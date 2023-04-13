You are here

  • Home
  • Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
Short Url

https://arab.news/9c8nw

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
  • The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition
  • Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema struck yet again against Chelsea, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions.

Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.

The second leg is next week in London. AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 in the other quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Benzema opened the scoring by hitting the open net off the rebound of a save by Kepa Arrizabalaga after an attempt by Vinicius Junior from close range in the 22nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Benzema had scored four times against Chelsea in the last-eight last season, including the decisive goal in extra time in the second leg in Madrid. He had a hat trick in the first leg in London. The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition. His last 14 goals in the competition have come in the knockout stage.

Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius.

“We played very well. It was one of our best matches of the season,” Vinícius said. “It’s great to win at home like this, but there is still a lot left and we need to win the second game. We will have to come out strong there as well.”

It is the third consecutive time Madrid and Chelsea meet in the Champions League, with Madrid prevailing at this same stage last season and Chelsea advancing past the Spanish powerhouse in the semifinals in the previous year.

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

Lampard began his new stint with Chelsea with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21.

Chelsea’s winless run extended to five games. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

The visitors had the first significant chance in a breakaway two minutes into the match, with former Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix having his shot saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation.

The match remained mostly even until Madrid broke the deadlock with Benzema’s tap in. Chelsea nearly equalized a minute later when Raheem Sterling’s close-range shot was stopped by a brilliant reflex save by Courtois by the post. The shot appeared to deflect off Madrid defender Eder Militão, making Courtois’ save even harder.

Chelsea’s chances were reduced after Chilwell pulled Rodrygo from behind to stop the Brazilian forward from entering the area in a breakaway in the 59th. Chilwell on Tuesday signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea.

Asensio came off the bench in the 71st and added to Madrid’s lead three minutes later with a low shot from just outside the area.

Chelsea struggled to create any danger near the end but they nearly got on the board in stoppage time with a shot by Kai Havertz that was blocked by Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger in front of the goal.

Madrid were coming off a 3-2 home to Villarreal that all but ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league.

Madrid eliminated Liverpool in the last eight, while Chelsea got past Borussia Dortmund.

Topics: UEFA Champions League real madrid Chelsea Vinicius Junior Karim Benzema

Related

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Football
Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
Football
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
  • The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

MILAN: AC Milan have the slenderest of advantages in their all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal after Ismael Bennacer fired his team to a 1-0 win over wasteful Napoli on Wednesday.

Algeria midfielder Bennacer lashed in the decisive strike five minutes before halftime of an engaging first leg at a packed, loud and wet San Siro after Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao combined brilliantly.

The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli in less than a fortnight and a narrow lead to defend at the Stadio Maradona in Naples next week.

“It will be a great return leg with a lot of tension and emotion,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Amazon Prime.

“We performed at a level worthy of the Champions League... we’ll go to Naples with confidence and concentration high, we know how difficult it will be down there.”

Napoli, who had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sent off in the 74th minute and will be without Kim Min-jae for the second leg, should have Victor Osimhen back for the second leg on Tuesday and without their star striker Luciano Spalletti’s team got nothing despite having plenty of chances.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a series of impressive stops, in particular late on when he clawed out Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s effort just as the more than 70,000 home fans were celebrating victory.

But Bennacer’s strike was just enough to give Milan hopes of their first Champions League semifinal since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007.

That prospect will be all the more mouth-watering for Milan fans as their likely opponents would be local rivals Inter following their convincing win at Benfica on Tuesday.

“It’s a defeat, but with the attitude we showed today we’re confident,” said Napoli captain Di Lorenzo to Amazon Prime.

“It’s not easy to come here without a center-forward but we created chances.”

The home fans had barely discarded their pre-match display which read “our destiny is in our hands” when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a great chance to give Napoli a stunning early lead.

Anguissa’s low cross was dealt with terribly by the home defense but the home fans breathed a huge sigh of relief after Davide Calabria and Rade Krunic combined to block the Georgian winger’s shot on the line.

