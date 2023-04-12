You are here

LeBron James leads Lakers into playoffs after thriller, Hawks advance

LeBron James scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers muscled their way into the NBA playoffs on Tuesday. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
AFP

  • Timberwolves will have a second chance to reach the postseason when they face either New Orleans or Oklahoma City on Friday
  • Miami will now face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Toronto and Chicago to determine the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs
AFP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers muscled their way into the NBA playoffs on Tuesday with a thrilling come-from-behind 108-102 overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers clinched seventh seed and advanced to a Western Conference first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies starting on Sunday after a pulsating duel at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Timberwolves will have a second chance to reach the postseason when they face either New Orleans or Oklahoma City on Friday where the eighth seeding in the Western Conference will be up for grabs.

New Orleans and Oklahoma City face each other on Wednesday to determine who advances to that game.

“This is what our sport is all about — getting to April and having an opportunity to play in the postseason,” the 38-year-old James said after the win. “We’ve been battle-tested all year and since the All-Star break we’ve been playing some good basketball.”

A nerve-jangling fourth quarter saw the Lakers battle back from a 10-point deficit to move to the brink of victory after James engineered a three-pointer for German international Dennis Schroder to put Los Angeles 98-95 ahead with just 1.4 seconds remaining.

But as the home crowd prepared to celebrate, Anthony Davis was called for a rash foul on Mike Conley as the Timberwolves veteran attempted a desperate game-tying late three.

Conley’s effort missed but he duly stepped up to drain three free-throws under excruciating pressure to knot the game at 98-98 and force overtime.

Yet the Lakers regrouped to start overtime with a flurry of points, Rui Hachimura’s three-pointer and a Schroder layup putting Los Angeles five points clear at 103-98.

The Lakers kept their noses in front and after a missed three-point attempt by Taurean Prince that could have tied it for Minnesota, the hosts closed out the win.

In Tuesday’s other play-in game, Trae Young scored 25 points as the Atlanta Hawks booked their place in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 116-105 win over the Miami Heat.

Atlanta’s bench combined to score 53 points to silence the Miami crowd and send the Hawks into a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Miami will now face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Toronto and Chicago to determine the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“We brought the physicality to them,” Young said after the win. “They’re known for being a very physical team and trying to bully a lot of teams on the defensive end.

“And if you don’t match their physicality you can get beat. Tonight I think we matched their physicality and it showed.”

Young led a superb all-round offensive team effort from Atlanta, who saw seven players finish in double figures.

Dejounte Murray posted 18 points, while Saddiq Bey added 17.

Atlanta took a stranglehold on the game after a dominant first-half display, outhustling a sluggish Miami line-up at both ends of the court to quickly open up a double-digit lead.

The Hawks moved nine points clear at the end of the first quarter at 36-27 and then accelerated away in the second to lead by 24 points at 63-39.

Only a late 11-0 Miami run to close the half — Kyle Lowry taking his first-half tally to 19 points — kept the scoreline respectable but Atlanta nevertheless still reached half-time with a hefty 65-50 lead.

Young led the Atlanta scoring in the first half with 13 points and six assists, including one superb behind-the-back pass in the second quarter to set up a three-pointer for Bey.

Clint Capela also delivered a huge defensive performance for Atlanta, hauling in 21 rebounds and making two crucial blocks in the first half to stymie Miami’s offense.

Miami rallied to start the second half with a 13-4 run and closed to within five points at one stage in the third quarter.

But Atlanta were always able to raise the game at key moments to close out the win.

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James LA Lakers

AFP

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m
  • It broke his own record of $1.5 million for sneakers, set in September 2021
  • Wachter said nostalgia for a different era was driving the popularity of Jordan memorabilia
AFP

NEW YORK: A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan sold for $2.2 million on Tuesday, setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby’s announced.

The basketball great wore the “Bred” Air Jordan 13s during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on the way to his sixth and last NBA championship title.

The online sale cements Jordan’s position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

It broke his own record of $1.5 million for sneakers, set in September 2021.

