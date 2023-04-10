You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9g3h

Updated 10 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters
  • Mickelson excels, Tiger defies odds, while McIlroy should not give up on his Augusta dreams
Updated 10 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

AUGUSTA: “No man, no law, no war can stop him.” This was said about Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character Rambo in “First Blood.” It also strangely applies to Spain’s Jon Rahm, lovingly called “Rahmbo” by his fans, who won the 87th Masters on Sunday evening by a massive margin of four shots.

The victory is even more impressive considering he started the tournament with a four-putt double bogey on his very first hole. He later kept pace with Brooks Koepka, the LIV International Jeddah champion and leader going into the final round, despite getting the worst end of the draw as a treacherous cold front moved above Augusta and dumped nearly three inches of rain in two days.

An elite field, a demanding course and filthy weather could not combine to stop Rahm. Quite remarkably, on the birthday anniversary of Spainish legend Seve Ballesteros, the 28-year-old became the fourth man from his country to slip into the Green Jacket, a symbol of supremacy in world golf.

Here are six things we learned from Augusta National Golf Club over the past week.

Believe him: Jon Rahm is the best

Six wins and four top 10s from his last 14 starts: That is insane form for anyone who does not answer to the name of Tiger Woods. Since September, Rahm has been saying he is the best golfer in the world and how poorly the official world rankings reflect his status. Not only has the Masters win validated his claim, it also makes him the official world No. 1

Those LIV Golf players can play

At least one debate is settled now. The LIV Golf stars can hold their own against the PGA Tour players. And those who had questioned their determination, skill, ambitions and motivation to play good golf were forced to eat humble Georgian pie.

Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second place and Patrick Reed was a shot further behind in a tie for fourth. A total of 12 players from LIV’s roster of 18 made the cut.

Rory: Don’t give up on yourself

Even if the fans seem to be giving up on Rory McIlroy and his ability and resolve to win the Masters and complete his career grand slam, the Northern Irishman absolutely needs to keep the faith. As he said himself before the start of the tournament, all the ingredients are there, it is just a matter of putting it in the pot and letting it stew. Even the spider in that story about Scottish King Robert Bruce fell 17 times before building his web. Next year will only be McIlroy’s 16th visit to Augusta.

Woods continues to defy the odds

The cold, wet and windy conditions were never going to be good for Tiger Woods and the great man had to withdraw from the tournament on Sunday following a recurrence of his painful plantar fasciitis problem. Walking remains a concern for Woods, but he still managed to make his 23rd straight cut as a professional — tying the record held by Gary Player and Fred Couples. It seems stupid to call Tiger a fair weather player, but it would be prudent for the 15-time major champion to pick and choose events where the chances of rain and cold are minimal for at least the next year or so.

For Phil, this is the country for old men

Mickelson has always believed in swimming against the tide. So, as golf gets younger and younger, he is proof that at 52 he can still be competitive on the tour. It was a thrilling final round by the three-time Masters champion, when everyone was doubting his ability. With all that is going on between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the tied second place finish also brings him back into the conversation in a positive manner.

Theegala and Bennett are the future

A side story at the demanding Augusta National is the battle among the first-timers for the best rookie prize. This year it was American Indian Sahith Reddy Theegala. With a sensational 67 on the final day, which included a chip-in on the 16th hole that reminded everyone of Woods’ effort in 2005, Theegala finished ninth and showcased once again why he was the No. 1 college player in the US. Also worth following in the future is college star Sam Bennett, who was the only amateur to make the cut.

Topics: The Masters Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods Sahith Reddy Theegala

Related

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Golf
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland
Golf
Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season
  • Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes the 52-year-old Smith can save them from relegation despite their dismal form in 2023
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Dean Smith insisted that Leicester can avoid relegation after the Premier League strugglers hired him as their manager until the end of the season on Monday.
Former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Smith replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on April 2 after his side’s slump into relegation trouble.
Smith will take charge for Leicester’s last eight games of the campaign as they battle to avoid dropping into the Championship for the first time since 2014.
The Foxes sit second bottom of the table and are two points from safety after Saturday’s damaging 1-0 home defeat against fellow strugglers Bournemouth.
“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season,” Smith said.
“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.
“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week.”
Leicester have lost both matches since Rodgers was sacked, with first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell taking charge on an interim basis prior to Smith’s appointment.
Smith’s backroom staff will include former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, who previously worked for him as an assistant coach at Villa.
Craig Shakespeare also returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith’s assistant manager.
Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri’s coaching team when Leicester stunningly won their fairytale Premier League title in 2016, and also briefly managed the club after the Italian’s sacking.
Smith, who was sacked by second-tier Norwich in December, faces a daunting assignment for his first game, a trip to in-form champions Manchester City on Saturday.
“Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world,” Smith said.
“I know we’ll be well supported by our traveling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”
Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes the 52-year-old Smith can save them from relegation despite their dismal form in 2023.
The Foxes are without a win in their last nine games in all competitions, losing eight of those matches to plummet into the relegation zone.
“His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status,” he said.
“We’ve endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight.
“Dean’s experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channelling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games.”
Rodgers spent four years at Leicester and led the club to their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.
But despite finishing a respectable eighth last season, Leicester sold key defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, with Rodgers gradually falling out of favor after complaining publicly about a lack of backing from the board over new signings.
Now Smith has just a handful of games to arrest the slide and avoid relegation, something he was unable to do while in charge of Norwich last season.