Anguissa then had a powerful shot tipped over the bar by Maignan before Di Lorenzo headed a presentable Mario Rui cross over the bar as Napoli flooded toward the Milan goal in the opening minutes.

Kvaratskhelia had a shot blocked after neat exchange with Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski forced Maignan into another good stop with a rocket in the 12th minute.

Milan had barely been in the game up to that point but midway through he first half Leao reminded everyone he was there by fashioning a glorious chance through pure pace only to drag his shot just wide after bursting past Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka.

And then Bennacer put the hosts into the lead after another brilliant piece of individual skill, this time from Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish international span beautifully in the midfield and fed Leao, whose first-time pass alluded Diaz and found Bennacer for a thumping near-post finish.

Simon Kjaer then smashed Bennacer’s corner off the bar in stoppage time with a header which for a moment had fans celebrating before the ball bounced out just before the line.

Napoli began the second half in the same manner in which they started the first but again couldn’t find their way past Maignan, who did brilliantly to tip Elmas’ looping header over the bar.

And after Kim Min-jae headed straight at Maignan from the subsequent corner Napoli struggled hard to go into damage limitation mode once Anguissa was sent off for two quickfire bookings.

That didn’t stop them having yet another chance denied by Maignan however as Di Lorenzo looked on in disbelief at the France goalkeeper, and the away side must be hoping that Osimhen will return for the second leg to offer a much-needed finishing touch.

Topics: UEFA Champions League AC Milan Napoli Ismael Bennacer

Related

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
Football
Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Football
Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 12 April 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
  • Tunisia’s Sfaxien also qualified for 2nd qualifying round of the competition, going through on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Qatar Club
  • Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli went through as well, a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish giving them a 3-2 victory on aggregate
Updated 12 April 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Syrian soccer team Tishreen FC defeated Al-Merrikh FC of Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the next stage of the King Salman Club Cup.
The Syrians had lost the away leg of their tie in the first qualifying round 2-1. But Abdul Razzaq Al-Mohammad scored the decisive goal in the home leg to make the aggregate score 2-2, and Tishreen progressed on the away goals rule.
They now await the outcome of the match on April 16 between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Air Force Club of Iraq to learn who they will face in the second qualifying round, the final hurdle before the group stage of the competition, which is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Iraq on March 13.
Tunisian side Sfaxien also qualified on Tuesday for the second qualifying round, again on away goals, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Qatar Sports Club in Doha, after the home leg last week in Sfax ended goalless. The crucial Sfaxien goal was scored by Mohammed Kante, while Javier Pastore grabbed a late equalizer for Qatar. Sfaxien will face Al-Hilal of Sudan in the next stage.
Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli also qualified, as a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate. Paul Julius put the visitors ahead in the first half and Anis Selto equalized for the home side in the second.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Club Cup Tishreen FC

Related

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Sport
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Special Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs
Football
Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs

French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start

French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start

French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start
  • Les Bleus defeated Canada 2-1 ahead of their participation in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
  • Former Saudi coach Renard’s first game as coach of Les Bleus resulted in an impressive 5-2 defeat of Colombia
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Herve Renard is off to the perfect start as coach of the French women’s football team. Les Bleus defeated Canada 2-1 in a friendly match, on Tuesday, as part of the national side’s preparation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Former Saudi coach Renard’s first game as coach of Les Bleus, on Friday, resulted in an impressive 5-2 defeat of Colombia.

The French national team is scheduled to play two further friendly games against Ireland and Australia, before departing for the World Cup.

France will compete in Group E alongside Brazil, Panama and Jamaica.

