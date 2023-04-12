You are here

  Home
  German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border

German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
German police officers prepare their equipment in Berlin on March 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
BERLIN: German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
Federal police said a patrol on Monday stopped the vehicle at a highway exit on the edge of the border city of Aachen, and found the bats under the fish. A vet from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the bats and fish confiscated. Police seized the van, which was uninsured.
The 31-year-old driver, an Ivorian citizen, faced a criminal complaint for traffic offenses and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without papers or a driver’s license, police said in a statement. He also faces administrative proceedings for violations of food hygiene rules, and local authorities were looking into whether he violated conservation laws relating to the bats.
A court in Aachen on Tuesday ordered the driver held in custody pending his handover to authorities in Italy, where he was registered as living.

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Suella Braverman singled out British-Pakistani men as perpetrators of gang-based sexual violence
  • Lady Warsi: ‘Brown people can be racist, too … This kind of rhetoric has got to stop’
LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused by Conservative Party peer Lady Warsi of using “racist rhetoric” in comments last month about sexual grooming gangs, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Braverman said British-Pakistani men are the main perpetrators of gang-based sexual exploitation, which has drawn the attention of the Conservative government as it seeks to clamp down on abuse.
Warsi — the first Asian person to lead the Conservative Party — told the LBC radio channel that Braverman’s ethnic background could not be used as a “defense mechanism” against accusations of racism, adding: “Brown people can be racist, too.”
Warsi called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discourage race-based comments among government figures, and urged him to send a “really strong message that this kind of rhetoric … has got to stop.”
When asked if she was labeling Braverman as racist, Warsi said: “I am calling her rhetoric racist. I am.”
Her comments on the home secretary are the latest in a series of criticism launched against Braverman following her remarks last month.
The British Pakistan Foundation earlier accused Braverman of portraying ethnic groups in a “divisive and dangerous way.”
On April 2, during the reveal of fresh government measures to tackle grooming gangs, Braverman highlighted the “predominance of certain ethnic groups — and I say British-Pakistani males — who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”
Albie Amankona, who co-founded the group Conservatives Against Racism For Equality, tweeted: “I don’t understand how it’s possible for one person, Suella Braverman, to find themselves almost weekly, at the center of so much racial insensitivity. I’ve said it before — there is something not right there.”
Responding to the criticism, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The home secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice.
“And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.
“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British-Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”
 

Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

  • Many Ukrainians visit the graves of their loved ones around Easter to pay their respects and tidy up the graves
  • Only 42 people remain in Kobzartsi out of 1,200 who lived there before Russia invaded in February 2022
KOBZARTSI, Ukraine: Hundreds of cemeteries near front lines will be closed to Ukrainians wanting to pay their respects at graves of their relatives for Orthodox Easter this weekend, as officials fear the danger of land mines and unexploded ordnance.
But in the formerly Russian-occupied village of Kobzartsi in the southwest Mykolaiv region, residents say they are hugely grateful that demining officers have been able to clear one of the two local cemeteries of hazards to allow them to visit.
“Thank God that (deminers) came through here. We will visit (the cemetery) as usual, and we will celebrate Easter. Thank God we are alive, this is most important,” said Olena Yarova, a 46-year-old villager.
Many Ukrainians visit the graves of their loved ones around Easter to pay their respects and tidy up the graves.
Only 42 people remain in Kobzartsi out of 1,200 who lived there before Russia invaded in February 2022. Fighting has littered Ukraine with an appalling amount of dangerous war detritus.
The head of the demining unit in Kobzartsi said they had found munitions and debris on the ground.
“If it goes off nearby, there is a 100 percent possibility of shrapnel wounds. In 90 percent of such cases a person dies after being hit with such munitions,” said Vladyslav Hrytsai, the officer.
The second cemetery was not demined and 74-year-old Lidiia Osypenko said: “We will go only after the deminers. We will not go without them. It is dangerous to go just like this.”
The village was liberated after months of occupation in November when Ukrainian forces recaptured a swathe of the Kherson region, which was taken shortly after the start of Russia’s invasion.
The governor of Kherson region, tracts of which remain occupied, has declared a ban on cemetery visits for Easter this year. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, back in Ukrainian hands after a partial Russian occupation, 753 cemeteries have been closed.

Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

  • "We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes," foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said
  • Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese officials
BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday accused China of inflaming tensions with its recent military drills around Taiwan, ahead of a visit by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Beijing.
“We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.
Germany is “working with our international partners to contribute to de-escalation” in the region, she added.
Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese foreign and defense officials.
The trip comes hot on the heels of a controversial visit to Beijing by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron ruffled feathers of some Western allies by saying Europe should not follow US policy on Taiwan as he flew back from China last week.
Both Sasse and a spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment when asked for a response to Macron’s remarks at a government press conference on Wednesday.
China and Taiwan split following a civil war in 1949.
Beijing views the democratic island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, stepping up its rhetoric and military activity around the island in recent years.
Washington has for decades sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense and offered political support.
China on Monday concluded three days of military drills launched in response to a visit last week by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met a bipartisan group of lawmakers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Baerbock, who has previously called for more caution in trade with China, will meet representatives of German companies as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during her trip.
She will then fly to South Korea on Saturday for a visit to the demilitarised zone and political talks in Seoul, before heading to Japan on Sunday for a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had been due to join Baerbock in China, but will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Updated 12 April 2023

  • Ethnic group facing worsening conditions in Bangladeshi camps this holy month
  • ‘No respect, no dignity’ in refugee life, one Rohingya woman tells Arab News
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Anwara Begum used to find herself busy with preparations in the days leading up to Ramadan, when it had meant stocking up on chickpeas and noodles, and making plans to distribute food for orphans and the elderly in her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

For the 50-year-old, the holy month had once been filled with days of cooking alongside her older daughter. They would spend hours in the kitchen making different kinds of dishes to break the fast, from steamed glutinous rice to banana bread and vermicelli dessert.

