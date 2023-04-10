You are here

Japan FM pays courtesy call on Jordanian King

Japan FM pays courtesy call on Jordanian King
Japan FM Yoshimasa Hayashi and King Abdullah of Jordan. (MOFA)
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan FM pays courtesy call on Jordanian King

Japan FM pays courtesy call on Jordanian King
  FM Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed King Abdullah and Queen Rania to Japan
  FM Hayashi and King Abdullah exchanged views on issues such as the situation in the Middle East
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday paid a courtesy call on Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who is making an official visit to Japan.

They exchanged views on issues such as the situation in the Middle East – including the relationship between Israel and Palestine – the situation in Ukraine, and events in East Asia, including responses to North Korea, according to the Japanese foreign ministry.

The King and Minister Hayashi agreed to continue close cooperation on making efforts toward peace and stability, both regional and global.

In welcoming King Abdullah and Queen Rania to Japan, Hayashi stated that Japan puts great importance on its relationship with Jordan as a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Middle East, and that Japan would like to further enhance this relationship by taking advantage of the momentum gained from the visit of the King and Queen. 

In response, King Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Japanese side and stated that he was pleased to visit Japan again and was willing to utilize his visit to further deepen the bilateral relationship.

Topics: Japan Jordan Yoshimasa Hayashi King Abdullah II

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor 

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people, according to media reports.

News agency SANA said the explosion hit civilians who were foraging for truffles in the countryside, and blamed the incident on a land mine planted by Daesh in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. 

The area is a former stronghold of the militants.

A day earlier, SANA reported six people — also heading to search for truffles — were killed by an anti-tank mine left by Daesh in the desert of Homs’ eastern countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, put the number killed on Sunday at nine. The monitor said the incident brings to 139 the number of civilians reported killed this year as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war, including 30 children.

The truffles are a seasonal delicacy that can be sold for a high price. Since truffle hunters work in large groups in remote areas, Daesh militants have repeatedly preyed on them, emerging from the desert to abduct them, kill some and ransom others for money.

In February, Daesh sleeper cells attacked workers collecting truffles near the central town of Sukhna, killing at least 53 people, mostly workers but also some Syrian government security forces.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Egyptian community creates giant iftar table for Ramadan

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Laila Mohammad

Egyptian community creates giant iftar table for Ramadan

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
  Magical creation brings 'joy and happiness' to all, organizer says
  Residents of Al-Matariyya contribute what they can afford to ensure event's success
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: The people of Al-Matariyya, east of Cairo, are celebrating Ramadan in a special way once again this year, by creating a huge iftar table.

The wondrous creation, which is surrounded by lights, balloons and other decorations, took a week to put together and involved people from all across the community.

Ahmed Khalaf, one of the organizers, said: “We divided the roles, with the young men taking charge of buying the table supplies and the women preparing all the different types of food.

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)

“On the day of iftar, the children participated in cleaning and decorating the streets to welcome the fasting people.

“We do not care about the cost, as all the residents of the neighborhood participate in financing the table in order to bring joy and happiness to the people of the region and other neighboring areas.

“Each person contributes according to their income and financial situation,” he said. “Some gave 50 Egyptian pounds ($1.60), while others gave up to £5,000.”

Alaa Saqr, one of the founders of the Ramadan table in Al-Matariyya, told Arab News the event had been held for the past nine years.

“There is a state of harmony and understanding between the participants and the organizers,” he said.

Hundreds of residents, including photographers and social media users, gathered round the iftar table to “document an event that embodies the spirit of love and social cohesion between Egyptians,” Saqr said, adding that the event caused such a stir online that it inspired other neighborhoods to organize similar events.

Moataz Abu Rayya, a resident of the New Helmeya area in central Cairo, told Arab News: “We also hold an annual iftar in Helmiya El-Jadida on the last Friday of the holy month, and the Matariyya iftar prompted us to try to organize an iftar table that would compete.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Egypt Cairo

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts
Updated 59 min 57 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts
  Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen's minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
  Al-Eryani said that the Arab coalition military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 had put a halt to Houthi military advances
Updated 59 min 57 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s extensive diplomatic efforts to end more than eight years of war between the government and Houthi militia.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen and restore peace and stability in the country, and that it would support any peace initiative that would end the suffering of Yemenis.

“We express our appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring peace to Yemen, as well as our full support for their efforts to achieve peace in the region and move it from a stage of conflicts and internal strife to one of stability and security,” the Yemeni minister said.

