Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
Almost 50 percent of respondents to the poll, which surveyed 2,193 adults between March 31 March and April 2, want more to be done to save Afghan veterans. (AFP)
Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
  • Britain’s relocation scheme has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, finding just 3,399 eligible
  • Govt facing mounting criticism amid planned deportation of ‘hero’ Afghan pilot to Rwanda
LONDON: Only 23 percent of Britons believe that the government is doing enough to aid Afghan veterans who served alongside British forces, a new poll commissioned by The Independent has revealed.

It comes amid new figures that show five in six applicants to the UK’s military scheme for relocation have faced rejection.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, one of two schemes launched by the UK in the wake of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, while only finding 3,399 eligible.

The scheme aims to relocate Afghans who served alongside the UK military during the War in Afghanistan and who are now in danger as a result of the Taliban’s control of the country.

The Independent poll comes as the government faces criticism over the planned deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda despite his successful evacuation to the UK following the Taliban takeover and long-term combat experience supporting the Royal Air Force.

Almost 50 percent of respondents to the poll, which surveyed 2,193 adults between March 31 March and April 2, want more to be done to save Afghan veterans.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, said: “It’s reprehensible that brave men who served alongside us are paying the price for the government’s failing ARAP policy.

“The government has had over 18 months to grip this, but as ARAP numbers dwindle, small boat crossings rise.

“It’s just not good enough to tell people to use the safe and legal routes when they aren’t fit for purpose.”

The scheme has also faced delays in relocating eligible applicants from Afghanistan and neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

Sarah Fenby, of the non-governmental organization Global Witness, communicated with hundreds of Afghans who served alongside the British military, including members of the Afghan Territorial Force 444, which was launched and trained by the British Army.

However, not a single person has been granted eligibility since April 2021, Fenby warned.

She said: “A number have been told they are not eligible because they weren’t directly employed by the British. These are people who were central to fulfilling the UK’s mission in Afghanistan.

“They did counterintelligence, counter-narcotics, were armed and side-by-side with our guys.

“They see themselves as special forces, and their work with the British now leaves them massively exposed.”

Many of the former contractors and soldiers have fled to neighboring countries out of fear of revenge attacks over their work for Western forces.

Fenby said: “These guys are desperate. They are terrified because they were on the frontline. I’ve got one guy who went to Pakistan and was living in a park in Islamabad. He was deported to Afghanistan, and I’ve not been able to get hold of him since.”

Dr. Sara De Jong, co-founder of charity The Sulha Alliance, which is attempting to expedite relocation efforts, said: “The interpreters who I am in contact with report significant mental distress.”

She added: “The 1,000 ARAP eligibles, including 500 children left in limbo in Pakistan, risk falling victim to an ‘out of sight, out of mind policy’.

“Yet others are still in Afghanistan and have been waiting for over a year for an ARAP decision.”

The case of the Afghan pilot has drawn significant attention to the ARAP scheme two years after its launch.

The UK Home Office, which oversees immigration claims, has refused to comment on whether the pilot’s pending deportation will be withdrawn, and has denied to comment on individual cases.

Lord Alfred Dubs, 90, who fled Nazi occupation before the Second World War as a child refugee, described the pilot’s planned deportation as “absolutely shocking.”

He added: “If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again.”

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked directly for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan.

“To date we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.

“The UK government has committed to relocating eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme and will honor this.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

KABUL: The Taliban have banned families and women from restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Afghanistan’s northwestern Herat province, an official said Monday. The moves followed complaints from religious scholars and members of the public about mixing of genders in such places, he said.
It was the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since they took power in August 2021. They have shut girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade and women from universities, most types of employment, including jobs at the United Nations. They are also banned from public spaces such as parks and gyms.
Authorities say the curbs are in place because of gender mixing or because women allegedly are not wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, correctly.
The outdoor dining ban only applies to establishments in Herat, where such premises remain open to men. Baz Mohammad Nazir, a deputy official from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue’s directorate in Herat, denied media reports that all restaurants were off limits to families and women, dismissing them as propaganda.
It applied only to restaurants with green areas, such as a park, where men and women could meet, he said. “After repeated complaints from scholars and ordinary people, we set limits and closed these restaurants.”
He also denied reports that sales of DVDs of foreign films, TV shows and music are banned in the province, saying that business owners were advised against selling this material because it contradicted Islamic values.
Shopkeepers who did not follow through on the advice eventually saw their shops closed, Nazir added. He also denied local media reports that Internet cafes have shut down in Herat, but said that gaming arcades were now off-limits to children because of unsuitable content. Some games insulted the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure in the Great Mosque at Makkah toward which Muslims turn when praying, and other Islamic symbols.
“Internet cafes, where students learn and use for their studies, are necessary and we have allowed them,” Nazir said.

