Where We Are Going Today: Live Cafe, a community of creatives in Riyadh

As soon as you enter Live Cafe in Riyadh’s Al-Malqa district, you notice the place’s wonderful sensations and ambience.
The cafe is large, has numerous rooms, and each one is distinctive. Here, you can discover musicians playing, artists working, social media influencers and creatives, podcasters, and plenty of regulars.
Live Cafe is a a community cafe where the staff will welcome you and make you feel at home. You’ll also notice the dartboard on the wall, where you can play the game with your friends while enjoying wonderful specialty coffee and their special drinks menu.
It is a perfect place to begin a career in social media. One of the areas has a media room where you can rent a camera and produce a YouTube video or podcast.
Visitors can also take advantage of the outside space, which is set up as a garden and features trees with dreamcatchers hanging from them.
You can feel the “positive vibes” as you enter. This is more than just a cafe; it’s a location to relax in without feeling the passage of time.
Live Cafe’s design goal is to make you feel at home, to provide a place to eat fresh sandwiches and simple treats and bring your friends.
“This is a room to be yourself, be creative, make yourself at home, and socialize and make new friends,” one of their house rules reads. Here, musicians can jam and get to know one another.
Additionally, the cafe provides a variety of board games and seatting options, as well as walls on which anyone can draw or write using a Sharpie pen. Artists also visit to create works of art.
If you’re lucky, you might stumble across a musician picking up a guitar and starting to sing.
The cafe has reasonable prices and a variety of distinctive beverages, such Caprioska, espresso martinis, Romeo & Juliets, broken heart aids, pink panther, dark necessities, and many others. You can follow the cafe on Instagram at livehome.sa.
Fourth batch of Saudi oil derivatives grant arrives in Aden, Yemen
The initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to support the Yemeni people
RIYADH: The fourth batch of the Saudi oil derivatives grant, consisting of 150,000 metric tons of diesel and 100,000 metric tons of mazut, has arrived in Aden, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to support the Yemeni people, in response to a request by the Yemeni government to help provide oil derivatives to operate over 70 power generation plants across the country.
The directive to provide this grant was issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This grant is part of the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving security, stability, and development for the Yemeni people and is an extension of previous grants amounting to $4.2 billion.
The Saudi oil derivatives grant is part of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SDRPY), which has implemented 229 development projects and initiatives across Yemeni governorates to serve Yemenis in seven main sectors, including education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture, and fishery, as well as building the capacity of government institutions, in addition to other development programs.
Could NEOM's Sindalah island be the premiere luxury destination of 2024?
The 840,000-square meter island will feature an 86-berth marina, yacht and golf clubs, and three luxury hotels
Architects are using the natural Red Sea landscape to create a one-of-a-kind architectural design
JEDDAH: For decades, the Greek isles, the Florida Keys, the Caribbean Sea and the Mediterranean coastline have been some of the most popular destinations in the world for yacht and boat owners. With Sindalah island set to open next year, however, the Red Sea location will be catching the eye of luxury travelers and yachters.
The island, designed by world-class architects at Luca Dini Design and Architecture, is set to be the first physical showcase of the planned Saudi smart city giga-project NEOM. Since Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the construction of the project in December 2022, aerial images and videos have shown some of the island’s features and structures.
The island resort will feature several tourist attractions, including a beach club, a yacht club, a holistic spa and several hotels, including the first Marriott Autograph Collection Hotels property in Saudi Arabia and two of the hotel chain’s Luxury Collection properties set to open in 2024.
Sindalah’s location and natural characteristics make it a distinctive destination. Each structure is designed to blend with its environment to achieve harmony between nature and the urban development around it while ensuring that its habitat remains untouched and preserved, an ethos of NEOM.
The island’s location has made it a prime stopping point for many regional and European boat and yacht ownerss. Sindalah is a stone’s throw from the Mediterranean Sea, giving easy access to many yachting destinations in under a day through the Suez Canal.
With the Mediterranean Sea filled with superyachts throughout the summer, the Red Sea has long been a destination for divers and those looking for exotic cruising areas away from the bustle. The Red Sea is just a right turn away, with the climate of the region also a massive draw for anyone wanting to extend their yachting season.
“The destination will create a new season for superyachts, a dream alternative for yacht owners who want to spend the winter in an easily accessible location. With a prestigious 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 meters and serviced buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters, a glamorous yacht club, luxury hotels, a golf club, an extensive retail precinct and exceptional food and beverage offerings, everything proposed in Sindalah is unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” Luca Dini, CEO of Luca Dini studio, told Arab News.
“From our vast experience in the nautical sector, we bring the same knowledge of the needs of the most exclusive customers in the world, the attention-to-detail, and the ability to amaze owners who have already ‘seen it all’,” said Dini.
“Sindalah, through design, is an expression of a spirit that we have noticed is strongly felt in Saudi (Arabia), which belongs to people closely linked to their traditions who look to the future with enthusiasm and dynamism. This deeply fascinates us. Every asset on Sindalah is designed to bring people together and allow them to experience the outdoors, in close connection with the beautiful environment,” he said.
