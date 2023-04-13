You are here

  • Home
  • Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot

Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot

Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in 'Beef.' (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfa2v

Updated 7 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot

Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot
  • Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in one of the best Netflix shows of the year 
Updated 7 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: It’s no secret that some of the best characters on television tend to be the more unlikable ones. So, on the face of it, the formula at the heart of Netflix’s “Beef” is so straightforward it’s almost infuriating. What’s better than a truly diabolical lead that you can’t help but root for? Two of them. 

At the nadir of LA contractor Danny Cho’s bad day, he gets into a road rage incident with a white SUV, driven by small business owner Amy Lau. The two end up embroiled in a bitter, albeit very funny, tit-for-tat feud that begins to seep into every aspect of their very different lives. Danny (Steven Yeun) is struggling to keep his business ticking over, while Amy (Ali Wong) is desperate to force through a high-stakes business deal that will enable her to take a break from her relentless schedule. 

What makes “Beef” so entertaining is that you’re never really sure who the ‘good guy’ is – they’re both pretty terrible people, prone to petty overreactions and staggeringly short-sighted decision-making. Yeun (made famous by “The Walking Dead” but critically acclaimed in “Minami,” for which he earned an Oscar nomination) and Wong (made famous by pretty much everything she’s done) are wonderfully deplorable, as Danny and Amy sink to ever-lower depths to make each other suffer for the initial altercation. And though it takes an episode or two to get there, what makes “Beef” really sing is that Danny and Amy are both desperately trying to keep it together in ways that actually give them far more in common than they might like to admit. 

The show, created by Lee Sung Jin, skillfully weaves together threads of LA cultural melodrama, dark comedy and American-Asian societal pressure that feel both inherently familiar and fascinatingly alien at the same time. But at its core, “Beef” is so enticing because it lets us imagine what it might be like to let that bottled-up rage out in the most childishly satisfying way. 

Topics: beef Netflix review

Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making

Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making
Updated 12 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making

Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making
  • The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is running coffee workshops at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh
  • The sessions, being held weekly from Thursday to Saturday, show participants the art of producing traditional Saudi coffee
Updated 12 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Ramadan visitors to a historic Saudi landmark are being offered the chance to learn the secrets to making the perfect cup of coffee.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is running coffee workshops at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh throughout the holy month of fasting.

The sessions, being held weekly from Thursday to Saturday, show participants the art of producing traditional Saudi coffee.

An optional part of a walking tour of the At-Turaif district, visitors to the tented workshop — that overlooks At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace — are greeted with a cup of Najdi coffee before the session starts.

Abdulrahman Al-Shahri, a Saudi coffee expert from the Ministry of Culture, described the coffee of Najd people as “uniquely characterized by the color of roasted coffee, with the addition of two to three types of species, including saffron, cardamon, and cloves.”

The workshops guide visitors through the steps for making authentic Saudi coffee, from the initial roasting of the beans to serving, a process that takes around one hour. Once the beans have been roasted and cooled, they are ground using a traditional tool.

Al-Shahri said: “The workshops aim to highlight the heritage of Saudi coffee and give visitors a view of how it is made. Saudi coffee is internationally recognized and is now accredited by the (EU) Council of Ministers.

“We are providing this workshop because many young visitors and expats do not know how Saudi coffee is made, and we are trying to distinguish it by the way it is made, and the special spices added to the coffee.”

The Ministry of Culture designated 2022 as The Year of Saudi Coffee.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) At-Turaif Saudi Ministry of Culture

Related

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
Saudi Arabia
Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

French Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan to lead Cannes Critics’ Week jury  

French Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan to lead Cannes Critics’ Week jury  
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

French Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan to lead Cannes Critics’ Week jury  

French Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan to lead Cannes Critics’ Week jury  
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Lebanese filmmaker and writer Audrey Diwan has been announced as jury president for this year’s edition of Cannes Critics’ Week.  

Cannes Critics’ Week — devoted to emerging talents and first and second features — will unfold from May 17 to 25 this year.  

“Born in 1980, she belongs to this new generation of female filmmakers whose sharpness and formal freedom are reinventing the codes and redefining the boundaries of international cinema,” Cannes Critics’ Week said of the director, according to a report in Deadline.  

Diwan will be joined on the jury by Portuguese director of photography Rui Pocas; German actor, choreographer, and dancer Franz Rogowski; Indian journalist, curator and advisor to the programming of the Berlin Film Festival, Meenakshi Shedde; as well as American film programmer Kim Yutani, Sundance’s Film Festival programming director.  

Diwan won the Venice Golden Lion in 2021 for her second feature “Happening,” based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux.   

Topics: Cannes Critics' Week Audrey Diwan

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali presents latest line at New York Bridal Fashion Week  

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali presents latest line at New York Bridal Fashion Week  
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali presents latest line at New York Bridal Fashion Week  

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali presents latest line at New York Bridal Fashion Week  
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali this week unveiled his latest bridal collection, “White 5,” at New York Bridal Fashion Week, marking his fifth season offering ready-to-wear bridal looks.  

The Dubai-based couturier’s new drop features 12 wedding dresses that explore themes of femininity and modernity.  

Establishing a collection for the modern-day bride, the designer used his signature aesthetic to deconstruct traditional looks by reimagining them. 

Traditional, princess-style gowns and voluminous full skirts are met with structured bodices, while elaborate architectural detailing stands out on sleek and sensual silhouettes.  

For the fabrics, Al-Ali used delicate French laces, sumptuous silks, whimsical tulle and organza. The dresses were handcrafted with Swarovski crystal embroidery coupled with beadwork.   