Last year, one of his jerseys sold for $10.1 million, the most ever paid at auction for any game-worm collectibles.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement.

Jordan wore the sneakers for the second half of the Chicago Bulls’ 93-88 victory over Utah Jazz on June 5, 1998.

Jordan scored a game-high 37 points as his Bulls side tied the series 1-1.

The Finals featured in the hit 2020 ESPN/Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” about Jordan’s final season with the Chicago side.

Wachter said nostalgia for a different era was driving the popularity of Jordan memorabilia.

“We have clients in all different areas, from real estate, to finance to private equity. There are many people that are interested in this emerging market,” he told AFP.

The price, which includes fees and commission, came in just above Sotheby’s low pre-sale estimate of $2 million but well below the predicted high of $4 million.

The auction house said Jordan had autographed the shoes and given them to a ball-boy after the game.

Sotheby’s did not identify the seller but said it was not that original recipient. Nor did it name the buyer of the size 13 shoe.

The sneakers are known as “Bred” for their black and red color, a style Jordan wore throughout most of his trophy-laden career.

Jordan, now 60, spent the bulk of his playing career with the Bulls, with whom he won all six of his titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

The retired star now owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina, and reportedly still earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike’s Air Jordan brand of sneakers.

Tuesday’s sale coincided with the release this month of the movie “Air,” about Nike’s pursuit of Jordan.

The $10.1 million sale of Jordan’s jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals in September 2022 beat a record held by Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Argentina jersey.

Topics: basketball Michael Jordan

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
AP

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
  • Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons
  • Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14
AP

MADRID: The latest encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League will put a spotlight on their coaches.

Chelsea will travel for Wednesday’s first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard trying to win for the first time since being named interim coach.

Madrid will play still surrounded by doubts about Carlo Ancelotti’s future amid rumors of him taking over Brazil’s national team.

The outcome could potentially help Lampard reclaim a permanent job with the English club, or influence Ancelotti’s decision on whether to accept the Brazil job.

Chelsea appointed Lampard to replace Graham Potter and lost their first game with him in charge in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21. The club enters the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a four-match winless run. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

“Games like tomorrow are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader,” Lampard said Tuesday. “It’s normal in a season when a club like us falls below the levels we want the character gets questioned. It’s one of the first things probably to get questioned in times of defeat. The only thing the players can do is prove it on the pitch where people can see it.”

Ancelotti and Madrid are coming off a 3-2 home loss to Villarreal that all-but-ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league, leaving it 13 points behind leader Barcelona with 10 matches remaining. Its focus now is on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in May.

Ancelotti has said he wants to remain with Madrid until the end of his contract next year, but acknowledged that he was flattered to know about Brazil’s interest in him. Brazil’s national team has an interim coach since after the World Cup and wants a replacement to be announced soon.

Ancelotti said having two decades of coaching experience more than Lampard won’t make much of a difference.

“He is a fantastic and extraordinary professional,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t think that in this case the experience will mean much. He arrived only a week ago and I’m certain that he will do well for as long as he stays with Chelsea.”

The last two Champions League winners, Madrid and Chelsea have gotten used to facing each other in the knockout stages of the competition recently.

Madrid got the best of Chelsea in the quarterfinals last season on their way to a record-extending 14th European title. Chelsea overcame Madrid in the semifinals in the previous year to eventually secure their second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea eliminated Madrid 3-1 on aggregate amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, while Madrid last year advanced with a 5-4 total score following extra time in a thrilling second leg at the Bernabeu.

“We suffered a lot last year,” Ancelotti said. ”Chelsea is a top team and in matches like these there is always extra motivation.”

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

“We are not afraid of Real Madrid,” Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández said. “We have big respect because this is a big football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to keep them at bay with our defenders and I expect a wonderful match.”

Madrid have won six of its eight Champions League games this season, with a loss at Leipzig and a draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage. Chelsea have five victories, one draw and two defeats — to Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage and to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16. The draw came against Salzburg in the group stage.

Ancelotti will have nearly all of his players available for the first leg, with the exception of left back Ferland Mendy.

Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante didn’t play in Chelsea’s last game in the Premier League but returned to training and should be available for the trip to the Spanish capital.

The winner of the series will face Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Topics: Chelsea real madrid UEFA Champions League

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
AP

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
  • England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer
  • It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018
AP

LONDON: Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup.

Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England’s coach.

England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer.

Kerr, the Australian captain who plays for Chelsea, pounced on a weak backpass by defender Leah Williamson and one-on-one with Mary Earps deftly flicked the ball past the goalkeeper’s left shoulder and into the net in the 32nd minute at a rainy Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Williamson was trying to deal with a long ball and after a bounce tried to head it back to Earps, but the England captain left it short and Australia’s all-time leading scorer took advantage for the Matildas.

Grant got on the end of Kerr’s cross and beat Earps with a header that deflected into the net.

It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup this summer.

England beat Brazil in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory last Thursday in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tuesday’s game was played in the home stadium of Premier League club Brentford.

Topics: Sam Kerr Australia England FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
AP

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
  • Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup
  • Under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

But under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power.

City took the lead through a wonderful strike from Rodri in the 27th minute.

Just moments after Ruben Dias had blocked a Jamal Musiala effort at the other end, the Spain international cut onto his left foot and swept a curling shot into the top corner from around 20 meters.

The home team could have doubled the lead shortly after, but Ilkay Gundogan was denied by the feet of Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range.

The visitors mounted a fightback in the second half, with Leroy Sane forcing three saves from Ederson shortly after the restart, including one when through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But City scored a second after a mistake from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who lost possession deep in his own half.

Jack Grealish passed to Haaland, whose cross was headed in by Bernardo in the 70th.

Haaland then got on the score sheet himself with his 45th goal of the season when sliding in to convert John Stones’ headed knockdown.

City were beaten in the 2021 final by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season but look set to advance to the last four once again.

Topics: Man City Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
AFP

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
  • After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on
  • The victory gives Inter a fine chance of setting up an all-Italian semifinal against Serie A leaders Napoli or city rivals AC Milan
AFP

LISBON: Inter Milan put one foot into the Champions League semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netting in Lisbon.

The Italians, three time winners, took a commanding quarterfinal first leg lead at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica’s first defeat in the competition.

After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on.

Roger Schmidt’s Benfica, aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1990, were not able to put a glove on the visitors.

Despite Inter’s poor form, they conjured a patient, professional display when they needed it most.

Having scored two goals in their previous five games across all competitions, they managed the same tally in Lisbon with clinical finishing.

Neither side was able to create clear chances in a tight opening period.

The closest Benfica came was Andre Onana blocking a Rafa Silva drive after Federico Dimarco accidentally headed the ball into his path in the box.

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi hammered over from 30 yards at the other end.

The Italians had the opportunity to hit the hosts on the break after half an hour, but Lautaro Martinez played a poor pass which was blocked, with 37-year-old target man Edin Dzeko alone in space.

Alex Grimaldo smashed an effort wide from distance, with Benfica frustrated and unable to get striker Goncalo Ramos involved.

With Inter pressing high up the pitch, the Eagles struggled to Inter Milan broke the deadlock early in the second half when Barella headed Bastoni’s looping cross back across goal and into the bottom corner.

Schmidt sent on David Neres for midfielder Florentino in search of the equalizer, but Inter doubled their lead with eight minutes remaining.

Joao Mario, one of Benfica’s best players this season, handled Denzel Dumfries’s cross, gifting his former side a penalty.

Lukaku drilled it beyond the reach of Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, answering some criticism of his recent form.

Coach Simone Inzaghi had selected Dzeko ahead of Lukaku after the Belgian had missed gilt-edged chances in recent weeks, but he did not miss in a high-pressure moment.

Benfica might have pulled a goal back deep in stoppage time but Onana made a fine save to deny Ramos, who seemed poised to score.

The victory gives Inter a fine chance of setting up an all-Italian semifinal against Serie A leaders Napoli or city rivals AC Milan.

Inter host Benfica on Wednesday April 19 at the San Siro in the second leg.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan Benfica

