. I imagine the golf course will play particularly long this year.”

That also doesn’t bode well for players such as Tiger Woods, whose bodies get a bit creaky when temperatures take a dive.

Asked whether he’d seen the forecast, Woods replied: “Oh, yeah. I’ve seen it.”

Topics: Masters Tournament Larry Mize Sandy Lyle Tom Hoge

