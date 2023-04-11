You are here

Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study

Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study
Moderna shares slipped on Apr. 11 after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial. (AP)
Updated 46 sec ago
AP

Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study

Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study
  • Moderna is developing the vaccine, labeled mRNA-1010, to guard against seasonal flu
  • It is testing the vaccine in two, late-stage studies in the Southern and Northern hemispheres
Updated 46 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Moderna shares slipped Tuesday morning after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.
The company said an independent data and safety monitory board found that the potential vaccine “did not meet the statistical threshold necessary to declare early success” in the study.
The board recommended that the trial should continue.
Moderna is developing the vaccine, labeled mRNA-1010, to guard against seasonal flu. It is testing the vaccine in two, late-stage studies in the Southern and Northern hemispheres.
The vaccine developer said Tuesday it expects to launch six vaccines in the next few years.
The company’s COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has been its main revenue generator so far. It brought in more than $18 billion in sales last year.
Moderna also is developing potential vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS.
Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, fell nearly 5 percent to $152.50 before markets opened Tuesday.
The stock had already slipped about 11 percent so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed slightly.

Britain names MI5 deputy as first female cyber spy boss

Updated 50 sec ago

Britain names MI5 deputy as first female cyber spy boss

Britain names MI5 deputy as first female cyber spy boss
Updated 50 sec ago
LONDON: Britain named Anne Keast-Butler as the first female director of its intelligence communications agency GCHQ on Tuesday, tasked with protecting the country from terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers.
She will take over the role in May, succeeding Jeremy Fleming who is stepping down after a six-year tenure.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment, said Keast-Butler had an impressive track record  at the heart of Britain’s national security network. “Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe,” he said.
She is currently  deputy director general at Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, known as MI5.
GCHQ is Britain’s main eavesdropping agency and has a close relationship with the US National Security Agency as well as with counterparts in Canada, Australia and New Zealand in a consortium called “Five Eyes.”
GCHQ, which traces its roots back to the early 20th century after the outbreak of World War One, follows MI5, three decades later, in appointing a female head.
Stella Rimington became the first woman to lead MI5 in 1992 and was said to have inspired the casting of Judi Dench in the role of “M,” head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service known as MI6, in the James Bond movies a couple of years later.
GCHQ provided a rare statement on its offensive cyber work earlier this month, revealing that its hackers had launched operations against militants, state-backed disinformation campaigns and attempts to interfere in elections.
The group also works with MI6, MI5, police, the government’s defense department and overseas partners, and in the private sector and academia.

UK identifies 19 suspected terrorists who entered country illegally last year

UK identifies 19 suspected terrorists who entered country illegally last year
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

UK identifies 19 suspected terrorists who entered country illegally last year

UK identifies 19 suspected terrorists who entered country illegally last year
  • They crossed English Channel from France in small boats among over 45,000 others 
  • Suspects, identified via fingerprinting, include Iraqis, Iranians, Afghans, Somalis, Libyan
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nineteen people suspected of terrorist activity entered the UK via small boats in the English Channel last year, British security services have warned.

The suspects, identified via routine fingerprinting, include five Iraqis, five Iranians, four Afghans, four Somalis and one Libyan.

Seven of the individuals are under investigation in other countries for terrorist activity, with others now being monitored by UK counterterrorism police, MI5 and GCHQ.

At least five are thought to have links to Daesh, and three of those with its affiliate group in Afghanistan.

A report by the Daily Mail said most of the suspects had applied for asylum in the UK, were all living in taxpayer-funded hotels, and could not be deported in part due to human rights legislation.

A security source told the Mail: “It’s a real problem and not something we’re able to easily stop. Once they’re here we can monitor them and limit any potential threat they pose, but it adds to the overall surveillance burden.”

MP Bob Seely, a former British Army officer, said the news should provide a “reality check” to those opposed to tougher UK border policy.

“There are now not only criminals coming into the country illegally, but people with terrorist affiliations. This is appalling and deeply concerning,” he told the Mail.

“Our security agencies have enough on their plate without having to increase monitoring to cope with an influx of foreign terror suspects.

His Conservative Party colleague Natalie Elphicke MP said: “People will rightly be concerned that terror suspects have been able to enter our country in small boats and not be detained. It’s a national scandal. This raises serious issues of national security.”

Elphicke, who represents Dover, the port city on the English coast facing France, added: “Ministers must urgently review this situation and make sure that public protection always comes first.”

The UK is currently thought to have 3,000 people deemed “subjects of interest” to security services, but resources only allow for 10 people at any one time to be constantly surveilled. 

Moreover, material gathered against individuals via such means is often inadmissible in UK courts, making it harder to use in efforts to deport people suspected of terrorist activity.

Security services also try not to reveal such evidence where possible in case it undermines efforts to surveil other targets.

The number of people using small boats to cross the Channel last week, meanwhile, was 1,057, making it the highest total in a seven-day period this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the flow a priority for his government, after at least 45,755 people made the dangerous and illegal journey in 2022.

The government’s flagship policy, the Illegal Migration Bill, is currently making its way through Parliament, and will include measures to make it easier to deport people who enter the country illegally.

A Home Office spokesman told the Mail: “If an individual of national security interest entered the UK as an illegal migrant, we would take the firmest possible steps, which could include removal, action by law enforcement or other appropriate measures.

“As the prime minister has said, this government is focused on stopping small boats, and the Illegal Migration Bill will enable us to take back control of our borders and ensure we have an asylum system that is fair, safe and legal.”

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.
Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
A member of the local People’s Defense Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, said fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.
“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the United Nations.
Tuesday’s incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.
Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of (the military’s) indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians.”
Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.
The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers like Russia.

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

PARIS: French investigators are treating the deaths of at least six people who were killed when a building collapsed in the city of Marseille as a possible “involuntary homicide” case, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said an investigation was opened on that basis after the first body was found in the building, which collapsed in a fiery explosion early Sunday.
Four of the six victims have been formally identified, Laurens said: a 74-year-old couple and two women, ages 88 and 65, who were neighbors.
Rescuers continuing searching Tuesday for two people who remained unaccounted for following the emergency in France’s second-largest city.
Investigators “are now working on the hypothesis of a gas explosion” as the cause of the building’s collapse, Laurens said during a Tuesday news conference. A gas meter was found in the rubble that may help determine whether there was atypical consumption in the 24 hours prior to the explosion.
In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained, which was not the case with the one that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

KABUL: The United Nations is being forced into making an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan by the Taliban government banning women from working for the organization, the world body said Tuesday.
“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.
On April 4, the UN said Taliban authorities had ordered its mission to stop all Afghan women from working at its offices across the country.
Mission head Roza Otunbayeva had initiated an “operational review” to decide the next steps, the statement said.
“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” it said.