Concerns over the disturbance and destruction of natural habitats are constantly examined by experts working at and with the giga-project engineers. Understanding the island’s natural undisturbed features, the coast, and existing rocks is, in Dini’s words, a “source of inspiration,” with each asset designed to enhance the forces of nature — the sun, wind and sea.
“The buildings are designed as rocks, which have always belonged to the island, and which nature has sculpted. Sindalah sand and seashells are the basis of aggregates for the village building materials. Unique semi-transparent materials capture the light of the setting sun and ignite the facades of the hotels facing west. Precious colored crystals set under the roofs of the Marina Promenade speak the language of corals and capture the reflected light of the sea,” he said.
Promoted as one of the world’s most pristine environments, each of NEOM’s structure development projects focuses on their commitment to sustainability, conservation and preservation of the natural environment. The pristine and unique marine environment is critical to NEOM’s success.
“As with all of NEOM’s projects, our commitment to redefine conservation and environmental preservation comes first. NEOM is developing Sindalah to be a premium destination that co-exists in harmony with the environment that surrounds it,” Antoni Vives, head of urban planning at NEOM, told Arab News.
In line with NEOM’s vision and purpose of promoting new ways of preventing environmental degradation and regenerating nature, Sindalah will celebrate and protect the unique underwater flora and fauna of the Red Sea following NEOM’s model of a sustainable, circular economy. Gives added that Sindalah will target several key sustainability certifications under NEOM’s Sustainability Policy Framework, including LEED Platinum and ENVISION sustainability certification at the hotel developments, and landscape and golf courses will be GEO certified.
“The sea and landscapes of the NEOM region, the diversity of species and habitats, and a rich cultural heritage are central to NEOM’s vision,” said Vives. “We proudly recognize what this represents as a regional and globally important source of biodiversity and cultural identity and we aim to set new standards in environmental stewardship by both protecting and enhancing our natural ecosystem.”
Leisure boating is an important economic activity that is increasing in popularity worldwide, though it can have damaging effects on the environment. Environmental impacts of recreational boating include anchoring impacts on seagrass, motor noise disturbance, toxic antifouling products and the transport of exotic species. Other effects include the discharge of greywater, air pollution, fuel and oil leaks, sediment resuspension, the release of black waters and marine litter, artificial light emissions, and animal feeding.
Marine discharge is common from boats, superyachts, and other seaborne vessels. As for NEOM’s stance toward such behavior, regulations will continue to help preserve the area’s natural habitat as Vives assured that Sindalah will be subject to regular environmental and social impact assessments “to ensure ongoing compliance that allows us to course correct as and when required.”
“We also leverage environmental management systems during construction to minimize our impact on the surrounding environment and ecology,” said Vives.
“Avoiding and mitigating behaviors that are detrimental to the environment is central to NEOM’s vision and purpose. Protecting our oceans and reefs is our key priority, and we will ensure collective adherence to NEOM’s environmental regulations within Sindalah. The island’s mobility plan focuses on exploring environmentally friendly modes of transport, including electric and green energy vessels,” he said.
Al-Saidan Mosque in Al-Jouf to undergo renovation under Prince Mohammed bin Salman project
RIYADH: The Al-Saidan Mosque, which holds significant historical value and serves as a local landmark in Dumat Al-Jandal, Al-Jouf region will be one of the mosques to be renovated in the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.
The mosque was constructed around 1223 and is one of the oldest in the city after the Omar bin Al-Khattab Mosque and used to host Friday prayers.
The project will renovate the mosque to increase its area from 179 square meters to 202.39 square meters, and raise its capacity to accommodate 68 people.
The mosque will be developed using mud building techniques and natural materials to depict the traditional style of the region, which is characterized by its unique architecture that can withstand the harsh desert climate.
It stands out as a symbol of Al-Jouf's urbanization and architectural identity.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project will renovate 30 mosques, including six mosques in Riyadh, five in Makkah, four in Madinah, three in Asir, two each in the Eastern Region, Al-Jouf, and Jazan, and one each in the Northern Borders Region, Tabuk, Al-Baha, Najran, Hail, and Al-Qassim in its second phase across all 13 regions of the Kingdom.
Riyadh exhibition combines spirituality and art during Ramadan
The 'Qur'aniyat' exhibition in Riyadh evokes spiritual meaning through calligraphy and Islamic art
RIYADH: The Naila Art Gallery promises an unforgettable experience for visitors during its latest exhibition “Qur’aniyat (Qur’anic),” which is on show alongside the Ramadan Season in Riyadh until April 12.
The exhibition features 19 calligraphers and participating artists, showcasing a total of 37 artworks, in an integrated conversation between matter and spirit.
The gallery’s exhibition manager, Ameera Al-Zabin, told Arab News: “During Ramadan, people engage in spiritual reflection, prayer, and come together in a spirit of community . . . the aim of this exhibition is to capture these profound themes and provide a source of inspiration and contemplation for those observing the holy month.
“Having an art exhibition during Ramadan can provide an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the rich artistic tradition of Islam. Islamic art has a long and diverse history, encompassing a wide range of styles and mediums, and it has made significant contributions to the global artistic canon.”