“Sharing iftar with other people as much as I could with what I had, greatly filled my mind with contentment and enjoyment at that time,” Begum told Arab News.

“That would, of course, remain the greatest memory of my life,” she said. “Recalling that pleasant time literally hurts me a lot and breaks my innocent heart into pieces.”

Begum was among more than 740,000 Rohingya who fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017, following a brutal military crackdown that the UN says amounted to genocide.

Life — and Ramadan — was never quite the same in the five years since she started living in the sprawling encampment in Cox’s Bazar, Begum said.

“No sooner had we arrived at the camp, everything was completely transformed into a challenge,” she said. “The injustices done to us in Myanmar forced us here into a life of poverty, unemployment and uncertainty.”

The Rohingya, who are predominantly Muslim, are facing worsening conditions, as international aid for the group has fallen since 2020. The UN World Food Program decided to cut food rations earlier this year, after its pleas for the Rohingya had not been met.

For many Rohingya, their difficult lives as refugees are even more pronounced this Ramadan.

“The meal we eat daily as iftar in the camp is neither hygienic nor healthy,” Begum said. “It is close to a dream to expect a delicious iftar. It isn’t even possible to buy what we need for a month as we are now receiving less aid compared with the months before.”

When she lived in Myanmar, Nosima Khatun said she would make luri fira, a traditional Rohingya bread made with rice flour, which her family preferred to eat with beef curry for iftar.

“I wanted to make my family happy with the utmost joy during holy Ramadan,” Khatun told Arab News. “In Ramadan, I had a great moment of joy and fulfillment that is irreplaceable with anything in life.”

Since she became a refugee in Bangladesh, those pleasant moments have become distant memories.

“I am stuck in an unprecedented situation like a bird in the cage. The dependency on rations has left me so helpless,” Khatun said.

These days, Khatun can only serve a few things for the pre-dawn meal of suhoor and iftar, such as chickpeas and dates. What little she can come up with is “not enough” for her four-member family, she said.

“Whenever I recall the old days in my homeland, I fall into the ocean of serious grief as I won’t have that time again in my life,” she said.

Tasmin Begum, 35, said her life was marred by difficulties in Myanmar, where her husband was forced to work petty jobs as employment in the public sector was off-limits for the Rohingya.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as an indigenous ethnic group. Most people from the long persecuted community were rendered stateless under the country’s 1982 Citizenship Law and had been excluded from the 2014 census.

Though celebrations and gathering in public places were not easy even during Ramadan, Begum would try to make the most of it by spending many hours in the kitchen, making a variety of steamed snacks and rice cakes, among other dishes.

“After fleeing to Bangladesh, I started to suffer the pains of refugee life,” Begum said. “Now in Ramadan, here I can have only chickpeas and puffed rice.”

The Rohingya women Arab News spoke to for this story said that they longed to return to their homes in Myanmar, fearing prolonged lives as refugees. But like so many others in their community, they want their rights guaranteed.

“There are innumerable sufferings in refugee life — no respect, no dignity to survive as a human being,” said Anwara Begum.

Khatun hopes for an immediate return to her motherland, “because I want to die in the soil of Myanmar.”

Tasmin Begum, too, has a similar wish.

“I wish I could go back to Myanmar with our rights restored as I don’t want to become a refugee for the rest of my life,” Begum said. “I don’t want to be the victim of genocide in my homeland. The only thing I want is to spend the rest of my life peacefully.”

Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

  • Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021
KABUL: A ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations was an internal issue, the country’s Taliban authorities said Wednesday, adding that the decision “should be respected by all sides.”
Taliban authorities triggered international outrage earlier this month after extending a December ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organizations to the UN.
“The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan which does not create a problem for anyone and should be respected by all sides.”
Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
The UN said Tuesday the ban was forcing it to make an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan.
The world body said it cannot comply with the ban as it was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter.”
Mujahid, however, said there was no “discrimination” in the decision.
“On the contrary, considering the religious and cultural interests, we are committed to all the rights of our people.”
The increasing curbs on women are reminiscent of the Taliban’s first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations — particularly against girls and women.
Since the ban was announced, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff — men and women — not to report to work until further notice.
Taliban authorities justified the December ban on the grounds they had received “serious complaints” that women were not observing the group’s interpretation of Islamic dress codes.
Several NGOs suspended operations in the country in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s citizens — half of whom face hunger, according to aid agencies.
Mujahid said Afghans had the “capacity to stand on their own feet,” but the country’s problems were caused by sanctions and restrictions on the financial and banking system.
Soon after the Taliban’s takeover, the United States seized roughly $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets.
“It is necessary that the member countries of the United Nations resolve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security areas,” Mujahid said.

