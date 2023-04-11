Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

RIYADH: Global industry leaders, decision-makers and cybersecurity experts will gather once again in Riyadh for the Global Cybersecurity Forum on Nov. 8-9 to set the sector’s strategic framework.

This year’s event will be held under the theme ‘Charting Shared Priorities in Cyberspace’ and will build on last year’s success by advancing the global cyber community towards aligning strategic priorities, expanding future opportunities and deepening multi-stakeholder engagement.

In this year’s edition, the forum aims to expand its dialogue platform and open discussions to diverse challenges and opportunities as well as steer collaborative efforts under five sub-themes.

The themes include, ‘Cyberspace Amidst Polycrisis’, which will pave the way for advancing collective action for cyber stability in a global environment of overlapping crises and institutional challenges.

‘Cyber Growth Unlocked’ will harness the power of markets, incentives and global public cyber goods to delve into the opportunities for economic growth in the sector.

‘Across Cyber Divides’ aims to build a human-centered and inclusive industry by bridging social and development divides across stakeholders within organizations and institutions while ‘Inside Cyber Minds’ strives to explore the behavioral levers and motivations as well as the psychological aspects of cybersecurity and cybercrime.

Finally, ‘Emerging Cyber Horizons’ will maximize the benefits of paradigm-shifting technologies and tackle the future of emerging innovations and their cybersecurity dimensions.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, the forum was founded in 2020 to build a global platform to advance the cybersecurity space in all aspects and will witness its third edition this year.

The platform emphasizes the importance of international collaboration among diverse stakeholders and nations to accomplish a resilient sector.

Last year’s event hosted more than 120 international speakers and attendees from over 100 countries under the theme ‘Rethinking the Global Cyber Order’.

The event had over 4,500 attendees and more than 30 dialogue sessions which were also divided under five sub-themes.