As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

Al-Hilal rallied to draw 2-2 with Al-Tai in the Roshn Saudi League. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
  • The reigning Saudi and Asian champions will face Urawa Reds of Japan over two legs on April 29 and May 6
  • Al-Ittihad threw away the Saudi League title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season
It is always difficult for a winning machine like Al-Hilal to accept that the Saudi Arabian league title is beyond them but now it surely is and it is time to think about what the rest of the season will look like.

And that means turning attention to cup competitions, and primarily the AFC Champions League final at the end of the month.

Against Al-Tai on April 10, only victory would have done yet at half-time, Ramon Diaz’s men were two goals down. Even after coming back to draw 2-2 in the second half, there was a feeling as they left the pitch that there would be a new champion this season. Al-Tai boss Mirel Radoi, who won the title twice as a player with Al-Hilal, surely spoke for many in the country after the game when he said that he thought his old club’s hopes this season were over.

Even the most optimistic of Al-Hilal fans would find it hard to disagree.

The latest setback means that, with seven games of the season remaining, the gap behind leaders Al-Ittihad has grown to 10. This is not like last year when the Riyadh giants were 16 points adrift of their Jeddah rivals in February and then went on a title-winning run.

This time, they are still in fourth and still dropping points. The draw with Al-Tai followed a chastening 3-0 defeat against neighbors Al-Shabab three days earlier. The Al-Hilal of a year ago would not have lost such a game against such a rival in such a manner and even if they had, they would have bounced back with a vengeance in the next fixture. That has not happened this time and the spirit and energy is just not quite the same.

Those five points dropped in the space of three days have surely ended any hopes of what would be a sensational triumph. The fact that Al-Hilal are playing so often is one reason why it would be a remarkable comeback, as they have a much tougher schedule than any of their rivals.

Friday’s clash with Al-Batin comes before April has even reached its halfway stage, but will be the fifth game of the month. The backlog of fixtures comes from success in the FIFA Club World Cup when they reached the final after defeating the champions of Africa and South America before losing a thrilling game to Real Madrid, and also reaching the final of the AFC Champions League.

When Hilal play Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the King’s Cup on April 23, it will be the former’s seventh game of the month and the latter’s third. It is not a surprise that there is fatigue and there have been injuries. Captain Salman Al-Faraj has struggled with fitness for months and has made just six appearances. When fit the Saudi Arabian skipper makes the team tick. Salem Al-Dawsari has also missed recent games and any team in Asia would miss those two. Even those who stay fit have lost some of the zip from earlier in the season and understandably so.

The question now is what the rest of Al-Hilal’s season should now look like.

The title has surely gone. Even if they win all seven remaining games and, on current form, that is a big if, it is highly unlikely it will be enough. Al-Ittihad threw away the title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season. If they win just four of their final seven then it does not matter what the defending champions do.

Under coach Nuno Santo, the Tigers have become a clinical machine and have conceded just eight goals in 23 games. This is not just a team that is hard to beat either as there is serious firepower in attack with the likes of Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and others. In short, Al-Hilal have to go on an amazing run and Al-Ittihad have to drop a lot of points. That happened last season but Al-Hilal’s form is nowhere near as good and Al-Ittihad’s is nowhere near as unpredictable.

It all means that Al-Hilal should focus on the cup competitions starting with the King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad. It could be that Santo and his players will have an eye on winning what they see as a bigger prize, a first league title since 2009.

Then there is a bigger prize for Al-Hilal just a few days later with two games, home and away, against Urawa Reds in the AFC Champions League final. Both legs, including a grueling trip to Japan for the return match, are going to be exhausting both mentally and physically. In the past, the Asian final was in November when there was still plenty of time left in the domestic season but now the end comes when the Roshn Saudi League is approaching its climax and challenging for both is extremely difficult.

There are always demands on Al-Hilal to win every game they play and Al-Faraj has promised disgruntled fans that the players will fight until the end. There is no point however in the club giving everything in a vain attempt to catch Al-Ittihad. In the coming days, Asia has to become a priority in an attempt to extend that record number of wins from four to five. This is a tournament that Al-Hilal have a realistic chance of winning unlike the domestic league.

Updated 13 April 2023

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain will compete in the Asia Premier Cup, a pathway to the 2023 Asia Cricket Cup
Updated 13 April 2023
Jon Pike

April is a decisive month for International Cricket Council associate members in the Gulf region.

Qualifying outcomes for both the Asia Cricket Cup and the ODI World Cup are in play. Earlier in the month, the UAE succeeded in reaching the final qualification stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup. In the second qualifying stage for the finals of the Asia Cricket Cup, the men’s teams of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain will compete in the Asia Premier Cup, along with four other Asian teams.

