Tunisia should get some IMF funds before reforms: Italy
Tunisia Foreign Affairs Minister Nabil Ammar, left, listens to Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during a joint press conference at La Farnesina Foreign Minister headquarters in Rome. (AP)
  • Tunisia earlier reached deal with the IMF for nearly $2 billion to shore up its sinking economy
  • Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment
ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should approve an initial, unconditional bailout package for Tunisia, with further payments dependent on reforms.
Tunisia reached a deal in principle in October with the IMF for nearly $2 billion to shore up its sinking economy but the bailout still needs approval by the IMF board, which is pressing for reforms, primarily on the economy.
“Our proposal is to start financing Tunisia through the Monetary Fund, and deliver, after a first tranche, a second tranche as the reforms proceed,” Tajani said after a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.
“But not utterly conditional on... the conclusion of the reform process. Start financing, encourage the reforms,” he told reporters.
Ammar “assured me the reforms are proceeding,” Tajani added.
Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment.
In recent days, EU leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have warned of the risks of an economic collapse which could drive more people to cross the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants from across Africa and Tunisia itself regularly use Tunisia’s coastline, less than 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, as a springboard for attempts to reach Europe.
“Sceptical or negative messages about Tunisia... do not help the Tunisian economy and fuel all the problems, including illegal migration,” Ammar said Thursday in joint statements to the press.
“Helping the Tunisian economy also means fighting migration,” he said.
Tunisian President Kais Saied has seized far-reaching powers since sacking the government in July 2021, later dissolving parliament and pushing through a constitution replacing the one approved in 2014 when Tunisia was at the forefront of the Arab Spring democratic revolutions.

Tunisia recovers 14 more migrant bodies after shipwreck

Updated 12 sec ago

Tunisia recovers 14 more migrant bodies after shipwreck

Tunisia recovers 14 more migrant bodies after shipwreck
Updated 12 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank, the coast guard said Thursday.
The coast guard had announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.
But on Thursday it said 14 more bodies of migrants were discovered, including six women, during search operations, as well as the body of the boat’s Tunisian captain.
Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman for the court of Sfax which is investigating the tragedy, told AFP that the 15 bodies had been trapped under the boat.
The spokesman for the National Guard also announced Thursday that 41 Tunisian migrants, including five women and nine children, had been “rescued” off the coast of Sousse.
Dozens of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, have drowned off Tunisia in recent weeks in desperate attempts to reach Europe.
The country, whose coastline is less than 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored spot for migrants attempting the journey.
Departures of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa intensified after Tunisian President Kais Saied gave an incendiary speech in February accusing “hordes” of illegal immigrants of causing a crime wave and being part of a “plot” to change Tunisia’s demographic make-up.
The comments led to a wave of evictions and violence against black migrants.
The United Nations’ Human Rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm on Thursday over the “precarious” situation of asylum-seekers and migrants attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.
“We are seeing a steep increase in the number of desperate people putting their lives at grave risk,” he said in a statement.
“We cannot afford to dither, and to become embroiled in yet another debate about who is responsible. Human lives are at stake.”
Tunisia’s coast guard said last week it had intercepted over 14,000 migrants trying to reach Europe from January to March, more than five times the number of those who attempted the trip in the first quarter of 2022.
Since 2014 over 26,000 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean, including over 20,000 along the Central Mediterranean route alone, according to the UN.

Updated 13 April 2023
AP

  • The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military on Thursday warned of potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities.
Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay of the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country’s democratic transition. In a statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without “the approval of, or coordination with” the armed forces’ leadership.
It said the RSF measures “have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks and increased tensions between regular forces.”
The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF.
The military’s statement came as the RSF deployed troops in the Northern Province on the border with Egypt. Local media reported that the paramilitary force has attempted to build a military base there.
The RSF said its deployment across the country aims at “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.”
Recent tensions are rooted in the integration of the RSF into the military. The RSF, led by powerful Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias that executed a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region over the past two decades.
In a statement issued Thursday, Sudan’s National Umma Party — one of the country’s largest political groups — called for restraint and urged other political forces not to escalate the situation.
“All political forces must refrain from issuing any statements or support for one of the parties,” the group said. The groups have arranged an emergency meeting Thursday morning and invited leaders from both forces to attend.
Sudan has plunged into chaos since a 2021 military coup removed a western-backed, power-sharing administration and dashed Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist President Omar Al-Bashir.
A monthslong popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Since then, the former president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over the Darfur conflict, has been imprisoned in Khartoum.

Updated 13 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Qatar and Bahrain will resume their diplomatic ties, both Bahrain news agency (BNA) and the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The move comes over two years after an Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in January 2021 ended a 3-1/2-year embargo of Qatar but all but Bahrain restored travel and trade links in 2021.
On Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital where the decision was made, the two countries said in separate statements.
In January, Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with Qatar’s emir by telephone, in a sign the two Gulf states were moving toward repairing relations.

