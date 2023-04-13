Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions

Luxurious iftar options in Riyadh

RIYADH: Every year during the holy month of Ramadan restaurants jostle to serve up the most luxurious iftar options. Arab News has compiled a list of five restaurants offering iftar in Riyadh.

First is the newly opened Main Ramadan Tent as part of the Ministry of Culture’s Ramadan Season. Located east of King Abdullah Financial District, it is open for visitors until April 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and costs SR250 ($66) per person.

The iftar in the tent is fully catered by Four Seasons Hotel and offers both local and international dishes.

Ramadan Tent is one of the top locations for families as it offers areas dedicated to art, sports, games, competitions, and cooking bordering the Iftar area. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh has launched a new outdoor iftar called Bab Al-Qasr offering a buffet experience featuring a selection of traditional and international options.

The concept of Bab Al-Qasr, meaning palace door in Arabic, was inspired by the history of the hotel. It also provides a children’s area called the Ritz club, with family activities. The price is SR488.75 for adults and SR230 for children aged between six and 12.

The Fawanees Tent offers guests an immersive experience into a traditional Saudi iftar, with decorative lanterns throughout the venue and oud music echoing through the hall.

The tent features a range of traditional Arab dishes along with international options such as sushi, pizza, and multiple live-cooking stations where diners can customize their meals. Oud instruments made from chocolate are also on display.

The iftar is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular iftar costs SR435 per person and an exclusive seating package is SR550. Children below the age of seven get free entry and the price for those aged seven to 12 is SR218.

Fawanees tent offers guests an immersive experience into a traditional Saudi iftar. (Supplied)

Cafe Bateel features a set menu for visitors looking for a light and healthy traditional Mediterranean iftar. It recently launched a three-course seasonal Ramadan menu with signature options such as a labneh date shake and date and fig salad.

The Ramadan set menu is SR205 per person and consists of starters such as lentil soup, halloumi and avocado bruschetta, and black cod fishcake. Main courses include grilled salmon and quinoa, Sicilian chicken piccata, Moroccan wagyu meatballs, and king mushroom Bolognese.

Cafe Bateel’s recently launched a 3-course seasonal Ramadan menu with signature options. (Supplied)

The Four Seasons offers regular buffet style and VIP silver-service iftars.

Similar to the other buffet options, it features many international favorites along with local cuisine including kabsa, ouzzi, and jareesh.

The Four Seasons Kingdom Ballroom tent offers two types of Iftar including the regular buffet style and VIP silver service. (Supplied)

The VIP iftar service is different to the regular with special seating and exclusive main-course options, available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The regular iftar is SR550 per person in an open buffet style, and the VIP iftar is SR750 per person and offers hot and cold mezza served to the table and exclusive main courses at the request of the guest. It is SR275 for children aged five to 12.