Stakes are high, as only the winning team will join the five full ICC Asian members in the Asia Cup. The naming of the qualifying stages, as if each was a free-standing competition, can lead to confusion.

Nepal is the venue for the Asia Premier Cup, where vociferous home supporters will be striving to drive their team on to greater heights. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five, from which the winners and runners-up progress to the semifinals.

Saudi Arabia has been placed in Group A, with Malaysia, Qatar, Nepal and Oman, to be played on April 20, 22, 24 and 26, respectively. These are all challenging and experienced opponents. Group B comprises Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain and the UAE.

It is the latter team that will be under the greatest pressure to succeed, having rediscovered its form, just in time. This disappeared dramatically in the latter stages of the League 2 qualifying stage for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Seven losses in the last 10 games, culminating in a controversial match against Nepal on March 16, condemned the UAE to sixth place out of seven, putting its ICC status in jeopardy. From a distance, the reason for the decline was not apparent. However, it was not a surprise to learn, following that defeat, that the Director of Cricket, Robin Singh, would not be continuing in post.

Singh began his stint in mid-2020 and had initial success, including qualification for the T20 World Cup in Australia and victories over a Test-playing full member, Ireland. Perhaps, as a result, expectations had been heightened too much. Singh was combining his role with that of being a member of the Mumbai Indians coaching team in the Indian Premier League, the start of which has clashed with the UAE’s state of crisis.

This has been especially noticeable in the team’s batting, with an apparent nadir against Papua New Guinea on March 5 when they were dismissed for 97. A week later, worse followed, as Nepal dismissed the UAE for its lowest-ever ODI total, 71.

An interim appointment has been made of Mudassar Nazar, a former Pakistani all-rounder, who played 76 Test and 122 one-day matches for his country. After various coaching and administrative roles, he has most recently been head of the Emirates Cricket Board’s National Academy program, as well as head coach of the UAE’s under-19 team. Hence, he was a familiar figure to the players in their hour of need.

They responded in impressive fashion. Failure to secure a top-three spot in League 2 meant the chances of qualifying for the World Cup rested on a knife edge via a play-off qualifier with five other teams in Namibia between March 26 and April 5. The UAE’s batters returned to form, scoring over 200 in each of the five matches, of which four were won to secure second spot behind the US.

Despite equal points, the US team was placed in top position as they beat the UAE head-to-head. Nevertheless, one-day international status was retained, important because of the continued opportunity to play against teams of high-quality and receipt of ICC funding.

Asif Khan encapsulated the change in batting fortunes, scoring 297 runs from a middle-order batting position. Another Khan, Ali, featured prominently for the US, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 12.37, including seven for 32 to destroy Jersey’s innings. In that match, the tensions which exist in these qualifying tournaments, where the stakes are so high, surfaced in the use of disparaging language/gestures and inappropriate physical contact.

Three players were deemed to have breached the ICC’s code of conduct, one from Jersey, who was fined 15 percent of his match fee, and two from the US, including Khan, who received a demerit point. When added to three previous penalties, it means that he will miss the team’s next two matches, either T20 or ODI. It seems that he fits well into the mold of fiery fast bowlers. 

The US squad will be hoping that these two matches do not coincide with the final World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July. Nine teams out of 10 have been confirmed: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, US and the UAE.

This is a powerful line-up, which will be supplemented by the 10th team, either South Africa or Ireland, whose team has to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh in May. There will be some fierce rivalries playing out in this competition between teams that have met each other frequently in the past two years, sometimes not always harmoniously.

It is difficult to imagine that the two teams which progress to the finals in India will not come from the four full members. There will be the hope among the associate members that they can cause an upset along the way so as to illustrate their progress. Experience of playing against stronger teams will lead to enhanced techniques, greater familiarity in dealing with pressure situations, and increased confidence to compete at a higher level.

This will be the situation for the Saudi team as it steps out into the unknown in the febrile atmosphere of Nepal to face Asian competitors of significantly greater experience in one-day cricket. It is another step on a developmental pathway.

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life League 2023

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life League 2023
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life League 2023

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life League 2023
  • Competition kicks off on April 14 at Mohamed bin Zayed City Sports Complex until mid-December
  • 250 swimmers and 40 coaches of all nationalities, representing 15 private clubs and academies will participate
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Swim for Life League 2023 is set to launch in April with the participation of almost 300 swimmers and coaches from academies and clubs across the Emirates.

The competition has been organized by Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Swimming Federation, and will run until mid-December.