He added that the Arab coalition military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 had put a halt to Houthi military advances and shifted the balance of power in the government’s favor, allowing them to expel Houthi forces from about 80 percent of Yemeni territory.

In addition to military assistance to the Yemeni government, Al-Eryani said that for more than a decade, Saudi Arabia sponsored the GCC peace initiative — which resulted in the resignation of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh — sponsored many rounds of peace talks between political parties in Yemen, offered a peace initiative in 2021 to end the war, supported Yemeni-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh in 2022 and injected billions of dollars into the Yemeni economy.

“We greatly value the political, economic, and humanitarian assistance provided to the Yemeni government and people by the Saudi-led Legitimacy Support Coalition.”

The Yemeni minister’s remarks were made after the Saudi ambassador to the country, Mohammed Al-Jaber, met on Sunday with Houthi leader Mahdi Al-Mashat in Sanaa to discuss the final text of a peace agreement to end the conflict.

The proposal contains a six-month extension to the UN-brokered truce, an end to all combat on all fronts, direct UN-sponsored negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis and a two-year transitional period. After approval by the Yemeni government, delegates from Oman and Saudi Arabia who arrived in Sanaa over the weekend brought the proposal before top Houthi officials.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s support for extending the truce in Yemen and ending the war, expressing hope that his country’s reconciliation with Saudi Arabia will open a path to peace.

“The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the new conditions in the region would result in the formation of a sustainable ceasefire in Yemen for the benefit of the Yemeni people,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian official as saying during a press briefing in Tehran.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthi militia Muammar Al-Eryani Mohammed Al-Jaber Mahdi Al-Mashat

Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push

Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push
Updated 10 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt's foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push

Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push
  End to all terrorism and foreign interference needed, says minister
  Full support for Geir Pedersen's work and Security Council resolutions
Updated 10 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian government is seeking to work more closely with the UN to bring peace and stability to Syria, with an end to all terrorism and foreign interference in the country.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry recently held discussions over the telephone with UN Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen to seek further cooperation and express Cairo’s sentiments, according to the spokesperson of the ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The minister affirmed Egypt’s full support for the efforts of the UN envoy to reach a comprehensive political settlement in line with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, said Abu Zeid recently.

Shoukry previously held talks with Pedersen in Cairo in March 2023.

A spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a message posted on Twitter that there is “continuous coordination between Egypt and the UN for advancing the political solution in Syria and alleviating the suffering of the Syrian brotherly people.”

The minister reiterated the importance of reviving the political process, within the framework of Egypt’s desire to resolve the Syrian crisis as quickly as possible, in accordance with international resolutions.

He also briefed the UN envoy about the aid and support provided for Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit the country and neighboring Turkiye in February.

Cairo and Damascus had agreed to strengthen cooperation and communication during Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad’s visit to Cairo this month.

Shoukry visited Syria in February following the earthquakes to convey a message of solidarity from Cairo.

It was the first visit to Syria by an Egyptian foreign minister since the civil war began in 2011.

“The goal of my visit to Damascus is primarily humanitarian,” Shoukry said at the time.

Topics: Syria peace Egypt Sameh Shoukry Geir Pedersen

Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10.
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10.
  He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would leave Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in place given an escalating security crisis, reversing a decision to fire the minister that triggered protests and raised alarm abroad.
He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant’s public call last month for a halt to the government’s bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel’s security.
Last week Netanyahu announced he would delay the dismissal.
“I’ve decided to put our differences behind us,” Netanyahu said at a Monday press conference. He said the two had worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.
An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday hours after two Israeli sisters and their mother were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.
The attacks, after a night of cross-border strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, added to heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque this week.
The tensions threatened to widen when Israel responded to a barrage of rockets by hitting targets linked to Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, but the fighting entered a lull on Friday.
A Sunday opinion poll, from Israel’s Channel 13 News, showed Netanyahu’s Likud party would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now, and Netanyahu would fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners.
“I’m not disturbed by the poll,” Netanyahu told reporters.
The prime minister said relations with the United States, which appeared strained over the government’s planned judicial overhaul, remained “tight” and the two countries enjoyed security and intelligence cooperation.
Netanyahu’s government paused legislation on the overhaul to allow for compromise discussions with opposition parties following weeks of nationwide protests. 

Topics: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Israel