The color palette features shades of white and pearl, with touches of silver hues on some gowns.  

One of his head-turning designs features a fully embellished off-shoulder fairy-tale wedding dress in lace with long sleeves and gathered tulle at the neckline.  

He also created an off-shoulder mermaid crepe gown, with an asymmetrical bodice, beaded bell sleeves and a waist-enhancing belt.  

For the daring and non-traditional brides, Al-Ali designed a halter neck tubino satin wedding gown with layered tulle and a long train adorned with beadwork and feathers.  

This is Al-Ali’s third time presenting his bridal collection at New York’s bi-annual bridal fashion event.  

Al-Ali’s client list includes US actresses Eva Longoria and Brianna Hildebrand, British star Helen Mirren, Oscar-winning costume designer Hannah Beachler, British star Elizabeth Henstridge and German model Leonie Hanne.  

He also has celebrity fans from across the Arab world, including Egyptian actress Yousra, singer Angham and Saudi actress, singer and host Aseel Omran. 

​​​​​​In a previous interview with Arab News, Al-Ali explained what inspired him to become a designer.  

“The moment I realized the effect appearance had on us and others and how powerful this communication tool was, I was hooked. The speed with which an outfit was able to change one’s mood inspired me to become part of this movement,” he said, adding that he tries to “stay relevant and connect with the youth of today and understand their idea of ‘cool’.” 

New York Bridal Fashion Week runs until April 14. Ali-Ali is one of just two Arab designers to showcase their bridal collections at the event, with Lebanese designer Reem Acra set to showcase her Spring 2024 line on Thursday. 

Topics: Rami Al-Ali New York Bridal Fashion Week Lifestyle Reads of the Week

West End and Broadway performers to bring ‘Disney Princess’ concert to Dubai

West End and Broadway performers to bring ‘Disney Princess’ concert to Dubai
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

West End and Broadway performers to bring ‘Disney Princess’ concert to Dubai

West End and Broadway performers to bring ‘Disney Princess’ concert to Dubai
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Calling all Disney fans. An all-star cast of West End and Broadway performers will join Expo City Dubai’s Firdaus Orchestra to bring to life “Disney Princess — The Concert” at Coca-Cola Arena from May 5-7.

Hiba Elchikhe (Princess Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin”), Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins”), Anneliese van der Pol (Disney Channel star and Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”) and Syndee Winters (Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King”) will take to the stage to celebrate fans’ favorite Disney princess movies.

Expect to hear classics like “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “Reflection” from “Mulan” and “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

The cast will also share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

The all-female Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Monica Woodman, will provide musical accompaniment, while the show’s musical director, Benjamin Rauhala, will lead the cast in their performance.

Topics: Disney Princess West End Broadway Coca-Cola Arena Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 

Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 
Updated 12 April 2023
Hams Saleh

Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 

Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 
Updated 12 April 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: It may be considered a special treat, but you can prepare a decadent lamb ouzi at home this Ramadan with a little help from Chef Jihad Dfouni. 

Dfouni, who is the executive chef at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, shared a delicious recipe for lamb ouzi that serves five people. Prepared with traditional spices and cooking techniques, it represents the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia. 

Dfouni is the executive chef at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. (Supplied)

Ingredients (serves 5): 

1 kilogram lamb 

20 grams ghee  

5 grams bay leaves 

6 grams cardamom  

30 grams black pepper 

6 grams cloves 

2 x 15 grams each cinnamon sticks 

1 medium (50 grams) chopped onion 

3 pieces (10 grams) dry lemon 

2 tbsp (20 grams) ginger and garlic 

3 tbsp (30 grams) sweet spice 

3 tbsp (10 grams) coriander powder 

½ tsp (15 grams) cardamom powder 

½ tsp (15 grams) cinnamon powder   

½ tsp, (15 grams) turmeric powder    

Salt to taste or 15 grams 

5 pieces (20 grams) Arabic green chilies  

1 kilogram rice  

1.5 liters hot water  

30 grams fried almond for garnishing  

30 grams raisins 

Method:  

Making the Hashwa: 

1. Sauté the diced onions without using any oil until golden brown in color. Add one to two tablespoons of water to the onions so they do not stick to the pan. 

2. Add the oil, raisins and all the spices and salt after the onions turn brown and mix for a few minutes.   

3. Boil the split peas and add them to the onion mixture. 

4. Lastly, add the ghee and saffron. 

Cooking the lamb: 

1. Add all the spices, lemon juice, ghee and saffron water on top of the lamb and rub it well. 

2. Add the water until it fills a quarter of your cooking tray. Cover the tray tightly with aluminium foil. 

3. Put the tray in the oven and cook it for two hours at 130°C. 

Cooking the rice: 

1. Wash the rice and let it soak for 30 minutes. 

2. Bring the stock to a boil then add the drained rice and whole spices to the stock and bring the mixture to a boil again until the rice is completely cooked. 

3. Add the saffron water, rosewater, coriander and mint on top. 

4. Cover the rice and cook for 20 minutes on a very low flame. 

Topics: lamb ouzi Ramadan 2023

Latest updates

Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot
Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot
Donald Trump arrives in New York for deposition
Donald Trump arrives in New York for deposition
LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans
LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans
King Salman and crown prince send condolences to emir of Kuwait
King Salman and crown prince send condolences to emir of Kuwait
Big US intelligence leak was by gun enthusiast in 20s – Washington Post
Big US intelligence leak was by gun enthusiast in 20s – Washington Post

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.