Abu Dhabi Swim for Life League is a series of competitions that promote swimming and water sports across various age groups, with the first event, held on April 14, targeting young swimmers aged 8 to 14.

During the event, technical workshops will be held to develop coaches’ knowledge of various water sports.

Humaid Al-Hooti, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said: “Our priority is to encourage the community to develop an interest in swimming and water sports and adopt a healthier lifestyle in general. Our strategy is aligned with the Abu Dhabi vision to be a hub for sports events and international championships, and we take this opportunity to thank all our partners and organizers for their huge contributions towards making this event a success.”

“We will partner with national and international stakeholders, to provide solid foundations that enable us to nurture a generation of water sports champions in the UAE, enabling them to pursue their dreams and increase the UAE’s presence at regional and international swimming competitions,” he said.

Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, head of the internal committee at the UAE Swimming Federation, said: “The establishment of the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club will usher in a new era of high caliber swimming events and competitions that will be organized by the club throughout the year. Hosting events like the Swim for Life 2023 League Series — where children and teenagers get the chance to compete and improve can be a huge motivator, so we are looking forward to an exciting (event).”

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club’s mandate includes training in swimming, diving, water polo, high diving, open water swimming, fin swimming and rescue skills.

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah
Updated 13 April 2023
Nada Hameed

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah
  • Muslim American wrestler is in Saudi for Umrah and spoke to media at a local hotel
Updated 13 April 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and the WWE on Wednesday hosted a special media iftar feast for Muslim American professional wrestler Mustafa Ali at Galleria Hotel in Jeddah.

Ali, whose real name is Adeel Alam, and who has a Pakistani father and Indian mother, made his professional wrestling debut in 2003, and joined the WWE in 2016. He is now signed up to the organization’s Raw brand.

Although Ali has visited Saudi Arabia three times to take part in WWE events, this Ramadan season marked his first time performing Umrah.

After the iftar gathering, Ali thanked the GEA and WWE for hosting the event and for providing the opportunity to perform Umrah for the first time.

“So excited and so blessed to have the opportunity,” he said. “I feel like on a spiritual level, it’s something that I needed to put that first.”

Ali told Arab News that Ramadan and his spirituality comes first, although the changes of routine during the fasting month for an athlete was “a little difficult.”

“The big thing with Ramadan is I ended up having to flip my schedule completely upside down,” he said. “So primarily, I would do my training during the day, but because of the fasting and everything going on, I want to be present for sahoor, and I want to be present for Taraweeh with my family. I put all my work stuff on hold until night, so after Taraweeh prayers when everyone’s at home sleeping, that’s when I go to work.”

“So, I go do my training and any conditioning that I do in the middle of the night. It’s a little harder the first couple of days, but as anything, you can just get acclimated to it,” Ali continued.

The wrestler enjoys having a huge fanbase globally, not only for the love of fame but also because he has a message to deliver as a young talent and a role model for the young WWE Muslim audience.

“You do realize you represent a lot of Muslims when you’re on TV, but the more I’ve been thinking about it is like, no, I get to be what I wanted to see growing up as a lifelong fan, as a Muslim kid,” Ali said. “I would watch WWE programming, I would never see someone that looked like me on TV.

“Then when you finally did, it was a really bad stereotype, it was a really bad negative image that person would be sending. Now, fast forward, I’m in the position where hopefully there’s a kid watching, Muhammad or Aisha, they’re watching and they get to see Mustafa perform on TV and they go, that’s my guy, that’s me.”

After the iftar, the GEA organized a tour for Ali of the historic Jeddah Al-Balad, which was a welcome excursion because he was doing nothing “other than work out.”

The GEA in cooperation with the WWE announced in March that the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event would be held at Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest freestanding dome, on Saturday, May 27.

It will be the first King of the Ring premium live event to be held since 2015, and the first crowning of a female wrestler since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament that took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021.

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans
  • Chicago coach Billy Donovan hailed LaVine’s role in the comeback as “extraordinary“
  • The Melbourne-born Giddey — still only 20 — produced a stunning performance with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Zach LaVine inspired a fightback as the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday, while rising Australian star Josh Giddey helped the Oklahoma City Thunder end the New Orleans Pelicans’ season.

LaVine finished with 39 points — 30 of them scored after half-time — in a 109-105 road victory for the Bulls, who will now face Miami on Friday with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs up for grabs.

LaVine and former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan showed superb composure down the stretch as Chicago recovered from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to snatch a win that left Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in stunned silence.

DeRozan finished with 23 points while Nikola Vucevic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Chicago coach Billy Donovan hailed LaVine’s role in the comeback as “extraordinary.”

