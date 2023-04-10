You are here

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

This photo released by the Guardia Costiera press office, shows an ongoing rescue operation, coordinated by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Rescue Centre, at a fishing boat with about 800 migrants onboard, intercepted more than 120 miles (190 kilometres) south-east of Syracuse, in Italian waters. (AFP)
This photo released by the Guardia Costiera press office, shows an ongoing rescue operation, coordinated by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Rescue Centre, at a fishing boat with about 800 migrants onboard, intercepted more than 120 miles (190 kilometres) south-east of Syracuse, in Italian waters. (AFP)
Reuters

  • One of the boats is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy
  • Other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily
MILAN: The Italian coast guard is carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying a total of 1,200 people, it said on Monday, after a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa over the weekend.
One of the boats, which is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy, had previously been sighted in Maltese waters.
Earlier on Monday, German NGO Sea-Watch International, which had located the fishing boat with one of its planes, said one merchant ship in the area had supplied fuel and water to the boat in distress, but Maltese authorities had ordered it not to conduct a rescue.
Early on Sunday, support service Alarm Phone had said the vessel, which departed from Tobruk in Libya, was adrift and taking on water.
The Maltese authorities did not respond to several requests for comment.
The other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily.
It said in a statement this operation was complicated by the number of people on board.
A spokesperson for coast guard said it would take hours to complete the two ongoing operations because of difficult conditions, including the long distance form the coast.
Before these two operations, the Italian coast guard had already rescued around 2,000 migrants since Friday, it said.

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
  • Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition
LOUISVILLE: A shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others Monday, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead.
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 160 mile (260 kilometers) to the south.
Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.
“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition.
An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in the shooting in the building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.
“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”
It was the second time that Beshear was personally touched by a mass tragedy since becoming governor.
In late 2021, one of the towns devastated by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky was Dawson Springs, the hometown of Beshear’s father, former two-term Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. Andy Beshear frequently visited Dawson Springs as a boy and has talked emotionally about his father’s hometown.
Humphrey, the deputy chief, said the actions of responding police officers in Louisville on Monday morning had undoubtedly saved lives.
“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”
This year’s 15 mass shootings is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 incidents had occurred by April 10, according to a mass killings database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
Going back to 2006, the first year for which data has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 mass killings recorded during the entire calendar year. The pace in 2009 slowed later in the year, with 32 mass killings recorded that year.

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
  • ‘Hero’ veteran threatened with removal to Rwanda after journey through Europe in wake of Taliban takeover
  • Sir Richard Dannatt: ‘Clearly there is a flaw in evolving British policy’
LONDON: The Afghan pilot in the UK at the center of a deportation row is a “special case” for asylum, a former head of the British Army has told The Independent.

The veteran, who traveled to the UK through Europe from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover in 2021, has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda — a policy that the government claims is targeting economic migrants.

Sir Richard Dannatt warned that policy is unduly overlapping, describing the planned deportation of the pilot as a “flaw.”

He said: “Clearly there is a flaw in evolving British policy. While the pressure is on to reduce small boat crossings, Afghans who have worked with the British, like this pilot, must be a special case.”

The Afghan pilot, who took part in missions against the Taliban alongside Western-led forces, should be made eligible for the UK’s Afghan relocations and assistance policy, or Arap, Dannatt added.

During an investigation by The Independent, it was revealed that the pilot, who was described by his US supervisor as a “patriot to his nation,” was facing deportation as a result of UK Home Office policy.

He was warned that his journey via Europe to the UK could have “consequences for whether your claim is admitted to the UK asylum system,” resulting in his possible deportation to Rwanda in line with new policy targeting small boat arrivals.

Dannatt added: “Those in touch with him must advise him to apply for the Arap scheme and not take no for an answer.

“The Home Office should be passed his details in order to lift him out of the general mass of small boat illegal entrants.”

The pilot said that he has been “forgotten” by Britain, adding: “What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan?”

Despite mounting criticism over the pilot’s potential deportation, the UK Home Office has refused to comment on individual cases.

However, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to “make sure the Home Office has a look” at the case.

Former Conservative Cabinet minister David Davis told The Independent: “We have a moral responsibility to people who are our allies. There must be a mechanism for looking at his case.

“It demonstrates we don’t have a workable policy at the moment. Until you have safe and legal routes it’s hazardous to do what the government is doing.”

A campaign by The Independent newspaper to encourage the granting of asylum for the former pilot has been backed by figures across the political spectrum, as well as charities and military veterans.

Former army captain Mike Crofts, who served two tours in Afghanistan, said: “The government’s abandonment of Afghan soldiers who served the UK cause in Afghanistan is further indictment of a failed approach to immigration.”

He added: “This case only serves to highlight the motivation behind many using boat crossings. The so-called legal routes into the UK exist only in name.”

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
  • Senior police official Shafqat Cheema said the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations
QUETTA, Pakistan: Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.
“The injured numbers reached fifteen, and four dead,” Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.
He said initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the vehicle.
Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead, SSP operations Zohaib Mohsin Baloch said.
The initial investigation revealed that 4 to 5 kg of explosive was used in the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control, he added.
This is the second attack on police in less than 24 hours. On Sunday evening armed men targeted personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta, killing two police officers and injuring another. One of the attackers was killed by police.
Quetta is located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency, distinct from insurgency by militants.
Balochistan is home to a number of China-backed economic projects under its global flagship belt and road initiative (BRI), against which some militants have been protesting.
Last week Pakistan launched a new nationwide operation to root out militants.
“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination,” the security committee said in a statement on April 7.