On entering the two-story space, the audience is met with 20 works by some of the most prominent calligraphy artists in the Kingdom.
Nasser Al-Maimon showcases the verse in Surat Yousef, “Allah is the Best of guardians, and He is the Most Merciful of the Merciful,” in Nasta’liq font. Majed AlYoussef entrusts the audience to decipher the words “there is no treasure greater than knowledge,” written in a stylistic variation of the Arabic Thuluth font.
Other featured calligraphers include Youssef Yahya and Walid Al-Marhoum.
On the second floor is a collection of artworks on display, from mixed media to sculptures and canvases, exploring the intersection of art and spirituality.
Each artwork showcases the beauty and depth of either the Arabic language or the Islamic culture built around it, conveying a sense of tranquility, pleasure and peace.
Al-Zabin said: “We aspire to create a memorable and thought-provoking experience that leaves a lasting impact on the visitors, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for Islamic art and calligraphy.”
Salama Hassan, a self-taught artist specialized in the fine arts, pushes the boundaries of Arabic calligraphy to the point where her work transcends a mere font and becomes conceptual.
“Art is an ocean,” the artist told Arab News.
Using Chinese typography characteristics to shape various verses in the Qur’an, Hassan prompts the audience to contemplate the language and verses at hand. The artwork becomes a puzzle, demanding us to look deeper into the meaning and placement of each letter.
Hassan told Arab News: I’m a fan of Arabic calligraphy. About a year ago I decided to venture out of the box. I love Eastern cultures like Japanese and Chinese and their calligraphy, as well as Arabic. I wanted to prove that the Arabic letter is valid in any time and space. I’m trying to create more awareness around it.”
She traces the Qur’anic verses vertically and each line holds one or two letters, calling the viewer to enunciate each letter and word. The method of language-bridging has also proved an insightful opportunity for cultural exchange.
Hassan said: “The interest in these types of arts is beautiful. I’ve met with Chinese and Japanese families who were amazed. They thought, ‘Oh, that’s our language!’ It is at a first glance, but it’s truly the Arabic language.”
Another artist Rashid Al-Dabas intersects wool yarn within a circular frame. The thread overlaps intricately to form the word “Allah.” Rasha Siddig puts acrylic to canvas, commemorating the contemplative and inspiring atmosphere of the two holy mosques: the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Other featured artists include Nahar Marzoq, Ibrahim Al-Hoshan, Elaf Alousi, Khoula Al-Ghafili, Samia bin Zina, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Aliah Hilal, Mohammed Al-Thaqafi, Mohammed Al-Shaie, Maha Khokir, Nora Al-Andis and Haya Al-Fassam.
During the holy month of Ramadan, the gallery hopes to create a conversation around the duality of art and religion, connecting the soul and the divine.
Al-Zabin said: “(The exhibition) aims to evoke a sense of spirituality, tranquility and peace in the audiences. We hope that the audience and visitors will respond to these bodies of work with a sense of awe, appreciation and contemplation, and that the exhibition will provide a meaningful and enriching artistic experience for all who attend.”
The forum will seek to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and those of Doyof Al-Rahman Program
RIYADH: Makkah Chamber of Commerce will on Monday launch the First Manafee Forum, sponsored by Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, the owner and developer of Masar.
Under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and in the presence of Makkah Deputy Governor Prince Badr bin Sultan, the forum will seek to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and those of Doyof Al-Rahman Program, which include enriching the pilgrims’ experience, reaching 30 million Umrah performers and five million Hajj performers by 2030.
This will support the promising partnership between the public and private sectors. The event will see the participation of a number of government and private bodies, along with Saudi ministries, authorities and chambers.
The First Manafee Forum also aims to shed light on the competitive characteristics of Makkah and Madinah through panel discussions that will feature senior officials and decision-makers.
This would contribute to increasing the private sector’s participation in the GDP of the two cities, and strengthen Makkah and Madinah’s role in supporting the “Made in Saudi” program, which aims at encouraging national industries, empowering companies to increase their overall contribution to the national economy, in line with the Kingdom Vision 2030’s Shareek Program.
Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors for the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Khaled for sponsoring the forum.
“We cherish Prince Khaled’s support and thank him for sponsoring the event, as this has positively impacted every person who worked on the First Manafee Forum.
“We also highly value all the efforts that were exerted by the principality of Makkah region to support and facilitate the work of the chamber and the private sector. We always consider them to be the main partners in our success,” he said.
Kamel also lauded Prince Badr bin Sultan for honoring the forum with his presence, supporting, as usual, all those who encourage creativity and create new business and private sector opportunities.
“We also thank Prince Badr bin Sultan for honoring the forum with his presence and supporting it. We are proud to receive such generous support so we can launch this developmental project, which we consider to be the first step of a long creative journey,” he added.
Kamel then stressed the importance of the forum's sessions and panel discussions when it comes to promoting cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors, which would, in turn, strengthen the position of Makkah and Madinah, turning them into popular destinations for business events in the Islamic World.
“The First Manafee Forum came to strengthen the tripartite agreement signed between the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. It will bring together experts, decision-makers and business owners in order to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Doyof Al-Rahman Program,” he said.