Topics: France Herve Renard FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

France hires Renard as women’s coach ahead of World Cup
Football
France hires Renard as women’s coach ahead of World Cup
Analysis Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit
Football
Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid
  • European football's governing body said that Turkiye would go up against the joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to host Euro 2028
  • Italy is the only other bidder for the hosting rights to the 2032 tournament
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Turkiye is the only rival to the UK and Ireland candidacy to host the 2028 European Championship, UEFA announced on Wednesday after receiving final bids from interested countries.
European football’s governing body said that Turkiye would go up against the joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to host Euro 2028 and that Turkiye is also a candidate to host Euro 2032.
Italy is the only other bidder for the hosting rights to the 2032 tournament.
“In the forthcoming months, the UEFA administration will evaluate each of the bids, with the UEFA Executive Committee to vote on who has won the right to host both editions in October,” the body said in a statement.
The British and Irish joint bid for Euro 2028 is the favorite after the countries abandoned plans to run for the 2030 World Cup.
Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, Birmingham’s Villa Park and Everton’s new stadium in Liverpool would host matches in England, as would Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Lansdowne Road and Casement Park in Belfast are the other venues being proposed in the bid.
The English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Irish football associations said in a joint statement: “High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever — making us a low risk, high reward host.”
The bid carries the slogan “Football for all, football for good, football for the future,” and says more than 80 percent of ticket-holders would be able to travel to matches by public transport.
It also predicts benefits of up to £2.6 billion ($3.25 billion) for the nations involved.
England and Scotland hosted 12 games during Euro 2020, which took place across Europe in 2021 after a delay caused by the pandemic.
Fan violence marred the Wembley final, won by Italy, but UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has played down fears the disorder would affect England’s chances of hosting major events.
Turkiye is hoping for success this time after losing out to Germany in the bidding to host Euro 2024.
Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host this year’s Champions League final on June 10.
Italy, the reigning European champions, have hosted the Euro twice before, in 1968 and 1980.
Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was also used as a venue at Euro 2020.
The 2028 and 2032 tournaments will feature 24 teams.
Russia had initially declared an interest last year in hosting one of the two tournaments but UEFA announced last May that it would not consider any bid from the Russian Football Union.
That was after Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from all UEFA competitions due to the war in Ukraine.

Topics: UEFA Euro 2028 Turkiye UK Ireland

Related

UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028
Sport
UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
Sport
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit

Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit

Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit
  • Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign
  • Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had “fallen in love” with the squad
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

DUESSELDORF, Germany: When Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel less than three weeks ago, he said he was focused on the chance to win three trophies — the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.
Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign after losing 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday.
Tuchel was adamant the score wasn’t a true reflection of the game and that Bayern had the momentum just before an error from defender Dayot Upamecano led to City scoring their second goal in the 70th minute.
“(The Bayern players) felt that this does not feel like a 3-0, but it is a 3-0 and of course it’s a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We will not give up. We are realistic but we will not give up. Football is football and a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany,” Tuchel said.
Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had “fallen in love” with the squad. He supported Upamecano, saying “nobody is mad at him” and that he would learn from the game.
Upamecano was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram following the game. Bayern condemned the abuse Wednesday and said they stand with Upamecano.
Tuchel beat Guardiola’s City before with Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, but he’s had little time to shape how Bayern play after his surprise appointment last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as coach.
Just to take the second leg on April 19 to extra time, Bayern would need to do what no team has done since September 2020 and beat City by three goals.
“No big things need to change, but of course nobody was shy to say that you need a bit of luck, you need the momentum in the game if you want to have a result with City,” Tuchel said.
A tenure that started with huge promise after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Bundesliga now looks troubled. Since that Dortmund win, Bayern have been eliminated from the German Cup in a 2-1 loss to Freiburg, beaten the same opponent 1-0 in the league and then lost to City. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann is in the position Tuchel was just weeks ago, the sought-after coach linked with vacancies at top European clubs.
Ahead of the second leg, Tuchel and Bayern take on Hoffenheim, a team on the fringes of the Bundesliga relegation fight but also on some of their best form of the season.
Of the three competitions Tuchel had hoped to win, anything less than an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title would be seen as a major failure. Bayern are two points ahead of Dortmund and their final games of the season make a relatively friendly schedule. Of Bayern’s seven remaining domestic opponents, five are currently outside of the top 10 and only one, Leipzig, are in a European place.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel champions league

Related

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Football
Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game
Football
Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game

follow us

Latest updates

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
How Saudi Arabia and France built an alliance rooted in language, culture and creativity
How Saudi Arabia and France built an alliance rooted in language, culture and creativity
Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints
Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.