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists
With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists

With draft law on Muslim prayer rooms, Filipino legislator seeks to attract Middle East tourists
  • Muslims constitute 5% of the nearly 110m population of the Philippines
  • These rooms ‘imperative for free exercise of Islamic faith,’ lawmaker says
MANILA: A new bill seeking to establish Muslim prayer rooms in public and private facilities across the Philippines is aimed at attracting more tourists from the Middle East, a Filipino lawmaker told Arab News recently.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of its nearly 110 million people. Most members of the sizable minority live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan.

The bill was filed in the Philippine Congress on Feb. 8 by lawmaker Mujiv Hataman from Basilan in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region — an autonomous, largely Muslim area of the southwestern portion of the island of Mindanao.

The proposed legislation No. 7117 seeks to mandate the allocation of at least one Muslim prayer room in every public facility, including airports, transport terminals, hospitals, military camps, as well as privately-owned malls, factories, and other big business establishments.

For Muslims, such prayer rooms are “imperative for the free exercise of their Islamic faith,” Hataman said in a note accompanying the bill’s introduction, arguing they should therefore be available in facilities intended for public use.

But there is also an economic factor to consider, Hataman told Arab News in an exclusive interview, as such prayer rooms may attract international Muslim travelers.

“There are a lot of Muslim businessmen and travelers,” Hataman said.

“One of the things that encouraged me to file a bill (is) so that we can also attract more visitors because we also have many friends who visit us and sometimes that’s one of their problems, finding halal restaurants and prayer rooms.”

“Middle Eastern visitors, like during this time of Ramadan, many of them choose to go to Malaysia and Indonesia because of the availability of prayer rooms and they also have a strong halal industry,” he said.

“And that’s why, for example malls or airports, and government buildings, must have a prayer room.”

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds

Half of Britons demand greater efforts to rescue Afghan veterans, poll finds
  • Britain’s relocation scheme has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, finding just 3,399 eligible
  • Govt facing mounting criticism amid planned deportation of ‘hero’ Afghan pilot to Rwanda
LONDON: Only 23 percent of Britons believe that the government is doing enough to aid Afghan veterans who served alongside British forces, a new poll commissioned by The Independent has revealed.

It comes amid new figures that show five in six applicants to the UK’s military scheme for relocation have faced rejection.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, one of two schemes launched by the UK in the wake of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, has rejected almost 19,000 applicants, while only finding 3,399 eligible.

The scheme aims to relocate Afghans who served alongside the UK military during the War in Afghanistan and who are now in danger as a result of the Taliban’s control of the country.

The Independent poll comes as the government faces criticism over the planned deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda despite his successful evacuation to the UK following the Taliban takeover and long-term combat experience supporting the Royal Air Force.

Almost 50 percent of respondents to the poll, which surveyed 2,193 adults between March 31 March and April 2, want more to be done to save Afghan veterans.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, said: “It’s reprehensible that brave men who served alongside us are paying the price for the government’s failing ARAP policy.

“The government has had over 18 months to grip this, but as ARAP numbers dwindle, small boat crossings rise.

“It’s just not good enough to tell people to use the safe and legal routes when they aren’t fit for purpose.”

The scheme has also faced delays in relocating eligible applicants from Afghanistan and neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

Sarah Fenby, of the non-governmental organization Global Witness, communicated with hundreds of Afghans who served alongside the British military, including members of the Afghan Territorial Force 444, which was launched and trained by the British Army.

However, not a single person has been granted eligibility since April 2021, Fenby warned.

She said: “A number have been told they are not eligible because they weren’t directly employed by the British. These are people who were central to fulfilling the UK’s mission in Afghanistan.

“They did counterintelligence, counter-narcotics, were armed and side-by-side with our guys.

“They see themselves as special forces, and their work with the British now leaves them massively exposed.”

Many of the former contractors and soldiers have fled to neighboring countries out of fear of revenge attacks over their work for Western forces.

Fenby said: “These guys are desperate. They are terrified because they were on the frontline. I’ve got one guy who went to Pakistan and was living in a park in Islamabad. He was deported to Afghanistan, and I’ve not been able to get hold of him since.”

Dr. Sara De Jong, co-founder of charity The Sulha Alliance, which is attempting to expedite relocation efforts, said: “The interpreters who I am in contact with report significant mental distress.”

She added: “The 1,000 ARAP eligibles, including 500 children left in limbo in Pakistan, risk falling victim to an ‘out of sight, out of mind policy’.

“Yet others are still in Afghanistan and have been waiting for over a year for an ARAP decision.”

The case of the Afghan pilot has drawn significant attention to the ARAP scheme two years after its launch.

The UK Home Office, which oversees immigration claims, has refused to comment on whether the pilot’s pending deportation will be withdrawn, and has denied to comment on individual cases.

Lord Alfred Dubs, 90, who fled Nazi occupation before the Second World War as a child refugee, described the pilot’s planned deportation as “absolutely shocking.”

He added: “If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again.”

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked directly for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan.

“To date we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.

“The UK government has committed to relocating eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme and will honor this.”