Topics: Leicester City Dean Smith english Premier League

Related

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League
Sport
Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League
Leicester earn first Premier League win, drop Forest into last place
Sport
Leicester earn first Premier League win, drop Forest into last place

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
  • Barcelona secured their 21st clean sheet in the top flight but were not able to fully capitalize on Real Madrid’s stumble
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Title-chasing Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Girona at Camp Nou on Monday, extending their lead on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga by one point, now sitting 13 clear with 10 games remaining.
Still smarting from their Clasico humiliation by Madrid last week in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona were far from their best in a Catalan derby clash, despite the motivation of seeing the champions lose on Saturday against Villarreal.
Girona, mid-table, were solid and forced Xavi Hernandez’s side to drop points at home in La Liga for only the third time this season.
Barcelona secured their 21st clean sheet in the top flight but were not able to fully capitalize on Real Madrid’s stumble, as they bid to win La Liga for the first time since 2019.
“As the minutes passed, they started to gain confidence in defense, and we were struggling to make the final pass or take our chances,” Barca captain Sergio Busquets told DAZN.
“Our objective remains the same, to win La Liga, and to try to win it as soon as possible. We’re 13 points clear, but our objective remains the same.”
Xavi, still without several key players including Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, lined up with Ansu Fati and Raphinha alongside La Liga’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski up front.
The Polish forward came close to opening the scoring on four minutes after being teed up by Fati, whipping an effort onto the roof of the net.
Barcelona came close again when Girona defender Santi Bueno almost put through his own net but goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga reacted well to slide in and divert the ball to safety.
The former Tottenham goalkeeper saved well from Raphinha at his near post and then clawed away a Ronald Araujo effort from the resulting corner.
Barcelona appealed that the ball had gone in but with the help of VAR — La Liga does not use goal-line technology — officials decided the ball did not cross the line.
Eric Garcia headed over from a corner early in the second half as Barcelona kept looking for the opener.
However the best chance of the game fell to the visitors, with Taty Castellanos spurning the opportunity by firing wide when through on goal, with Ivan Martin alongside in support, ready for a tap-in.
Xavi threw on defender Jordi Alba as a left winger as he looked for better delivery in the final third, and he made an instant impact with a dangerous cross and some neat interplay with Lewandowski.
Gazzaniga made another fine save to tip over Gavi’s header from a corner in stoppage time as Barcelona finally showed some urgency, but it was too late.
Lewandowski had a late backheel deflected wide as Girona clung on for the draw.
The Catalans took a meek step toward their title dream, extending their lead on Madrid by a point.

Topics: Barca Girona La Liga

Related

Barcelona rally to top Madrid, move closer to league title
Football
Barcelona rally to top Madrid, move closer to league title
Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy
Football
Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
  • Benfica are playing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. They were eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

LISBON: Inter Milan and Benfica will meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League having to rebound from recent setbacks.

Inter have not won in more than a month while Benfica is coming off a tough loss to its biggest rival.

The first leg will be on Tuesday in Lisbon at the Stadium of Light, where on Friday Benfica lost 2-1 to rival Porto in the Portuguese league to dent their almost perfect season.

On the same day, Inter were held by Salernitana to a 1-1 draw in the Italian league to extend its winless run to six matches in a difficult stretch in all competitions.

The Italian side is hoping to turn its fortunes around in the Champions League so it can reach the last four for the first time since it won the title in 2010.

Benfica are hoping the loss against Porto was a one-off and it can stay on track to make it past the quarterfinals for the first time since losing the final to Inter rival AC Milan in 1990.

The loss to Porto came as a surprise as Benfica had been thriving domestically and in Europe. It was only their second defeat following a setback at Braga 17 matches ago. They had won 13 of its last 15 matches in all competitions since then.

“The game against Porto didn’t go how we expected,” Benfica attacking midfielder Chiquinho said. “Now our focus is on Tuesday’s game. It’s an important match and we need to find a way to get the victory in front of our fans.”

