Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 

Prepared with traditional spices and cooking techniques, it represents the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
DUBAI: It may be considered a special treat, but you can prepare a decadent lamb ouzi at home this Ramadan with a little help from Chef Jihad Dfouni. 

Dfouni, who is the executive chef at Hilton Riyadh, shared a delicious recipe for lamb ouzi that serves five people. Prepared with traditional spices and cooking techniques, it represents the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia. 




Dfouni is the executive chef at Hilton Riyadh. (Supplied)

Ingredients (serves 5): 

1 kilogram lamb 

20 grams ghee  

5 grams bay leaves 

6 grams cardamom  

30 grams black pepper 

6 grams cloves 

2 x 15 grams each cinnamon sticks 

1 medium (50 grams) chopped onion 

3 pieces (10 grams) dry lemon 

2 tbsp (20 grams) ginger and garlic 

3 tbsp (30 grams) sweet spice 

3 tbsp (10 grams) coriander powder 

½ tsp (15 grams) cardamom powder 

½ tsp (15 grams) cinnamon powder   

½ tsp, (15 grams) turmeric powder    

Salt to taste or 15 grams 

5 pieces (20 grams) Arabic green chilies  

1 kilogram rice  

1.5 liters hot water  

30 grams fried almond for garnishing  

30 grams raisins 

Method:  

Making the Hashwa: 

1. Sauté the diced onions without using any oil until golden brown in color. Add one to two tablespoons of water to the onions so they do not stick to the pan. 

2. Add the oil, raisins and all the spices and salt after the onions turn brown and mix for a few minutes.   

3. Boil the split peas and add them to the onion mixture. 

4. Lastly, add the ghee and saffron. 

Cooking the lamb: 

1. Add all the spices, lemon juice, ghee and saffron water on top of the lamb and rub it well. 

2. Add the water until it fills a quarter of your cooking tray. Cover the tray tightly with aluminium foil. 

3. Put the tray in the oven and cook it for two hours at 130°C. 

Cooking the rice: 

1. Wash the rice and let it soak for 30 minutes. 

2. Bring the stock to a boil then add the drained rice and whole spices to the stock and bring the mixture to a boil again until the rice is completely cooked. 

3. Add the saffron water, rosewater, coriander and mint on top. 

4. Cover the rice and cook for 20 minutes on a very low flame. 

Topics: lamb ouzi Ramadan 2023

DUBAI: British Lebanese human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney has been chosen as the inaugural contributor of Cartier Voices, a community of individuals contributing to cultural, philanthropic, environmental and social initiatives.   

The collective is a continuation of past charitable initiatives by Cartier and represents their commitment to humanitarian efforts, according to the luxury fashion house.  

Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to five-year-old twins. (AFP)

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Amal as the first contributor of Cartier Voices,” said Cyrille Vigneron, president and chief executive officer of Cartier, according to a report by WWD.   

“Her values and philanthropic efforts reflect Cartier’s longstanding commitment to driving change that impacts vulnerable communities on a global scale. We look forward to partnering with her in raising awareness of pressing issues with citizens around the world.”  

The 44-year-old barrister, who is the wife of US actor and filmmaker George Clooney, is mother to their five-year-old twins and won the Woman of the Year award by Time Magazine last year for her work. 

Topics: Amal Clooney Cartier Cartier Voices

DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi is getting ready to say goodbye to “Grown-ish,” the hugely popular spin-off to the ABC comedy series “Black-ish.”   

The show will end with its upcoming Season 6 on Freeform, said the part-Middle Eastern actress in a post on Instagram.   

 

 

 

“Cheers to 6 beautiful years of ‘Grownish.’ I won’t get too sappy now (because we still have a whole season left) but it truly took a village of super talented people to build Cal U and make it what it is! Thank you @kenyabarris for the vision and to everyone who stepped in to blossom it beyond our wildest dreams. Let’s go out with a bang,” wrote Shahidi on Instagram.   

 

 

The show is available to stream in the Middle East on Disney+.  

The news comes around two months after it was announced the show had been renewed for a sixth season. The final season of the series will air in two parts, with the first half premiering this summer, while the second will air in 2024. The show will also air its 100th episode during season six.    

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kenya Barris (@kenyabarris)

 

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris in a separate post on Instagram.  

“To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘Grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of,” Barris added.   

“Grown-ish” originally focused on Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson, but fellow “Black-ish” alum Marcus Scribner joined the show in season five, reprising the role of Andre Johnson Jr., Zoey’s younger brother, who starts his first year at Cal U.   

The show follows Junior as he attempts to transition out from under Zoey’s shadow and make his own mark on the campus.  

Shahidi and Scribner star alongside Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Guest stars for season six include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.  

Topics: Yara Shahidi Grown-ish

DUBAI: Ramadan is a special time to get together with family and friends and what better dish to share with your loved ones for iftar than the mouth-watering Saudi meal margoog.  