Updated 13 April 2023
AP

  • Clashes erupted after Arab gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in Fur Baranga
CAIRO: Bloodshed in Sudan’s long-troubled Darfur region has left at least 14 people dead over the last three days, two activists said Tuesday.

Adam Haroun, a local activist, said clashes erupted Sunday in West Darfur province after Arab gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in the remote town of Fur Baranga.

The killing sparked a series of reprisal attacks between Arabic and African tribal groups and looting, said Adam Regal, spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur.

The violence continued Tuesday and the death toll was likely to rise, Haroun said.

On Monday, the governor of West Darfur declared a two-week state of emergency and introduced a night-time curfew across the state.

Analysts see an uptick in violence in recent months between different tribal groups across Sudan’s far-flung regions as a product of a power vacuum and tensions caused by political turmoil.

In late March, at least five people were killed in clashes in West Darfur. Last October, over 170 people were killed in clashes in Blue Nile province, situated in the remote southeast corner of the African country.

Sudan has been steeped in chaos since a military coup, led by the country’s leading Gen. Abdel- Fattah Al-Burhan, removed a Western-backed government in October 2021, upending its short- lived transition to democracy.

Also Tuesday, the United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” after a video surfaced on social media showing a man calling for the UN special representative in Sudan to be assassinated.

“I request a fatwa,” said the man, who identified himself in the video as Abdelmoneim. “I volun- teer myself to assassinate Volker (Perthes).”

The remarks were made during what appeared to be a small conference held by an umbrella group consisting of Islamist factions affiliated with Sudan’s ousted president, Omar Bashir.

“The language of the incitement and the violence will only deepen divisions on the ground,” Stephane Dujarri, the UN spokesman, said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Under intense international pressure, Sudan’s ruling military and various pro-democracy forces signed a preliminary agreement in December pledging to reinstate the transition to democracy. But after months of wrangling, cross-party talks brokered by the UN and other international actors, Sudan’s political factions have yet to agree to a final deal.

Sudan’s Islamists have remained staunchly opposed to the deal.

The conflict in Darfur first broke out in 2003 when rebels — mostly from the region’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community — launched an insurgency, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

The then-government, headed by Bashir, responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and scorched earth raids by janjaweed militias. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.

Updated 13 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Crowded markets report sales surge as Palestinians welcome the holy month
GAZA CITY: At the beginning of Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, market activity surges as shoppers rush to buy food and household items, defying deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Israeli blockade.

Large crowds of pedestrians and queues of cars can be seen in and around market areas, with grocery and household stores packed with customers.

Merchants and store owners see the month of Ramadan as an opportunity to revive their businesses, increase demand from Palestinian consumers and compensate for long periods of stagnation and poor economic conditions.

“There is no improvement in the economic situation in the Gaza Strip, but most people tend to save part of their money and salaries for the month of Ramadan to purchase their needs, which enhances the purchasing movement,” Mohammed Abu Jbara, a shop owner in Gaza, told Arab News.

“We seek to provide larger quantities of foodstuffs related to the month of Ramadan in particular, due to the increased demand about a month before the advent of the month,” he added.

Despite the Gaza Strip suffering from a deteriorating economy due to the Israeli blockade since mid-2007, as well as the high unemployment rate and dependence of Gazans on food aid from international institutions, the month of Ramadan remains a an opportunity to restore the economy as part of the area’s recovery.

Those fasting in Ramadan focus on foodstuffs to prepare daily meals for iftar, and women are interested in buying home and kitchen supplies from household appliances stores. The sale of meat of all kinds, fresh and frozen, also surges during the holy month, while clothing and other sectors see a decline before a revival ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

“When I got my salary at the beginning of the month, I kept more than half of it to buy the needs for the month of Ramadan. The expenses in this month increase to at least double,” said Dia Saadi, 45, who was shopping for his family.

He added: “Even those with limited incomes cannot bypass the month of Ramadan and not buy their own needs. There are unavoidable requirements for the family and those who are fasting.”

Public transportation and sweet shops also see a sharp rise in activity during the holy month.

“Transportation increases dramatically, sometimes up to three times more than normal days. We suffer most of the year, and we wait for events in order to get some money by working in the month of Ramadan in particular." Ammar Daban, 30, a taxi driver, told Arab News.

Payments by the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas government in Gaza for the monthly salaries of employees also contributed to the increase in spending.

Othman Abu Al-Nada, the official in charge of the Al-Nada dairy factory, said that product sales had increased by 70 percent in the lead-up to Ramadan.

Economists agree that the holy month is an opportunity for the deteriorating Palestinian economy to experience a short-term revival.

Hamed Jad, an economic journalist, told Arab News: “Ramadan is a great opportunity for food merchants. There is a significant and noticeable purchasing movement this year, more than a week ago before the start of the month.”

He added: “The economic reality of the Gaza Strip has been very difficult for years, and many merchants have been waiting for occasions such as the month of Ramadan in order to enhance the purchasing movement and increase their deteriorating income as a result of the blockade.”