Topics: Taliban women Gardens Herat

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia plans to overhaul its air defense forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defenses to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year in what it calls “a special military operation,” the fighting has descended into a grinding artillery war with extensive use of drones and missiles, testing the air defenses of both Russia and Ukraine.
In an interview published on Monday with the Red Star newspaper, Lt. Gen. Andrei Demin, deputy commander-in-chief of aerospace forces, said air defense forces had faced a number of challenges in the face of Ukrainian strikes.
Russia, he said, had added more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 early warning and control aircraft patrolled 24 hours a day while missile and anti-aircraft installations in regions next to Ukraine had been bolstered.
In Ukrainian regions under Russian control, air defense units had been set up to defend key installations, Demin said, while Russia had ramped up production of the RLK-MC anti-drone system.
Reforms “are undoubtedly planned and will be implemented,” Demin told the defense ministry’s newspaper. “The purpose of the upcoming changes is the development of the armed forces, aimed at improving the air defense system of the Russian Federation.”
Demin said that Russia would also bolster is defenses after Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO.
“In these conditions, the air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the north-west of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” Demin said.

Topics: Russia Finland

Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use

Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use

Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use
  • Manila adds four more bases it is allowing the US military to use
  • Defense cooperation pact allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines will not allow “any offensive actions” from the bases it has opened to US troops, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday.
Manila last week announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.
The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies.
China warned last week the expanded military deal could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of a “zero-sum mentality.”
The four additional bases include sites near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
Marcos said China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was “not surprising,” but assured them the Philippines is only shoring up its territorial defense.
“We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” Marcos told reporters.
“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”
The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored closer ties with China.
But Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.
Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
His remarks came on the heels of China’s third day of war games around Taiwan on Monday, where it simulated “sealing off” the self-ruled island.
China launched the military exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.

Topics: Philippines US

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
  • United States allegedly spying on South Korea’s top security officials
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States’ alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.
The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reporter.

Topics: US South Korea

Toll rises to three in French building collapse

Toll rises to three in French building collapse
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

Toll rises to three in French building collapse

Toll rises to three in French building collapse
  • Rescue workers race against the clock to find five people still missing
  • The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but a gas leak was suspected
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE: Searchers on Monday recovered a third body from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in France’s Marseille, as rescue workers raced against the clock to find five people still missing.

More than 24 hours after a suspected explosion at the building, where residents reporting a strong smell of gas, dozens of searchers and dogs worked among the debris as a fire still smoldered underneath.

But the mayor of the Mediterranean port city said rescue workers were still optimistic they could find survivors.

“There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop,” said mayor Benoit Payan, at the scene of the disaster.

Lionel Mathieu, the commander of the city’s fire department, said his team was waging a “battle against time.”

“The fire has not reached all parts, so there is hope that some people are still alive,” he said.

The fire at the site has made it hard for sniffer dogs to detect more victims or survivors.

On Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people “were not responding to phone calls.”

Five people in a neighboring building sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday (2240 GMT Saturday).

The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.

Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighborhood, said she was sleeping when a “huge blast... shook the room.”

“I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” she said.

“We very quickly smelled a strong gas odor that hung around, we could still smell it this morning.”

Deputy mayor Yannick Ohanessian told journalists at the scene that several witnesses had reported “a suspicious smell of gas.”

Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.

Almost 200 residents were evacuated from surrounding buildings.

The city provided some emergency shelter, and the local community also sprang into action to help coordinate housing and aid for them.

“A lot of families in the neighborhood are afraid,” said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents’ association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school.

A ninth person living in a neighboring building had also been feared missing, but has since been in touch with relatives, the prosecutor’s office said.

In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.

That disaster cast a harsh light on the city’s housing standards, with aid groups saying 40,000 people were living in shoddy structures.

But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.

“There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighborhood identified as having substandard housing,” said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

Topics: France