The dish is typically made with lamb, but Chef Riccardo Pinna, the executive chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, shared an easy vegetarian version of the popular dish. 

Chef Riccardo Pinna, the executive chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, was previously based in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

 

It may not feature meat, but Pinna’s recipe is well balanced, rich in fiber and lower in calories.  

The chef was based in Saudi Arabia before he moved to the Maldives and it was there that he came to fall in love with Saudi cuisine.  

Ingredients:  

1/2 cup onion, minced. 

2 teaspoons of garlic, diced. 

2 tablespoons of tomato paste 

2 cans of chopped tomatoes 

8 cups hot water 

25 grams olive oil 

Vegetables (eggplant, carrot, chili, pumpkin, zucchini), as desired 

Dough  

1/2 cup brown flour 

1 cup warm water 

1/4 tsp salt 

Spices  

1 tablespoon mixed spices 

1 tablespoon salt 

1/4 tsp black pepper 

1 cinnamon stick 

1 bay leaf 

2 dried limes 

Method:  

In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and water, then knead. Rest the dough for one hour. 

On a floured surface, roll out the dough and cut it into medium-sized squares. 

In a deep pot, over high heat, add oil and onion. Stir until the onion is tender. 

Add garlic and stir briefly, then add tomato paste. Stir for a few minutes. Next, add the can of chopped tomatoes and all the spices except salt. Give it a good stir, then add the vegetables and hot water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. 

Add salt to taste. 

After 15 minutes, add the dough squares piece by piece to the simmering pot. Keep stirring for eight to 10 minutes, or until the dough is cooked through. Serve it hot and enjoy!  

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
  • Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt hopes that an exhibition of ancient artifacts in Paris will drum up interest and boost the numbers of French tourists visiting the country.

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt.

Egypt’s Tourism Ministry said that it expected the number of French visiting Egypt to increase by up to 20 percent due to renewed interest in the ancient civilization. 

Mohamed Othman, head of Egypt’s Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee, said the exhibition uses virtual reality to highlight destinations in Egypt, and is a golden opportunity to promote Egypt to Europeans. He said that more than 140,000 tickets were sold before the launch of the exhibition. 

Ahmed Al-Sheikh, an official in a large tourism company, highlighted the significance of similar exhibitions abroad.

He said they help build cultural bridges between Egypt and host countries, particularly France, where people have a great appreciation for ancient Egyptian civilization.

Mohamed Taher, a writer specializing in Egyptian tourism, told Arab News that there was a significant turnout at the exhibition’s opening day.

The exhibition spent a year on display in the US before moving to France. It is open in Paris until Sept. 17.

Topics: Egypt French tourism Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs Lafayette

Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection

Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection

Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Razan Alazzouni has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to launch a special edition collection inspired by Disney princess Snow White.

It is the first collaboration between Disney and an Arab designer and features a number of looks for boys and girls aged 2-8, as well as for women. The line, which was handmade in the Middle East, was inspired by nature, wildlife and Snow White herself.

Saudi fashion designer Razan Alazzouni has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to launch a special edition collection inspired by Disney princess Snow White. (Supplied)

The children’s line marks a relatively new route for Alazzouni, who released her first-ever children’s collection in March 2020 in collaboration with Kuwait-based kids apparel label Moonchild.

The new Disney campaign images feature models holding a red apple in a visual tribute to the much-loved 19th century fairy tale which got the Disney treatment with the 1937 film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

The collection was launched in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and will be available on the Razan Alazzouni website, as well as through select retailers.

“It is such an honor to collaborate with Disney on this collection. Working with this iconic character is a dream. Disney to me has always been a beacon of creativity and imagination. To be able to create clothing that will give RA the opportunity to be part of people’s occasions and share in these memories is a privilege,” the designer said in a released statement.

The line features a number of looks for boys and girls aged 2-8. (Supplied) 

Born in Alkhobar, the designer launched her brand in 2008 and is known for her silks, free-flowing fabrics and decorous embroidery.

Alazzouni studied Art and Sculpture in Boston at Tufts University before setting up her design studio, alongside sisters Salwa and Raya, in AlKhobar and later in Riyadh. In the designer’s bid to keep her business as local as possible, all manufacturing and operations happen in the label’s two studios in Saudi Arabia, while the fashion house sources materials from Europe and Japan.

Her creations are known for merging premium materials such as silk and chiffon with embellishments, including beading, floral details and delicate sequin work with a focus on the garment’s sculptural form.

The designer has dressed the likes of US actresses Elizabeth Banks and Emma Roberts, US socialite Paris Hilton and US model Kendall Jenner. Alazzouni also recently launched her Ramadan 2023 collection, complete with a number of delicate kaftans boasting playful details like scalloped sleeves and pearl detailing.