“He was phenomenal,” Donovan said. “What he did in that third quarter and going into the fourth quarter — it would have been very difficult for us to have won that game had he not done that.

“His performance was extraordinary. It gave us life, and it gave us hope...he had that mentality where he was going to do whatever he had to get us back in the game.”

Toronto, who looked to be in complete control for long periods of the game, were left ruing a litany of missed free throws.

The Raptors shot only 18-of-36 from the foul line, a 50 percent success rate which was in stark contrast to the Bulls, who made 18 of their 22 free throws.

“That’s a lot of misses,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said afterwards. “We left a lot of points on the floor there for sure.

“Okay, you’re not going to make them all. But if you miss more than 10 free throws in a game, it’s hard to win.”

Pascal Siakam (32 points) and Fred VanVleet (26) were both outstanding for Toronto, with VanVleet electrifying the home crowd with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near half-way as the second quarter ended.

That gave Toronto a 58-47 lead at halftime, and the Raptors kept up their scoring momentum early in the second half, extending their lead to 19 points as Chicago’s offense sputtered.

But the pendulum swung back in the visitors’ favor once LaVine found his range, and as Chicago’s defensive fine-tuning stifled the Raptors, the Bulls began to steadily whittle away the deficit.

A Pat Beverley three-pointer put Chicago ahead for the first time in the second half at 98-95 and Toronto were never able to get back in front thereafter.

In Wednesday’s other game, Oklahoma City’s youthful lineup showed tremendous poise under pressure to grind out a 123-118 victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

That result means the Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday with the chance to advance into the playoffs, while the Pelicans are now eliminated.

The Melbourne-born Giddey — still only 20 — produced a stunning performance with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the oldest member of the Thunder starting lineup at 24, also came up big with 32 points, while the 23-year-old Lu Dort finished with 27 points.

It was another remarkable display by Oklahoma City, whose starting lineup had an average age of just over 21. The game was also Giddey’s first experience of high-pressure postseason basketball.

“It was pretty much everything I expected,” Giddey told ESPN afterwards. “A loud crowd, a hostile environment. As a kid you grow up wanting to be in these type of moments.

“I’m glad we came out of here with a win and we move on to the next one.

Gilgeous-Alexander said Oklahoma City’s young squad had developed poise under pressure after being “battle-tested” throughout the regular season.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games and we’ve developed good habits — we know what gets it done down the stretch,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Giddey was already looking ahead to Friday’s date in Minneapolis.

“It’s going to be a similar environment — hostile, on the road, a do-or-die game,” Giddey said.

“It’s going to be another test, but as Shai said — we’ve had a lot of close games and none of these moments rattle our guys. We’ll be ready for Minnesota.”

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
  • Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

MONTE CARLO: Daniil Medvedev cruised through his first match of the year on clay Wednesday, defeating Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev broke Sonego at the first attempt and then twice more in the second set to reel off his 25th win in his past 26 tour-level matches.

“Every match is a struggle (on clay), but I have had some good matches on clay,” said Medvedev. “I managed to play good against a very strong player on clay.”

“It’s completely different on clay, but confidence is confidence,” the third seed added.

“It’s about winning matches, because it is always two players that play, and one is going to win... I hope to bring this confidence even further.”

Medvedev earned his tour-leading 30th victory of the season and will face Zverev in the last 16 — a first meeting between the pair on clay.

“We’ve had some tough matches,” said Medvedev, who has won seven of 13 previous matches against Zverev.

Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Following a difficult first-round tie against the dangerous Alexander Bublik, he beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“I saw him (Zverev) in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I’m just going to have to be at my best,” said Medvedev.

Casper Ruud, coming off a title in Estoril last weekend, kicked off his Monte Carlo campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who avenged his early exit at the hands of Van de Zandschulp in Miami.

“Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match.”

Ruud, a semifinalist in the Principality two years ago, will take on Jan-Lennard Struff next after the German knocked out 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

Danish teenager Holger Rune swept aside two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, while Jannik Sinner advanced as Diego Schwartzman retired while trailing by a set and a break.

Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, downed Ilya Ivashka in straight sets to book a showdown with Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic plays Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Musetti, who famously led Djokovic by two sets at Roland Garros in 2021 before being forced to retire, thrashed qualifier Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0.

World No. 1 Djokovic is appearing at his first tournament since failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s Indian Wells and Miami events due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

Matteo Berrettini won a topsy-turvy three-setter against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo despite blowing a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

The Italian recovered to dominate the second-set tie break before completing a 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 victory.

US eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame 2014 Monte Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry will take on two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas after outlasting Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets.