Benfica are playing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. They were eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year. Inter, in the last eight for the first time in 12 years, had drawn with Juventus in the Italian Cup before the tie with Salernitana. They had lost to Fiorentina and Juventus in the Italian league prior to that. Their last win was against Lecce in the league on March 5.

Benfica, European champion in 1961 and 1962, have been one of the surprises of the Champions League this season after starting in the third qualifying round. They went on an unbeaten run to win a difficult group that included powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, then easily eliminated Belgian champion Club Brugge in the round of 16.

Only Napoli have scored more than Benfica’s 23 goals, while no quarterfinalist has registered fewer than the 11 netted by Inter, which got past Benfica rival Porto in the last 16.

Benfica will try to win five consecutive Champions League games for the first time since 1989-90, when they won six in a row on route to the final against AC Milan.

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt will need to make changes to the defense as right back Alexander Bah was injured against Porto and Nicolas Otamendi is suspended. Gilberto is set to replace Bah while Brazilian central defender Morato is likely to come in for Otamendi.

It will be the fourth meeting between Benfica and Inter in European competitions, with Benfica winless in the previous three after two losses and a draw.

The second leg will be next week in Milan.

The winner faces AC Milan or Napoli in the semifinals.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Benfica Inter Milan

Related

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
Sport
Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Football
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup: Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Baniyas qualify for finals

Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup: Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Baniyas qualify for finals

Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
  • Top four teams decided in men’s and women’s under-18 categories
  • Competition is ‘driving force’ for local competition, organizer says
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup ended at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Sunday with the under-18 teams of Al-Wahda, Baniyas and Al-Ain all securing their places in next weekend’s finals.

Al-Ain Club and Baniyas Club delivered strong performances to qualify for the men’s event, while Al-Wahda and Baniyas will go head to head in the women’s match.

Abdullah Al-Batran, who is on the board of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said he was impressed with the high level of skill on show.

“The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is a priority for the athletes as it enables them to engage with a group of experienced players who have a long history in the sport,” he said.

“Since its inception seven years ago, the championship has been a driving force behind the motivation of local clubs to invest in the development of the next generation of players and to continually improve their performance.”

Ramon Lemos, coach of the UAE national team, said the cup provided Emirati players with the perfect opportunity to enhance their skills.

“Several international events await us in the coming months and I commend the efforts of the UAEJJF in organizing strong tournaments during the holy month to maintain the players’ readiness, both physically and mentally,” he said.

“We are aware of how challenging it is to engage in sports activities while fasting, but the players always prove that they are capable.”

Ahmed Khamis Al-Junaibi, the administrator of Al-Wahda Club, said the team competed strongly in all age groups and had been preparing for the championships all season.

“We participate in all tournament categories with a large number of male and female players who have trained vigorously over the past few weeks to win the President's Cup title,” he said.

“In the adults division, Al-Wahda Club has 14 players participating. We have achieved the runner-up spot in the past two seasons but are determined to secure first place this time.”

Meanwhile, Emirati champion and national team member Khaled Al-Shehhi attributed his success to his father’s guidance.

“Our father taught us the fundamental principles of jiu-jitsu, including the importance of patience and perseverance to achieve our goals,” he said.

“Jiu-jitsu has become a way of life for me and my brothers, and we have discovered countless other benefits for ourselves.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup Zayed Sports City

Related

$272,000 up for grabs at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
$272,000 up for grabs at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Self-Defense victorious at AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Sharjah Self-Defense victorious at AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
  • Villarreal’s Alex Baena has informed police of an alleged assault by Madrid’s Federico Valverde
  • Baena denied that he had insulted Valverde’s family
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Villarreal’s Alex Baena has informed police of an alleged assault, on him, by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde following a La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. 

Uruguyan Valverde is reported to have waited by the Villareal team bus and punched Baena following Madrid’s 2-3 defeat.

Baena said, via his Twitter account, yesterday, that he had been subjected to an attack and denied that he had insulted Valverde’s family.  

Baena wrote: “I am very saddened by the attack after the match, and I am surprised by what they say that I said, it is completely false that I said that.”

The Spanish newspaper Marca reported that sources close to Valverde said that Baena allegedly annoyed the Real Madrid player during the two teams’ match in the Spanish Cup last January by talking about his unborn child.

Valverde’s girlfriend Mina Bonino had revealed that the couple had feared that they would lose their unborn child, but that the pregnency was now progressing well. 

And Marca reported that Baena allegedly referred again to Valverde’s child during yesterday’s match, which ultimately led to the confrontation.

Topics: real madrid villarreal Federico Valverde Alex Baena La Liga

Related

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
Football
Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
Valverde renews contract with Real Madrid till 2027
Sport
Valverde renews contract with Real Madrid till 2027

follow us

Latest updates

What’s all the buzz about Saudi Arabia’s bees?
What’s all the buzz about Saudi Arabia’s bees?
Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.